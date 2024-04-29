Prince Harry will attend the Invictus service in London on May 8th

Back in February, The Times of London seemingly broke the story that there would be a church service for the tenth anniversary of the first Invictus Games. The news came from a royal reporter and it was full of speculation about how the royal family would react to Harry returning for the service, and how they’ve always supported Invictus (bullsh-t) and how the British government is desperately trying to win a bid to host another Invictus Games. In recent months, there’s been additional speculation, and last week, “sources” claimed that Harry probably wouldn’t fly into the UK but he would send a note or a video or something. Which I thought sounded great – I worry about Harry’s safety whenever he’s in the UK because there a lot of people trying to hurt him. Well, maybe his dogsh-t father promised him temporary security or something, because it turns out that Harry will go to this fakakta service.

It’s nice that Damian Lewis is going too. Damian is well-liked by the veteran community, especially because of Band of Brothers (one of the best miniseries of all time). Damian will recite the Invictus poem at the service, and the author of the poem, William Henley, has a memorial bust at St. Paul’s Cathedral. People Mag also says that the service will be attended by Invictus veterans from around the world. Harry is set to give a reading too. I honestly hoped that Harry would skip, but here we are. It doesn’t sound like Meghan will join him, lol.

Meanwhile, that lunatic Angela Levin claimed that Invictus had decided to dump Harry and “appoint” Mike Tindall as a patron. Levin’s source is one of the voices in her head. Now, that being said, I’m absolutely positive that the Windsors are trying to pull some bullsh-t with Invictus and that could be why Harry is going to this service. Anyway, I hope Harry is in and out of that country in like 12 hours.

PS… Hours after Harry’s visit was announced, the Nigerian government confirmed that Harry and Meghan will make an official visit to the country, likely just days after Harry’s appearance in London. I’m doing a separate post about that!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

41 Responses to “Prince Harry will attend the Invictus service in London on May 8th”

  1. Roo says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:28 am

    Oh, Angela. Bless her heart. She’s madder than a wet hen.

    LOL that Meghan isn’t going. She has truly ghosted the entire island.

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      April 29, 2024 at 7:44 am

      a slap in the face: Angela Levin, what an embarrassment that comment about Mike Tindall taking over… but funny and kinda satisfying now that Harry is going.

      Reply
    • nutella toast says:
      April 29, 2024 at 7:45 am

      Angela is just…hateful. Seemingly consumed by it. There is zero percent chance that Tindall is going to be appointed to a charity he has nothing to do with, and no commonality…he’s “athletic”? She obviously knows nothing about Invictus if she thinks that’s what the games are about. Also, it doesn’t belong to the royal family – it’s not one of their useless patronages. It belongs to the service personnel, and they know that – which is why Harry isn’t going anywhere.

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        April 29, 2024 at 8:44 am

        You’re kidding, right? You don’t really expect the British royal family to understand the concept of “Hands off, this doesn’t belong to you. You have no right to this.” They perfected colonization so they probably think they can colonize Invictus too. Bless their hearts.

    • lanne says:
      April 29, 2024 at 8:05 am

      She’s batshit crazy. I don’t see how she isn’t a liability for the royals. She’s writing a biography about Camilla, right? She might as well have a founding member of the Flat Earth Society write it. Levin operates like Insane Daffy Duck in the old Looney Tunes cartoons: he bops himself over the head with a hammer, out pop 5 Daffy images from his head, and he “consults” with them to desice what to do next.

      Levin must keep a hammer by her desk for that very purpose. What a maroon. What a nincompoop.

      Reply
  2. equality says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:30 am

    Why would IG want to dump someone who is globally known and admired for someone who is just…. not?

    Reply
    • ML says:
      April 29, 2024 at 7:44 am

      Yeah, MT is neither Harry nor fit to take Harry’s place. Not happening.

      Reply
    • Jan says:
      April 29, 2024 at 7:46 am

      After Harry attended the Warrior Games in the U S, he gave credit to the W G, and came up with the IG.

      Reply
      • aftershocks says:
        April 29, 2024 at 8:07 am

        ^^ Exactly! The Xwitter announcement should read: “We will be joined by our Patron and Founder, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex…”

        Like other CBers have mentioned, for safety reasons, I hope Harry joins via Zoom rather than in-person! Especially now that we know H&M are planning an official, IG-related trip to Nigeria days later. 🇳🇪 🫡

      • aftershocks says:
        April 29, 2024 at 8:36 am

        ^^ Sorry the Niger flag 🇳🇪 popped up on the auto feature. I intended to post the Nigeria flag. 🇳🇬 🫡

  3. SURE says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:34 am

    Thank God Damian isn’t singing.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:35 am

    Damian Lewis! Harry! Double the hotness.

    Reply
  5. Lady Digby says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:36 am

    I see the Fail is butt hurt about Harry being out there, busy, engaged and passionate about the IG whilst they have to prop up reluctant Willy and have so little to boast about FK’s achievements.

    Reply
  6. Miranda says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:36 am

    Sure, Angie, they’re just dying to ditch the f–king FOUNDER of IG for Mike Tindall. Because everybody knows that the veteran community are huge fans of Shrek.

    Reply
  7. Hypocrisy says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:37 am

    I am glad Meghan isn’t going, I wish Harry wasn’t. That being said I hope he makes the trip as short as possible, something about this entire event just feels off.

    Reply
  8. Smart&Messy says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:39 am

    It sounds lovely for veterans and IG, but dangerous for Harry and so rage-inducing for Egg that he will be frothing in the mouth leading up to the date and definitely rolling on the floor in an epileptic rage fit for the duration of the service and the press afterwards. I hope Meghan won’t be anywhere near this.
    Mike Tindall? The BM should not give a platform to Levin out of respect for her condition. Whatever it is, it’s quite advanced.

    Reply
  9. Barbara says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:39 am

    Levin is an absolute lunatic. Uggo Mike “has been made a patron of Invictus”?? Literally, how and by whom? It’s not some royal charity. And she says Invictus service members don’t want to wait around for Meghan to give the kids milkshakes! Someone should investigate the old bat. I fear she’s a danger to herself.

    Reply
  10. ML says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:42 am

    This is really nice for the British veterans! I’m glad (probably KC3) made it possible for Harry to attend—he’s probably visiting his father then too, no? The Invictus veterans deserve their time in the sun.
    I ‘m also glad Meghan is keeping safe! Lol that they’re visiting Nigeria: I hope they have a great time there.

    Reply
  11. Kingston says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:43 am

    I’m still holding out that he won’t be
    there physically. Firstly, I wasnt convinced the event was real unless the IG Fndn acknowledged it. Then they did.

    But I’ve noticed tht they said: “We will be joined by our Patron…..”
    And it occurred to me tht H also “joined” that US Military event last week where he honored that female soldier (whom he first met at an IG event). But he “joined” the event FROM HIS HOME!😁

    So that’s what I’m hoping he will do with this fakakta UK service.

    Even better, I hope he “joins” them from Nigeria!🤣

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:44 am

    Angela Levin was on GB News this morning still pushing that nonsense about Mike Tindall becoming the new Patron. She’s deluded but she also shows how desperate some royalists are for Invictus Games to be in the Royal fold. I didn’t what Harry to go but I’m not surprised that he is.

    Reply
    • rosa mwemaid says:
      April 29, 2024 at 8:17 am

      Either the King or William appear as the head of the armed forces or the next head, unless they don’t care if the world thinks they are not concerned about those injured fighting for their country.

      Reply
  13. Pinkosaurus says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:44 am

    Because this is directly supported by the military, I don’t know that Harry would even need security support from his dogshit father. The military has very robust intelligence and counterterror networks and may be coordinating with Harry’s security team directly. I’d trust them a lot more than anyone directly under palace control.

    Reply
  14. Hollydays says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:45 am

    Invictus is unrelated to the RF or the British gov. What can they do? It’s international with its own board. I don’t get why people think it can be ‘taken’? Harry is so smart, he knows he’s OK. I don’t think anyone needs to worry about him. He knows more than anyone else. He’s definitely safe.

    Reply
  15. Tessa says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:45 am

    Mike tindall would be a disaster. Angela likes him because he trashes harry. I wish harry would attend the event virtually now there is chatter about harry visiting kate.

    Reply
  16. seaflower says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:48 am

    Mike Tindall?? Hahahahaaaa.

    Reply
  17. Jan says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:54 am

    Harry blew off Mike Tindel at their last meeting. Shrek is good at talking behind Harry’s back, but not to his face.

    Reply
  18. Becks1 says:
    April 29, 2024 at 7:54 am

    I am interested in the security arrangements, just because it seems to me if the UK is trying to get an Invictus games held there, security for Harry is probably a requirement. So it may be that something was worked out for this visit – we know he wouldn’t go without proper security.

    That said, I’m not surprised he’s going. Everyone knows how important Invictus is to him and this sounds like a significant service, so it makes sense that he’s going. I’m sure the RRs are already melting down over it.

    Reply
  19. Kittenmom says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:06 am

    What are the odds that Kkkate will miraculously show her face on May 8?

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 29, 2024 at 8:10 am

      I hope zero odds. The idea of more peacemaker keen stories is just too much.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      April 29, 2024 at 8:12 am

      Or while Meghan is in Nigeria. For sure, William is currently padding his schedule. As to whether Kate will make a triumphant return during that time? Eh, I think Charles wants the spotlight for his return. Not that Kate hasn’t purposely upstaged him before. Pretty sure Charles is attending a garden party on may 8th and I’d be shocked to see Kate at the garden party.

      Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      April 29, 2024 at 8:33 am

      This will actually be a very interesting test to see. If Kate does not miraculously appear, then we know for certain that something is very, very wrong behind the scenes. This is the kind of visit from Harry (and Meghan in Nigeria) that shakes W&K to their cores and usually prompts a heavy round of keening.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        April 29, 2024 at 8:48 am

        Yeah, if Kate stays silent and unseen through May, then we’ll know the situation is very serious. Right now I go back and forth between “she’s in really bad shape” and “she’s just lazy and enjoying the excuse to not work.” But if she can’t even stage a photo in Windsor in may, then we’ll know its the former.

  20. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:11 am

    If Mike Tindall is too busy with his podcast and day drinking, I hear Uncle Gary is available. 😉

    Reply
  21. Just Jade says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Every time he visits that asylum I worry for him but I don’t think the rats and company would be that stupid to try to hurt him knowing the world is watching them.

    Reply
  22. Murphy says:
    April 29, 2024 at 8:21 am

    I’m glad they put this out there b/c I read that Angela Levin thing and was terrified.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment