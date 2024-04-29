Prince Harry will attend the Invictus service in London on May 8th

Back in February, The Times of London seemingly broke the story that there would be a church service for the tenth anniversary of the first Invictus Games. The news came from a royal reporter and it was full of speculation about how the royal family would react to Harry returning for the service, and how they’ve always supported Invictus (bullsh-t) and how the British government is desperately trying to win a bid to host another Invictus Games. In recent months, there’s been additional speculation, and last week, “sources” claimed that Harry probably wouldn’t fly into the UK but he would send a note or a video or something. Which I thought sounded great – I worry about Harry’s safety whenever he’s in the UK because there a lot of people trying to hurt him. Well, maybe his dogsh-t father promised him temporary security or something, because it turns out that Harry will go to this fakakta service.
It’s nice that Damian Lewis is going too. Damian is well-liked by the veteran community, especially because of Band of Brothers (one of the best miniseries of all time). Damian will recite the Invictus poem at the service, and the author of the poem, William Henley, has a memorial bust at St. Paul’s Cathedral. People Mag also says that the service will be attended by Invictus veterans from around the world. Harry is set to give a reading too. I honestly hoped that Harry would skip, but here we are. It doesn’t sound like Meghan will join him, lol.
Meanwhile, that lunatic Angela Levin claimed that Invictus had decided to dump Harry and “appoint” Mike Tindall as a patron. Levin’s source is one of the voices in her head. Now, that being said, I’m absolutely positive that the Windsors are trying to pull some bullsh-t with Invictus and that could be why Harry is going to this service. Anyway, I hope Harry is in and out of that country in like 12 hours.
PS… Hours after Harry’s visit was announced, the Nigerian government confirmed that Harry and Meghan will make an official visit to the country, likely just days after Harry’s appearance in London. I’m doing a separate post about that!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Empfang der Stadt Duesseldorf im Vorfeld der Invictus Games im Rathaus Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex im Portrait bei der Ankunft im Fraktionsinnenhof des Rathauses in Duesseldorf und Fans im Hintergrund zum Empfang der Gastgeberstadt Duesseldorf zu Beginn der Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 09.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Reception of the city of Duesseldorf in the run-up to the Invictus Games at the city hall Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in portrait upon arrival in the caucus courtyard of the city hall in Duesseldorf and fans in the background for the reception of the host city Duesseldorf at the beginning of the Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 09 09 2023 Duesseldorf North Rhine Westphalia Germany,Image: 804083047, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Empfang der Stadt Duesseldorf im Vorfeld der Invictus Games mit Verteidigungsminister Pistorius und Prinz Harry im Rathaus Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex gemeinsam mit Dr. Stephan Keller Oberbuergermeister von Duesseldorf, Bundesverteitigungsminister Boris Pistorius und dessen Partnerin Julia Schwanholz bei der Ankunft im Rathaus, Duesseldorf, 09.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Reception of the City of Duesseldorf in the run-up to the Invictus Games with Defense Minister Pistorius and Prince Harry at the City Hall Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with Dr Stephan Keller Lord Mayor of Duesseldorf, Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and his partner Julia Schwanholz arriving at the City Hall, Duesseldorf,,Image: 804087112, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. *** DUESSELDORF, GERMANY 13th Sep 2023 SEPTEMBER 13 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany,Image: 805097817, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Moritz Mueller / Avalon
-
-
Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex verfolgen das Finale im Rollstuhlbasketball Invictus Games 2023, Rollstuhlbasketball Finale USA – Frankreich, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena am 13.09.2023 *** Invictus Games 2023 wheelchair basketball 13 09 2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex watch the final in wheelchair basketball Invictus Games 2023, wheelchair basketball final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13 09 2023 Copyright:,Image: 805707493, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex, watches the track and field finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 11 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex (centre) kisses Davey Martinez of Team US on the head as he presents medals during the wheelchair rugby finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Davey Martinez
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 11 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during day 2 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 11 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex during a walkabout at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, prior to attending the wheelchair basketball competition during the Invictus Games.
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex (centre) reacts as he watches the wheelchair basketball competition during the Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Oh, Angela. Bless her heart. She’s madder than a wet hen.
LOL that Meghan isn’t going. She has truly ghosted the entire island.
a slap in the face: Angela Levin, what an embarrassment that comment about Mike Tindall taking over… but funny and kinda satisfying now that Harry is going.
Angela is just…hateful. Seemingly consumed by it. There is zero percent chance that Tindall is going to be appointed to a charity he has nothing to do with, and no commonality…he’s “athletic”? She obviously knows nothing about Invictus if she thinks that’s what the games are about. Also, it doesn’t belong to the royal family – it’s not one of their useless patronages. It belongs to the service personnel, and they know that – which is why Harry isn’t going anywhere.
You’re kidding, right? You don’t really expect the British royal family to understand the concept of “Hands off, this doesn’t belong to you. You have no right to this.” They perfected colonization so they probably think they can colonize Invictus too. Bless their hearts.
She’s batshit crazy. I don’t see how she isn’t a liability for the royals. She’s writing a biography about Camilla, right? She might as well have a founding member of the Flat Earth Society write it. Levin operates like Insane Daffy Duck in the old Looney Tunes cartoons: he bops himself over the head with a hammer, out pop 5 Daffy images from his head, and he “consults” with them to desice what to do next.
Levin must keep a hammer by her desk for that very purpose. What a maroon. What a nincompoop.
Why would IG want to dump someone who is globally known and admired for someone who is just…. not?
Yeah, MT is neither Harry nor fit to take Harry’s place. Not happening.
After Harry attended the Warrior Games in the U S, he gave credit to the W G, and came up with the IG.
^^ Exactly! The Xwitter announcement should read: “We will be joined by our Patron and Founder, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex…”
Like other CBers have mentioned, for safety reasons, I hope Harry joins via Zoom rather than in-person! Especially now that we know H&M are planning an official, IG-related trip to Nigeria days later. 🇳🇪 🫡
^^ Sorry the Niger flag 🇳🇪 popped up on the auto feature. I intended to post the Nigeria flag. 🇳🇬 🫡
Thank God Damian isn’t singing.
Damian Lewis! Harry! Double the hotness.
I see the Fail is butt hurt about Harry being out there, busy, engaged and passionate about the IG whilst they have to prop up reluctant Willy and have so little to boast about FK’s achievements.
Sure, Angie, they’re just dying to ditch the f–king FOUNDER of IG for Mike Tindall. Because everybody knows that the veteran community are huge fans of Shrek.
I am glad Meghan isn’t going, I wish Harry wasn’t. That being said I hope he makes the trip as short as possible, something about this entire event just feels off.
It sounds lovely for veterans and IG, but dangerous for Harry and so rage-inducing for Egg that he will be frothing in the mouth leading up to the date and definitely rolling on the floor in an epileptic rage fit for the duration of the service and the press afterwards. I hope Meghan won’t be anywhere near this.
Mike Tindall? The BM should not give a platform to Levin out of respect for her condition. Whatever it is, it’s quite advanced.
The BM, by and large, is afflicted with the same condition as Angela.
Levin is an absolute lunatic. Uggo Mike “has been made a patron of Invictus”?? Literally, how and by whom? It’s not some royal charity. And she says Invictus service members don’t want to wait around for Meghan to give the kids milkshakes! Someone should investigate the old bat. I fear she’s a danger to herself.
This is really nice for the British veterans! I’m glad (probably KC3) made it possible for Harry to attend—he’s probably visiting his father then too, no? The Invictus veterans deserve their time in the sun.
I ‘m also glad Meghan is keeping safe! Lol that they’re visiting Nigeria: I hope they have a great time there.
Not sold on Charles being kind. He should apologize to meghan
I’m still holding out that he won’t be
there physically. Firstly, I wasnt convinced the event was real unless the IG Fndn acknowledged it. Then they did.
But I’ve noticed tht they said: “We will be joined by our Patron…..”
And it occurred to me tht H also “joined” that US Military event last week where he honored that female soldier (whom he first met at an IG event). But he “joined” the event FROM HIS HOME!😁
So that’s what I’m hoping he will do with this fakakta UK service.
Even better, I hope he “joins” them from Nigeria!🤣
Angela Levin was on GB News this morning still pushing that nonsense about Mike Tindall becoming the new Patron. She’s deluded but she also shows how desperate some royalists are for Invictus Games to be in the Royal fold. I didn’t what Harry to go but I’m not surprised that he is.
Either the King or William appear as the head of the armed forces or the next head, unless they don’t care if the world thinks they are not concerned about those injured fighting for their country.
Because this is directly supported by the military, I don’t know that Harry would even need security support from his dogshit father. The military has very robust intelligence and counterterror networks and may be coordinating with Harry’s security team directly. I’d trust them a lot more than anyone directly under palace control.
That’s a really good point re: security.
Invictus is unrelated to the RF or the British gov. What can they do? It’s international with its own board. I don’t get why people think it can be ‘taken’? Harry is so smart, he knows he’s OK. I don’t think anyone needs to worry about him. He knows more than anyone else. He’s definitely safe.
Mike tindall would be a disaster. Angela likes him because he trashes harry. I wish harry would attend the event virtually now there is chatter about harry visiting kate.
On the other hand it would be hilarious when he did the quick turn-around like when he visited KC and when he attended the con and snubbed Kate.
Kate isn’t relevant in this case.
Mike Tindall?? Hahahahaaaa.
Harry blew off Mike Tindel at their last meeting. Shrek is good at talking behind Harry’s back, but not to his face.
I am interested in the security arrangements, just because it seems to me if the UK is trying to get an Invictus games held there, security for Harry is probably a requirement. So it may be that something was worked out for this visit – we know he wouldn’t go without proper security.
That said, I’m not surprised he’s going. Everyone knows how important Invictus is to him and this sounds like a significant service, so it makes sense that he’s going. I’m sure the RRs are already melting down over it.
I read somewhere else that it has been discussed and an agreement was reached.
What are the odds that Kkkate will miraculously show her face on May 8?
I hope zero odds. The idea of more peacemaker keen stories is just too much.
Or while Meghan is in Nigeria. For sure, William is currently padding his schedule. As to whether Kate will make a triumphant return during that time? Eh, I think Charles wants the spotlight for his return. Not that Kate hasn’t purposely upstaged him before. Pretty sure Charles is attending a garden party on may 8th and I’d be shocked to see Kate at the garden party.
This will actually be a very interesting test to see. If Kate does not miraculously appear, then we know for certain that something is very, very wrong behind the scenes. This is the kind of visit from Harry (and Meghan in Nigeria) that shakes W&K to their cores and usually prompts a heavy round of keening.
Yeah, if Kate stays silent and unseen through May, then we’ll know the situation is very serious. Right now I go back and forth between “she’s in really bad shape” and “she’s just lazy and enjoying the excuse to not work.” But if she can’t even stage a photo in Windsor in may, then we’ll know its the former.
If Mike Tindall is too busy with his podcast and day drinking, I hear Uncle Gary is available. 😉
Every time he visits that asylum I worry for him but I don’t think the rats and company would be that stupid to try to hurt him knowing the world is watching them.
I’m glad they put this out there b/c I read that Angela Levin thing and was terrified.