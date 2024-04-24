Express: Prince Harry will probably skip the May 8th Invictus service in London

For months now, the British media has been hyping Prince Harry’s “return to the UK” for an Invictus Games anniversary church service, scheduled for May 8th. News of this service arrived in February alongside the news that Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer was making a huge push for the UK to host the 2027 Invictus Games. It absolutely feels like there is a larger movement and a coordinated effort to somehow force Harry to “come back” or visit the UK and they’re going through Invictus to do it. At no point has Harry confirmed that he will attend the May 8th service, but that hasn’t stopped the usual suspects from making wild claims about the likelihood of Harry stopping in to see his father or brother. Well, the royal clownshow won’t like this one bit: apparently, Harry probably won’t go to the UK. But he might send a video.
In a move that underscores ongoing security concerns, Prince Harry is considering appearing at the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service via video link or a pre-recorded message, following his recent legal setback over security arrangements in the UK. The Duke of Sussex, who founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of wounded veterans through international sporting events, is currently locked in discussions over whether to attend the May 8 event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in person. This decision comes after he lost a bid to appeal his case against the Home Office over police protection, leaving him without the automatic right to use the royal security services.
“Whenever Harry travels to the UK, his trips are always dependent on how secure he is,” the source said. “Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must be sure that St. Paul’s is adequately protected by the metropolitan police and his own security needs are met while he’s in London.”
“Harry wants to spend more time in the UK with his family,” the source said. “But there’s no way he can do that while a question mark hangs over his security detail.”
“Harry is extremely disappointed by the decisions made regarding his security,” the source said. “His request for security was not just for his personal safety but also for his family, the public and the officers assigned to him.”
Despite the setback, the source states that Prince Harry remains committed to the Invictus Games and its participants. The upcoming 10th anniversary service marks a decade since the launch of his initiative. As he finalises plans to attend, Harry may need to settle for a virtual appearance if his plans don’t align with what security arrangements are on offer during the event.
“Discussions with the relevant departments are ongoing,” the source adds. “Harry won’t attend if his team feels like his security might be compromised in any way.”
I know this is the Express and all of that, but I hope this is the way Harry genuinely feels – understandably cautious about something which is a blatant set-up and an attempt to control him and put him in a dangerous situation. They’ve tried to manipulate him into visiting the UK, all while failing to guarantee his safety. I would even say that they’re being pretty explicit in how they plan to leave him without police protection for any and all future visits. As I’ve said all along, it would be hilarious if Harry strung them along and then canceled at the last minute, or he just sent a little video. Some people theorized that Prince William might even try to show up for this Invictus service. And while that would be a particular nasty move, you also have to remember that William is extremely lazy – too lazy to even try to hijack an Invictus event.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Video is probably the safest thing to do at this point. I still wonder why this is being celebrated in church and not at some military place.
Below, I questioned whether this was an official IG event. Might explain why it’s at a church. I highly doubt all of team UK are Christians.
St Paul’s wrote this in a twitter post in 2020.
– William Ernest Henley, whose poem ‘Invictus’ (‘Unconquered’) inspired the motto of the Invictus Games. He has a monument in our Crypt.
This might be the reason.
lol. I would laugh if Will went to Invictus event while not going to his own patronages’ events. I don’t think he would go since no one there would caresser his ego.
I’m genuinely scared for him every time he makes one of these trips. I really hope he doesn’t go. I genuinely believe that Cams, Kate and Wills would all love to see an accident befall Harry.
I hope this is true. If he doesn’t turn up the press will be outraged but I’m here for it.
It really has the feel of “bullying” him back into their territory. I do hope he does a video just for that reason, his security and that of his family should always come first, if the British wish to see him more they should take that seriously.
I feel like the express has been reading comments on the internet, particularly this website, and simply churned out an article based on the comments made here.
In any case it shows they have no idea what harry plans to do and i quite like it that way. If he does go, i doubt he’ll announce it. He will just attend and then probably fly back to the US the same day.
Huh. Is this source coming from their new UK hire? It sounds reasonable. Harry is concerned for his safety. As he should be.
Interesting 🧐.. I am curious to know that also.
Is the team talking to the Tabloids now? The Express is one of the papers that they don’t talk to.
I’m actually confused about this as well. They have the new uk hire and I assumed they would talk to papers and media but not necessarily the tabloids. But this seems so reasonable that it made me wonder. But I have no idea.
Be aware that this May 8th service-story is mainly run by The Express since February, as exclusives a few times a week (well, almost all their stories ARE exclusives, lol), even the leaked programme was reported by them first.
I don’t think H&M’s new UK Comms guy is going to operate like the palace comms staff or the UK press/journalists ; that is, speak nameless/anonymous, or hide behind sources or quote ”sources say”, or that sort of unprofessional crap.
@Advisor2U Thank you.
I dont know why I’m always surprised to see extent of a lack of media literacy on display in places where you usually see intelligent folks interacting.
And its often just a case of lack of commonsense.
Any real supporter of H&M knows by now that literally NOTHING published by british tabloids about H&M is valid. Literally. Nothing.
Given that the Invictus Games Foundation exists, the most logical thing to do if there is doubt in one’s mind about an IG church service (of all things!………….IG is nondenominational and the christian church has never played a role) being touted by the tabloids, one simply visits the IG site to see if theres any mention of such an event.
There isnt.
Is this actually fair and balanced reporting? I’m surprised they aren’t claiming Harry’s throwing a tantrum.
Is this an official IG event? I haven’t seen them claim it but I could have missed it. This feels like someone else might be putting it together in an attempt to get Harry there.
Considering that these “royals”, with all of their made up “service” medals, couldn’t be half-assed to even send words of encouragement/congratulations to the actual people who *served* in the military and participated in the games over the last few years, who’d want them there?
Frankly though, I wouldn’t put it past the Deviled Egg to try and hijack the games/service, ESPECIALLY if Harry doesn’t attend in person. I can just see him showing up, taking a few pics, then scooting out to go tend to the lasted “gardening project”. He is just that disgusting.
I doubt any veteran would believe William over Harry. They all know who the real soldier is.
Why wouldn’t he still be committed to Invictus? He just went to Canada for several days earlier this year? This is about a service which honestly doesn’t really need to be held in a country that refuses to help guarantee his safety. They really want his shine to rub off on them. This is what the consequences of actions look like. He takes all his shine, attention, and revenue to other places that treat him and his family like human beings.
ha! the tables have turned. Charlie boy tried to put him in danger to make him stay / come crawling back and now Harry is not coming anywhere near the UK without proper security. good for him. If Wee Willy Wan*er can’t be bothered to turn up for his own work he wouldn’t bother with this.
Because he wants to steal Harry’s shine from him.
It’s the typical Uk tabloid disgraceful ‘journalism’ – they put out a narrative or story as fact, run it for mounts as fact, and when the protagonist(s) does not pay them any attention, or if the real facts come to light, they will make the protagonist(s) the lier or the one at fault. Rinse and print.
PS: the Invictus Foundation still hasn’t confirm the May 8th service as theirs, or Prince Harry’s attendance – no news from both their PR people.
*the liar
What an absolutely fumble by the BRF to chase Harry away. Invictus Games are completely unparalleled within the family. As someone who would like to see monarchy go the way of the dodo, I’m thrilled. But it’s really something to behold.
Who has actually arranged this church service? Has anyone at Invictus confirmed this event is actually connected to them in any way? It all seems vague with an ulterior motive to try to force Harry back.
I think, it is a part of the promotional campaign to win the hosting. UK is competing with USA for it. The guy who organized it is a supporter of veterans and the games. So, I don’t think he intended to do something like that for nefarious purposes. He is just lobbying for his country to get the games.
So then it really shouldn’t be advertised under the Invictus name? Advertise it as a show of support for veterans and their family but I find it is very false to promote it under the Invictus name.
@Zapp Brannigan, yeah I didn’t think of it like that. It is more an UK Invictus team event, not something done by the foundation itself.
If Harry doesn’t show up it’s practically a guarantee the UK will not host IG in 2027.
Well they all just got new fake medals to pin on their fake uniforms! They have to wear them somewhere! It’s not like they work! I hope he just sends A video and doesn’t host the games there!
It’s just another stick to beat Harry with and the predictable avalanche of pre written articles about whether he will/why didn’t he visit Kate/Charles and how they were magnanimous/snubbing and the tired, old narrative of William’s incandescent rage at all things Harry. Then there’s the standard attacks on Meghan. It’s a pitiful pantomime of lazy hacks updating old pieces to suit the current events.
I miss the old days when Harry and Meghan were slapping everyone’s faces. Everything they did was a slap in the face of the Queen, Prince Phillip, Charles, Camilla (who needs a few extra slaps), William and Kate. I’m sure they slapped a few other people too.
I’ve said all along this is a genius way to lure Harry to England. Practically guaranteed. But I hope this article is right, I was wrong, and he’s regarding threats to himself alone as actual threats to his family. Not trying to be ghastly, but if something did happen to him, it would have security consequences for his family (in addition to heartache).