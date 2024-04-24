Express: Prince Harry will probably skip the May 8th Invictus service in London

For months now, the British media has been hyping Prince Harry’s “return to the UK” for an Invictus Games anniversary church service, scheduled for May 8th. News of this service arrived in February alongside the news that Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer was making a huge push for the UK to host the 2027 Invictus Games. It absolutely feels like there is a larger movement and a coordinated effort to somehow force Harry to “come back” or visit the UK and they’re going through Invictus to do it. At no point has Harry confirmed that he will attend the May 8th service, but that hasn’t stopped the usual suspects from making wild claims about the likelihood of Harry stopping in to see his father or brother. Well, the royal clownshow won’t like this one bit: apparently, Harry probably won’t go to the UK. But he might send a video.

In a move that underscores ongoing security concerns, Prince Harry is considering appearing at the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service via video link or a pre-recorded message, following his recent legal setback over security arrangements in the UK. The Duke of Sussex, who founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of wounded veterans through international sporting events, is currently locked in discussions over whether to attend the May 8 event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in person. This decision comes after he lost a bid to appeal his case against the Home Office over police protection, leaving him without the automatic right to use the royal security services. “Whenever Harry travels to the UK, his trips are always dependent on how secure he is,” the source said. “Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must be sure that St. Paul’s is adequately protected by the metropolitan police and his own security needs are met while he’s in London.” “Harry wants to spend more time in the UK with his family,” the source said. “But there’s no way he can do that while a question mark hangs over his security detail.” “Harry is extremely disappointed by the decisions made regarding his security,” the source said. “His request for security was not just for his personal safety but also for his family, the public and the officers assigned to him.” Despite the setback, the source states that Prince Harry remains committed to the Invictus Games and its participants. The upcoming 10th anniversary service marks a decade since the launch of his initiative. As he finalises plans to attend, Harry may need to settle for a virtual appearance if his plans don’t align with what security arrangements are on offer during the event. “Discussions with the relevant departments are ongoing,” the source adds. “Harry won’t attend if his team feels like his security might be compromised in any way.”

[From The Daily Express]

I know this is the Express and all of that, but I hope this is the way Harry genuinely feels – understandably cautious about something which is a blatant set-up and an attempt to control him and put him in a dangerous situation. They’ve tried to manipulate him into visiting the UK, all while failing to guarantee his safety. I would even say that they’re being pretty explicit in how they plan to leave him without police protection for any and all future visits. As I’ve said all along, it would be hilarious if Harry strung them along and then canceled at the last minute, or he just sent a little video. Some people theorized that Prince William might even try to show up for this Invictus service. And while that would be a particular nasty move, you also have to remember that William is extremely lazy – too lazy to even try to hijack an Invictus event.