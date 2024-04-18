‘Sources’ wonder if Prince Harry will see his father or brother next month in London

This whole “Invictus church service” thing in London is merely one in a long line of Events Which Prince Harry Must Attend Or Else The Tabloids Will Cry. It’s notable that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not said one word about the service either. The whole thing started in February, when the Times of London suddenly announced the Invictus anniversary service and claimed that Harry would definitely attend. In recent months/weeks, the British media has dusted off the same old cycle of speculation, smears, demands, bargaining and lies, all to somehow convince their readership that they can dictate their terms to Harry and Meghan. As I said, the Sussexes haven’t said anything yet, but Page Six’s “Sussex sources” claimed that Harry is going to London and he’ll possibly check in with his father, but he likely won’t see his awful brother.

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK in just a few weeks — sparking questions over whether he will finally see Prince William and cancer-stricken Kate Middleton, after not speaking to his brother in more than a year. The Duke of Sussex, 39, is slated to speak at a special service marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, the Olympics-style contest for wounded service personnel which he founded, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8. A well-placed source said, “Everyone is asking whether Harry will see his father and will he see Kate and the Wales kids — if not his brother?” Harry has spent the past few days in Florida with his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, where they were seen canoodling as they made their new polo show for Netflix. However, she is not expected to join Harry in the UK. The timing of next month’s visit could well allow Harry to see his father, King Charles, who is also battling cancer, and potentially Kate and his nephews, Prince George and Prince Louis, and niece Princess Charlotte. A source in the Sussex crowd said, “I can imagine that Harry may see his father, and check in, but things are still very fraught with William, this is the real problem.”

“Everyone is asking whether Harry will see his father and will he see Kate and the Wales kids — if not his brother” – basically, Page Six’s royal sources don’t know anything and Harry is playing these cards close to the chest. So much so that no one is even sure he’ll come. I know I’ve said this a million times before, but I hope Harry knows that “staying in California, far away from these toxic people and their maniacal games” is always an option. I would love it if Harry issued a simple statement like: The original plan was to visit the UK, but given my father’s insistence that I’m put in mortal danger whenever I return to London, I’ve decided to forgo all visits to my former stomping grounds. Laters!

Meanwhile, royal sources are insisting that William and Kate don’t even want to see Harry and especially not Meghan. The assumption being that Kate’s health would suffer even further if she had to interact with a Black woman for five minutes.

“William and Kate are very consciously focusing on positivity and recovery,” the source told OK! “Harry is due in London early next month, but there are no plans as of yet to meet with him while he’s over. He’s reached out and sent best wishes, but a meeting might be a little premature. There are still deliberations over whether Meghan will join him with the children due to security reasons. If that happens, a meeting might be set up solely for the children’s sake, but it will be a long shot and not something William and Kate are focused on right now.” While a reunion may be hoped for by many, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond points out why now is not the best time and why the “kindest” choice Meghan could make would be to stay away from the UK for now. “I think this is pretty unlikely that Meghan will join him at the service given Harry’s concerns about safety and the ongoing family tensions,” Jennie told OK! “I don’t think her presence would make any reconciliation moves easier. I think she would, rightly, be nervous about the reception she might get from any public gathered outside the cathedral. This is not the time for either the King or the Princess to have to deal with family rifts. They have too much on their plates at the moment. So Meghan’s kindest gesture would be to send her very best wishes, but to stay away for now.”

Jennie Bond’s comments make me sick to my stomach. These people are so unbelievably nasty, to twist Will and Kate’s abusive and racist behavior towards Meghan into “poor Will and Kate could not even handle being in Meghan’s presence!” Beyond that, these people can’t even get their stories straight about what William and Kate actually want. They want Harry to bring his children, they want Meghan there but no they don’t, they don’t even want to see Harry, but Harry should want to see them! Morons.