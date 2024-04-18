‘Sources’ wonder if Prince Harry will see his father or brother next month in London

This whole “Invictus church service” thing in London is merely one in a long line of Events Which Prince Harry Must Attend Or Else The Tabloids Will Cry. It’s notable that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not said one word about the service either. The whole thing started in February, when the Times of London suddenly announced the Invictus anniversary service and claimed that Harry would definitely attend. In recent months/weeks, the British media has dusted off the same old cycle of speculation, smears, demands, bargaining and lies, all to somehow convince their readership that they can dictate their terms to Harry and Meghan. As I said, the Sussexes haven’t said anything yet, but Page Six’s “Sussex sources” claimed that Harry is going to London and he’ll possibly check in with his father, but he likely won’t see his awful brother.
Prince Harry is set to return to the UK in just a few weeks — sparking questions over whether he will finally see Prince William and cancer-stricken Kate Middleton, after not speaking to his brother in more than a year. The Duke of Sussex, 39, is slated to speak at a special service marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, the Olympics-style contest for wounded service personnel which he founded, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8.
A well-placed source said, “Everyone is asking whether Harry will see his father and will he see Kate and the Wales kids — if not his brother?”
Harry has spent the past few days in Florida with his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, where they were seen canoodling as they made their new polo show for Netflix. However, she is not expected to join Harry in the UK.
The timing of next month’s visit could well allow Harry to see his father, King Charles, who is also battling cancer, and potentially Kate and his nephews, Prince George and Prince Louis, and niece Princess Charlotte.
A source in the Sussex crowd said, “I can imagine that Harry may see his father, and check in, but things are still very fraught with William, this is the real problem.”
[From Page Six]
“Everyone is asking whether Harry will see his father and will he see Kate and the Wales kids — if not his brother” – basically, Page Six’s royal sources don’t know anything and Harry is playing these cards close to the chest. So much so that no one is even sure he’ll come. I know I’ve said this a million times before, but I hope Harry knows that “staying in California, far away from these toxic people and their maniacal games” is always an option. I would love it if Harry issued a simple statement like: The original plan was to visit the UK, but given my father’s insistence that I’m put in mortal danger whenever I return to London, I’ve decided to forgo all visits to my former stomping grounds. Laters!
Meanwhile, royal sources are insisting that William and Kate don’t even want to see Harry and especially not Meghan. The assumption being that Kate’s health would suffer even further if she had to interact with a Black woman for five minutes.
“William and Kate are very consciously focusing on positivity and recovery,” the source told OK! “Harry is due in London early next month, but there are no plans as of yet to meet with him while he’s over. He’s reached out and sent best wishes, but a meeting might be a little premature. There are still deliberations over whether Meghan will join him with the children due to security reasons. If that happens, a meeting might be set up solely for the children’s sake, but it will be a long shot and not something William and Kate are focused on right now.”
While a reunion may be hoped for by many, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond points out why now is not the best time and why the “kindest” choice Meghan could make would be to stay away from the UK for now.
“I think this is pretty unlikely that Meghan will join him at the service given Harry’s concerns about safety and the ongoing family tensions,” Jennie told OK! “I don’t think her presence would make any reconciliation moves easier. I think she would, rightly, be nervous about the reception she might get from any public gathered outside the cathedral. This is not the time for either the King or the Princess to have to deal with family rifts. They have too much on their plates at the moment. So Meghan’s kindest gesture would be to send her very best wishes, but to stay away for now.”
[From Yahoo]
Jennie Bond’s comments make me sick to my stomach. These people are so unbelievably nasty, to twist Will and Kate’s abusive and racist behavior towards Meghan into “poor Will and Kate could not even handle being in Meghan’s presence!” Beyond that, these people can’t even get their stories straight about what William and Kate actually want. They want Harry to bring his children, they want Meghan there but no they don’t, they don’t even want to see Harry, but Harry should want to see them! Morons.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
-
-
Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex gemeinsam mit Ehefrau Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex gut gelaunt im Buggy auf dem Weg zur Schwimmhalle fuer die Schwimmwettkaempfe bei den Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in a good mood in the buggy on the way to the swimming hall for the swimming competitions at the Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13 09 2023 Duesseldorf North Rhine Westphalia Germany,Image: 805068101, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Invictus Games Prinz Harry und Meghan beim Rollstuhl Basketball Finale Prinz Harry, Herzog von Sussex gemeinsam mit Ehefrau Meghan Markle, Herzogin von Sussex beim Rollstuhl-Basketball Finale zwischen Frankreich und der USA im Rahmen der Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Invictus Games Prince Harry and Meghan at the Wheelchair Basketball Final Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Wheelchair Basketball Final between France and the USA during the Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 13 09 2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein Westfalen Germany,Image: 805086128, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. *** DUESSELDORF, GERMANY 13th Sep 2023 SEPTEMBER 13 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany,Image: 805097817, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Moritz Mueller / Avalon
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 4 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Prince Harry speaking during the Invictus Games opening ceremony at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 09 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex, watches the wheelchair rugby at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, during the Invictus Games.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 10 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex, watches the track and field finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 11 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during day 2 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 11 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during day 2 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 11 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 13 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Harry probably won’t be attending. If he does anything he might do a zoom greeting for those in attendance. HM are taking control of their own lives, those rags do not own them.
Very hopeful Harry’s message to these Veterans is through zoom as well.
I would bet my life savings that harry will be attending. He takes invictus very seriously. However, i do think he will be in & out very much like the coronation. I will be surprised if he’s in london even for 24 hours
But this isn’t even being sponsored by Invictus, is it? And didn’t it not even appear on the church’s schedule for events of that day? This whole thing smells fishy as hell and always has, IMO.
I hope Harry doesn’t go. I’m sure there have been other Invictus Games events that Harry hasn’t gone to (although have we seen ‘church services’ in any other country?). It’s impossible for him to attend every event in every foreign country anyway.
There are only two surefire reasons that will bring Harry to England: Invictus and his father’s funeral. After the latter happens, all bets are off.
I hope he does this by zoom. Or if Harry does indeed come he will be in stealth mode.
The refusal to allow Harry suitable protection is the very best reason for him to skip the IG church service. It’s all click bait anyway for an industry that relishes abusing the Sussexes. Hopefully Harry will make a zoom appearance and starve the media of photos and interviews.
I swear these rota rats will keep clamoring for more made-up events to lure Harry to that unfriendly and racist island. Putting him in harm’s way is terrific for their business.
So tell me, royal ratchets, why would Harry and Meghan even want to see William and Kate when WK don’t want to see them? There is no reason on God‘s green earth that the Sussexes should even step near their toxic relatives anyway. It puts me in mind of what my mother always said, “I never go where I’m not wanted.”
Instead, Meghan will live her life either gorgeously out in public at lovely events, or quietly at home, and it won’t be because of anything except her own choice and agenda… and that’s what makes them so diaper-wettingly mad.
Give it a break RR, they are just not that into you.
The whole ‘Meghan is worried about her reception’ faux concern is so obviously rooted in that they’re TERRIFIED the crowds would cheer for her (which they will), undercutting the whole “Meghan is hated in the UK” fantasy world they peddle.
🎯
The fact that every little detail about this service has already been leaked and published for everyone to scrutinize makes it a security nightmare and it truly feels like they want something to happen to Prince Harry. I am keeping my fingers crossed 🤞🏼 if he makes an appearance it’s a video one. This just feels sinister.
I agree, Cessily. Sinister is the perfect word for it. If he does go (I too hope for a zoom message), I want Meghan to go too, wear a fabulous outfit and be warmly welcomed by the Invictus family.
How in the world would Peg ever be expected to find time for Harry with his onerous work schedule?
Lovely.
The poor Waleses and the poor RRs….they are in a tough spot…..
They want Meghan and the Sussex children to be “isolated” and de facto “banned” from the UK…..but they also want them to come to England so they can get some scoops about them and run endless stories about how Lili started beating George the instant she saw him or something…..
The Waleses can’t leak anything about the Sussex children because everyone knows they haven’t seen Lili and they haven’t seen Archie in years. And so the RRs can’t even pretend to run something about them (which is sort of surprising that they have a line for their lies but apparently they do?) the few times they have over the past year or so tried the reaction has been pretty negative because everyone knows they’re just lying or there is pushback from the Sussexes.
but if the children were to go to England…..then the Waleses could plausibly have something to leak.
WHY WONT HARRY AND MEGHAN BRING THEIR CHILDREN TO THE UK SO THAT THE WALESES CAN KEEP THE PRESS HAPPY AND AVOID QUESTIONS ABOUT THEIR WORK AND MARRIAGE?!?!!?!?!??!?!?!
selfish, selfish Harry and Meghan.
/sarcasm
Harry shouldn’t go to the UK but we all know that he will be there for the Invictus Games. I suspect that he will visit Charles and send his regards to William and Kate.
Who exactly is organizing this event? Is it the Invictus Games themselves or did the British government decide to do this as a way to draw Harry to the UK?
This was my question above as well. And didn’t someone here say they saw the schedule of events at the church for that day and this event isn’t even listed? None of this makes any sense.
It certainly was not Prince Harry, and the full court press the media has launched to get him there is truly shocking and as I said above it is feeling very sinister.
I find it hard to believe that the Invictus Foundation has anything to do with this Christian church service. IG has participants from all over the globe, from many countries and of many faiths. Wouldn’t any attempt to tie IG to Christianity be an insult to the many Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, and others who participate in IG? Someone may very well sponsor a Christian church service for IG (I’m Catholic, and one can buy a Mass for someone), but it’s not IG.
I thought it was the Ministry of Defense but no idea where I got that idea from.
I think you might have something there @Becks1. I wonder if this has anything to do with Johnny Mercer (Minister for Veterans Affairs) and the UK bid for the games? I’m not a huge fan of Mercer but, I do believe he wants to help veterans. I think he’s quoted as saying he doesn’t really care about most issues discussed in Parliament except those involving veterans. As I said I’m not his biggest fan but, I can see him organising this event as part of the bid and to highlight the veterans.
I still don’t understand why May 8th is being listed as the ten year anniversary for the Invictus Games? The first Invictus Games in London was in September, not May, so who is organizing this supposed anniversary that isn’t even accurate? The Invictus Games Foundation hasn’t even mentioned this church service, so why is this being seen as an official event that Harry would attend anyway? PageSix didn’t even have a source letting them know that Harry and Meghan would be in Florida for an actual official charity event in honor of Sentebale but we are to believe they have a source about Harry flying to London for a yet to be confirmed official event no one in the foundation, including it’s founder, have said anything about? Harry’s security is a joke to these people and they want us to ignore that fact. Without security there is no reason for him to attend for a country that doesn’t value his or his family’s life and I don’t believe anyone from his camp would make such a confirmation of him being there with his security being such a major factor to his travels to the UK.
Not like I can Speak for Harry , but I think he would be 100 percent justified in saying that because the British courts and government and royal family and media who all partook in the reason I need security and refuse to give me security, I can’t and won’t jeopardize my safety or that of my wife and children by going to the uk because this is literally a matter of life and death. so therefore, see you on Zoom .
He’s too classy to send a jam basket instead but it’d be kind of funny…
Or just a basket of lemons…
#SpeakforHarry could be comedic gold
Yeah and I’m pretty positive that recovery is the last thing that is going to happen to their marriage, or Charlie., and let’s face it, why would Harry want to see that pratt or his dogsht father. Harry and Megan are happier and healthier than any of them. So nah, don’t bother Harry
Mary Pester, the IG Foundation has no mention of the ’10-year anniversary’ event. This event is in a (Christian) church, which doesn’t represent any other religions. It’s all about the UK with no other countries invited???? Does that seem like a 10-year anniversary event to you? Especially, since the first IG was in September?
I have no idea whether Harry will be there in person or not. I do think a video from him would not be out of the question.
What do the UK IG participants think about all of this?
I think UK may think that IG is a British organization, but it is now completely international. It would be tantamount to say, Greece having a celebration to celebrate the birth of the Olympics in Athens attended by only Greek citizens. There doesn’t seem to be any talk of inviting all Invictus all teams to the celebration. It sounds like the UK celebrating its own participation in the Games, which is fine. St. Paul’s where it’s supposed to take place, is a rather huge place, though. There’s no talk of who is invited so I’m still wondering what’s going on. Maybe Charles could speak as the king supporting his veterans, but I can’t see that its appropriate for the UK to celebrate a 10 year anniversary of the IG just by themselves. It’s against Harry’s vision of the games to bring veterans together from around the world. I do recall that Harry said that something would be done for the anniversary, but I don’t recall he specified when and where.
Tamsin, but the first IG was more than one country. This whole thing is strange.
Does Harry need to get a carrier pigeon to deliver the message to wank and buttons and the British media that his and their relationship is SPACE? Jfc. How many more ways can you tell someone I am not that into you .I left you. I don’t want to know you . William and Kate who ? Like get a clue already. We are never ever ever getting back together. It’s over now . Forget you and you and youuuuu. I can’t stand your weak ass punk ass b ass . Let go . Move the f on already.
@Over It — This is almost Seuss-like:
I am not that into you.
I up and left you.
I don’t want to know you.
William and Kate who?
I do not like the royal fam.
I do not like them, Rat-I-Am.
(spoken to any of the RRs)
I believe Jennie Bond when she says Kate would be upset by a Meghan visit. Because Kate is racist and jealous and insecure and cannot cope with the reality that her biracial sister-in-law is more beautiful, more capable and far luckier in her marriage.
Yes, it’s racist for Bond to say it. But it’s also true because of Kate’s racism.
Well, certainly the UK Defense Dept. can have whatever event that they choose. It’s interesting that it APPEARS to be IG related. I wonder if they for even one second considered the fact that Harry might have other commitments at that time? I know they seem to think H&M sit around much like W&K and do nothing, but we know that’s not true.