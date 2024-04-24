Prince Edward & Sophie, not Prince William, will attend the Anzac service this week

As I mentioned in the story about the Princess of Wales’s new “honor,” I’m flabbergasted that the Duchess of Gloucester is now the first married-in royal wife to be given the Order of the Garter. That’s a huge deal and the Order of the Garter is a very elite club, one of the most elite of all the royal honors. As I said, I’m sure it’s about seniority more than anything else, but you know Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is probably beyond pissed that she wasn’t given the Order the Garter. Sophie and Edward were totally missing from King Charles’s list of honors and appointments. But no worries – Sophie and Edward have been asked to step in for King Charles for Anzac Day, which is tomorrow.

King Charles lll has turned yet again to his new “chosen couple,” brother Prince Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, in his time of need. As the royal family faces its most significant challenges in decades, with the absence of Charles and Princess Kate Middleton who are battling through their cancer diagnoses, Us Weekly has reported that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been the pair honored with representing them on the public stage. With support from Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward has appeared unfazed and up to the task, which has seen him rewarded and appreciated more than ever by the king. Thursday, April 25, Prince Edward will step into his biggest role ever — leading the Royal Family in celebrating Anzac Day, which marks the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings. It has been a major role enacted traditionally by the King or Queen of England, so this is Edward’s most significant duty to date. Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand. It is a day to mark the service of members of the armed forces who have served, fought and died for their country. The news comes as the pair, who Us sources previously said are being seen as the “chosen couple” were overlooked yesterday, April 23, for official new royal appointments. Charles, 75, appointed his daughter-in-law Princess Kate, 42, as the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour. She is the first Royal Companion named to this order.

[From Us Weekly]

Anzac Day is a very big deal in the UK, and usually the heir or someone major is assigned to attend the early-morning service. Last year, Prince William attended the morning service solo. It feels like it’s one more thing which William has refused to do and Buckingham Palace is left floundering and trying to get people to fill in, not only for the king but his heir as well. Maybe they should give all of the D-Day 80th anniversary events to Sophie and Edward too?