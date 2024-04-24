Prince Edward & Sophie, not Prince William, will attend the Anzac service this week

As I mentioned in the story about the Princess of Wales’s new “honor,” I’m flabbergasted that the Duchess of Gloucester is now the first married-in royal wife to be given the Order of the Garter. That’s a huge deal and the Order of the Garter is a very elite club, one of the most elite of all the royal honors. As I said, I’m sure it’s about seniority more than anything else, but you know Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is probably beyond pissed that she wasn’t given the Order the Garter. Sophie and Edward were totally missing from King Charles’s list of honors and appointments. But no worries – Sophie and Edward have been asked to step in for King Charles for Anzac Day, which is tomorrow.

King Charles lll has turned yet again to his new “chosen couple,” brother Prince Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, in his time of need.

As the royal family faces its most significant challenges in decades, with the absence of Charles and Princess Kate Middleton who are battling through their cancer diagnoses, Us Weekly has reported that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been the pair honored with representing them on the public stage. With support from Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward has appeared unfazed and up to the task, which has seen him rewarded and appreciated more than ever by the king.

Thursday, April 25, Prince Edward will step into his biggest role ever — leading the Royal Family in celebrating Anzac Day, which marks the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings.

It has been a major role enacted traditionally by the King or Queen of England, so this is Edward’s most significant duty to date. Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand. It is a day to mark the service of members of the armed forces who have served, fought and died for their country.

The news comes as the pair, who Us sources previously said are being seen as the “chosen couple” were overlooked yesterday, April 23, for official new royal appointments. Charles, 75, appointed his daughter-in-law Princess Kate, 42, as the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour. She is the first Royal Companion named to this order.

Anzac Day is a very big deal in the UK, and usually the heir or someone major is assigned to attend the early-morning service. Last year, Prince William attended the morning service solo. It feels like it’s one more thing which William has refused to do and Buckingham Palace is left floundering and trying to get people to fill in, not only for the king but his heir as well. Maybe they should give all of the D-Day 80th anniversary events to Sophie and Edward too?

15 Responses to “Prince Edward & Sophie, not Prince William, will attend the Anzac service this week”

  1. Lau says:
    April 24, 2024 at 10:04 am

    We’re about to get hit by a new wave of articles claiming that “Sophie is the only person holding the monarchy together”.

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    April 24, 2024 at 10:05 am

    So is william getting away with laziness. Will the media complain. William found time to go to a sports event

    Reply
  3. molly says:
    April 24, 2024 at 10:12 am

    I think this is all bigger than mere laziness. Despite Peg’s propensity for temper tantrums, at the end of the day BP and KC still have “hand”. I don’t believe they couldn’t force his participation … if they wanted to. Punishing him? Hiding him? Curious minds…

    Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      April 24, 2024 at 10:39 am

      Charles has never forced him to do anything -that’s a huge part of the reason he’s so difficult now.

      Reply
  4. VADER says:
    April 24, 2024 at 10:13 am

    Desperate times call for desperate measures. They’ve resorted to bring out the old “secret weapon”. Softiesta must be giddy.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      April 24, 2024 at 10:45 am

      She’s probably too bereft over being snubbed for a made-up honor to be giddy. I mean, how much striving does she have to do to get a fancy new sash or robe?

      Reply
  5. Jais says:
    April 24, 2024 at 10:14 am

    William only works one day a week now. Apparently that day is Thursday. But he’s doing something else that day and not Anzac Day. And didn’t William just get a new chocolate award too?

    Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    April 24, 2024 at 10:39 am

    Peg works from home and this event needs real people so Sophie and Edward will have to do it.

    Reply
  7. seaflower says:
    April 24, 2024 at 10:43 am

    ANZAC Day is a bigger deal in Australia and New Zealand, considering it was our men that the Brits fed to the machine guns at Gallipoli.

    I resent having the Also Ran Royals being the ones we are being subjected to. Edward couldn’t even finish his marine training. The colony’s obviously no longer important.

    Reply
  8. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 24, 2024 at 10:48 am

    If this were a real world job, and William refused to work, he would have been canned long ago. But since it’s monarchy which is all about birthright, William keeps his no-work job. Sycophants like Sophie and Edward are always happy to step in, thinking that the king might throw them some crumbs. Unlikely. Charles just laughs at the suckers.

    Reply
  9. Lady Digby says:
    April 24, 2024 at 10:55 am

    At some point, maybe if he doesn’t show up for the DDay Commemorations , is The Times going to ask why FK has YET to be asked or volunteer(whatever) to do ANY event as deputy for the King in his role as heir? Prat about doing let’s pretend skits and slugging back alcohol is within his reach but nothing substantial like Anzac Day for instance? Just lazy or busy washing either his hair or his heir?? Or can’t they risk him on an international commemorative event where he might keel over?

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    April 24, 2024 at 11:12 am

    Who remembers William turning up at the ANZAC day church service the day after Louis was born because Harry and Meghan were chosen to represent the Queen at the service? It wouldn’t surprise me if William turns up on the day.

    Reply
  11. M says:
    April 24, 2024 at 11:22 am

    Future head of the armed forces refuses to show up for ANZAC memorial service. I guess he well and truly DGAF anymore. He’s set to abolish the monarchy from within.

    Reply

