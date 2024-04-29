Joe Alwyn is doing well after his split with Taylor Swift: ‘He’s dating and happy’

Taylor Swift announced/confirmed her split from Joe Alwyn in April 2023. The explanation for the split, at the time, was that Joe couldn’t handle Taylor’s fame or successful career, and he just wanted to be a private person. In May 2023, Taylor released a bonus track: “You’re Losing Me,” in which she seemed to indicate that she and Joe split because he wouldn’t marry her. That song was released during the height of the backlash against Swift for dating Matt Healy, a known racist. When Taylor announced The Tortured Poets Department, many thought the title was an allusion to Joe Alwyn (he said something about a “tortured man club” in an interview) and that the album would mostly be about Joe and their six-year-long relationship. It was not. TTPD is mostly about Healy, not Alwyn. So… how is Joe feeling about all of this, more than a year after their split was announced:
There’s no bad blood between Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift. More than a year after their breakup, which PEOPLE confirmed in early April 2023, the 33-year-old actor is “doing well” and “focused on work.”
“He’s dating and happy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way.”
Alwyn has “moved on” from Swift, 34, and “certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her,” the source says. “He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out.”
The source continues of his career, “Joe loves acting, but can’t stand the attention that comes with it. He’s not comfortable in the spotlight.”
The pair’s split after six years was largely due to “differences in their personalities,” a source close to them told PEOPLE at the time.
Alwyn was always keen to keep his romance with Swift “his own personal story,” a source told PEOPLE. The relationship initially “took a lot of people by surprise,” the source added, but Alwyn “wasn’t showing off.”
[From People]
It’s certainly true that Joe kept quiet about dating Swift and for six years, I don’t even recall Joe saying her name in an interview, despite journalists repeatedly asking Joe about her. All in all, I think it’s weird that JoeTay were able to make it work for as long as they did, but it’s also clear that Taylor was going through a quieter phase during that time, post-Receipts. I wonder if Joe was as surprised as everyone else that Taylor devoted so much time and space to the Healy relationship. I also wonder if Joe was surprised to learn that Taylor and Healy probably started a lot earlier than originally believed, perhaps even when Joe and Taylor were still technically together.
Good. He deserves to be happy.
Agreed. I’m happy he seems to be moving on and just found peace. The way some swifties go after him is truly vicious.
He dodged a bullet.
After listening to the album non stop since it came out, it seems like Joe wasn’t putting effort into the relationship; that he wouldn’t take the next step and likely was experiencing depression. Lover onward is filled with songs about Taylor’s insecurity in that relationship, always wondering when it will end, if he cares etc.
So Long London talks about her friends saying it’s not normal to be afraid all the time, and she replies “every breath is the rarest air when you’re not sure he wants to be there.”
Guilty has sin is about thoughts she has about someone else while in a relationship and whether she’s wrong if she doesn’t act on them. I think she was in touch with Matty while still with Joe. In Bejewelled she sings “the band asks if I still have a man and I say I don’t remember.” Things with her and Joe were def basically dead the last year they were together. Evermore and midnights let her safely explore the end.
“My friends said it isn’t right to be scared
Every day of a love affair”
You know what cheater do? They accuse you of things they do themselves. That is what Taylor was doing in my opinion. Joe was with her when she was on her lowest. I understand if Taylor didn’t want to be with someone on their lowest anymore, but it is sh*tty to reveal that to the world when they are not publicly open about that.
These kinds of comments just skeeve me out, particularly on an article discussing how much he dislikes attention and wants to be private.
There’s also being in a relationship, totally committed, and the other person is so insecure that they refuse to believe it. It’s exhausting and runs you down.
Thinking about Tom Hiddleston. He actually seemed to be doing OK after the split. Then a year later she put out Reputation and basically let the world know he was a jump off and that she had probably been cheating on him while flaunting him all over the world. He really looked lost for awhile, until he did that play. Glad he’s got Zawe and baby now. Hopefully Joe will find someone steady and quiet to settle down with.
I think taylor and matt probably had something going on way way before, that we didn’t know about. She would not devote that much time and space and words for a 3 month relationship. Definitely these 2 had sparks and it was something crazy but it was unfinished business and now all of that is definitely dead. She would also rather it be about matt so we bury and cancel Joe and she doesn’t have to talk about it.
Jake and Harry would like a word here lol
I read a fan theory somewhere that Joe and Taylor had broken up & reconciled few times in what appeared to be a continuous 6yr relationship. Maybe the Matty Healy stuff started in one of those breaks.
Regardless, I’m glad Joe is doing OK. The lyrics about his depression on this latest album made me really feel for him. It can’t be easy to break up with someone so – both in the immediate aftermath when she was touring and everywhere, & the long run as ‘Taylor’s ex boyfriend’.
Joe, they are never gonna make me hate you!!
Anyway, I remember the swifties were begging Joe to come back when they learned about Matty. Then, Taylor went into a campaign to make Joe look bad, so the swifties would love her new partner. It was the shadiest thing she did to a man who doesn’t like spotlight. They are still sending him death threats. I don’t know if he can go somewhere public with a new girlfriend now. No doubt, the swifties would bully any girl he is seen with even though Taylor had 2 boyfriends since Joe. He is my introvert king and it is obvious he is a good man, otherwise the swifties would find dirt on him by now.
If he hates attention he a) picked the wrong profession and b) probably shouldn’t have dated an international pop star.
I think, acting is different in UK. There are a lot of educated actors who do the work and do minimum promotional work and go home. Most of them live very private lives. With Taylor, she decided to step back from spotlight after tapegate. So, they were probably in line with privacy aspect of the relationship. And, Taylor was still an international star when she was with him, but we only heard about her work? She was still rich, famous, but she wasn’t on tabloids that much anymore. A lot of people didn’t even know she was with the same guy for 6 years. So, actually it worked until Taylor changed her mind, which she is entitled to do.
re a) not necessarily. adam driver hates attention too, does bare minimum of prom and disappears for months and he is still one of the most successful actors out there while being super private and protective of his family.
I am just 2 years younger than her. I used to listened her song back then. Sometimes I just wonder how can she wrote about her relationship all the time. I dont hate her, its work for her, so good for her. I just feel its quite funny
I’m happy for him. Learning what she wrote, how she was with him but fancied someone else, he deserves all the happiness.
Taylor wasn’t that quiet during the first half of the relationship. His part in the failure of the relationship seems to be a classic case of men being okay being in relationship with a more successful woman when the men have the confidence that they will soon be successful in their career also. Joe had the confidence to pursue Taylor before he even had a movie released, but he had yet to experience a single significant setback in his life at that point. Men get older and don’t find the success they anticipated and then comes resentment and pulling away from their more successful female partner. Joe turned 30 in the pandemic as he was losing work and watching a younger generation of actors emerge and already have greater success than him. Then he had his projects that he placed hope in fail in 2022 even after he hired a manager to promote him.
A lot of Taylor’s peers seem to have a gone through something similar with a less successful man. It may not be a coincidence that Taylor’s friend Kelsea Ballerini released her divorce album weeks before Taylor decided to end her own relationship. There’s a lot similarities in the issues the women talk about in the music. And maybe not a surprise that there is some similarities in Taylor and Kelsea’s current relationships as well.
@SH Well that’s one theory…
good for him, he dodged a bullet. taylor is disgusting for revealing that he has clinical depression. hope he and his new gf are safe from her crazy stans.
Good on him. He seems like a nice guy. He’s introverted and there is nothing wrong with that. I wish him well.
Good for him really. She apparently was emotionally cheating on him for almost the entire relationship if her album is any indication. How is she getting a pass when no one else would is beyond me.