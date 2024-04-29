Mother’s Day gifts including a travel jewelry box, a hand massager and more



From CB: We’re doing two Amazon posts this week! I ordered those African net sponges we mentioned a couple of weeks ago, they’re a loofah/mesh pouf alternative. I like how well they scrub and my skin definitely feels smoother! I also ordered these faux stone no dig landscape edgers for my garden. These have 4.2 stars, almost 1,300 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say they look nice, are durable and are easy to install. They’re coming in a couple of days and I’m excited to use them! There are deal links below and here are some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

A travel jewelry box would make a great gift



From CB: This travel jewelry box is so affordable at under $8. It comes in six colors and would make a great gift for Mother’s Day or someone’s birthday. This is great for traveling and would also be nice for keeping your favorite pieces in at home. This listing has 4,700 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say that it’s pretty, holds a lot and that they use it at home too. “Although I bought this for traveling (didn’t we all?), I’m surprised how much I use it here at home. It’s become my bedside mini-jewelry box.” “I purchased 2 for my sons significant others. They loved them.” “It is a million times better than a rolling or folding travel jewelry holder. It fits plenty of jewelry for a week of travel.”

A watch and bracelet set you and your mom will love



From CB: This pretty Anne Klein gold tone bangle watch and bracelet set is so affordable at 71% off and under $44. This would be a great gift for your mom or friend or as a treat to yourself. This is also available in silver at this link and as a charm bracelet. This listing has over 3,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say that they love how high end it looks and that they get compliments on it. “I love this watch because it’s elegant and beautiful. My husband says I look rich.” “Very stylish, love it and I get lots of compliments.” “Bought as a gift for my wife and she loves it.”

The nicest pajamas you’ll own



From CB: These lightweight cozy pajamas come in sizes x-small to xx-large and in 36 different solids and prints. This listing has 10,800 ratings, 4.9 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say they’re so comfortable and soft. “Need these in every color! The fabric is super soft and comfortable to sleep in. I washed it a few times now and there was no shrinkage. Will definitely be buying more. Makes for a great gift as well.” “The material is lightweight but paradoxically keeps you extremely warm and cozy. They fit as expected and the pattern is adorable. I stayed in these pajamas all day long and felt transported into a hallmark movie!”

A root lifting hair product for bouncier hair with more volume



From CB: This root lifting spray from trusted brand Color Wow is said to lift and hold better than hair spray. This listing has 7,600 ratings, 4.1 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say it holds all day and gives them dream hair. “I like big hair or at least “lifted” off my scalp. I have shoulder length hair and spray this around the roots at the crown of my head . I dry my hair completely, spray this near the “crown roots” in about 6 “strip” sections and then blow dry on medium again until I feel the “wetness” gone. This lifts and holds my “crown” area for 3/4 the day!” “After using the root lifter, my hair is lifted! Added the product at the roots of my hair, then blew dried with round brush, and instant big, bouncy curls! Did not have to curl my hair after I used the blow dryer.” “Better than any dry shampoo, and gives your hair, crazy, beautiful lift, and volume.”

A vacuum cleaner that cleans as well as more expensive models



From CB: I’ve had this Shark Vortex vacuum for a few months now. It gets my rugs and hardwood floors clean fast and it’s amazing how much dirt and dog hair it picks up. It’s easy to clean and maneuver. Plus it’s easy to convert to get into small spaces. This listing has 6,900 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s the best vacuum they’ve owned. “I have owned this vacuum now for over three years. I live with two Labs that shed contently and need to vacuum daily. I have owned at least seven different vacs over the past 40 years always living with multiple dogs. This vac has outperformed all the vacuums that I have used. It is so well engineered and thoughtfully put together.” “I can’t believe how much this thing picks up. It feels like it’s quality built and it’s not too loud. It’s easy to maneuver. It has strong suction and there’s no weird carpet smell that comes with other vacuums. I have two large dogs that shed a lot and this picked up every bit of dirt, dust and fur!”

An all-in-one salad container for meal prep



From CB: These salad containers by Bentgo have multiple compartments that snap in place and are airtight to keep greens fresh. They’re dishwasher and microwave safe. These would be great for healthy eating on the go and at home. This listing has 5,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they’re easy to clean and hold a lot. “My husband and I both have one of these – the pink and white – and absolutely love them! We use these salad containers to take our lunch to the office, and they’re really convenient. Keeps the greens crispy (shows that it’s actually airtight!), and the dressing stays put in the little container inside too. That small container works great for taking some tortilla strips or granola or other crunch to add into the salad too.” “Bought two of these and love using them for bringing fancy salads with different toppings instead of normal run of the mill salads using the portions above. They are super convenient for pastas and reheating as well in the microwave.”

A garden tote (with tools!) that doubles as a seat



From Rosie: This garden tote bag that doubles as a stool is perfect for all of the gardeners out there who are looking for a comfortable all-in-one toolkit. It would also make a great Mother’s Day gift! It comes with a bunch of different gardening tools, as well as polyester rubber gloves with hard ABS claws and a 98-foot bind line. There are four different options on Amazon Prime, including ones with the stool, a knee pad, or a gardening apron, depending on your needs. It has a 4.7 star rating, more than 1,140 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People love the quality of this set. “I am very pleased with this product! The tools are really nice quality, thick metal, and the handles are really comfortable. I like how the tools have the little finger grooves. The bag is just the right size for me as I start my new garden this spring.” “I absolutely love this set. It has everything i need to work in my garden. It has extra pockets and spots in case i want to add other tools etc. It’s so convenient when working in the garden to it all stored and in one very cute little basket! The durability and quality is very nice as well.”

A portable hand massager that relieves pain



From Rosie: Mr. Rosie and I are celebrating our 13th wedding anniversary on April 29 and, shhhh, don’t tell him, but I got him one of these hand massagers as a gift. He plays a lot of guitar for fun and types a lot for work, so he always has some form of carpal tunnel-y hand pain. This cordless massager is designed to give heat therapy in three modes and is lightweight, so it can be worn around the house. Right now, there’s a $20 off coupon, too. It has a 4.3 star rating, more than 500 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People love how good it feels and say it has helped in healing aches, pains, and injuries. “I type for a living, and wow what a difference this makes on my pain. I try to get through both hands every night and find my hands feel & work way better when I manage it.” “My daughter injured her hand in automobile [sic] accident. it was very painful for quite a long time. After she used it for a short time and got used to it she fell in love with it. said it was exactly what she needed. I do believe it speeded up her recovery.” “This hand massager is a game-changer! With its soothing heat and adjustable intensity levels, it melts away tension and leaves my hands feeling rejuvenated.”

A digital picture frame that you can easily upload pictures to



From Rosie: My sisters and I have given digital picture frames to family as presents and they’ve been very well-received. Recently, we finally added one to our house too. You upload pictures to it through an easy-to-use app. My 94-yr-old grandmother really appreciates when new pictures pop up from us because it’s the gift that keeps on giving. Aura’s Carver frame comes in five different color options. It also allows you to control how the pictures change and display more than one on the screen at once. It has a 4.8 star rating, more than 12,400 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People who have bought it love the concept and ease of use, especially when it comes to setting it up and adding pictures to it. Many say that they’ve gotten them as gifts, which have been big hits. “I love this frame because there is no limit on how many pictures you can have. It is also very easy to set up – even as a gift.” “We have so many pictures from family vacations that never leave my phone and this frame is the perfect solution to show everyone else our pictures! I love that you can choose portrait of landscape and the frame can either sit in the stand or be hung to display your pictures.” “​​Got it for my grandmother because she always likes to see pictures of trips that I go on and fun things that we are doing but I don’t have a form of social media she can follow. So this is a wonderful way for her to see pictures in real time! Its a wonderful idea, and very easy to use and set up.”

