Sophie Gregoire was asked about the Duchess of Sussex: ‘I know her’

Last August, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire announced their separation. They are still in the process of their divorce, and the biggest scandal might involve Sophie and not Justin Trudeau. Reportedly, Sophie might have been the one screwing around, and it was reported in Canadian outlets that she began seeing an Argentinian doctor before her split with Justin was announced. After the split, she moved out of the prime minister’s government home. She and Justin split custody of their three kids and everything is going smoothly. That’s a big part of Sophie’s new interview in the Times of London. She’s doing a “post-split” interview, but she’s also promoting her new book, Closer Together. It’s part memoir, part-self-help book, apparently. Sophie chatted with the Times about Justin, her kids, how much she loves Michelle Obama and more. Of course, the British media is making a big deal over Sophie’s refusal to be drawn into their obsession with all things Meghan Markle. Meghan is friendly with the Trudeaus, and Sophie appeared on Meghan’s Archetypes podcast. Some highlights from the Times:
Her split from Justin Trudeau: “You used the word break-up, right? I don’t feel that way. [Conscious uncoupling is] the only expression that exists that’s close enough. I wish I could come up with a new, a new… We don’t have to dramatise, end abruptly, break relationships in order to restructure our lives and our minds. And something changed, yes, something broke; I am not sure that’s how I mean it.”
She & Justin get along just fine: “You know, in some ways it’s boring for some people because we’ve always been truthful to each other. We don’t hold secrets. That’s not the dynamic we have. And let me be honest: in some ways I’m very proud of how we — not how the world thinks of us — how we navigate this. When we’re together and we look at each other, that’s what counts.”
Life outside the prime-minister bubble: She cheerfully explains that while she no longer has a protection detail nor governmental duties, her life hasn’t really changed that much since the separation. She lives in a “little” flat not far from the current prime ministerial residence, the 22-room Rideau Cottage. Her and Trudeau’s three children — Xavier, 16, Ella-Grace, 15, and Hadrien, 10 — come and go between the two houses at will. She and Trudeau seem to be very close. “We are still all hanging out together: we love each other, we spend time together. It’s organic — you know, the kids all sleeping together one night, that’s fine. And I have a little space for me and sometimes the kids come there, and we’re just so close to each other that we do it organically. And it feels good, it feels natural. It doesn’t feel forced. It feels heartwarming.”
Back to work: Now, for the first time since quitting her job as a TV journalist when her children were young, she is going back to work — hosting yoga retreats, continuing her mental health activism and promoting her book.
On the Duchess of Sussex: When I bring up Meghan Markle, who did an interview with Grégoire Trudeau on her podcast where she gushed about a day spent hanging out at the pool with her and her children, where they got “giddy like absolute schoolgirls”, she does not gush back. “I know her,” she says, before adding that they haven’t spent much time together, and telling me how terrible she feels for Kate Middleton after her cancer diagnosis (“my heart just sunk when I saw what was happening”).
Her new boyfriend? Trudeau Junior’s split is playing out under a stronger spotlight. Everyone I speak to in Ottawa has an opinion on it, particularly on the rumours that Grégoire Trudeau had started dating the aforementioned surgeon some time before the split was announced. In February she was pictured going out for dinner with Marcos Bettolli, an Argentinian paediatrician, and her children. His ex-wife claimed in divorce papers filed last spring that Betolli had “repartnered” with a “high-profile individual”, named by Canada’s National Post as Grégoire Trudeau.
Re: Sophie and Marcos Bettolli… from the way she’s talking about her split with Trudeau, I get the impression that she was the one who wanted a divorce, and that there were many months of loose separation before their announcement. But yeah, it also sounds like she was cheating and she left her husband for this doctor.
As for her comments about Meghan… my guess is that all of Meghan’s friends and family know that they cannot engage in any way with a British journalist whatsoever. This interviewer was desperate to bring the conversation around to Meghan – Sophie just shut it down.
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada at the Coronation of King Charles III in London Westminster Abbey 06 May 2023
North America Rights Only – Rome, Italy – 05/29/17 – Prime Minster Justin Trudeau Meets Pope Francis at The Vatican
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau
Featuring: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau
Where: Rome, Italy, Italy
When: 29 May 2017
USA Rights Only – Ottawa, Canada – 7/1/2017 -The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during their visit at Reconciliation, the Peacekeeping Monument, near the ByWard Market in Ottawa, during day three of their visit to Canada.
Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau with kids, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
Featuring: Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau with kids, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
Where: Ottawa, Canada, Canada
When: 01 Jul 2017
USA Rights Only, Hamburg, Germany – 7/7/2017 -7/7/17-Arrivals for the concert at the Elbphilharmonie during the G20 Summit in Hamburg
Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau
Featuring: Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau
Where: Hamburg, Germany, Germany
When: 07 Jul 2017
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Trudeau
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London.
Featuring: Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
She could’ve disengaged in a nicer way. This feels as if she didn’t want to be associated with her. She knows the game and she knows how to talk, let’s not infantilizer her or add goodwill where we want to see it.
I agree.
And her immediate pivot expressing sympathy and understanding on Kate Middleton – when only asked about Meghan – was shady as fook.😒
But we don’t really know the whole conversation. Just what the reporter chose to put in and how the reporter chose to phrase it.
That’s gives lot of power to the reporter, and absolutely no responsibility to Gregoire – a person who has been in the public eye for over 2 decades.
Sophie knows how the game is played and her Mariah Carey-esque response about Meghan could have been framed better, before she proceeded to gush about Kate.
I’m a Times subscriber and read the interview.
There and then it read like she wanted to distance all Meghan association and pledge allegiance to the future Queen.
Considering how warm Meghan has been about Sophie Gregoire and their long time association, Meghan deserved better.
Partly the point. However familiar someone is with “the game”, the reporter still has a lot of power to interpret and put their own spin on things by saying “she didn’t gush” and by quoting only what she wants to and not giving the entire conversation.
It has been confirmed that there is an open agenda in the UK to never report positively on the Sussexes so the half ass “I know her” is poorly written and we don’t even know the context or the question.
None of the media in the UK can be assumed to be neutral when it comes to covering Meghan. Even the Murdoch owned Times.
It gives a lot of power to the reporter because the reporter is the one paraphrasing and editorializing, so they are indeed the one with power. It’s not an opinion, that’s just fact. Do you honestly think, no matter what Sophie said, the British reporter would not frame it in the worst way possible for Meghan???
First, we all know that Meghan’s friends cut short questions by reporters when ask about her. They do not engage. Second, you don’t know if Sophie’s words as paraphrased by the reporter were the product of prompts from the reporter (who likely asked how well they knew each other and then asked about Khate). Any reporter who wants to paint a certain picture about Meghan isn’t going to put in “they pivoted to Khate because I asked about her,” they’ll just say “oh and then they pivoted.”
Yall are being ridiculous. Saying that your heart sank when you found out a woman close in age to you who also has 3 young kids has CANCER is not gushing. It’s a normal human response that I also had and I can’t stand that British Karen. It’s crazy that after 8 years of dealing with how the British media makes up and exaggerates stories about the Sussexes that you would take a quick snippet from this interview with a Murdoch publication and interpret in EXACTLY the way you should know they want you to take it even though it includes a very obvious lie: anyone who listened to that Archetypes episode knows it wasnt just Meghan gushing- they both had a great time talking about their kids spending time together and Meghan has been close to Sophie for over a decade and there are pictures of them together spanninng multiple years
Slow clap, @Chelsea.
It does seem like kind of a strange way of describing what Meghan said was a pretty close friendship. She didn’t have to gush but she could have said something a little bit warmer. Most of Meghan’s friends when they get asked say something positive about Meghan and don’t go into more detail. Weird.
Not weird. What’s weird is people taking the framing from a Murdoch owned British publication as fact.
It is funny how the Uk Press and those that are affiliates, are so Evil that not talking about the Meghan, in their eyes = talking sh#t about her or ‘snubbing’ her. We can see in many cases that her friends just do not want to be hacked or have their words taken out of context.
It would really take more context to judge her response. Who knows how the reporter “brought up” Meghan or Kate. And there may have been more to Sophie’s response than the reporter put in the article.
Context does not even matter.
For Meghan, if she is no longer friends with someone, it is all her fault or she is being snubbed, it has to be made into something nasty about Meghan.
If Anyone of those writers got a fraction of what they gave to Meghan, they would not survive.
Exactly.
nah justin trudeau cheated with mélanie joly and got caught. they had a long time affair but maybe his wife cheated too.
If they get along so well even now, maybe they had an open marriage and an agreement to separate if one found somebody else they wanted to be with?
Melanie Joly seems very happy with her husband whom she is doing an IVF journey with. Just because she danced with him once doesnt mean they had a long affair.
I wonder if Sophie considers her relationship with Meg as part of her old life/marriage that she wants to move on from. Could explain the terse seeming reply.
Well, it seems to me the interviewer put more their views instead of her words to that section. There is no uninterrupted dialog that we can judge. The interviewer sprinkled the quotes. Imo, she doesn’t want to take sides publicly as someone who engaged in international work and doesn’t want to talk about Meghan since it is gonna be headlines, adds something nice about Kate dealing with cancer. I don’t know, I can’t judge her for not wanting to be part of the royal drama as an ex-wife of the prime minister of Canada.
At first read her reaction does seem pretty cold – but this is The Times, owned by Murdoch, so no incentive to make Meghan look good – quite the reverse. The journalist couldn’t misquote Sophie but they *could* have not reported all that she said. For example she might have said something like “Yes, of course I know her. We met when she was living in Canada”. That gets shortened to “I know her” which there’s no comeback on because she did say that, hasn’t been misquoted – just not entirely quoted and no journalist is under any obligation to print everything said by an interviewee. We’ve had enough reports that UK Editors (on behalf of media owners) have made it very clear that the line on H&M is to be negative.
So, meh. It feels like the syntax is off and it’s oddly short so I’d bet it wasn’t all that she said…
Agree. Someone who mentions conscious uncoupling doesn’t speak about a person they’ve had good times with this tersely.
This is why playing with the media at all when they have an agenda is doomed. They can easily cut her further sentences and then add in the part about Kate, which might have been a response to a prompt from the interviewer later.
I’m in Canada and I feel like it’s been kind of an open secret that they’ve been informally separated for at least a few years…since the last election or before that. They’re quiet about it and seem to prioritize protecting the kids, and for the most part, media leaves politicians families alone.
Eh, I’m mostly surprised the reporter didn’t ask the burning question. Did Sophie receive a coveted jar of jam?
I think they rather won’t go there, as it might be shattering their carefully construed image that Meghan is shunned by everyone.
Sophie was named in the divorce filings of the doctors former wife. They separated before these filings were reported on, but they knew this was going to be happening. The Canadian press has mostly stayed away from covering this because at the end of the day the marital status of prime minister is irrelevant.
There were also rumours circling about Harper and his wife but those never made it to print.
As for the comments about Meghan, they seem cut off. This is the Times and they have an agenda so we can’t assume this is everything she said. We know that British papers have been told to report negatively on Meghan and positively on Kate.
I equate this Trudeau interview with the Suits cast interview, we no longer have her number. This Trudeau woman is a survivor, cheater or not, her Prime Minister ditched husband must retain diplomatic relationships for his position. No problem for me with the pivot or the follow up response.
It’s been 8 years that Meghan has been with Harry and some of yall are still somehow falling for the British Press’ okie doke smh. Falling for a cherry picked quote to try make it seem like Meghan’s lost a friend when we just confirmation last week that that Ashley Hensen, who the UK press kept claiming quit working for the Sussexe,s indeed still works for them is a choice. And it’s not a smart one.
“still works for them” – sounds like a good idea for a post!
I feel Ike Sophie was trying to be very diplomatic and tactful with her answer the way Serena Williams and The Suits cast have been when asked about Meghan, because every word they say is twisted to gaslight Meghan and make the narrative make her look friendless or that her friends are distancing themselves from her. I think Sophie’s words were twisted by the interviewer to gaslight Meghan or prop up Kate by showing her support and criticizing Meg.
I live in Ottawa with lots of govt employee friends and no one I know talks about their marriage. Based on that alone, the reporting of her comment on Meghan should be taken with a grain of salt.
Everyone seems to know how to answer those racist rats because they always find a way to include Meghan in every conversation. Sophie is publishing her book and just trying to make a name for herself outside of being Mrs. Troudeau also Michelle O did the same thing after the Oprah interview which those rats made a meal out of for almost a month. Meghan spent only 18 months in that asylum and they can’t get over her and act like they own her because of her marriage to Harry. These people are truly mental vampires.
Given Justin Trudeau looks like he has lost 20-30 lbs recently, which I saw happen to a close guy friend when his wife cheated and they split, I would say she definitely precipitated the divorce. She seems too happy to be gone to have not been the one to initiate it.
Reading the DM headline about that “dig” aimed at Meghan I really thought she had pretended not to know her at all but she literally just said “no comment”. These people are insane.
Whatever happened in her marriage is her business.
I don’t care who cheated, or that they split. I do care all mention of her is erased from his PM profile. Just his kids are there, that he’s father to 3. No mention of co parenting or his respect for his ex wife, which I think is entirely appropriate to say considering everyone knows about her. She was erased from existence & that doesn’t sit well with me.
I’m a Sophie fan for many reasons.
I’ll still vote for him next year, I’m not ridiculous. But his “ah shucks” schtick wears on me.