Prince William & Kate released a never-before-seen photo from their 2011 wedding

Looks like Kensington Palace really is reading the tweets and blogs. We should really stop giving them all of this free advice. It’s curious to me to see which pieces of advice they take and what they completely ignore as well. Over the weekend, there was speculation that Prince William and Kate would absolutely not release a photo for their 13th wedding anniversary, which is today. Considering the drama over Prince Louis’s birthday photo last week – which was likely only posted after media pressure – surely they could say “we are just private now, stop asking us for photos!!”

As many of us suggested yesterday, it would be easy enough for Kensington Palace to simply release an old photo, identify it as such and just be done with it. Will and Kate have photo archives, they have tons of photos we’ve never seen, but they can’t problem-solve their way out of a paper bag about this stuff. Like, they should have been issuing older photos earlier this year instead of creating weird frankenphotos as proof-of-life. Anyway, I digress. KP released a never-before-seen photo from William and Kate’s 2011 wedding. Just a simple portrait of the two of them in their wedding gear, taken by Millie Pilkington.

I mean… I can sort of see why this one stayed in the archives for so long? It actually looks really airbrushed too and the placement of William’s hand is so awkward. Oh well. Congrats to them. Here’s to another 13 years of this.

Update: I didn’t even see that William changed his uniforms for this photo?? That’s so weird, although I remember reports at the time which indicated that QEII made him wear the red uniform for his wedding. Maybe he changed for the reception? Or is the conspiracy a lot bigger than that??