Prince William & Kate released a never-before-seen photo from their 2011 wedding

Looks like Kensington Palace really is reading the tweets and blogs. We should really stop giving them all of this free advice. It’s curious to me to see which pieces of advice they take and what they completely ignore as well. Over the weekend, there was speculation that Prince William and Kate would absolutely not release a photo for their 13th wedding anniversary, which is today. Considering the drama over Prince Louis’s birthday photo last week – which was likely only posted after media pressure – surely they could say “we are just private now, stop asking us for photos!!”
As many of us suggested yesterday, it would be easy enough for Kensington Palace to simply release an old photo, identify it as such and just be done with it. Will and Kate have photo archives, they have tons of photos we’ve never seen, but they can’t problem-solve their way out of a paper bag about this stuff. Like, they should have been issuing older photos earlier this year instead of creating weird frankenphotos as proof-of-life. Anyway, I digress. KP released a never-before-seen photo from William and Kate’s 2011 wedding. Just a simple portrait of the two of them in their wedding gear, taken by Millie Pilkington.
I mean… I can sort of see why this one stayed in the archives for so long? It actually looks really airbrushed too and the placement of William’s hand is so awkward. Oh well. Congrats to them. Here’s to another 13 years of this.
Update: I didn’t even see that William changed his uniforms for this photo?? That’s so weird, although I remember reports at the time which indicated that QEII made him wear the red uniform for his wedding. Maybe he changed for the reception? Or is the conspiracy a lot bigger than that??
Portrait courtesy of Millie Pilkington for Kensington Palace, additional archived photos courtesy of WENN.
So they don’t have any recent ones?
Btw William’s face looks really photoshopped, like it was cut into the pic
Tee hee! This is simply more proof that KP gets their better ideas from reading the comments section on Celebitchy! Several CBers already suggested that KP follow H&M’s lead and release an unseen photo from WanK’s 2011 wedding! 🤣🤣😂 Seriously, @Kaiser & CBers should be receiving remuneration from KP and BP! 🤑
^^ Yep, I see now that @Kaiser has pointed this out already too! 🫡
Celebitchy and some of the regulars here are the invisible unpaid PR team for KP. Nobody who knows their way out of paper bag are on duty in there. They’re all out to lunch
And her face looks filtered to oblivion. Also, did they wonk up her eyebrow in post? We all know Lefty hasn’t always been like that.. but we all know Gaslightington Palace can’t help themselves. Lying liars who lie and such.
His hair definitely looks photoshopped.
I can see why it wasn’t released before. He looks constipated and she looks like her eyes are wonky. There is something really odd about her eyes, like they don’t match.
But it’s funny that the press sees this as some huge prize we all received. It’s a mediocre picture at best and looks no different from the pics already released.
Her eyes look like that now – the eyebrows dont match – I assumed it was because of too much botox or filler or some work gone awry, but even here in 2011 they’re wonky. Huh.
Her eyes ARE wonky. That left one has always been bigger & rounder than the right, and the left brow has always been a bit higher. You can see it even in her childhood photos, released sometime during the engagement by her dad. Botox has just emphasized that brow.
God, so they’ve always been this awkward around each other?
Funny. That was my thought. Do they not have any wedding photos where they look in love or at least less stiff?
Yes! This picture, while nice enough I guess, is boring. Show us a picture that shows you two laughing together, acting like you’re actually happy that you’re married to each other.
+1
Once again it doesn’t look like they’re on the same photo to begin with.
Also when is the South Park episode about the Waleses being privacy advocates going to be on tv ?
^^ LOL! I also notice that Willy had changed into the more casual blues and grays uniform he’d wanted permission to wear during the wedding ceremony, but his request was nixed by QE-II. 🤣😂 Harry informed us in Spare that this is why Willy was livid when Harry got QE-II’s permission to not only marry at low-key St. George’s Chapel, but most of all, to wear his comfortable blues and grays uniform. What Harry got comes with being the Spare, Willy! 😉 The denial you got is what comes with being the Heir! Boom! 🫳 🕳
Harry also got QE-II’s permission to keep his beard while wearing his comfortable uniform! Thus, on several counts (including the beautiful, accomplished bride, Meghan, whom Harry was lucky to marry), Willy was bitter and incandescent. 😡
After their fever dream wedding that saw Kate covered in custard, dismembered and laughing as William broke off her arm and utilized it as a sex toy I think South Park couldn’t hope to top that. One wonders if it was prophetic…
Haha, they can barely stand to touch each…
The shyness of a new married couple in front of the world was charming, but looking back, they were always awkward in each other’s company.
Don’t have any recent ones because they are never together. Divorce negotiations or she isn’t here anymore makes that pretty impossible.
Exactly, Susan, Exactly. Saw your post, after mine below. It’s their attempt to hide the truth that gets them in all the tangled web situations. Just tell the truth and move on, is my advice. The sooner, the better. I think Charles, despite coming across as a hypocrite, is justifiably weary about a divorce, because they don’t have a popular monarch to steady them. It’s a pretty shaky boat right now.
This suit looks like the one William wore to Harry’s wedding, did Peg change from the red and Kate wore the same to her reception?
Haha, you were quicker on the draw than me today ☺️ first thing I noticed too. It’s such a better suit than that red *dictator* uniform.
I know nothing about the military. So I don’t know if red uniform is more prestigious 🤷🏻♀️ it’s just ugly
He changed more times than Kate. How odd.
The red uniform was the Welsh guards I think? Or Irish? QEII insisted he wear it, it was apparently her big non-negotiable for their wedding.
That was my first thought also, this isn’t the uniform from the ceremony. I can understand having a seperate outfit for the reception but why would only one of you change before the formal photos were done?
From what I remember, he didn’t want to wear the red coat to the ceremony – he wanted to wear the one he has on in this photo. So it wouldn’t surprise me if he changed between the wedding and the afternoon reception.
My first thought was, “That’s NOT what he wore to the wedding. When was this photo taken?”
There is a picture from their wedding where he drives navy cabrio. I believe that he was wearing the same uniform as in the anniversary photo.
If it weren’t for the existence of (some of) Will’s hair in this photo, I’d almost think think Kate kept with her ‘lets wear white to Meghan’s wedding theme’ and brought out her own wedding dress for M&H’s reception.
Good catch. That sleeve is overly large and poorly fitted.
It is the same one he wore to Harry and Megan’s wedding. It’s why the put the black and white filter on it. I don’t think he was photoshopped in and that he just changed but with the history they have with photos this will always be something that is suspected.
Someone yesterday mentioned how easy it would be to find something unreleased for their wedding to send out for the anniversary, a here we go. They do read here, or at least take cues from social media.
In every one of their wedding pictures, I’m struck by how Khate is happy and Will looks like he’s going through the motions of just another royal appearance.
That’s exactly what I see too.
I noticed that, too.
+1
My thoughts exactly, Tiger. Willy boy doesn’t exactly look chuffed (as the Brits say) in any of the wedding photos. I’m always reminded of the lip reading story about WanK’s wedding day where the tabloids reported Kate asking William “are you happy?” when they were leaving Westminster Abbey. What an odd question to ask your groom on your wedding day. One would think the joy should be obvious. It was passed off as Kate being so considerate and checking in with her new husband, but now with 13 years of hindsight, that tidbit suggests the tabs were already hinting back then that this was not the fairytale love wedding that was sold to the public.
He looked happier and more at ease in that picture with the blond woman when he was “selling” magazines to end homelessness than he does here.
I actually think it’s kind of cute. And obviously not released at the time because his hand on her hip was way too casual and risqué for the super formal look they always went for.
That is why it is so bizarre how Kate is now groping his ass in public.
All I can look at is his shaved beard. Knowing how he wanted to keep it and was refused I giggle anytime I see a picture of his wedding.
This is the one thing where I can actually empathize with William. QEII had a double standard for wedding beards. But William didn’t need to go apocalyptic on Harry.
Yeah, someone somewhere is reading the comments here or on SM. This was such an easy solution. And the same photographer as the one that Camilla and Charles just used. Maybe Millie is the new secret weapon😂
😂😂😂
Millie shot pictures for Party Pieces and the Middletons and is the fake casual upper middle class photographer du jour.
So William has been forced to admit he did in fact get married years ago and has a wife. I’m sure pillows were thrown at KP but I feel like the Charles and Camilla photo yesterday really backed him into a corner. Issuing a photo once per year on birthdays and anniversaries is so little effort but has been done frequently enough in the past, it looks really odd if they don’t.
Of course, if you’ve been trying to make the public forget your wife, it really puts a stick in the wheels of the hot swinging Prince summer you had planned 🤢
Why is he wearing a different uniform in the b&w BTS pic? I only recognise it cause it’s the same uniform he and Prince Harry wore for his and Meghan’s wedding (and which aesthetically and visually I find more appealing) than that hideous, garish red and gold from W&K’s actual wedding
Hmm I remember from the Spare that Will was forced to wear that red one. He wanted the color Harry wore in his wedding, but wasn’t allowed to. Maybe, in non-public portion of the wedding, he was allowed to wear what he wanted?
Another photoshop job? Any experts around here please fill in.
It’s not photoshopped. I saw another unseen pic from their wedding a few years ago (they were sat on the sofa pictured behind them) and William is wearing the same outfit as above. This is the actual outfit he wanted to wear but the Queen made him wear the red one. I guess he compromised and wore the red one for the ceremony and this one for some of the pictures after the ceremony.
I think it was photoshop that’s why KP said they are not going to release the picture to press anymore because they don’t want another kill notice. The palace background didn’t look same here.
That was the one he wanted to wear but QEII told him no. It’s interesting that he got one shot in this regalia, I suppose they never released it because the Firm preferred the red uniform.
I’m kind of glad William got a picture in the uniform he preferred. They should have let him wear it, he might have been happier at the ceremony if they did.
Different posters yesterday suggested a candid or unreleased photo of their wedding for WanK’s thirteenth anniversary, KP might do well to take some of our other sound advice to heart. Keep scrolling KP…
Always hated all that lace, I would feel like I’m wearing a fitted doily. I can gladly say I have never seen their wedding, beyond photos.
Same. my god I disliked that dress the day she wore it and I still do.
I absolutely loved Meghan’s dress, not knowing anything about her or having ever watched her in any show, and I seem to be the only one.
My taste in clothing predicted my future feelings though!
It reminds me of the Gunne Sax prom dress from hell my mother forced me to wear to prom. It was hideous add a floral fabric with that lace and it’s pretty close to that horrid prom dress.
I loved Meghan’s wedding dress so much – you definitely weren’t the only one! (I loved their whole wedding minus the bad behavior of the royals). I never liked Kate’s dress at all. The top part, which is glued on like a body cast, and that ’50s Cinderella ballgown skirt look weird and don’t go together, and her hair looks too casual for such a stiff and boring throw-back dress. Her own sister upstaged her which was ridiculous and sad.
@Hypocrisy Hahaha, Gunne Sax there’s a blast from the past. Yes, she looks like the mall.
Many observers, particularly those in the world of fashion recognized the classic simplicity of Meghan’s wedding dress as the lasting, iconic winner that it is. At the same time, there were plenty of less fashionably astute observers who expected lots of lace, uber design features and sparkly bling. None of that is Meghan’s vibe or style. The piéce de resistance, of course, was Meghan’s gorgeous embroidered wedding veil with the flowers of every Commonwealth country, along with flowers representing Meg’s home state of California.
FWIW, Meghan’s Stella McCartney wedding reception dress would have been her more laid-back choice for a ceremony dress had she not been marrying into the BRF.
Correction: pièce de résistance (= “the most important or remarkable feature”). 🫠 Plus, the California state flower is the golden poppy! 🏵
My peasant friends wore that exact same style for their weddings that they bought at suburban bridal shops pre-Kate so I thought it was so very blah. All that access to the best designers and we got that?
And didn’t the palace think her v-neck was too low for a church wedding? Shades of the flashing to come.
Aftershocks – I loved Meghan’s reception dress! And thought her wedding gown and veil were beautiful too
I always hated that dress too. I don’t mind the lace so much, but I loathed the v-neck coupled with the high collar. It’s just visually unappealing. Also the boob darts. It looked like Pippa’s rear end wasn’t the only thing padded that day.
^^ I agree. The V-neck on Kate’s bridal dress was simply too severe and exaggerated, especially coupled with the dress’ high collar. Plus, something seemed off with Kate’s hair down wearing that style of veil and tiara.
It’s Princess Margaret’s wedding dress with lace thrown up on it. She even included the boob darts. Also wish she hadn’t used her own harsh makeup routine, but Kate will be remembered for her eyeliner.
Honestly, I love both dresses. (All four, actually, with Meghan’s halter and Kate’s silk with some kind of stole.) Kate really hit the right notes for a “future king” wedding. That I will give her.
The media ordered, they have to follow. Nothing to see here folks 🤷🏻♀️
They really gave her such a small tiara you have to zoom to locate it. Specially being the future queen and all…even Meghan’s was bigger. No wonder after marriage she puts on the largest jewels she can find. That fake tiara was a clue enough.
Yay they managed the feat a 12 year old could do. While I was never a fan of their wedding or her dress, this is the best solution to avoiding fake photos.
And given the media playing dead, they have nothing to lose by feeding them 13 year old photos.
Forget the pic. The Fail also has a story about how Kate “strategically chased” Will in college. Complete with a pic of the see through dress! Wtf?
Very shady to have that kind of story. What’s going on?
Interesting that they are bringing up the well known and obvious stalking that went on by her and her family. Given all the embiggening press from Ma this is likely some easy push back from Cams.
I’m going to have to archive search that.
True, I’ve seen the story as well. But the Fail took that ”Kate was a stalker” story + see-through pic down the minute KP released this unseen wedding pic, and replaced it with a more sycophantic story around noon local time.
Which convinced me that that article was a threat, because the Waleses had not released an anniversary pic between last night (for the morning papers, as usual) and noon today. KP panicked when they say that ”Kate was a stalker” story, and eventually released this unseen wedding pic.
The current powerplay between Willy (he seems to be losing) and the tabloids is interesting to watch.
LMAO the KP media interns have found celebitchy !!!
Time to have some fun and throw a few red herrings in there !
I called this!! Yesterday I said once it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan are going to Nigeria, that WandK would release a photo!!
Yes, you did Brazen. The monarchy is a joke and I love it!
Please tell me I’m not the only one think this is photoshop . Because that dress William wearing is from Sussex wedding , they attached William head from his wedding ( more hair), plus william looks little bit fat here when he looks slimmer in that red suit. Also that palace looks like Windsor castle for the background match eugiene and Sussex wedding photo. That’s why they release the photo in black and white. Buckingham palace doesn’t have this kind of wallpaper not at least during Wales wedding.
It could very well be, but in Spare Harry talked about how this is the uniform that Will would have liked to have worn to his wedding, but was overruled and was grumpy about it. (Especially when Harry got to wear his preferred uniform to his own wedding.) Others have noted that he did change after the ceremony.
Somehow, I’m not surprised by this. Yesterday I think someone here was spitting out ideas for the Wailes as to what to do in this situation, and these ideas included releasing a “never-before-seen” picture. Suddenly, voila! And this old photo happens to come with William’s old hair, so it’s a win-win for him as they don’t need to bother photoshopping those desperate wisps clinging to his scalp.
The bride is not blushing, but grinning like a cat who got the canary. 🙂
I think it’s a very nice photo of both of them.
I do, as well. It does get neatly around the “no contemporary photos” issue.
^^ Sure, but KP did not come up with this solution on their own. They got it from reading advice from CBers on Celebitchy yesterday! Ha! 😜
He changed into the black coat at some point because that’s what he was wearing when they drove away in the car after the wedding breakfast to…I think St. James’ Palace? I don’t know if he wore it for the actual breakfast though. Idk, maybe after the official portraits he yeeted the hideous red coat across the room.
People Magazine (Simon Perry) referred to the photo as “stunning.”
Whenever I look at their wedding photos all I see are ‘friends with benefits’ who got married – there was not real love or warm, esp when compared to H&Ms wedding which was full of it.
Also, while her dress was lovely – her hair and makeup were tragic. That tiara and veil just begged for an up do to show them off properly. As for the makeup – she wiped off what the Bobbie Brown makeup artists did and did it herself as she wanted him to recognise her at the alter, apparently.
“We should really stop giving them all of this free advice.” Exactly what I thought when I saw the headline. Yep, it’s either over or she’s incapacitated (which in itself could mean a lot): too late to be copying the Sussexes on this one. I mean, even the black and white? The Sussexes are the gold standard that’s why those two mediocrities wanted them out.
Never noticed this before, but William may have the sausage fingers gene, like his dad.
Yes, unfortunately, Peg does have those short, thick fingers. I’ve noticed this previously. Thankfully, Harry gets his nice hands and slimmer fingers from the Spencer side. Diana was looking out for her youngest son, even as he was developing in her womb! 🤭
Oh god, those pointy boobs will never not make me laugh!
Who in the hell thought Madonna Blonde Ambition Era darts on the tits was the best look for the future queen’s wedding dress? Pippa stole that show!
When I first saw that dress Madonna instantly came to mind. As for Pippa she did upstage her sister. Is was a bit weird seeing the horny press raving about her backside though.
See Harry, see! I DID get to wear what I wanted on my wedding day to mmmmm, oh yes Kate. See it looks really good on me, but I can’t understand why I have more hair in this picture than I did at the service!!! and my face looks quite fat!!
😂
I’m just so glad she ditched that heavy under eye liner.
There is something so strange about Kate in this picture. She already looks old?? Engagement pics in that blue dress and the ring, I don’t remember her already looking like this. I feel like they purposefully edited and aged her in this pic so it wouldn’t be such a stark comparison to what she looks like now, do you know what I mean? I do not think she looked like this on her wedding day except for something similar with the dark eye lining on the bottom of her eyes which took her way too long to stop doing. Huh. This pic is not real.
She really looked like that at the ago of 30? 31? It’s all the photoshop & retouching from UK photographers & media the past decade trained you to think she looked younger.
She was/is too thin . She looked better before she shed all that weight. She also seemingly got botox or some procedure on her eyes or brows, maybe to lift falling eyelids. Her brows were perfectly fine in old photos, whereas after marriage, that left brow started migrating North with a fury.
Now I know they or their advisers read Celebitchy because that’s exactly what a few people here suggested they do, and here they are doing exactly that.
For someone who is supposedly shy and an introvert she looked remarkably composed on her wedding day in front of billions.
For me the dress and the whole ceremony lacked magic. Whereas I thought H & M’s had it.
Diana’s too with her youthful beauty and getting the names wrong at the altar – a captivating bride and so endearing.
Her being shy and introvert is a blatent lie from the press. She was known as Kate Middlebum at school for mooning the boys, her shorts so short that she was told not to stand near a hatch on the yacht she worked at(she could choose her own and chose these), turning a slip into a see through dress and as a royal constantly flashing the world.
Seems legit
/s
I have never understood why people think she is stunning or beautiful etc. She is an attractive woman. That’s it. If you want beautiful in that family look to the Spencer daughters – William’s cousins. The late queen had more of a regal beauty. I just don’t get it. I always think back to a commenter on here who said Kate is enough of attractive to feel special to her tabloid fans. True unattainable beauty was Diana. And this should be an obvious enough statement for someone of Kate’s looks not to be offended by. Does that make sense? I think she knows what she looks like and is probably fed up of the pressure to be something other.
^^ 💯 🎯 👏🏽 Exactly @Sparrow.
‘William’s cousins. The late queen had more of a regal beauty. I just don’t get it. I always think back to a commenter on here who said Kate is enough of attractive to feel special to her tabloid fans.”
Then why do her ‘fans” constantly feel the need to photoshop her?
This old picture looks weird, like it pictures of Kate and William were taken separately. But I seem to remember seeing another wedding photo where William wore the black uniform. So I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt that he changed uniforms for some of the photos.
What a strange photo. I don’t get the change in uniform.