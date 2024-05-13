“Chris Pine looked amazing in shorty pajamas in LA last week” links
  • May 13, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

23 Responses to ““Chris Pine looked amazing in shorty pajamas in LA last week” links”

  1. LooneyTunes says:
    May 13, 2024 at 12:32 pm

    That is not cute. Stahp…

    Reply
  2. sevenblue says:
    May 13, 2024 at 12:34 pm

    I noticed that there is a stage in a beautiful looking man’s life that they try to look as ugly as possible. I don’t know why else he is trying to look like this in public.

    Reply
    • Barbara says:
      May 13, 2024 at 1:26 pm

      He looks homeless.

      Reply
    • Chaine says:
      May 13, 2024 at 1:37 pm

      It’s the shaggy beard that’s making it all look awful. Otherwise I might be into it.

      Reply
      • North of Boston says:
        May 13, 2024 at 1:45 pm

        Yeah … nope

        This look is not doing it for me at all.
        The beard is part of it, but there are a lot of not good elements.
        The leather house slippers, PJ short set and bathrobe-adjacent coat are all giving oddball neighbor roaming the streets trying to find where the paper carrier tossed the morning edition, having completely spaced that he switched to an online only subscription months ago.

        I don’t care how make random pocket squares he adds

      • Thinking says:
        May 13, 2024 at 3:46 pm

        His smooth legs might be bothering me a bit. I’m not sure why— they’re not ugly. Maybe they look better than mine and that’s making me unnecessarily uncomfortable.

  3. Eurydice says:
    May 13, 2024 at 1:00 pm

    No, weird and creepy. But Lainey has a couple of pieces on H&M’s tour that are well worth reading.

    Reply
  4. Sara says:
    May 13, 2024 at 1:25 pm

    I see Chris is taking inspiration from Zoolander now and rocking a sexy homeless/derelict look.

    Reply
  5. CJW says:
    May 13, 2024 at 1:25 pm

    The BEST Chris looks gooooood!

    Reply
  6. #24 says:
    May 13, 2024 at 1:53 pm

    The poor man’s Nick Nolte

    Reply
  7. Blarg says:
    May 13, 2024 at 2:02 pm

    Chris Pine can get it, pajamas in broad daylight or not. I will die on this hill.

    Plus, he’s just delightful.

    Reply
    • Silver Birch says:
      May 13, 2024 at 3:04 pm

      Yes! The outfit is awful, and I’m not really into the beard, to be honest, but I would hit that so hard. And come back for more. And talk to him in between, because he’s smart, too.

      Reply
  8. Jamie42 says:
    May 13, 2024 at 2:25 pm

    The beard is awful. And he looks as if he missed a few “leg days” at the gym.

    Reply
  9. Flamingo says:
    May 13, 2024 at 4:40 pm

    Not a fan of the Chris Pine Santa Beard. But send me the rest directly to my bedroom.

    Reply
  10. ML says:
    May 13, 2024 at 4:44 pm

    Yes to writing about Eurovision! Clueless about the Miss USA and Teen pageants, but that sounds like it is a hellish environment.

    I feel that NDAs should not be able to cover abuse. Selling off company secrets is one thing; being silenced and unable to talk about unhealthy work practices should not be allowed. And then the payoffs: If a company does something wrong, should compensate you, and you should not be silenced. It’s horrifying how often this allows abusive people to remain in their jobs and the same thing happens again.

    Reply
  11. MsIam says:
    May 13, 2024 at 5:02 pm

    Chile no to that Chris Pine mess. I have never understood the appeal with him.

    Reply
  12. Happyoften says:
    May 13, 2024 at 7:01 pm

    Maya Rudolph is a national treasure.

    I used to have a pj set similar to Pines… 100% cotton, geen polka dots. I loved those jammies…

    Reply

