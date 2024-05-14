Whoopi Goldberg on why she’s not married: ‘I’m not invested… I don’t care how you feel’



Whoopi Goldberg has been married and divorced three times. So when she says she’s not meant to be married, I believe her. She’s done thorough research! Not to mention she’s a grown ass woman who knows herself. But a woman preferring to be unattached is still unsettling to some people. (“What do you meeeeaaaaan you don’t want to be married?!”) While appearing on Chris Wallace’s show last week, Chris asked Whoopi to elaborate on her relationship views, and her answer was refreshingly honest: she’s not invested in a partner’s feelings and she doesn’t want to share. It’s as simple as that! Look, I’m not advocating for everyone to be self-centered, but there is value in being clear-eyed about yourself and acting accordingly. Whoopi also touched on the family relationships she is invested in, as well as her hilarious term for hookups:

Whoopi Goldberg believes she isn’t meant to be married, and she has a good idea why. On Friday’s episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” the thrice-divorced actor and comedian elaborated on some of her previous remarks about being ill-suited to married life. “Why are you not meant for marriage?” host Chris Wallace asked. “You don’t want to share?” “No, I don’t,” Goldberg said. “I don’t care how you feel. I mean, it’s terrible. You know, when you’re married to somebody, you have to be invested in how they’re feeling.” “Absolutely,” Wallace agreed, to which Goldberg responded with a laugh, “I am not.” The “Sister Act” star clarified that she does care deeply about the feelings of some people — just not a potential spouse. “I’m invested in my kid, I’m invested in her kids, I’m invested in my son-in-law, I’m invested in my friends, but I am not invested in a relationship that would require as much as having a child requires,” she said. “And I know that that’s not for me.” When it comes to affairs of the heart, Goldberg said she’s not averse to “hit-and-runs.” In March, the 68-year-old revealed to her co-hosts on “The View” that her most recent relationship was with a man 40 years her senior. As Wallace noted, Goldberg has spoken multiple times in the past about the realization that she and marriage are not a match. In 2016, she famously told The New York Times Magazine, “I don’t want somebody in my house.”

[From HuffPost]

“I am not invested in a relationship that would require as much as having a child requires.” Freudian slip or pointed commentary from Miss Whoopi there, likening a husband to a child? Whichever it is, I’m fascinated! When I was a kid I commented to my mother that she tended to mother my father, her husband. And she didn’t disagree! In that moment I thought, “I do not want to do that for another adult.” So I’ve pretty much taken Whoopi’s approach, except even before the practical experience of marriage and divorce. Yes, I’m fully aware that my own insecurities play into this decision. But relationships have always been on the backburner. Figuring myself out, and the work I want to do, are more important to me. At least for right now. I’m open to my feelings changing and evolving as my life unfolds. Just as Whoopi has come to her decision based on having lived her life. And if you want to hear more about Whoopi describing her ingenious hit-and-run ethos, please enjoy this tweet.

Between Law saying he never felt drawn to dating/romantic partnership and Whoopi’s disinterest in marriage/long term partnership… I enjoy the truthful reminders that there are people who can, and do, practice doing without them. pic.twitter.com/thMjklKA1b — her name is cyn 🔅 (@cynfinite) May 11, 2024

