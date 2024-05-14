Brooke Shields and her daughter Grier got matching tattoos for Mother’s Day



Happy (belated) Mother’s Day to those who celebrate! I spent mine gathering a urine sample from my fur baby, My Girl, which was immediately followed by a stranger asking if she was expecting. I responded as kindly as I could, “Not pregnant, just fat.” Brooke Shields and her younger daughter, Grier Henchy, had a way cooler, certainly more sanitized activity to mark the day: they got matching tattoos. The sketch shows a woman’s feet in high heels standing next to little girl feet in the same adult-sized heels. Scott Campbell did the inking for Brooke and Grier, and later they both appeared on his Stupid Things for Love podcast to explain the meaning behind the design:

Brooke Shields and her 18-year-old daughter, Grier Henchy, celebrated Mother’s Day 2024 — and her newfound adulthood — by getting matching tattoos with an especially sweet meaning. Tattoo artist Scott Campbell shared photos of the glamorous mom and daughter showing off their new ink on Instagram Sunday, along with a closeup of their matching high-heel tattoos. Their design, which is sketched in black-and-white, features a child standing in too-big heels while standing toe-to-toe with her mom, who is wearing the same style of shoes. Campbell — who hosts the “Stupid Things for Love” podcast — interviewed Shields and Henchy for a special Mother’s Day episode on Sunday, and the “Mother of the Bride” star, 58, shared the reasoning behind their shoe-themed tats. “When she was still little, she would always just wear my shoes, no matter how teeny she was,” the actress said of her daughter, adding, “her whole foot would fit into the toe box.” The star said “it was the cutest thing,” explaining how Grier would “come out and have breakfast in her diaper and high heels, and then the night gown and high heels.” “The tattoo you’re getting is so poetic of like, her growing into your shoes and wanting to be a model,” Campbell shared during the episode. It seems like Grier has always admired her mother’s style, with the teen wearing Shields’ old dresses on several occasions over the past year. The budding model isn’t the only one who has a matching tattoo with mom. Grier’s big sister, Rowan Henchy, 20, showed off a tiny ladybug tat on her ankle while posing with Shields on the “Mother of the Bride” red carpet last week, while the “Pretty Baby” star had the same design inked on her wrist. “When my older daughter graduated from high school that was what she wanted, was to get a tattoo with me,” Shields shared during her podcast interview.

[From Page Six]

If ever I were to get a tattoo, I would want to do it like Brooke and Grier; a very specific design that evokes a personal memory. I also think it says a lot about how close both girls are with their mother, that as teenagers they’d request to get matching tattoos. I have a fun mom, but the thought of us getting tattoos together makes me laugh out loud. Between my squeamish-verging-on-histrionic behavior every time I need to get a shot or give blood, and my mother’s intense-approaching-dangerous-ticklishness every time she gets a pedicure, we’d be a menace to the parlor. We’d do damage to ourselves, the equipment, and other patrons.

In other Brooke Shields news — no, not the results of her run for president of Actors’ Equity, those won’t come until May 23 — she and Benjamin Bratt sat down with Entertainment Weekly to promote their Netflix movie, Mother of the Bride, and Brooke dropped some old tea on attending Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ wedding in 2006. If you recall, it was on the heels of Cruise (who’s never given birth) publicly criticizing Brooke for taking medication to treat her postpartum depression. (Weird fact: Grier Henchy and Suri Cruise were born on the same day that year.) Cruise eventually apologized and then invited Brooke to the wedding, and that’s where her comments start:

“Of course, I was gonna say yes to that,” Shields says in a video. “I was like, ‘Yes. I will — as long as I’m not the something old!’” According to Shields, Holmes then made a request. “She goes, ‘Oh, will you?’ And I said, ‘What? Bring myself as the something old?’” “I had to, like, hunt antique places,” Shields said, “to find the perfect, you know, gift to give her.” Shields eventually found something appropriate — and Victorian. “It was a little compact that you put a ring…,” Shields said. “So you’re supposed to be able to look at their reflection in it and have it around their finger.” She added, “It was really beautiful.” What ended up not being so beautiful was the relationship between the bride and groom. They infamously split in June 2012.

[From Entertainment Weekly]

Ok, EW’s own transcript is wonky here, cause in the video Brooke clearly says that Katie clarifies, “Will you bring the something old?” Which is crazy to ask of a relative stranger, no? But what’s absolutely killing me here is EW’s blunt transition to Cruise and Holmes splitting. No notes.

