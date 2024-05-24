Art critics despise Hannah Uzor’s Tatler-commissioned portrait of Princess Kate

Real talk: the more I look at and evaluate Jonathan Yeo’s “blood-soaked” portrait of King Charles, the more I love it. I’m not pretending to be a professional art critic or anything, but I love the sub-genre of “discussions about artwork done with royals-as-subjects.” Yeo’s portrait of Charles is thought-provoking, evocative and it’s just a really interesting painting overall. The fact that Yeo actually captured Charles is the icing on the cake. Compare Yeo’s portrait to Hannah Uzor’s Tatler-commissioned portrait of the Princess of Wales, and Uzor’s is found wanting. It’s not striking, it doesn’t look like Kate, and the whole piece is so flat and lifeless.
Outrage and opinions followed the unveiling of Yeo’s portrait of the king. Charles’s name was trending on social media for days as everyone dissected the painting. Mainstream, international outlets got in on it too, everyone wanted to talk about Yeo’s portrait. It feels like Tatler is trying to force the same thing about Uzor’s portrait of Kate, only everyone just flatly hates it. The Telegraph’s art critic Alastair Sooke called Uzor’s piece “intolerably bad.” Some of his review:
Sorry, who is she meant to be? The Princess of Wales? You could have fooled me. Even by the standards of modern royal portraiture (and there have been many abominable likenesses of senior members of our royal family produced over the past century), Tatler’s new cover image – an “exclusive” portrait of the Princess of Wales by the British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor – is egregiously, intolerably, jaw-hits-the-floor bad.
I’ve spent the past hour or so – time, incidentally, that I will never get back – scrutinising Uzor’s “likeness”, and, still, I cannot divine any flicker of resemblance between it and the woman it’s supposed to depict. At first, my editor thought it was meant to represent Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; its subject’s smirk made me think, initially, of Anne Robinson fronting The Weakest Link.
Has there been a flatter, more lifeless royal portrait in living memory? (It’s no surprise to learn that Uzor based her picture on video footage of, rather than personal sittings with, her subject.) Beneath a Lego-like helmet of unmodulated, monotonously brown “hair”, this Princess of Wales has as much charisma as a naff figurine atop a wedding cake.
She holds herself with the bored bearing of an air stewardess about to begin an in-flight safety demonstration – which is additionally awkward, given that this was a job once performed by Catherine’s mother (a fact that, in years gone by, reportedly attracted the ridicule of William’s snobbish friends).
Even her outfit (which she wore to the King’s first state banquet) appears stiff, with that rigid blue sash restricting her like a seatbelt. Her tiara doesn’t sparkle and those diamond-drop earrings fail to shine; towards the image’s bottom edge, her gown seems to disintegrate into streaks of brittle wax, like something desiccated and shrivelled worn by Miss Havisham.
The Miss Havisham reference is WILD, as is the air stewardess reference, OH MY GOD. Sooke really hates the bejesus out of this piece. Someone else who hated it? “Royal commentator” Michael Cole:
Discussing the portrait of The Princess of Wales which appeared on the latest edition of Tatler, Mr Cole told GBNews: “It’s dreadful, isn’t it? It’s as dreadful as Jonathan Yeo’s red portrait of the Red King was brilliant and wonderful.
“It is really a daub, a most dreadful daub. But what Tatler’s doing sticking it on the cover? I have no idea at all. I think she’s got the garter sash right. Everything else is wrong. Certainly the features, certainly the deportment: everything about it. I have no idea why on earth that would be put on the cover of such a long-established, well, it’s the Toff’s bible, isn’t it? Tatler. I don’t know what they’ll think of it at all, and I don’t think it’s helpful either, because at this moment, as we know, Kate, The Princess of Wales, is undergoing treatment for an unspecified cancer.
“To have a picture of her, which might have been done by that man who did The Scream, [Edvard] Munch. Mr Munch might have done this if he’d thought of doing a portrait of the Princess of Wales. Now I think it’s best forgotten. I think it’s one of those magazines you just want to turn it over and see the advert on the back page.”
Some of you suggested something similar, which is that Tatler was being purposefully shady by commissioning this portrait and putting it on the cover. While that’s absolutely a possibility, am I the only one finding this hate for the piece a bit… dramatic and performative? While Uzor’s piece looks nothing like Kate, it’s also not unflattering, per se. It’s not like Uzor depicted Kate as slovenly or squatting down to take a dump. Uzor captured Kate’s authentic “flatness,” her dull two-dimensionality. Maybe that’s why the royalists hate it.
General election? There’s only one debate in Britain right now: where do you stand on the new portrait of the Princess of Wales for the cover of Tatler?
Get the inside scoop in Tatler’s July 2024 issue, on sale 30 May. https://t.co/KZ0QuX1gRS pic.twitter.com/LQVZU0FNj2
— Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) May 23, 2024
Perhaps it’s a reflection of what she looks like now.
Perhaps and maybe the artist maybe got the lifelessness that is really Can’t.
It’s almost like the portrait is giving them an excuse to talk the shit about Kate they’ve always wanted? Those complaints are rather…specific and recognizable in these parts.
I don’t hate it. It doesn’t look like Kate but I assumed it was just the artist’s style. Like the Modigliani version of Kate.
They could hardly praise the painting for capturing Kate’s dullness, so they have to explode with the typical orgy of outrage at any perceived slight against the RF.
I also really like the portrait of Charles for several reasons.
That actually captured KC’s likeness though. If you don’t recognize the face of the depicted person you are looking at, it’s not a good portrait. Trying to improve bad work by imbuing it with shady meaning post hoc doesn’t really cut it.
Sorry, this looks like a ghost. The lady in white walking in the wall of Kensington Palace haunting Bully Boy and the rest.
Isn’t it the point though? She never shows her personality during her 20 plus years in the British spotlight besides her “Reindeering” ability & the somehow “maniac” laughing facial expression? ( Charles has personality.)
A portrait is not a photo, it presents the artist’s interpretation of their subjects. It’s harder to capture a person’s personality than paint a look alike. Even the TV show “Portrait Artist Of The Year” has not always picked the winner by the standard of likeness.
I think you’e on to something there. Doesn’t the ghost of Catherine Howard haunt one of the palaces?
It’s awful in so many ways – the gray undertones of the color palette, the flatness, just the overall drabness… and the lack of life (hmmm?). Like a bad waxwork. And of course looks nothing like her – but for that outfit, no one would have guessed. But that said, a slate of art directors and editors got together and put it on the front cover. That was not … as the annoying kids say … an “on accident”…
Lots of people have commented that the artist is talented and has produced some great looking works if you look at what she has painted beyond this image so it does feel that there is a lot of ‘on purpose’ about all of this. It’s faceless and stiff because Kate is just that, we have no idea who she really is (beyond a petty mean girl).
Lifeless waxwork….reminds me of the Madame Tussaud’s replica I saw of Keeny, truth be told that replica had more life in it, but I love the shade. Cardboard Queen, a new hit from party pieces.
“Beneath a Lego-like helmet of unmodulated, monotonously brown “hair”, this Princess of Wales has as much charisma as a naff figurine atop a wedding cake.”
I mean…that IS Kate tbh? She’s never been charismatic, unless royalists and the British media consider her constant flashing, hyena grinning, and endless wiglet tossing “charisma”. Kate has always had the benefit of being elevated by comparisons to the circles she inserts herself into. With the aristocrats, she’s often considered ‘pretty’ versus the likes of Jecca, Rose, etc. even though she’s truly average at best. With the RF itself, she’s considered more ‘interesting’ simply because she’s one of the few ‘young’ royals and she wears designer clothing. There’s truly nothing to Kate, and this portrait captures that nothingness perfectly.
I remember an interview with William in which he talked about Kate’s hair being almost its own character— a thing completely separate from Kate the person. From this I inferred that Kate might have more personality in private than she lets on when she’s in her princess uniform with her princess wiglets. I think she plays a role in public. That doesn’t mean she is an empty vessel in private.
But we’ve already heard what she’s like in private via the turnip toffs in the infamous “Catherine the Great” Tatler piece. They basically said she was cold, dull, uninteresting in general, and a tad manipulative. Those are the same people she mistakenly considered her friends until she tried to throw her weight around and push one of them (Rose) out of the circle. And even before marrying William, she’s been said to be arrogant and ‘grand’ just like him; Beatrice and Eugenie would know that well. Yeah, Kate’s deliberately presented herself as a tabula rasa since joining the royals, but there truly doesn’t seem to be much to her in private either, based on the stories over the decades.
she’s devoid of charisma, not even a drop of it.
she has been described at best as goofy maybe with William, but also routinely as cold, aloof, a mean girl and a bully even among “friends.”
She chooses to project emptiness or she is empty. Neither is a recommendation.
Agree. Those descriptions do describe Kate’s public image. Brown hair and no charisma.
I said similar on yesterday’s thread, but I think the stiff, blank canvas, facade-like portrait captures Kate’s essence a lot better than royalists want to admit.
I’ve long thought Carole is probably a narcissist and William certainly is. As someone raised by a narcissist, I can attest that it’s virtually impossible to develop your own personality unless/until you break away from the narc’s influence. But Kate never has, which is why we see her constantly borrowing looks, interests, and mannerisms from others.
I’m sure the artist can handle the heat, but I feel bad she’s getting so much criticism for painting something that IMO reflects a deeper truth about Kate and about the monarchy.
This is clearly a very talented artist who has done some wonderful portraits. My criticism, such as it is, is that her message is getting lost. Perhaps she was saying something about Kate by making it generic and unrecognizable, but by being unrecognizable, the general viewer may not be getting the message she was trying to portray. Perhaps there are some art scholars who will pick up on it but I find that approach snobby if the casual viewer cannot be drawn in beyond the superficial without advanced education and theory. To me, the initial casual take is “who dis” and the conversation is not going beyond that.
Charles portrait was so fantastic because it was such a recognizable likeness but everyone could read into it their own interpretations of the empire, butterflies, blood, evil, etc.
I think all these critics who hate the flat portrayal of Kate (in effigy?) are seeing the highly talented artist’s (and Tatler’s) intent quite clearly. They just don’t like that intent.
So the person in the portrait is wearing Kate’s dress, sash and tiara, but this dumb-a** editor thought it was supposed to be Meghan? Why?
Maybe because the artist paints a lot of portraits of black people? And those portraits are gorgeous. Which really, really makes me wonder why Tatler commissioned her to paint Kate’s portrait.
They tried to attribute the smirk on the face to Meghan. As if Kate has not been photographed smirking on so so many occasions. Yes, Kate smirks.
Royalists definitely see Kate as this great beauty with poise and personality. I think the portrait does not look like her but I think the artist got her true essence. She’s flawed, mediocre and has no personality or charisma. I think part of the hatred for Meghan is because she’s more glamorous and outgoing than Kate.
it looks like when my coffee shop has art from the local high school
I looked at Uzor’s website and her instagram, and this portrait just doesn’t seem to fit in with her style at all, there’s no shading or light in the face and no real detail except for the difference in her eyes.
I really thought the portrait of Charles was amazingly creative, more than “just” a portrait, but real art
One was painted by a white man. One was painted by a black woman. Only one is allowed to be “art.”
I don’t care for either portrait, not my style. But, at least you can see KC in his. I don’t see Kate at all.
Interesting mention of Meghan’s features, the nose and cheeks are more Meghan than they are Kate, but even then nope.
I still can’t get over how most artists don’t see or capture Kate’s down sloping eyes, which are very distinctive, much like they are on Katie Holmes’ face.
but yeah this does give air hostess vibes. I didn’t see this as deliberately shady until they mentioned that. Eeek!
We KNOW Tatler is first class at trolling Kate. They know exactly what they are doing, and so do the critics who mention the dreaded “Doors to Manual” nickname.
Tatler is first and foremost by and for the Toffs, and maybe they just couldn’t resist getting in some digs at Kate while she is out of sight. Or maybe this is some subtle encouragement for her to stay away and just let TOB live out his single dad lifestyle at the various society weddings, parties and shooting weekends. Not that Kate really needs an excuse – she was never part of their world. They are just making painfully sure she remembers that.
Quite, I bet CarolE was thrilled to read that. They know exactly what they’re doing.
Is it just me that thinks the portrait is exactly the way kate portrays herself. She is lifeless, her dresses do not compliment her, her speeches come off rehearsed and boring. Need I say more.
That’s not the Garter sash, it’s the Victorian Order sash.
She did get Kate’s hands right.
I think she got the clasped hand thing, too. Also the shoulders which hunch. Her posture in essence. She kind of looks matronly and young at the same time.
First: Aesthetically, I like it.
Second: Politically, I like it. It’s a very ‘flat’ painting that, in shape and color, appears all surface. there’s no interiority or sense of the subject’s personality depicted. this is perfect for kate, who is all surface and no depth. honestly, i think the artist hit the nail on the head with this one. it’s very “go girl, give us nothing.”
The more I look at this, the more I see emptiness and whiteness.
It’s giving boring white girl hanger, which to be fair is totally Kate’s vibe.
Kate’s portrait reminds me of the image on the package of the McCall skirt pattern we used in my 7th grade sewing class.
Tatler are really throwing Hannah Uzor to the wolves with that tweet as if they weren’t the ones who commissionned the piece in the first place.
The portrait in itself reminds me of the meme that says something like “Adam Driver looks like he’s been drawn from memory by somebody who was trying to draw Keanu Reeves”.