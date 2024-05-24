Bower: The Sussexes are rubbing their successes in William & Kate’s faces

Tom Bower has been especially vocal lately, and he’s being used as a credible royal expert by many American and British outlets, even though it’s been clear for years that he’s a vile, racist, misogynistic, hateful old man. Recently, he was trying to revive the “bullying investigation” into the Duchess of Sussex and he was full of contempt for the Sussexes’ wildly successful Nigerian tour. Hilariously, Bower claimed that the Sussexes should have mentioned King Charles during their trip to Nigeria. What’s also funny is that Bower and his ilk are basically admitting that the Nigerian tour was a success and that the Sussexes have been more successful than many of them predicted. So now that’s the criticism – how dare Harry and Meghan rub our noses in their wins?? Poor William and Kate, having to contend with the Sussexes’ successes!
Kate Middleton and Prince William are ‘deeply upset’ with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they ‘go through tragedy’, claims a royal author. With the Princess of Wales, 42, out of action following the announcement that she is undergoing preventative treatment for cancer and King Charles, 75, only recently getting back into royal duties after his cancer diagnosis, royal expert Tom Bower recognised the ‘huge pressure’ on Prince William.
But not only this, the royal pro also claimed that this ‘pressure’ isn’t helped by how insensitive Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan Markle, 42, appear to be. As the Waleses deal with arguably the most difficult time of their lives, Tom Bower claimed that the Sussexes’ new ventures are ‘rubbing salt in the wound’ for Kate and Will.
Speaking exclusively to Woman, Tom shared why he believes William to be ‘furious’ with Harry, as he said: “Not only is there the pressure on William, but also the constant sniping from California. I’m sure he’s furious with Harry, he’s behaved appalling. Not only by the way he left England and exploited his royal connections but also his book – the things he said about the Waleses were so outrageous, rude, unfair and in my opinion, untrue. It’s a real struggle for the Waleses.”
After their recent trip to Nigeria, and the launch of Meghan’s new Instagram brand, American Riviera Orchard, Tom added: “One just always feels like there may be some sort of secret glee in Montecito. While they’re establishing this so-called brand Sussex, the family here is going through torment. After Charles’ diagnosis, Harry came over for half an hour and that’s it, he’s done nothing else. I can imagine that Kate and William are deeply upset by having the Sussexes’ brand operation rubbed in their face while they’re going through this tragedy.”
The Windsors: sink or swim.
H&M: Okay, we’ll swim to America.
The Windsors: You’ll never survive without us.
H&M: Here we are, surviving and thriving.
The Windsors: How dare you rub our noses in your successes, why aren’t you begging to come back?? That’s so rude!!
H&M: We can’t hear you over the sound of all of this winning.
Also: “Harry came over for half an hour and that’s it, he’s done nothing else.” I mean, he asked to see his father and the king lied and said he was too busy, so once again, what was supposed to happen? Harry and Meghan have a very special ability to just step back and make the entire royal institution – and their sycophants – make asses out of themselves, over and over again. I do think Bower is correct on one part of this, which is that William can’t handle the fact that his brother is thriving. It really is that simple.
“We can’t hear you over the sound of all of this winning” 😆😆
Kate may be too sick to be salty right now. She has disappeared from public view and not by choice. Let’s give her the benefit of the doubt. We just don’t know what is happening behind the scenes.
And I hope whatever is happening to Kate has given her some time for much needed self reflection. I hope that she has seen that she is just as expendable as any married in. She thought she was playing by the rules and went the extra mile to mean girl her unsuspecting sister in law. She is still young ,if Will wants a divorce I hope she agrees and lets go of her Queendom fantasies,a miserable tiara existence just isnt worth it.
I wish her whatever she did for Meghan.
I am glad some are able to give that woman some grace after what she did to Meghan! Whatever is happening to her can’t be as bad as what her lies unleashed on the black one!
The person upstairs has a way to bring justice to this world!
This is where Peg and Buttons effed up. Megan would be taking the best care of Kate right now. She would have put her life on hold to help her sister in law and family through this hard time. Peg and Buttons never dreamed they weren’t invincible. Things could have been so different.
Exactly they are winning and it doesn’t take much to make the Wales look incredibly bad.
So KP is going through tragedy. Poor them.
But it’s perfectly OK for TPB and JMidy to put out books, right?
And for Sofiesta to go swanning off to an active war zone, and for TPB to do his thing in Nigeria, and for the Terribly Modestly Wealthies to flog bikinis and a resort in the Caribbean.
Those Sussexes with their breathing air and eating food!
Yep, they’re furious they just exist.
How dare Harry and Meghan continue to be global superstars when we refuse to work! Wahhhhh
But we were so friendly, we even waved at the little children through a chain link fence!
How is it their fault that they did the hard work and were successful? The BRF don’t need Harry and Meghan to look like asses, they do that all on their own.
“The POW is mad because his charming, handsome brother’s work ethic and ability to connect with people beyond his own mirror has made him look bad. Also, Harry’s wife is gorgeous, talented, and makes an impact, shining a light on the fact that in 40 years, William has made zero impact. People love Harry. People hate William, and that makes William feel sad.” —fixed the title. (cause let’s be frank, this is all about Billiam….in his mind, it is always about him)
What is actually funny about all this is H and M are still so incredibly considerate. They still dim their lights a little so these jerks won’t complain. If the Sussexes were the thirst attention seekers they accused them ,they could have done Soooo much more. They literally show up for their causes and mostly work behind the scenes and show up for tangible events. I would be like the Kardashins on speed after the way the were treated.
There’s been no ongoing ‘sniping from California’. Bower’s just up to his tricks again, the old bigot. Yep, this is the guy who said the Sussexes need to be ‘obliterated’ recently. He’s also on record as saying Charles prefers visiting white commonwealth nations, not African, and is still given platforms for spewing venom. This all makes me ashamed to be British.
I will concede that “sniping” might be one way to describe Spare, the Oprah interview and their Netflix show but as you say where is the ONGOING coming from? Since the release of Spare I can’t recall Meghan ever saying anything about the Others and the quotes we’ve gotten from Harry have been gracious and kind, especially with regard to his father and Kate’s illnesses.
Harry and Meghan have been going about their business, setting up their life to take care of themselves and their children. The only constant sniping and sneveling has been coming from that sewer soaked island. These rats sound like they’ve been drinking too much of that sewer infused water.
I have secondhand embarrassment for Pegs and Kkkhate. Bowels is doing them no favors.
No, he really isn’t. The problem with die-hard royalists is that they assume the majority of the UK supports the royals without question but that is not the case. The vast majority are, in fact, indifferent to the Monarchy. But the more so called supporters like Tom Bower report and therefore amplify their jealousies and bitterness and constant sniping the less indifferent they are likely to be and the more you increase the risk of people beginning to ask ‘ Sorry? What the hell is wrong with these people?’.
Constantly attacking members of your own family is not a good look.
So he describes Kate as just going through preventative treatment and then calls that a tragedy? There are many people in the world who wish their cancer treatment was just “preventative” and not a full scale battle. He contradicts himself.
Saw a post this morning on social media, it was attributed to Denzel Washington and who knows if it’s true. The quote: your own family will talk shit about you when you are in the process of breaking generational curses – this ain’t for weak. Oh how true.
1) They’ve admitted it’s “success”! 2) I was waiting for this. 3) They are just getting on with their work, which was planned ages ago. 4) Is William ever anything but furious. 5) Surely they should concentrate on Kate’s struggles rather than wasting needless energy on hatred.
When is the press going to admit that they and Royal Family made a mistake by not accepting Harry and Meghan’s proposal for half in half out? I still think they would have left after the Queen died but their arrogance and spite is why the Royal Family’s in the situation they’re in now.
I imagine Kate is more upset that she has cancer than by anything H&M are doing.
This. But they have to throw her into the equation, because by all accounts, William by himself is utterly unsympathetic. There is definitely a reason that, as far as I can recall, no one has ever tried to refute Harry’s claim that he was assaulted. (Well, at least until now. Bower saying that the allegations were “in [his] opinion, untrue” in this piece is literally the first time I can remember anyone saying that Harry lied. Nevermind that I don’t think something can be “untrue in one’s opinion”. It’s either true, or it’s not. If he doesn’t have firsthand knowledge of the facts of the matter, he should probably STFU.)
One would hope and also one would hope that these people are more concerned about the FQC’s (who is MIA) health then busy focusing on H&M.
I am beginning to believe that Kate’s cancer is far more serious than we have been told. For whatever reasons they are not prepared to share that information yet. Anyway that to say it is very understandable to me, if this is true, that Kate has a lot more on her mind than keeping up a one sided feud with Harry & Meghan.
Tabloids who love to say ‘Take that Harry/Meghan’, this you?
Well maybe if the Rota didn’t spend every day rehashing the trip, continually underscoring how successful the Sussex tour was compared to Kate and Will’s Queen Victoria cosplay, their delicate feelings would stop being hurt.
The BRF is angry that Prince Harry and Princess Meghan are still breathing after the NYC debacle and going to “dangerous” Nigeria. These people want them not breathing because you can’t liable the dead.
Tom Bowers needs to STFU and keep H&Ms names out of his vile mouth.
Abolish the Monarchy could just become a seriously, serious landslide movement.
I hope it does.
The only thing a cult can’t forgive is leaving. But leaving and being successful, is enough to cause them to implode.
There is always someone sick in the BRF that they use to criticize H and M’s work ethic. First it was Prince Philip, then the Queen. Now it’s Kate. If people stopped working every time a family member was ill, economy would come to a screeching halt.
For that matter most of us don’t get to stop working when we are dealing with a serious illness. The royal reporters are not endearing Kate to the world at large when they keep insisting that she’s not all that sick really BUT she can’t be expected to work or be seen in public for months. I know people coping with cancer, MS and other life altering illnesses who still manage to hold down jobs – because they need to pay their bills – and who still go out in public because they don’t have a staff who can do their groceries, cook their meals and maintain their house. They think people are going “brave little Kate” when at least some of them are going “well isn’t she special”.
Their motto is “keep calm and carry on, but not if you’re Harry and Meghan!”
Bottom line, they’re still trying to control H and M. Now they’re using shame, just like they’re using shame to try to silence questions about Kate.
Wow! My head is spinning. It too less than a week for William to go from being “indifferent” to the Harry, to being “furious” with Harry for being too successful. We knew the “indifference” claim was a lie all along. What else would get William out in the rain with his entourage of cousins, but for the fact that he saw the Spenser cousins support Harry?
I have never commented on a Royal post before but this way of thinking is horseshit! It’s like they’re saying “working, WORKING for a living” is rubbing their nose in it? The gall… I’m firmly team M&H, the Windsors are clueless!
Oh look here, another deranger with a platform saying, “Yada yada yada, waah waah waah…”. *Yawn*
These BM, RR & derangers keep recycling these talking/briefing/bashing points, there’s nothing new worth reading/ listening to.
I love it when X/Twitter has Mute Challenge. I don’t care where that Invisible woman is, how she is, how she feels; just leave Meghan & Harry alone & for them to do their own things.
Bower did forget to talk about one critical point though : the Wales’ incompetence. These two could never be successful even if they tried because they are lazy and think their entitled to do nothing at all and reap the rewards.
That header photo is really something. The expressions… William quite nonchalant and Kate looking… a little haunted? Maybe not the right word but certainly like something’s going on and she hasn’t quite got the poker face on in time.
But Bower – sadly the same record, around and around he goes. To still be bringing up anything that was in the book is a bit sad. They all need to get over it. But understandably it’s hard when each perceived loss they take keeps opening the wound because they keep centering themselves in every thing the Sussexes do.
End of the day 2024 has shown us what a post-royal life will look like for Harry and Meghan. Its working on their professional projects, supporting their philanthropic activities globally and just generally living a good and happy life. Every year since they have left there has been something associated with the royals that linked H&M back to the BRF either through a) an event like a death/funeral or the Coronation or b) through a H&M project that discussed their time in the royal world. Even if you argue that they didn’t have the right to talk about their royal lives (which obviously I disagree with) they have shared their side and are done. Meghan has not said a word about them since December 2022. She has not stepped foot in that Island since September 2022 (I don’t count changing planes at Heathrow lol). So they are just going to build on the successful life that we have seen in 2024. And this is the crisis for the BRF. They can’t compete with two people on the other side of the world who aren’t even paying attention to them anymore.
The Sussexes’ success drive home the point the Waleses are incapable of doing the job of king and queen consort. William and Kate don’t want to put in the work and it shows.
No, it’s writers like Bower who are rubbing the Sussexes’ many successes in William and Kate’s — and Charles and Camilla’s faces. There’s relatively little published about the Sussexes in US publications— with the exception of the ones clearly under the influence of the Windsors. “Oh, Meghan does jam!” and “Harry does Invictus!” are mostly good for the day of whatever the event is — and then the attention shifts to something else. The UK tabloids are relentless, with multiple stories every day about people who not only live quiet lives — but haven’t even lived in the UK for years. If the Bowers and the Sykes and such would just shut up, they’d effectively have what they claim to want. I’ve assumed that they have multiple goals, including keeping their jobs, and one of them may be hoping that something—anything — spurs William to do his extremely well-paid job while using Meghan and Harry as scapegoats to prop up their racist sense of superiority and perceived social dominance.
It’s called Karma. And it’s ok to say it out loud because in this life, you reap what you sow.