Bower: The Sussexes are rubbing their successes in William & Kate’s faces

Tom Bower has been especially vocal lately, and he’s being used as a credible royal expert by many American and British outlets, even though it’s been clear for years that he’s a vile, racist, misogynistic, hateful old man. Recently, he was trying to revive the “bullying investigation” into the Duchess of Sussex and he was full of contempt for the Sussexes’ wildly successful Nigerian tour. Hilariously, Bower claimed that the Sussexes should have mentioned King Charles during their trip to Nigeria. What’s also funny is that Bower and his ilk are basically admitting that the Nigerian tour was a success and that the Sussexes have been more successful than many of them predicted. So now that’s the criticism – how dare Harry and Meghan rub our noses in their wins?? Poor William and Kate, having to contend with the Sussexes’ successes!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are ‘deeply upset’ with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they ‘go through tragedy’, claims a royal author. With the Princess of Wales, 42, out of action following the announcement that she is undergoing preventative treatment for cancer and King Charles, 75, only recently getting back into royal duties after his cancer diagnosis, royal expert Tom Bower recognised the ‘huge pressure’ on Prince William. But not only this, the royal pro also claimed that this ‘pressure’ isn’t helped by how insensitive Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan Markle, 42, appear to be. As the Waleses deal with arguably the most difficult time of their lives, Tom Bower claimed that the Sussexes’ new ventures are ‘rubbing salt in the wound’ for Kate and Will. Speaking exclusively to Woman, Tom shared why he believes William to be ‘furious’ with Harry, as he said: “Not only is there the pressure on William, but also the constant sniping from California. I’m sure he’s furious with Harry, he’s behaved appalling. Not only by the way he left England and exploited his royal connections but also his book – the things he said about the Waleses were so outrageous, rude, unfair and in my opinion, untrue. It’s a real struggle for the Waleses.” After their recent trip to Nigeria, and the launch of Meghan’s new Instagram brand, American Riviera Orchard, Tom added: “One just always feels like there may be some sort of secret glee in Montecito. While they’re establishing this so-called brand Sussex, the family here is going through torment. After Charles’ diagnosis, Harry came over for half an hour and that’s it, he’s done nothing else. I can imagine that Kate and William are deeply upset by having the Sussexes’ brand operation rubbed in their face while they’re going through this tragedy.”

[From The Sun]

The Windsors: sink or swim.

H&M: Okay, we’ll swim to America.

The Windsors: You’ll never survive without us.

H&M: Here we are, surviving and thriving.

The Windsors: How dare you rub our noses in your successes, why aren’t you begging to come back?? That’s so rude!!

H&M: We can’t hear you over the sound of all of this winning.

Also: “Harry came over for half an hour and that’s it, he’s done nothing else.” I mean, he asked to see his father and the king lied and said he was too busy, so once again, what was supposed to happen? Harry and Meghan have a very special ability to just step back and make the entire royal institution – and their sycophants – make asses out of themselves, over and over again. I do think Bower is correct on one part of this, which is that William can’t handle the fact that his brother is thriving. It really is that simple.