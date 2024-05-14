Bower: Why didn’t the Sussexes mention King Charles’s health in Nigeria?!

That rotten old egg-fart Tom Bower is at it again. For the most part, Bower just obsesses over all things Sussex, although he did reveal some interesting tea about the Princess of Wales a few months ago. In recent weeks, he’s tried to revive the “bullying investigation” into the Duchess of Sussex and he’s screeched hysterically about Harry’s official change of residence on some Travalyst filings. As one can imagine, Bower is literally frothing with rage over the Sussexes’ successful Nigerian tour. Sidenote: Bower is like every other royalist reporter, obsessed with endlessly repeating that Meghan has Nigerian DNA. It’s like an itch they have to scratch, they’ve gone on and on about it in nearly every article about the tour. Anyway, Bower has lost the plot – he’s very mad about the Nigerian tour but he’s not sure why he’s mad. Something about their titles or maybe Meghan’s clothes or how Meghan was a nobody before Harry (just a successful actress on a popular cable show, making a six-figure or seven-figure annual income).
Dressed like a Hollywood A-lister at the Oscars, Meghan Markle’s perma-smile throughout her three-day ‘royal tour’ in Nigeria said it all: ‘I’ve won.’ Sceptics might wonder whether this latest leg of Brand Sussex’s hectic campaign of self-promotion revolved around not only their own commercial interests, but at the British Royal Family. The duchess never let anyone forget just why her visit to Nigeria was special. Her mother’s forefather, she says, was a Nigerian taken as a slave to America, and a DNA test had concluded she was 43 per cent Nigerian. This, she told her hosts, is ‘my country’.
Of course, she understands that it is marriage to Prince Harry that has propelled an actress in a cable TV show, who was relatively unknown in the UK, to global fame. And rarely has any wife shown so much public adoration for a husband than Meghan over the last three days.
Amid all that relentless promotion of the Sussex brand and the Invictus Games, there was scant mention of Nigeria’s status as an important member of the Commonwealth – an organisation of 54 countries so cherished by the late Queen Elizabeth. Just six years ago, the Queen appointed Meghan as an ambassador to the Commonwealth. Later, she was elevated by Her Majesty to be vice president of the Commonwealth Trust. At the time, few could have imagined that Meghan and Harry would soon be denouncing members of their own family as racist in a television interview with Oprah Winfrey.
I’m not surprised that the Sussexes now seem to have retreated from their outrageous suggestion, made to Oprah, that Buckingham Palace had decided – before their son Archie was even born – to deny him a title and security protection because he is mixed race. For all the adulation they’ve received from crowds in Nigeria, I find it hard to shake off a sense of anger about their attacks on the Royal Family on television and in Spare, Harry’s best-selling memoir. The Sussexes seem oblivious to the enormous damage they have caused.
Meanwhile, King Charles is emerging slowly from his cancer treatment while the Princess of Wales continues to fight her own battle with the disease. As the Sussexes enjoy VIP luxury in Heathrow’s aptly named Windsor Lounge awaiting their onward flight to Los Angeles – no doubt scrolling through the glowing reports of their trip – perhaps they could ask themselves this: was it really too much, while on their visit to Nigeria, to send public good wishes to their stricken relatives?
I wonder whether, more privately, they might have the honesty to acknowledge that all this fame and status has its roots in the very institution that they have chosen to attack. I doubt it.
Curbing this graceless sabotage is King Charles’s responsibility. Only by stripping the Sussexes of their titles – their most obvious connection with true royalty – can the charade be terminated. And for the sake of the Royal Family, Charles should end the farce of Harry using the Commonwealth as a prop for Brand Sussex.
I laughed at “there was scant mention of Nigeria’s status as an important member of the Commonwealth.” The Sussexes weren’t there on behalf of the Windsors or the British commonwealth. The British media screamed, wailed and cried about it for days, that the Sussexes were “acting like royals” and that the trip was “like a royal tour,” even though the Sussexes did nothing on behalf of any British interests. Bower and his ilk cannot stand that a commonwealth country invited the Sussexes and treated the Sussexes like VIPs, simply because of the Invictus games and because the Sussexes are global philanthropists. If the Sussexes had talked about the commonwealth or made public comments wishing the king well, then Bower would have attacked them for that too – how dare they mention the king and commonwealth, this isn’t supposed to be a royal tour, etc.
“Only by stripping the Sussexes of their titles – their most obvious connection with true royalty” – this was published after Meghan was given the title of Nigerian princess, Ada Mazi of the Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom, by four Nigerian kings. Perhaps Bower does not believe that’s “true royalty.” I can guarantee that he does not.
If the Commonwealth, esp Nigeria, is so important to the BRF, why don’t any of the “working” Royals go have a visit? Too busy at the garden party?
Tom Bower claimed that Charles doesn’t like visiting Africa because he feels its not “culturally significant” like India. Maybe they should return all of the African artifacts then. A clip from the interview where Bower said this is now making the rounds on social media. He said it during Charles and Camilla’s Kenya visit. So way to wave that racism flag Charles. The whole bunch is terrible.
I saw that clip and wondered when he said it. I was jaw-droppingly racist and EXTREMELY damaging to Charles.
Charles hates going to Africa https://okmagazine.com/p/king-charles-never-liked-traveling-africa/
But doesn’t Africa belong to Pegs? Haven’t seen him there in a while…
King Chuck only cares about it because he likes lording over a British Empire than just being King of the UK. As long as everyone acts like part of his fiefdom and worships his royalness, he doesn’t care.
This puddle-faced troll needs to give it a rest. Harry is supposedly snubbed and exiled but he and Meghan have to spend every waking minute acknowledging the “family”. They’ve gone Tom Bower, and they’ve gone on to success no matter how many books and bullying claims you want to throw out there.
Interesting how TB doesn’t mention WanK. K is sort of referenced in “stricken relatives,” but this sounds like a racist hissy fit coming from someone close to CRex.
If that crusty old racist Bowels doesn’t see Nigerian royalty as legit, well we all know why.
The royalists are determined to show they ass.
Bower is so happy that the Sussexes were in Nigeria, he’s gonna have a paycheck for months writing about this 🤣🤣🤣
So very much another situation where Harry is damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. How long, I wonder, will they play the “How dare Harry mention his father’s cancer diagnosis” — “How dare Harry not mention his father’s cancer diagnosis” card. At least in the olden days, before Charles fell ill, they mixed things up a bit in what they chose to be outraged over. Kept us on our toes. Now they are just tediously predictable.
Honestly, stop giving this whiny old man attention. He doesn’t deserve it.
Let his hate go straight into the void.
Bower and the rest of the Rota updating that meme of “How Often do you think about the British Empire?” Answer: they are never not thinking about it
Tom Bowels was on a show or podcast recently saying Charles only likes visiting WHITE commonwealth countries and puts up with visiting with commonwealth countries with a predominantly black population. Perhaps that’s the reason?
If he admitted that beyond being racist, he’s stupid. The Commonwealth is made up of a majority of Black and brown people.
Oh he strait up said it with a smirk on his face. Charles only likes the white CW countries plus India and he doesn’t find Africa culturally interesting. If I was Charles, I’d sue Bower but since it’s probably true he won’t.
He did say those awful things and there’s a video of it circulating social media.
So he doesn’t once mention why they actually were there. Bc of the IG. Which has nothing to do with the commonwealth. His entire rant would collapse if he did.
Pretzels all around these guys are twisting themselves in knots, the otherguy williams of the donkey sanctuary fame said they dont trust Harry because he had an interview with GMA after his meeting with Crex in Feb now bowel movement wants them to centre him on their tour after ignoring harry when he was on your door step. You cant make this stuff up crazy
So much wrong here but what stood out to me as the most condescending, little, vile jib/comment was this “Her mother’s forefather, she says…”
“…she says…” as if we should doubt it and it is a lie.
He didn’t mention the putz because nobody asked. Again this was an invitation by Nigeria for Invictus purposes only. He should stop trying to make Nigeria non important. I have seen on twitter Nigerians asking why they are still in the commonwealth which does nothing for them. The nations of Africa need to be done with the commonwealth. I believe Nigeria has oil so they have something that is wanted. UK should tread lightly with this bullsh*t trying to make Africa not important. It’s racist and the world sees this.
These royal commentators can’t have it both ways. As they’ve said there’s no half in, half out royals so why are they expecting Harry and Meghan to mention the Commonwealth and to send a message to Charles. They don’t represent the Royal Family and they were in Nigeria for Archewell and the Invictus Games? Plus, Charles had a chance to meet Harry when he was in London and he said he was too busy.
Prince Harry will still be a prince of the United Kingdom even if he is no longer the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan will be Princess Henry and a Nigerian princess in her own right. Does Bower not remember how outraged people were when Diana was stripped of her HRH? Does he think Harry will be less royal without that Duke title? Also, doesn’t removing his titles take an Act of Parliament? And while KCIII is at it, why not remove the Duke of York title from Prince Pedo?
They always conveniently forget this whenever chatter about stripping titles comes up. They also don’t seem to get that to the average person calling someone a Prince or Princess seems like a step up from Duke or Duchess. They are incapable of grasping that though. Meghan might choose to never use the title “Princess Henry” but it would be her decision to do so if she wishes. And there isn’t one thing Chuckles and his cronies could do about it.
“I find it hard to shake off a sense of anger about their attacks on the Royal Family …”
Get some therapy, dude. You need help.
Oh they are big mad 😆. That’s how you know the trip was a resounding success for Harry and Meghan.
This is what regret looks like. This what grief looks like. The UK media are regretting their treatment of the Sussexes and grieving what an enormous loss it is for the UK. Harry and Meghan have Princess Diana level star power. But alas the badly advised RF and vile BM rather stay in the anger stage. Oh well, stay mad.
Btw, Charles didn’t mention Harry as he handed over control of Harry’s old regimens to William so what is good for the goose I guess.
What is this guy talking about? He says that Meghan and Harry should send Charles and Kate public good wishes, but they were so quick to say that Harry would stress Charles out after Harry went to visit Charles in February, and I think the tabloids are still saying that. Also Harry and Meghan publicly wished Kate health and healing back in March and the tabloids were saying that she didn’t need their sympathy. So, oh well🤷♀️
Gee, maybe Chuckles is irrelevant to the Nigerians.
Wait, it isn’t a royal visit, right? Because there are no part time royals? Did Huevo and Chuckles mention Harry during their stupid Apache thing? Haven’t they proudly announced that Harry is cut off from all insider info?
Oh, right, Harry always does the wrong thing, even when he does exactly what they say he should do. Of course he should talk about Charles during his non royal visit to Nigeria during an Invictus Games event that had nothing to do with the royal family, so they can complain about that.
Ahh yes, the ole “strip them of their title” chestnut. *massive eye roll* What Tom conveniently ignores is the fact that only Parliament can strip anyone of their title and If they were to do that to the Sussex’s, there will be a long line of people asking about the Duke of York and other titled people with criminal histories. As Kaiser has so eloquently said in the past “if one has magic blood, they all have magic blood”.
Because phuck Chuck and the horse he rode in on, that’s why. 🤷♀️ Next..