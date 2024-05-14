DM: King Charles will finally ask Princess Beatrice to take on some royal work

In this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, I posed the question: when will the international media start asking questions about the Princess of Wales’s whereabouts and condition once again? The international media basically forced the British media to get off their asses and do their job back in February and March, and I wonder if that will happen again and when it could happen. I bring this up because the messaging from royalists is that Kate will be “gone” for a long time and that the slimmed-down monarchy is “skeletal.” Now, months after the fact, King Charles is apparently asking the York princesses to step in to provide some youth and glamour. Princess Beatrice has been begging for this kind of work for months, if not years. The media has been begging for it too.
Princess Beatrice is expected to play a more prominent public role for the Royal Family this summer as King Charles seeks to add some glamour in the Princess of Wales’s continuing absence. Buckingham Palace is still considering how best to deploy Beatrice, but she is expected to accompany the King to one key event, possibly the Japanese state visit next month.
The 35-year-old is a non-working royal and, while Charles does not want to change that, he needs help to deal with what insiders acknowledge is an exceptional year. The King has only just returned to light working duties as he continues his cancer treatment, while Kate is recovering at home after her cancer diagnosis.
Last night, a source said the King wants the cast list for such events to include Beatrice as well as occasionally her sister, Princess Eugenie, also a non-working royal. Prince Andrew’s elder daughter is said to be looking forward to helping out. She enjoyed assisting her grandmother, the late Queen, to hand out coins for the 2012 Maundy Thursday service, and that event is the likely template for her participation this summer. Beatrice attended ‘by invitation of the Queen’ – meaning she was there in a royal capacity while remaining a non-working royal.
The King and Queen will host Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at Buckingham Palace next month. A source close to the Yorks said: ‘They’ve got a busy diary coming up and they need to widen the family at social events. You’ve got a whole week of Ascot. You have four garden parties. You’ve got Trooping the Colour, and you’ve got a state visit before you even start on other things. I think Beatrice and Eugenie are adding support where they can. They’ve always been clear they’re non-royal, but they’re always there to help fulfil any duties required.’
Another source said: ‘Charles is very aware that his slimmed-down monarchy is getting positively skeletal. He is heavily reliant on Anne and the Edinburghs. He is looking to bring in some fresh blood and he’s looking to Beatrice and Eugenie. He thinks that they’ve grown into very sensible, lovely women who he thinks could be a real asset. Charles is listening to his public. They have been crying out for that royal glamour that has been missing during a time when his slimmed-down monarchy is in desperate need of bulking up. Beatrice in particular has been desperate for her chance to shine. She was once shy and her style was a little frumpy. But these days she’s ambitious, confident and fashionable. She looks great in photos.’
As we’ve noted here for a few years, it’s like Beatrice has been publicly auditioning for a more public-facing role in the firm. Meanwhile, it feels like Eugenie has already started to make other plans, plans which don’t involve “working for the Firm.” But Beatrice will enjoy doing whatever. It will be interesting to see if there’s any kind of follow-through on this or whether this is just clownish palace flunky talking out of their ass. Because it doesn’t sound like Charles at all, Charles is not the kind of person to acknowledge that the people want some youth and glamour. Charles thinks everyone should be happy with Camilla’s Big Horse Energy. Which is why I wonder if this Beatrice story is perhaps an acknowledgement that Kate… um, is going to be gone for a while.
The dm claimed that she will not be a working royal since charles does not want to change that but allowed to do appearances at some events.
I agree this doesn’t sound like KC because it is the sensible way forward and it probably is also an acknowledgment that Kate may not reappear until the Autumn? The embarrassment of stating who KC relies on to cover the workload and not include his son and heir who should be shouldering the bulk of the work. Are we Brits really expected to believe Willy is too busy emptying Kate’s bed pan to report for work?
She’s not “non-royal” and I’m glad that her qualifications include “she looks great in photos.”
I wish she had more self esteem than to allow herself to be called up at the 11th hour because she finally learned to dress and there’s no one else.
Yeah, I guess the whole staff are interns.
“an acknowledgement that Kate… um, is going to be gone for a while.” Exactly how I read this!
The “Where’s Kate” hashtag trending in 2, 3, 1 … Of course if Kate were in any sort of shape to be seen above ground, they would have wheeled her out during last week’s Sussex-palooza. Just another disposable Windsor wife. I’ve giving up hoping her disappearance isn’t as ominous as it seems.
I’ve started to wait for something to happen. William does not have his sh*t locked down enough to avoid the Second Coming of Where’s Kate.
So another unhealthy looking Princess to join the fun…
So many thoughts… why does he need the York sisters when he could use the royal family secret weapon, Mike Tyndal? If they need Bea this summer does that mean Kate will not in fact be back in June? And Bea, don’t do it, because as soon as you take on a role the tabs are going to slaughter you as their new sacrificial lamb!!!
Edo wants this and he will escort her
Edo the Grifter, Fake Count of Mozzarella, has finally achieved all he’s ever wanted.
After years and years of hard groveling.
Couldn’t be any more obvious.
My take, Bea would not be invited to a state dinner if there was any way in the world Kate could make it.
The Daily Mail isn’t mincing words: “She was once shy and her style was a little frumpy. But these days she’s ambitious, confident and fashionable. She looks great in photos.”
I have a critical aunt that loves to dole out “compliments” like that – “you look great! Last time I saw you, you were so chubby, but now you’re much thinner!” Wondering if Auntie Cheryl got a job at the Daily Mail.
Being described as ambitious and desperate for the chance to shine does not bode well for any woman. The tabs want fresh meat. The writers will be like your Auntie Cheryl but on steroids.
OTOH, if it quacks like a duck…
Beatrice has been stumping for a role for a while. The situation with the Yorks is so creepy but she’s far more palatable than her parents. The situation with William is creepy but his status as POW and cabal of media heavies seem to protect him from even Cam somehow while bending all of the media into the same demented jealousy and hatred for H&M he stews in. CIII is ill, after seeing William look so stupid cosplaying an Apache pilot and still keeping Princess Catherine and any information about her locked down they need someone younger than Princess Anne out and about.
Snap I also has an Aunt who says things like, “that is a brave look to try and pull off!”
At least Bea’s style has improved and developed. Would bthe Fail describe Kate as ambitious, confident and fashionable at 42? I mean most of us make fashion mistakes but develop our own sense of style as we learn what does suit our body shape.
This right here is Chuck’s problem. The UK media want meat – specifically they want young, attractive meat and preferably female so they can go to town judging their appearance, their weight, their hair, their clothes, their make-up. That’s what gets clicks and sells photos. Nobody is interested in Camilla or Sophie because they are deemed not young or attractive enough. They don’t sell. And NOBODY is worried about seeing photos of Charles or Baldingham.
With Kate out of action, the RF is getting little media traction. They’re reporting dutifully but nobody is interested. So Bea will bring the glamour and thus the attention but Charles will hate that. He wants himself and Camilla to get all the hype. I don’t think he can ever accept that the royalist public is basically extremely shallow and, bottom line, just wants to see attractive women in nice frocks. Diana was the global superstar she was because she was stunningly beautiful. Yes – she was also a diligent and hard working royal who championed many causes but she would not have been the media sensation she was if she had been, well, Sophie for example.
That’s not it. Diana *was* beautiful, but more so, she had “IT”: the charisma, the emotional EQ to connect with people and make them feel special and important. She had grace and charm.
THESE traits are what The Leftovers lack in spades. And these traits are what the Sussexes have in overabundance.
@Jan – I agree, Diana also had ‘it’ in spades but I still contend that, without her beauty, the media would not have hunted her for coverage they way they did. Her image sold.
So this prompts me to ask fellow Celebitches – what do we think? Would the media have made Diana the global sensation she was if she hadn’t been beautiful?
My answer on this is a flat no. And this isn’t a comment on Diana in any way. It is a comment on the media. We see the opposite almost with Kate. She has no achievements of merit whatsoever in her 20 years associated with the firm but she’s still the one the media ‘feature’. She’s the one they flock to photograph when she pitches up at, say, a flower show and I contend that this is because she’s the most attractive of the working royals left.
If Beatrice could bring the glamour, she would have already brought it. The only advantage she has over the other royals is that she’s younger.
I think it is hard to separate Diana’s good looks from her “It” factor because that It factor is part of what made her so eye catchingly beautiful. Kate does not have IT – she’s pretty enough, but she does not have that IT factor that would cross her into the territory of “wow, she’s gorgeous.”
We see this on the red carpet all the time. Some actresses may be prettier than other actresses, but they aren’t necessarily the ones who get all the attention.
But that said – if Diana was more ordinary looking, would she be remembered the way she is, as a global fashion icon etc? (her good works would still stand on their own I think.) Would she have been the most photographed woman in the world if she wasn’t so beautiful? Probably not. But like I said, its hard to separate because her charisma and appeal is part of what made her so attractive AND photogenic.
“Would the media have made Diana the global sensation she was if she hadn’t been beautiful?”
I do think the answer is ‘yes’. I don’t think ’Di-mania’ happened because she was beautiful, media was different. We saw ‘Shy Di’ get stuck in and do the work of being a princess. There was an event in drippy, horrible weather where the jaunty little feather on her hat was all waterlogged and drooping but she still gave everyone in front of her for that second her full attention and kindness. You wanted to root for her. That interest was there and she loved her clothes, loved fashion; even that crazy wedding dress didn’t’ ‘wear her’. She was playful with her clothes and that would drive interest too. Anne was never a raving beauty and Charles has jug ears, even if Diana was plain among them she still would have been popular and her popularity came from being present and attentive to people while doing ‘Royal things’ That was a different time and hellish for her, really, but the individual countries still wanted those exclusives themselves, not just through the wire services and they could snap a few popstars while they were at it. Photographers still would have been clamoring after her because the interest from an international public still would have been there.
We get, only white royals can be ambitious.
Say it again!
If Charles actually green-lights this then things but must dire behind closed doors. He’s been staunchly against B(&E) becoming a ‘working’ royal.
If B does this, would it make her half in/out? hmm.
This story is definitely the most Charles-centered of all the “Bea and Eug should be working royals” stories! All of those stories before were clearly the press begging Charles. So what’s changed? Kate’s prognosis? Charles’s prognosis? William doubling down on work refusal?
Or will Camilla or Charles leak for tomorrow’s papers to shut this down?
I really don’t think Charles cares about the firm looking skeletal. It means more focus on him. This sounds like Bea is going to attend some garden parties or ascot……but don’t lots of aristocratic people attend so does her attendance mean she’s a working royal? These people are so ridiculous.
Yeah, it’s funny bc she would be attending garden parties anyways. Going to a state dinner does seem like more of a big deal. If it happens.
Agree that the State Dinner is a bigger deal….but again I’m sure in years prior some of the Queen’s non-working family members got to attend those things. Its this whole working vs non-working royal thing that just makes no sense (and yes it was created to snub H&M). Bea is 9th in line to the throne so she’s a pretty high ranking member. Wouldn’t this all make more sense if high ranking members were just invited to high profile events no matter their working status? I know I’m in the minority but I don’t think Bea wants the working status. I think she and Edo would love to attend events and maybe represent the Crown here and there (as she did a few times for QEII) but i don’t see the upside for her to basically be the new ‘spare’.
They genuinely don’t seem to realise that what they deem ‘work’ and ‘being really busy fulfilling their duty’ is what we commoners do in our spare time to have fun. Trying to sell the idea that anyone in the RF deserves sympathy for ‘having’ to attend *checks notes* garden parties, race meetings, sumptuous dinners and drinks receptions is not landing the way they think it is. It’s giving Romanovs before the Revolution levels of understanding….
She’s also attended garden parties in the past. I don’t think she went to any last year, but she’s definitely been to one or two post COVID, maybe in 2022 when QEII was failing? So there is a precedent for her attendance there. And she always goes to Ascot and Trooping – they just stopped putting her on the balcony for Trooping last year.
Well she’s definitely been auditioning for it along with her husband, so if true I hope it’s what she imagines. They still need someone to be the foil for the others, and I don’t think the BM would spare her for doing her uncle a favor. Eugenie will probably do garden parties because she always seemed to be ok at the wider events where more of the extended family would be. Always interesting to me that every one else can be a working “non-working” royal other than the two who just got international headlines.
They are able to keep their little girl Siena away from the cameras. The media may now want those pictures now.
Now will people start claiming Siena is a doll or doesn’t exist or that Beatrice was wearing a “moonbump”? 🤔. I hope Beatrice doesn’t regret this, the media is vicious.
Welp. They’ll be sorry. No good deed goes unpunished and that family is a snakepit.
This sounds pretty exploitative. She’s still “non working” and even “non royal”. But she’s handy and willing so they’ll dust her off and use her. Girl, develop some boundaries!
“But the leopards won’t eat MY face!”
@Shawna Exactly. If Bea thinks hugging Piers Morgan will keep her safe then she is sadly mistaken.
@shawna.
Exactly 💯. I don’t think this is going to end well for her.
This is yet again a dig at Harry, see if I want to I can have a non working Royal work at anytime I want them especially if it’s a dig at you. Beatrice has always wanted this, her sister will not be used because of her closeness to Harry. There is always a reason why Charles does what he does. He is still big mad about Harry’s comm team embarrassing him and catching him flat footed with the statement that woke up the U.K. .
Unfortunately for Charles, this weekend proved that Harry doesn’t need that life anymore. Who wants to be stuck endlessly shaking hands at garden parties or opening new grocery stores? Because that’s what they will have Beatrice doing. They don’t want another Superstar Harry, as much as the media claim they do.
So it is fine for Beatrice to be Ambitious…got it. They can’t help telling on themselves.
Half in/Half out for Beatrice and Edo but not allowed for Harry and Meghan. .
Of course not.
And we all know why.
Yay! i wonder which commonwealth nation they will send her on her first tour. Sophy has been doing them with little to no international engagement. i see the Nigerian trip has them triggered. Its not about youth, its about engagement with people, Bea has not shown that in all the years shes been out why will the royal stamp make any difference ?
To my ears, this sounds sort of like the DF begging KC to get more working royals, combined with a kind of Fox-like Trump-whispering mode of telling KC what to do, and holding a pseudo job interview for Beatrix.
This: “She was once shy and her style was a little frumpy. But these days she’s ambitious, confident and fashionable. She looks great in photos.’” Yikes? Her value is clearly not based on ability, but her value to generate acceptable photos?
Her value to the media is based ENTIRELY on her ability to generate acceptable photos.
That seems to be her only value for Charles, as well. What kind of “work” is required for these various events? You show up in an outfit and represent.
@Eurydice exactly. That is all he needs her for but it’s a double edged sword as he won’t like her pulling focus from him and Camilla and their ‘work’ even as he needs the interest for the good of the firm.
At the very least, I hope Uncle Chuck (Uncle UpChuck?) is providing her with an ample clothing budget. I also wonder where her “ambitions” will lead her. Is it likely that King Chuck and then William will continue to be happy to let Beatrice and Edo front for them at social occasions? If Beatrice is being deployed to attract the cameras and to feed the media, what will happen to her and to her family long-term when she actually does manage to get positive front page attention ? I hope that Beatrice and Edo have thought this through — and get to enjoy the limelight, without getting mired in noxious Windsor family dynamics.
Why not ask Rose instead? She’d be a fun addition to the “cast list.”
Brain fart: could that Rose and QCC picture have led to this result? Maybe KC was still dithering about getting more help, his almost-daughter and son are essentially AWOL, Camz isn’t into a heavy workload, etc, so QCC stood near Rose to elicit a reaction?
Yeah I hate to be this person but I’m going to say the truth, Bea isn’t glamorous. Sorry. Rose would be a better choice. 😉
These people really live in a fishbowl they don’t see how they look to the rest of the world.
Such an important schedule – apart from the state visit by Japan, the rest is garden parties, horse races and a parade to celebrate Charles’ fake birthday. Clearly, the RF is essential.
“By Invitation of King” — just provided a road map of how “non-working royals” do public events, Which means all the Harry and Meghan BS is a psychodrama played out by the courtiers, king and the press.
Bingo.
The only events Beatrice has never attended are the State Dinners. She goes to all the other summer events every year so I think this is the British press yanking Charles’ chain to make her a working royal.
State dinner is a big deal, I hope Bea makes Charles pay for a new gown & shoes and open the vault for tiara and other jewelry.
Unfortunately for those gutter rats, no one will care if this woman is out and about. N she will be another Sophia.
Mmmm, we’ll see. So far, Charles has been dead set on not including the York princesses in his so-called “slimmed down” monarchy, despite the exit of the Sussexes, the reluctance from the Wales, and the general clamouring from the British media for someone, ANYONE, younger and more exciting to report on.
Bea has been trying to launch herself as a part-time royal for years and it’s never stuck. I don’t see that changing unless Charles is no longer in charge. King William though? He would not be too proud to get all of his cousins, uncles, and extended family involved, so long as everyone knows their place.
The State Banquet will be interesting. Emperor Naruhito is handsome and Empress Masako is beautiful & relatively young compared to the counterpart BRF. Even if with Beatrice present there, she just doesn’t have the IT factor.
The Brits RR better be careful of what they say & write about the Japanese Royal, the Emperor & Empress both speak English; and the Japanese tabloids are as notorious as the British. If BM diss the JRF then it’s fair game to return in kind for the Japanese.
Is the current thinking of the gold standard courtiers that if the BP garden party just had Bea and Edo, they would have overshadowed Harry and the Spencer’s at the IG service?? Ahahahahaha.