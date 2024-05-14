DM: King Charles will finally ask Princess Beatrice to take on some royal work

In this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, I posed the question: when will the international media start asking questions about the Princess of Wales’s whereabouts and condition once again? The international media basically forced the British media to get off their asses and do their job back in February and March, and I wonder if that will happen again and when it could happen. I bring this up because the messaging from royalists is that Kate will be “gone” for a long time and that the slimmed-down monarchy is “skeletal.” Now, months after the fact, King Charles is apparently asking the York princesses to step in to provide some youth and glamour. Princess Beatrice has been begging for this kind of work for months, if not years. The media has been begging for it too.

Princess Beatrice is expected to play a more prominent public role for the Royal Family this summer as King Charles seeks to add some glamour in the Princess of Wales’s continuing absence. Buckingham Palace is still considering how best to deploy Beatrice, but she is expected to accompany the King to one key event, possibly the Japanese state visit next month. The 35-year-old is a non-working royal and, while Charles does not want to change that, he needs help to deal with what insiders acknowledge is an exceptional year. The King has only just returned to light working duties as he continues his cancer treatment, while Kate is recovering at home after her cancer diagnosis. Last night, a source said the King wants the cast list for such events to include Beatrice as well as occasionally her sister, Princess Eugenie, also a non-working royal. Prince Andrew’s elder daughter is said to be looking forward to helping out. She enjoyed assisting her grandmother, the late Queen, to hand out coins for the 2012 Maundy Thursday service, and that event is the likely template for her participation this summer. Beatrice attended ‘by invitation of the Queen’ – meaning she was there in a royal capacity while remaining a non-working royal. The King and Queen will host Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at Buckingham Palace next month. A source close to the Yorks said: ‘They’ve got a busy diary coming up and they need to widen the family at social events. You’ve got a whole week of Ascot. You have four garden parties. You’ve got Trooping the Colour, and you’ve got a state visit before you even start on other things. I think Beatrice and Eugenie are adding support where they can. They’ve always been clear they’re non-royal, but they’re always there to help fulfil any duties required.’ Another source said: ‘Charles is very aware that his slimmed-down monarchy is getting positively skeletal. He is heavily reliant on Anne and the Edinburghs. He is looking to bring in some fresh blood and he’s looking to Beatrice and Eugenie. He thinks that they’ve grown into very sensible, lovely women who he thinks could be a real asset. Charles is listening to his public. They have been crying out for that royal glamour that has been missing during a time when his slimmed-down monarchy is in desperate need of bulking up. Beatrice in particular has been desperate for her chance to shine. She was once shy and her style was a little frumpy. But these days she’s ambitious, confident and fashionable. She looks great in photos.’

[From The Daily Mail]

As we’ve noted here for a few years, it’s like Beatrice has been publicly auditioning for a more public-facing role in the firm. Meanwhile, it feels like Eugenie has already started to make other plans, plans which don’t involve “working for the Firm.” But Beatrice will enjoy doing whatever. It will be interesting to see if there’s any kind of follow-through on this or whether this is just clownish palace flunky talking out of their ass. Because it doesn’t sound like Charles at all, Charles is not the kind of person to acknowledge that the people want some youth and glamour. Charles thinks everyone should be happy with Camilla’s Big Horse Energy. Which is why I wonder if this Beatrice story is perhaps an acknowledgement that Kate… um, is going to be gone for a while.