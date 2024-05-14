Royalist: King Charles is hellbent on humiliating & gaslighting Prince Harry

The royalists are still crowing about King Charles and Prince William’s big Army Air Corps handover event on Monday. The event was scrambled together last week, hours after Prince Harry’s spokesperson said that Harry and his father would not meet, due to Charles’s busy schedule. That one statement set Charles and the palace off on a week-long tantrum in which they changed their story a million times, lied to royal reporters, and looked clownish, angry, childish and vindictive. What was even funnier and sadder is that Charles and his people were still desperately trying to reclaim the narrative and throw a tantrum so huge, it would overshadow the Sussexes’ massively successful Nigeria trip. While Charles did get the headlines he wanted, he’s come out of this week looking like an emotionally abusive, short-sighted, intemperate liar. If anyone thinks that the past week’s events were good for Charles or William, well…I don’t know what to tell you. But that didn’t stop “royal insiders” from trying to massage the narrative into “we’re doing all of this to humiliate and gaslight Harry!” Again, they think this is a winning strategy.
They’re doing all of this to humiliate & banish Harry: The royal insider said: “Harry has been stripped of security, stripped of his HRH title, denied a meeting with his father, and now his brother—who loathes him—is being made head of his old regiment. He was not deliberately humiliated last week, but his lack of significance as a member of the royal family was highlighted. It’s notable that the king didn’t send a message of support for Harry’s celebration of ten years of the Invictus Games—and even more notable that he found time to meet David Beckham but not his own son. Making William head of the Army Air Corps was previously announced, but the timing of the handover is the final nail in the coffin. The message that he is now just another outsider could not be any clearer.”
The palace’s contradictory briefings about a potential meeting between Charles & Harry: A friend of William and Kate’s told The Daily Beast: “A charitable explanation could be that Harry sent an informal request direct to his dad rather than going through the formal channels which got missed. But it doesn’t really add up. I hate to say it, but it feels a bit like the Palace gaslighting Harry because the simple facts are everyone knew Harry was here last week and wanted to see Charles. Charles is very aware of how William feels about the whole Harry situation and he has to respect his position, because he is the Prince of Wales, so a fudge that it was all down to a cock-up could suit everybody.”
[From The Daily Beast]
I hope that “friend of William and Kate” understands that if Charles is capable of throwing this kind of gaslighting tantrum towards Harry, Charles is more than capable of doing the same to the heir and his missing wife. But yeah, I agree with these sources in that I believe everything that came out of Buckingham Palace in the past week was intended for an audience of one (Harry) and that Charles really showed everyone who he really is: a vile, hateful old man who is obsessed with abusing and “humiliating” his son. The gaslighting angle is interesting too – that all of the contradictory palace briefings were some kind of strategy to make Harry seem like the liar. Was that an actual strategy? I kind of doubt it, because Charles seemed like he was on the back foot and lashing out, and his courtiers were furiously trying to come up with an explanation for why they f–ked up.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Britain's King Charles III officially hands over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales in front of an Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024.
Britain's King Charles III officially hands over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales in front of an Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024.
Britain's King Charles III and Prince William, The Prince of Wales walk beside an armed Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024 after officially handing over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps.
Britain's Prince William speaks to service personal at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024. King Charles III officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales.
Britain's Prince William speaks to service personal at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024. King Charles III officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales.
Britain's Prince William speaks to service personal at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024. King Charles III officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales.
Britain's Prince William speaks to service personal at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024. King Charles III officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales.
Britain's Prince William walks with service personal at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024. King Charles III officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales.
Guests arrive to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul's Cathedral, London
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
London, United Kingdom
08 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Guests arrive to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul's Cathedral, London
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
London, United Kingdom
08 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul's Cathedral, London
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
London, United Kingdom
08 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending a St Paul's Cathedral service to mark the Invictus Games' tenth anniversary
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
London, United Kingdom
08 May 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
The use of “recollections may vary” was nasty and deliberate. I have lost all respect, not that I had much to begin with, for Chuck as a King, head of CE and father.
Yeah, I did think there was some kind of strategy to say Harry was lying due to the whole recollections may vary reference. But it was just one of many narratives and it didn’t stick. Bc at the end of the day, they do want the story to be that Harry asked and they snubbed him. Charles looked bad on the international stage and he should care more about that.
Imagine this to be your legacy: petty, vile, backstabbing, gaslighting.
Taking bags of cash, losing the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace, making the people call the side piece queen.
Among other unsavory things, like protecting your paedo brother.
Truly an achievement.
Well done, CIII.
In what universe is this a good look for Charles?? Yes-really lean into “humiliating” and trying to gaslight your son. These people have the worst PR instincts on the planet.
I suppose the courtiers and King Chuckle Putz think that in today’s upside down world, no one values basic human decency and dignity anymore, and that it’s time to zip off the skin suit and show his forked-tongue lizard face. We see you, CRex.
You can’t turn a cruise ship around, I guess it’s all systems go for doubling down on cruelty. Harry is embarking on holding the press accountable for their criminality, that assists all of the UK and the BRF in the long run but BRF can’t take the heat of having their part to play in the briefing and backstabbing being aired out for all to see. This is going to be so ugly…
“his lack of significance as a member of the royal family was highlighted.”
To me – and a big chunk of the world – it looked more like the lack of significance of the royal family was highlighted. Harry’s doing great.
This is their eternal issue. Thinking that and behaving as if being on the outside of the royal family is a detriment. There’s nothing that really indicates that Harry and Meghan are suffering for not being in the inner circle anymore. And the more they try to exclude them the harder it is to tie their successes to that family. Can’t say we hate you, no one speaks to you, we have nothing to do with the decisions you make AND you’re successful because people think you’re connected to us. It doesn’t make sense and the longer they are away the more apparent it is that only one side is suffering and it isn’t the Sussexes.
ITA. Harry looked happy, healthy, surrounded by his family (mother’s side) and adoring crowds in London. The veterans were glad to see him. Then he was joined by his wife in a country of her ancestry. It felt like H&M had a very successful ROYAL tour there.
They certainly did not seem in any way insignificant. In fact, the rest of the world came away from this saying that KC et al NEEDED Harry and Meghan back. These people are terrible at their job.
Chuckles and William never have a strategy. They don’t even have a strat. They are lucky not to trip over their own feet most of the time.
lol, I see what you did there with that reference. 🙂
Can they be any more stupid. The world is watching the petty tantrums and the hate towards Harry. These little photo op events will never make a winning strategy. The need to shut up and do whatever royals are supposed to do like go cut a ribbon somewhere.
People keep saying that Charles’ cancer diagnosis should make him want to reconcile and bring the family together. But what if his goal is the opposite? What if the diagnosis has made Charles even more determined to destroy Harry in the time he has left? And by destroying Harry, he’s destroying Diana. I know, it sounds malignant and pathological, but his behavior really doesn’t make sense to me.
This could be true since “petty revenge” seems to be a major component of Charles’ personality. Some Royal butt-kisser once wrote that Charles will get angry if anyone even slightly disagrees with his opinion so I’m sure he’s pissed to the max about this situation with his “dear boy”.
“Dear boy” is just narcissistic abuse talk – like “Dear boy, it hurts me to have to cut off your head.”
At some point we have to accept the full body of Charles’ behavior during his entire life. None of it has been about love and kindness.
Eurydice, this is an interesting theory. I strongly believe that the royal family try to silence Diana’s voice. You could see it from Willi’s statement after the investigation into the BBC interview of Diana in 1995 where Willi called his mother paranoid and demanded the interview never to be shown again. You can argue about how this interview was obtained nevertheless this are Diana’s words and she stood by them even after she learned that fake documents were used to get this interview.
Charles and the rest of the RF cannot have anybody next to them who could outshine them. I genuinely think the Charles feels threatened by Harry as he felt threatened by Diana. I still have this article in mind “Kind Charles will never endorse Harry’s ‘hostile, rival operation on his doorstep’. That is how they see Harry. Charles tried to control Harry and Meghan and tried to get them back into the fold by allowing the BM to trash them. It failed. Harry and Meghan seemed more grounded and starting in new business ventures. Charles ideally wish Harry and Meghan to vanish in the distance, never to be heard from again, to do it now makes sense before they can establish themselves. Charles probably does not want to leave it to Willi to deal with the “Harry problem”.
So in a disturbing way it is plausible.
That’s the thing. We’re all calling Charles a Dogsh!t Dad and hoping he’ll listen enough to become a Good Dad, but that’s just not who he is. He’s been a jealous, spiteful, selfish whiner his whole life – and the more power he gets, the more vindictive he becomes. To expect him to suddenly change his character and personality at this stage of his life is to indulge in fantasy.
People say Charles cares what the public thinks about him, but it’s not the kind of caring that would change his behavior. It’s the kind that says, “I’m the King, how dare you not love me just the way I am.” Then he leaves his minions to figure out how to brainwash the public.
The one nemesis in his life has been Diana – not even death has been able to erase her. He can’t fight her now, but he can fight Harry…except, Harry has escaped. The frustration will eat away at Charles for the rest of his life. OK, now I’m indulging in fantasy…a girl can dream…
CRex is still afraid of Willy’s temper tantrums so no meeting with Harry. Funny how CRex suddenly wasn’t as scared of Willy back in Feb. when the cancer diagnosis was revealed and he even sent security to pick up H at the airport. I would love to know what emboldened CRex to have that private meeting and why he is now back to being scared of Willy’s temper tantrums.
Is it just Willy’s temper tantrums or is it Camilla/Mummy’s tantrums too? Seems she spent a week stamping and grumping about Harry’s visit too. You could almost feel sorry for Charles surrounded by those two, except Charles is just like them.
I think it’s Cams too but The Daily Beast knows better than to shade her. Cam will not bear the humiliation of the ear against the door again.
I don’t think Charles is afraid of either of them. He’s annoyed by disturbances and doesn’t want to deal, but he’ll put his foot down when he actually cares about something. If he wanted to meet with Harry he would have, but he didn’t. It’s just convenient for him to blame William or Camilla for why he didn’t.
This 100%
There is no reason to infantilise Charlie and make him the victim of Bulliam and Cowmilla.
I don’t remember who posted on another article how Charlie **wanted** something from Harry and that is why he sent the car etc etc.. once Harry said no (I presume) he threw a hissy fit and cut the meeting short. All this is speculation but Charlie is NO victim.
Maybe not afraid of Willy, but does CRex give into him to avoid an “I am going to abdicate!” temper tantrum? I think it happens and has happened quite often. I do think a lot of the snubbing of Harry is because Willy demands there be deference to his position as the heir and Harry as the betrayer.
Why the flippity heck is William wearing a uniform of a regiment he was not and is not a member of? Being an honorary patron doesn’t mean you get to steal valor.
He’s an honorary member. Each of these regiments, at least the prestigious ones, have a member of the royal family as an honorary colonel. And they wear the uniform. At least the men do. So yes, ridiculous, but a definite real part of the British military tradition.
But why did they give him a uniform that doesn’t seem to fit him??? He looks like Ross Gellar wearing leather pants.
Keep digging that hole for yourself Chuck, maybe you’ll eventually find Kate, your beloved almost-daughter.
I really don’t understand why Harry wants to meet with him anymore. I understand that he still loves him despite of his abuse, but I can’t imagine it’s any fun or even a mildly pleasant experience
I don’t think he does. I think the last meeting was Charlie’s request. The rest is just the palace saying he is groveling for a meeting.
Lying isn’t gaslighting. The source isn’t using that word right.
Charles is really on the warpath and his been chasing the truth in order to beat it back for like a week now. It starting to feel….dangerous. To come out and say he’s actively doing this to own child is a turning point that wasn’t there before. Typically it was implied but I see the gloves and mask have come off He needs to let it go. It’s done and dusted. The only people still pay attention are royalists who don’t need to be swayed in the first place. They’re not gaining any points in doing this and Charles’ first impression of a shitty father and petty King are the ones that will last.
Agree. It sounds ominous when you say dangerous but I’m seriously imagining Charles, Camilla and the courtiers plotting what they do next. I have some ideas of what they’re thinking but I don’t even want to type it out.
I have no words, except to say that this man is lower than a snake’s asshole.
a… snake’s… asshole… !! I am so stealing that!
Oh silly, pathetic Chuckles. The tabloids have collated everything for the history books. Your reign is cheapened (and destroyed) by your white-hot hatred and envy of Prince Harry and Princess Meghan Ada Mazi. And it’s ALL already documented in print. You really have secured a very unique, yet deeply unflattering place for yourself in the annals of history. You’ll undoubtedly be remembered as one of the worst kings of England, if not the last.
I love this for your legacy.
Honestly, this kind of confirms to me that Charles asked Harry to do something in February, and being told no by the son he’d already hurt so many times before, broke something in his already fragile ego.
Charles wants Harry to dump his wife and children and come crawling back to the toxic RF. That and only that will do.
Same. I really believe William did something to Kate which was serious enough to have Charles ask Harry to come in person to discuss. But whatever he asked Harry to do (regency? talk to his brother about what happened?) Harry just “noped not my problem anymore” and took the next flight out of Heathrow.
I have no doubt that Charles asked Harry to return to the royal fold and Harry said no. It would explain why the Times lied about Harry being willing to return to the UK to help out.
Same. The door is firmly closed now. It woulid have been an easy PR win for Charles to meet with Harry but instead they are tripled down on the leakings and this petty military thing is bad even by their standards. I don’t think he asked Harry to come back but I suggested in a post last week that he might have tried to guilt him into dropping the lawsuits or potentially tried to bribe him (offering Ravec etc). I think the next lawsuit is the Sun and I that is one of Camilla’s favs so I suspect it could be embarrassing to her).
See, this, I agree with. Charles asking Harry to drop the court case. I just don’t see Charles asking Harry to come back into the fold when he’s so jealous of all the attention Harry gets. Why would he want that? Although, I guess it more about Charles wanting Harry back under his control and he thought he could guilt him back into it. Bc of course, returning to the fold would mean dropping the court case.
@Jais I agree he doesn’t want either of them back although he would probably enjoy them begging to return. I think he’s perfectly happy with him and Camilla running the show and I don’t even think he cares when/if Kate returns. But the next two lawsuits will be messy and there will be blowback on Camilla/her team at the time.
I came here to say the exact same thing. When Harry visited after Pa’s cancer diagnosis, I think he broached the idea of Harry coming back to take some temporary position to fix the broken, Humpty-Dumpty mess that Egghead has made and Harry politely declined. That fired up Pa’s revenge mode because since then it’s been clear he’s on the warpath.
@Jaded I agree. We know Charles wanted something from Harry because he provided all of that security and he kicked Camilla out of the room.
Harry knew the life he built with Meghan was better than anything his father could offer, so he turned him down.
Charles, like the vengeful Scorpio he is, is trying to punish Harry for saying no.
Behold your King: Supreme Governor of the Church of England and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. And also Camilla’s used tampon. In less than two years Charles has obliterated decades of the dignity that the Real Queen cultivated. And William will likely be much worse.
Between Charles and his deliberately dysfunctional family and the Orange Menace in the US, there’s quite a lot of pathology openly on display. Years ago, one of my professors discussed the difficulties involved with teaching students about mental illnesses — because using most videos would violate confidentiality. Times have changed.
Harry is Diana’s legacy and William is Charles’s legacy. William is every inch as petty, mean spirited, narcissistic and racist as his revolting father.
I would like to think things will change in the future, but I can see George going down this path himself. They all are being schooled in the “You will be King one day! Your Father is a King” etc.. More sausages for George because the other two are not going to reign. etcetc
That is the reason chuck and his mistress/wife hate Prince Harry so much is because he is Princess Diana’s son and while they destroyed Princess Diana she has haunted those two ever since. The memory and legacy of PrincessDiana continue decades after her death. Then enter Meghan and they lost it and have been playing out their jealousy and hate in viscous cycles ever since. Sadly they won’t stop, they may be Royal but they are just you average textbook abusers. I expect them to get worse as they age and more transparent to a general audience it is the pattern narcissist abusers tend to follow.
🧐…I wonder how the Army Air Corps feel about having to participate in this time (and money), wasting show? Also to Han not Harry but William as their leader. Though, I hear Will was always going to have it.
Billy Boy is almost home and dry now. Daddy supporting him in public, donning a hero’s uniform, getting another totally unwarranted promotion.
He’ll soon be able to announce that pesky wife of his has passed and get on with being hot single dad.
Kate who?
Before Harry arrived, it was “cancer stricken” Charles, bravely undergoing chemotherapy, working a light schedule. Now he’s out and about acting spiteful and throwing tantrums, and no word of his cancer. And where is Keen? It wouldn’t surprise me if Chuck told her to lay low, with promises of big bags of cash awarded to her if she cooperates, so he wouldn’t be overshadowed by another POW. Chuck is truly that petty I think. A petty & spiteful man.
Did they ever confirm it was actually chemotherapy? Charlie is a big fan of coffee enemas for cancer and was pushing hard for the NHS to use it with the plebs.
Charles just comes off as completely toxic in this situation (and yes it’s most likely Camilla pulling the strings), considering this is a 75 year old man battling cancer that’s actually pretty impressive! At this point I’d like some royalist to explain to me what the hell would be lost by just giving a simple nod to the invictus games on twitter and moving on? Even Liz would do simple things like acknowledging Lili and Archie’s birthdays on instagram, because she understood the importance of looking like a decent human being something that the current monarchy is steadily against! For what reasons… is anyone’s guess?
When Harry said that there was institutional gaslighting the press and the Palace denied it. It’s interesting that KP is now accusing BP of gaslighting. Anyway, the Palace doesn’t realise that the next time Harry goes to the UK, which probably will for the Wellchild Awards in September, without making contact with Charles, the Palace can’t cry about Harry snubbing Charles.
Actually, I’ve thought for days that the multiple stories coming from BP are deliberate. Put out several reasons, royalists will choose whichever speaks to them and that will become their truth.
If they talk to other royalists who chose a different narrative, it gets brushed aside because the details don’t matter as long as they agree on the final point: regardless of what exactly happened, the end result is Harry’s fault.
I do believe the bloody tampon is circling the loo!
I don’t know whether my comment posted or not. One of the dogs knocked my laptop cable out. Boils down to this. What a horrible thing for a father to do which makes me think it’s a concerted effort by William to get his father to increase the hate. And, there are no friends. The people relaying stuff to the press from W&K are either her mother or them themselves. Got to geton!
“It’s notable that the king didn’t send a message of support for Harry’s celebration of ten years of the Invictus Games—and even more notable that he found time to meet David Beckham but not his own son.”
It’s notable all right, but not in any way that makes Charles — the British commander in chief — look good.
These people are f*cking clueless.