The Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation is ‘delinquent’ due to a check kerfuffle

Page Six broke a weird piece of Sussex news yesterday. Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “delinquent” on the registration fees for Archewell Foundation. At first, I thought: maybe they are delinquent on purpose, because they seem to be changing over their branding and maybe Archewell is being folded into some new foundation. But no, they just didn’t get the check to the state of California in time. They plan to clear all of this up soon.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation has been deemed “delinquent” by California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Per an official letter from Bonta, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not paid the official registration fees for their charity since at least the beginning of this month. Since Archewell did not submit its registration fees and annual reports on time, it has been listed as “delinquent” with the registry of charities and fundraisers. (Page Six was the first to report the news on Monday, May 13.) “An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds,” the letter read. “The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.” Us Weekly understands that the Archewell Foundation did file the paperwork on time, but a physical check for registration fees was sent but not received. The organization learned of the issue after the delinquency notice was published and has since mailed a new check.

[From Us Weekly]

The Sussexes’ team briefed something similar to People Magazine as well, that they did send a check but it wasn’t received, so they’ve issued a new check. People Mag notes: “The foundation only became aware of this when the delinquency notice was issued. A new check has been sent by mail, and the Archewell Foundation expects the issue to be quickly resolved and reflected in the records within the next seven business days.” A minor paperwork issue, but because it involves Harry and Meghan, of course it’s getting blown up by Page Six, the British media and everyone else. Like… it’s not even Harry & Meghan’s fault. I believe the story about the first check going missing in transit. That sh-t happens.