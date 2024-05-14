The Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation is ‘delinquent’ due to a check kerfuffle

Page Six broke a weird piece of Sussex news yesterday. Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “delinquent” on the registration fees for Archewell Foundation. At first, I thought: maybe they are delinquent on purpose, because they seem to be changing over their branding and maybe Archewell is being folded into some new foundation. But no, they just didn’t get the check to the state of California in time. They plan to clear all of this up soon.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation has been deemed “delinquent” by California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
Per an official letter from Bonta, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not paid the official registration fees for their charity since at least the beginning of this month. Since Archewell did not submit its registration fees and annual reports on time, it has been listed as “delinquent” with the registry of charities and fundraisers. (Page Six was the first to report the news on Monday, May 13.)
“An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds,” the letter read. “The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.”
Us Weekly understands that the Archewell Foundation did file the paperwork on time, but a physical check for registration fees was sent but not received. The organization learned of the issue after the delinquency notice was published and has since mailed a new check.
[From Us Weekly]
The Sussexes’ team briefed something similar to People Magazine as well, that they did send a check but it wasn’t received, so they’ve issued a new check. People Mag notes: “The foundation only became aware of this when the delinquency notice was issued. A new check has been sent by mail, and the Archewell Foundation expects the issue to be quickly resolved and reflected in the records within the next seven business days.” A minor paperwork issue, but because it involves Harry and Meghan, of course it’s getting blown up by Page Six, the British media and everyone else. Like… it’s not even Harry & Meghan’s fault. I believe the story about the first check going missing in transit. That sh-t happens.
You just know that after seeing the success of the Nigeria tour some poor intern was sent to scour some dull public filings website and hoping to throw some dirt on H&M. Just another day ending in y🙄
I’d really like to know how Page Six or the BM got their hands on this letter, or were made aware of it in the first place.
Firstly this is stupid. The British media is so desperate to be able to report something, anything first about the Sussexes that they are trawling public record databases for information. Secondly, the new comms team is kicking ass. I first heard about this story around 1:00 p.m. yesterday, and by 6:00 p.m. there had been on the record responses from their spokesperson to American and British media and clarifying articles on TMZ and in People about what happened. So even the later reporting by the British media had to admit that this was a simple clerical error, and would be resolved within a week. The British media is truly pathetic, and the people who spend all their time hoping against hope that this is finally evidence of ” the tide turning!” really need to get a life.
It was funny how when the news broke the media tried to make it into a scandal. Then it became a big yawn.
I have to admit my heart dropped a bit after reading this, on the heels of their wildly successful tour of Nigeria, but as noted here it’s just a clerical issue, the check was mailed but not received. As a resident of California, I’ve had this happen to me several times over the years. It’s just a shame that it’s happening now but I’m certain that it’s being handled correctly.
Okay. So they’ve sent a new check and it will no longer be delinquent. Next.
I mean, it’s a super amateurish thing to have happened, especially when you know every tiny little insignificant thing is being scrutinized for the potential of being blown up into a made up scandal like this by the british media. you can’t blame the post office for your organization failing to notice if a check has cleared.
But it’s a thing that happens to people and businesses all the time. Plenty of people reconcile books every 30-45 days, if they were years delinquent in taxes like some celebrities that would be different. The fact that they have hyper awareness on them because the British media is obsessed with making anything sound horrendous doesn’t mean that they can’t have normal business mishaps.
What a stupid nonstory. Having said that, if they sent it by regular mail, they need to check to make sure the check wasn’t intercepted, washed, and cashed. I run a nonprofit and this happened to us a few months ago, someone messed up and sent a check by regular mail.
When we do send checks, especially for state registrations, we send by priority mail so there’s tracking.
Yeah this a non-story but the usual suspects are eager to attack Harry and Meghan for anything.
If you read the actual notice, it says it has been delinquent for over 4 months (2nd time in a year) and there have been over 10 formal requests for payment that went unanswered. It also states there are questions on why they are only claiming 4% interest on $9m and won’t release their tax records or respond to irs inquiries. The DOJ also filed multiple complaints against the org for only having two board members (h&m) and not allowing external oversight which is a huge red flag in the US with nonprofits.