King Charles wants to stop the Sussexes from visiting commonwealth countries

There have been a few stories over the years about Buckingham Palace and the UK’s Tory government using their “political capital” to throw tantrums about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to various foreign governments. One of the biggest examples of this is that various Tory lackeys were sent to President Biden’s staff in 2022, and those lackeys begged President Biden to not allow the Sussexes on Air Force One. Additionally, it was said the palace leaned on First Lady Jill Biden’s office pretty hard to get her to skip the Invictus Games in The Hague and Dusseldorf. Now that the Sussexes have pulled off a massively successful non-royal tour of Nigeria – without any input or assistance from the British government – it’s safe to say that royal feathers are ruffled. Nigeria is part of the British commonwealth, King Charles is the head of the commonwealth, and as we’ve seen in the past week, he’s absolutely furious that the Sussexes are still popular and they had such a great tour. So now Charles is trying to bully commonwealth countries into snubbing the Sussexes.

King Charles has got a new “priority” as he works to stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visiting Commonwealth countries, claims a royal expert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just wrapped up their three-day tour of Nigeria. The couple were visiting the African country to promote the Invictus Games and they met with a number of key figures during the trip. Royal author Tom Quinn claims the monarch was angered by Harry and Meghan’s trip and is doing everything in his power to stop it happening again. He suggested to The Mirror: “King Charles is in a terrible bind – he would love to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but fears this will look vindictive. On the other hand, he has to find a way to put a stop to any future trips by Harry and Meghan to other commonwealth countries. That has now become his number one priority.” Tom suggested the King might use “back channels” in order to “try to block any further invitations to the wayward couple”. However, he admitted that will “prove very difficult”. The royal expert explained why Charles might be unnerved by Harry and Meghan’s visit to Nigeria. He said: “The ultimate fear for King Charles and William is that Meghan’s rebelliousness actually ends up making her more appealing than the understated members of official team royal. That’s why she always makes a point of holding Harry’s hand for the cameras, something she knows Willam and Kate would never do.” Tom suggested the monarch will now be making some changes to the Royal Family. He said: “After Nigeria one thing is certain: huge efforts will go into changing the way the Royal Family deals with its role in the Commonwealth. Steps have already been taken via official channels to try to lessen the chance that other Commonwealth countries invite Meghan and Harry to visit.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Charles and QEII did the same thing to Diana after the divorce – instead of recognizing that she could still be an asset to the monarchy, they feared her power. They used their influence to clip her wings and block any potential ambassadorships or larger charitable positions. With the Windsors, it’s never “live and let live” – it’s always “how dare anyone try to thrive and do good work while not part of this twisted royal system?”

So, I have no doubt that Charles will try to bully and beg commonwealth countries to snub the Sussexes. Will it work? I mean, given that all of these countries want to host the Invictus games and expand their Invictus programs, probably not? Even beyond Invictus, the Sussexes just bring a lot of eyeballs wherever they go. Even I’m like “wow, Nigeria looks like a nice place to visit.” I bet Nigeria sees a significant tourism bump, in addition to everything else the Sussexes’ brought with this visit. Imagine being a world leader or a foreign government and getting a call from a whiny, spiteful, tantrum-prone king, begging you to snub his son.

