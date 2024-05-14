King Charles wants to stop the Sussexes from visiting commonwealth countries

There have been a few stories over the years about Buckingham Palace and the UK’s Tory government using their “political capital” to throw tantrums about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to various foreign governments. One of the biggest examples of this is that various Tory lackeys were sent to President Biden’s staff in 2022, and those lackeys begged President Biden to not allow the Sussexes on Air Force One. Additionally, it was said the palace leaned on First Lady Jill Biden’s office pretty hard to get her to skip the Invictus Games in The Hague and Dusseldorf. Now that the Sussexes have pulled off a massively successful non-royal tour of Nigeria – without any input or assistance from the British government – it’s safe to say that royal feathers are ruffled. Nigeria is part of the British commonwealth, King Charles is the head of the commonwealth, and as we’ve seen in the past week, he’s absolutely furious that the Sussexes are still popular and they had such a great tour. So now Charles is trying to bully commonwealth countries into snubbing the Sussexes.
King Charles has got a new “priority” as he works to stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visiting Commonwealth countries, claims a royal expert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just wrapped up their three-day tour of Nigeria. The couple were visiting the African country to promote the Invictus Games and they met with a number of key figures during the trip.
Royal author Tom Quinn claims the monarch was angered by Harry and Meghan’s trip and is doing everything in his power to stop it happening again. He suggested to The Mirror: “King Charles is in a terrible bind – he would love to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but fears this will look vindictive. On the other hand, he has to find a way to put a stop to any future trips by Harry and Meghan to other commonwealth countries. That has now become his number one priority.”
Tom suggested the King might use “back channels” in order to “try to block any further invitations to the wayward couple”. However, he admitted that will “prove very difficult”.
The royal expert explained why Charles might be unnerved by Harry and Meghan’s visit to Nigeria. He said: “The ultimate fear for King Charles and William is that Meghan’s rebelliousness actually ends up making her more appealing than the understated members of official team royal. That’s why she always makes a point of holding Harry’s hand for the cameras, something she knows Willam and Kate would never do.”
Tom suggested the monarch will now be making some changes to the Royal Family. He said: “After Nigeria one thing is certain: huge efforts will go into changing the way the Royal Family deals with its role in the Commonwealth. Steps have already been taken via official channels to try to lessen the chance that other Commonwealth countries invite Meghan and Harry to visit.”
Charles and QEII did the same thing to Diana after the divorce – instead of recognizing that she could still be an asset to the monarchy, they feared her power. They used their influence to clip her wings and block any potential ambassadorships or larger charitable positions. With the Windsors, it’s never “live and let live” – it’s always “how dare anyone try to thrive and do good work while not part of this twisted royal system?”
So, I have no doubt that Charles will try to bully and beg commonwealth countries to snub the Sussexes. Will it work? I mean, given that all of these countries want to host the Invictus games and expand their Invictus programs, probably not? Even beyond Invictus, the Sussexes just bring a lot of eyeballs wherever they go. Even I’m like “wow, Nigeria looks like a nice place to visit.” I bet Nigeria sees a significant tourism bump, in addition to everything else the Sussexes’ brought with this visit. Imagine being a world leader or a foreign government and getting a call from a whiny, spiteful, tantrum-prone king, begging you to snub his son.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
Yep, a few more years of stories just like this. Charles and eventually Huevo thinking they look like “leaders” by acting like jealous, petulant children. I hope every Commonwealth country they try this on responds by firing them on live TV again. Let’s see how much these countries like being told what to do by the UK in 2024 and beyond.
It’s cute to see how threatened they feel by the more popular and successful son and daughter in law, though!
Does Tom Quinn sound like a double agent secretly working for Republicans to anyone else? Because HOW ON EARTH could anyone who truly is supportive of Charles and the BRF think this story is a good look for him? It’s pathetic.
I know right?! What’s the threat? If these two visit your country “official” royals won’t? Hahahahaha!!! Bitch don’t threaten us with a good time.
BUT CHARLES IS STUPID ANYWAY, HE STILL THINKS THERE’S A BRITISH EMPIRE 🤣🤣🤣
I honestly think many of these reporters hate them and hate that they have to generate this shit on a regular basis.
I have seriously been wondering this too. It seems almost too absurd that they are this bad at making the royal family look good, but then, they are shackled by what the palace tells them to say.
Novel idea: Meghan holds Harry’s hand because they love each other and want to be physically close?
ITA on the tourism angle, I am now interested in going to Nigeria!
“Meghan holds Harry’s hand” yes and Harry holds Meghan’s hand! Like normal couples do. These psychos are trying to infantilize Harry. Not going to fly. (See what I did there?)
and the suggestion that hand-holding will bring down the institution is awesome — apparently the whole royal thing is soooooo fragile that a “rebellious” act of hand-holding can lead to its demise!
And to support someone who has PTSD symptoms from being in front of the cameras.
For a minute there I thought he was going to say that, after Nigeria, huge efforts would go into making Huevo and Bones hold hands too.
But no doubt they are going to do whatever they can to make sure H&M don’t repeat the weekend’s success. Remember, they started the smear campaign after the Fiji triumph and that was back when things were tamer by comparison.
Because Kant’s ass-grabbing is so royally dignified. These racist twits need to STFU.
Also, Harry is reaching for her CONSTANTLY. The BM likes to act like its all initiated by Meghan, but Harry is the one who can’t keep his hands off her in public, LOL.
So keeping his son out of commonwealth countries has become Chuckles’ Number One Priority?
That must be some kinda news to his subjects who are trying to navigate difficult waters in the current economy.
And here I am thinking that Charles’ number one priority is his health 😒😒😒
IKR??? Makes one wonder about the “cancer” diagnosis. One would think that he’s laser-focused on recovering his health. But here we are.🤷🏾♀️
Charles should give David Beckham this assignment, make him work for that knighthood.
Killer comment! Beckham should take Tindall with him too! That should show M&H.
That’s one way to speed up the disintegration of the Commonwealth
That is my thought exactly. Thoughts and prayers that these commonwealth countries give the BRF one finger salute and start working on a plan to be free of it. What exactly are they gaining by being in the commonwealth? Maybe it is more than I think? I just think having Charles and Will as your King/Prince is not exactly a winning proposition.
Cue countries starting to line up and leave the commonwealth at a faster pace. The Brits might not realise it, but commonwealth countries have long memories, and remember when we were dumped for the EU, only to suddenly be useful again after Brexit. We did all decided to stop hosting the commonwealth games.
Came to write exactly that and “Let’s see which Caribbean commonwealth country bends themselves backwards to get M&H in asap for an official visit in 3… 2…. 1……”
Yep. Cue a flood of invitations for M&H to visit English-speaking Caribbean and African countries.
Probably days after they receive a call from the office of King Snubby trying to tell these free countries what to do.
Umm, well I think Charles’ ultimate fear has already been realized. Megan is more appealing than the understated royals. And it’s not bc she holds her husband’s hand, omg. She’s a photographer’s dream whether she’s in a shot with Harry or on her own. She exudes warmth and intelligence and kindness, which can’t be faked. That she’s more appealing has already come to pass, dude. Let it go.
What the Putz seems to forget is these commonwealth countries are asking themselves why are we apart of a commonwealth which does nothing for us but belittles them every chance they get. They see in real time what they did to a biracial women who married their Prince. So they see just how racist they are and the don’t believe the bullsh*t they tell the commonwealth that they are a modern monarchy who include and welcome all.
I think this has to be his dumbest idea yet. Half the commonwealth, especially countries with people of color wants to dump you already, so yeah, this will play well. I can see lots of invites coming H&M’s way now. They get butts in seats and the commonwealth countries can give a big old middle finger to Chuckles. I also think this is a whole lot of empty bluster from the palace. People are firing you live on air, read the room.
There are 19 African nations in the Commonwealth, making up a third of all countries in the Commonwealth.
And you can be sure the rest of the nations in the commonwealth are watching, esp the Caribbean and Pacific islands. China has been courting a number of these countries for years with huge infrastructure investments. It’s already slipping out under the UK’s nose.
It must be awful to be King of England and head of the Commonwealth and realize you literally have no power at all. No ability to stop the peasants from voting for elected leaders or welcoming wayward family members as honored guests.
Charles is lucky more countries haven’t left the Commonwealth yet. It’s coming and it’s going to be humiliating.
Seems like a big ask from countries that you looted and plundered and now don’t give a damn about to help you mistreat your son. But keep letting the royal experts write your legacy for you Charles. Plus I don’t believe there is any truth about the Air Force One story or even the story about Jill Biden and Invictus. The White House sent a delegation to both games and Harry has had no problem interacting with high level US military involving Invictus and veterans. And the plane story never made sense because the Sussexes weren’t going to DC.
The Biden administration ignored the Tory U.K. government pressure to appoint that right wing hack to NATO (who is now involved in a scandal, because of course).
Biden does not take orders or even suggestions from Charles. The U.S. has the military might the U.K. doesn’t. So unless they want to end democracy in the U.K., they need President Biden and he would not, under any circumstances, be crappy to an Afghanistan veteran because King Charles is mad.
The Bidens have always supported the military, Dr Jill did Joining Forces with Michelle Obama and now she leads it as FLOTUS. Biden has his own combat vet son, Beau, who died of brain cancer.
They really do not want to mess with President Biden on the subject of veterans. It won’t go well.
Right? Biden was “too busy” to attend the coronation but spent a week having fun in Ireland the week before 😁
@oh come on : lol exactly! The burn.
I do hope that charles understands that literally anyone can visit Commonwealth countries if it’s to help out with charity. I know so many that went volunteering in Africa or South America during a gap year
People are starting to notice how petty Charles and his crew are. They are becoming more and more irrelevant! There is a change coming and it won’t be in the Royals favour! Oh by the way where are Kate and the Children?
Sorry but maybe Quin doesn’t know that QEII had to twist some arms to get Charles to be head of the Commonwealth. It is not a given and I expect that he will have an even harder time next time.
So preventing commonwealth countries from inviting Harry and Meghan maybe a tad bit difficult.
Of course, that does not include the white countries in which he is interested, like Australia, New Zealand and Canada.
I can guarantee Willnot will not be Head of Commonwealth. It will be someone the Commonwealth respects.
Tom Quinn is everywhere now and talking absolute rubbish. Nigeria is a republic and in the commonwealth by CHOICE. Charles is not their king. He can stop the countries he is king of but not the others and even in doing so he will display his neo-colonialism.
Oh and Tom, Harry holds Meghan’s hand too but I guess that doesn’t fit your warped agenda. Cretin.
I don’t think he can even stop countries he IS the king of. Canada just hosted H&M for an Invictus thing in Vancouver. He doesn’t have any political power over Canada whatsoever, and Meghan used to live here, so nfw is the Canadian govt going to somehow ban them from visiting.
Well the commonweatlh are being petitioned to remove him from the head, so we are at a stalemate, lets see who blinks first. Besides your Mum lobbied to get you that job and now you are abusing your power Tut! tut Crex
IG 25 is in Canada, a Commonwealth country. Charles is going to get that cancelled? Of all the stupid stunts to look like big shots. Charles is lifting Harry and Meghan into Diana status. And putting it in the paper.
I guess Charles is telling everyone that the UK does NOT want Invictus and to give it to DC.
Btw Charles, the next Invictus Games is in a Commonwealth country, lol. Enjoy!
ETA Sorry, @aquarius64 your comment got in ahead of mine.
His number one priority is trying to bully Commonwealth countries into not doing something no one, so far, has actually even asked them to do? Good for you, Charles. Nevermind having your number one priority be world peace or saving the environment or making sure children don’t go to bed hungry. Your legacy will be, um, being a bitter, bullying bastard?
Harry and Meghan don’t represent the UK so how is the Foreign Office going to get countries to stop these visits? Plus if this is true, then I guess the next IG will be in the US instead of the UK.
This is why they go after any company or organization that works with Harry and Meghan. Its freaking vile. I’m glad that many are simply ignoring the noise.
Also the Uk is definitely not getting Invictus 2027 after the last week right? I’m going to be worried now til July but I don’t trust anything in the UK including the Board of Invictus. Sorry Uk Celebitchies.
Ok I’m back because this story might be what actually breaks me lol. Imagine telling a country that you brutally colonized and spent hundreds of years bleeding dry that you can’t work with an organization because you hate their Patron and his wife. Countries are tripping over themselves to host because it is now big that it gets global attention because its a heartwarming good news story, its patrons are global philanthropists who can’t walk down the street without getting covered and its small scaled enough that its easy for a location to host (unlike the Olympics or you know….the Commonwealth Games). Official royal tours bring nothing to a country as they aren’t covered except by the toxic British press. It ends up costing a country as they have to eat all the costs. This man truly thinks its 1724 not 2024. I hope we get an announcement soon of another country that is removing this loser as its head of state.
I know. During all the coverage, I began saying to myself “I need to visit Nigeria”.
That tourism boost is real. I was already interested in visiting Africa, but had no idea where. Nigeria just soared to the top of the list.
Fun fact: More than one of the countries Charles is allegedly trying to strongarm and lord over waged yeas-long struggles for independence. This spite-driven neo-colonialist bs is a poor choice.
Those Nigerian kings knew exactly what they were doing when they came together to welcome Meghan.
I’m sure commonwealth countries are well aware of how every country that welcomes Harry and Meghan, is insulted by the British press as dangerous, uncivilised and backwards dump.
Will Baldilocks dare step foot in Africa to compete with HM?
GOOD LUCK, EVERY COMMONWEALTH COUNTRY WANTS OUT 🤣🤣🤣
@ Swaz I wish every Commonwealth country wanted out! Sadly Canada lacks the will and backbone that Barbados, Jamaica, and so many other Caribbean and African countries have to send the colonizers packing.
It’s actually Harry who always reaches out to hold Meghan’s hand. He’s very protective of her (and rightly so, given all that’s constantly thrown at her in the scummy British media).
If Harry & Meghan are ‘private citizens’ aka ‘non-working royals’ – at least not working for the BRF – then they are free and entitled to go where the hell they like and visit who they like, and accept invitations from whomever invites them. And some of those commonwealth countries are not so keen on colonial old Britain any more and would like to break away. Charles isn’t QEII and doesn’t command the same respect – because he hasn’t earned it from those countries – so I suspect if push comes to shove, they’ll opt for the caring, energetic and charismatic couple rather than a dowdy old pair, workshy Willy or Kate Missington, or any of the rest of the dependants.
So this tactic worked out so well for Charles with Diana (sarcasm) that he thinks he’ll try it a second time? He is a complete fool along with everyone who works for him in any capacity as an advisor.
The next Invictus games are due to be held in Canada, another country which is part of the Commonwealth, so I can understand the urgency. However, trying to make Canada a pawn in his petty revenge games on his son has a high probability of backfiring.
I can’t speak for all Canadians of course, but I think generally the view of the Sussexes is quite positive, while opinions on Charles range from “ambivalent” to “disapproving”. The surest way to get more of the population to disapprove is to seem to dictate what Canada can and can’t do with their own guests!
I kinda hope King Snubby tries. Maybe his efforts to tell our elected government what to do might backfire, and jump-start a rejection of the monarchy here?
A girl can dream, anyway …
This story has gone from Harry & Meghan to KC3 having a major temper tantrum and setting his reign alight. Two year olds have more self control
Charles is going a great job “leading” the Commonwealth. Hopefully he leads it to the complete dissolution of the Commonwealth:
Not sure if this link will work. Start at 3:23:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2lmjf8vv1NI
If this is really going to happen then Rishi Sunak needs to intervene and tell these idiots to knock it off. This could harm British financial interests in Africa, where China is already eating Europe’s lunch. Not that I think anyone should be exploiting Africa’s natural resources, but if Britain wants to keep trading partners in Africa they shouldn’t be interfering with Nigerian affairs in this way.
“Rebellious,” “wayward,”? We know you mean who you thought of as your slave got away. Playing up to their true RF audience, racists. But, I do have hope that people can learn, not these people from Windsor, but others, yes. I doubt it’ll work with many Commonwealth countries, though, and is likely to trigger Opposite Day. It really highlights that being a Commonwealth country is seen as an underling to the realm by the British establishment.
Charles and William, the royal stunt queens, are ruining the UK’s chances to get IG in 2027. Nigeria, a Commonwealth country, rolled out the red carpet for the Sussexes hoping to be able to bid to host IG. Other Commonwealth countries may want to bid. Remember Chuck, you are head of the Commonwealth by a vote. They may vote to sack you this October.
Quinn’s ravings are terrible, but I did LOL at this: “That’s why she always makes a point of holding Harry’s hand for the cameras, something she knows Willam (sic) and Kate would never do.”
Ask yourself why William and Kate never hold hands, dude — it’s not because of royal protocol. It’s because William loathes Kate (also, ask why William has disappeared Kate).
And it’s Harry who reaches for Meghan every chance he gets. That man adores his wife, the Nigerian princess.
I imagine that other Commonwealth countries now are clamoring for some of H&M’s magic and Charles’ ineffectual pettiness isn’t going to stop them.
Um…Charles and the ho-horse hold hands all the time.
No, William and Kate rarely, if ever, hold hands. Kate spends her time trying to grab Huevo’s ass instead.
What I wish is that Charles would be invited to go on a Commonwealth, African tour, and in every country given the official news that each country is leaving the Commonwealth, while it is televised. Oh yes, Cowmilla too. That graceful cow. Might as well complete the macabre optics.
These people never cease to amaze me. And I’m willing to bet Charles hasn’t stated his wishes to Harry: and that he is passive/aggressively going to other agents to air his grievances in his dysfunctional, circuitous way. Meghan is rebellious? Isn’t that what one says about a runaway slave? I mean, there wasn’t anything subtle about the way Nigeria embraced and put their protective arms around Meghan, and Harry. Go ahead, Charles, I want to see this.
Charlie may have the monies and the title.. what he doesn’t have is the gravitas and backroom wielding and dealing that Phillip had which was instilled in him by Mountbatten who was the last big royal puppeteer.
I believe the royal family is going to hurt UK’s business dealings. I think it time for the tories minding businesses to step in. Their overseas companies might suffer. It is not going to end well. Between brexit and the banana republic monarchy things are looking dire. Arrogance will always be the end of all.
Given that the Invictus Winter Games are going to be in Canada, I can’t imagine that the Canadian government is going to tell the founder of the Invictus Games that he can’t come.
KC may be confident that David Beckham is at his beck and call but he does NOT own the Commonwealth and order them about. He needs to focus on his health and not imagine that he’s King Canute who can repel the tide!
Yeah this would backfire on them spectacularly. If they make the commonwealth countries choose between the royal family and the Sussexes, it’s not going to go well for the royal family. Nigeria just made Meghan an actual princess.
I think the Nigeria Trip was done very well by Harry and Meghan.
One thing she is a great speaker and she can hold the audiences attention.
Think it’s all very sad the family cannot just get together around a table and talk about what went wrong..
Think Harry &Meghan do show when visiting a country that they are interested in the people they see…
There is jealousy from William and Kate towards Harry and Meghan… which is terrible .as they act so childish with the non speaking like in a school playground.
I’m so very touched by how close H&M are, including the hand and double hand-holding. It is so sweet. I always notice, as well, that Harry is ALWAYS looking at Meghan’s feet when they are going up or down stairs to make sure she is landing each step safely. He’s done this forever. She is precious to him. I feel by contrast that Charles doesn’t have any concept of appreciation for what is precious in this life: witness throwing away the love that a beautiful girl/then woman had for him. I feel that he only views people as how they may serve or impact him. That is so sad. And not at all inspirational like the Sussexes. No matter what anyone thinks about the Sussexes, their love story is inspirational.
I’m just waiting for Ireland to troll the BRF by hosting H&M, showing that leaving the commonwealth and not looking back is a great option.
“King Charles is in a terrible bind – he would love to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles”
And when they keep doing their work without a hitch, then what?
“After Nigeria one thing is certain: huge efforts will go into changing the way the Royal Family deals with its role in the Commonwealth.”
So…..they don’t wanna do better because they owe it Commonwealth countries but to compete with H&M? Alrighty.
My goodness, these people are aggressively stupid. So, after viewing the extraordinary warmth and genuine affection and respect Nigeria had for the Princess and Prince, the response is to attempt to strong-arm CW countries to snub the superstars. Do I have that right? A “subtle” campaign to ostracize the globally popular philanthropists from countries looted and colonized by the white relatives/in-laws? That’s the plan? Really?
And I’m sure we’ve but picoseconds for the belittling of Princess Meghan’s new royal status as “less than.” Oh, it’s coming, but how in the world can it be phrased not to seem to diminish African royalty while exalting the European royalty, BRF in particular? It can’t. However, if four Kings would leave their Kingdoms and travel to her to bestow the status of Daughter, then her title weighs the same as any other, in any country. Royalty is a manmade concept, but the African Kings can trace their ancestry back tens of thousands of years. The Germans can’t do the same. Hell, not even the Spencers go that far back. So who’s the real royalty here?
Henceforth, I will always use her title, as she’s earned it.
King Chuck is literally the monarch of an isle floating in 💩 metaphorically and literally. I hope these countries call them out publicly if they truly do this.
What an awful way to spend possibly your last year of life. I know cancer patients get a lot of leeway and sympathy but this idiot as a so called king is going to exhaust any and all built up goodwill by using the Ole white supremacy playbook and just doubling down on his cruelty for the world to see. What a waste of what he could’ve been and accomplished if he wasn’t such an out and proud racist a-hole, an absent and terrible father.