DM: Prince William & the king’s handover event was done specifically to snub Harry

The way Buckingham Palace’s clownery has been exposed in the past week is quite something. I’ve always considered King Charles’s office more professional and staid than Kensington Palace. Like, Charles actually has mature, seasoned professionals around him. But as we’ve seen in the past week, they’re just as chaotic and shambolic as the clownshow at KP. They’ve run through like ten different contradictory messages on the lack of meeting between the king and Prince Harry, and they’re currently trying to pretend that Harry snubbed Charles, all while insisting that everything Charles is doing is totally directed at Harry, and Charles is sending these evil messages to Harry and Harry is being punished! But don’t forget, it’s Harry’s fault! Anyway, the Army Air Corps hand-off event between Charles and Prince William happened on Monday, and as you can imagine, they’re back to saying that all of this was specifically a snub to Harry:

The Duke of Sussex served with 662 Sqn as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, and it was widely thought he would have taken the role until he made the decision to step back from royal life in 2020 and emigrate to the US. But in a speech in front of an Apache helicopter today, Charles did not mention Harry, who flew the same aircraft in Afghanistan during two tours of duty. Instead he said William was a ‘very good pilot indeed’ – before sparking laughter by saying: ‘So that’s encouraging’. The King said: ‘I do hope you’ll go from strength to strength with the Prince of Wales as your new Colonel-in-Chief. I can’t tell you how proud it has made me to have been involved with you all this time’. William then donned his new uniform and blue beret before being handed an Army Air Corp tartan wrap for the Princess of Wales, a scarf for himself and three wooden helicopters for George, Charlotte and Louis. The event was happening as the Sussexes landed at London Heathrow this afternoon on a British Airways flight from Abuja. The couple are expected to board a plane to Los Angeles so they can be reunited with Archie and Lilibet in Montecito late tonight or tomorrow. Last week Harry spent three days in London to mark the ten-year anniversary of the Invictus Games – but was unable to meet with his father because of the King’s packed diary. It has reportedly led to briefing and counter-briefing on both sides about why their paths never crossed. One source close to the King redeployed the famous phrase coined by the Queen about Harry and Meghan after Megxit, that ‘recollections may vary’, after a Sussex source told The Sunday Times: ‘I was fully expecting them to meet. I know that’s what he [Harry] wanted to happen’.

[From The Daily Mail]

I truly hope this is the end of “poor old Charles, he would love to make peace with Harry.” That storyline is over. It was always fiction. Charles has really exposed himself as a nasty old man. Speaking of, this is what a royal expert said about the handover event:

Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor of the Sun and author of a biography of Prince Harry, said: “William’s appointment as the head of Prince Harry’s old regiment is a bitter kick in the teeth for Prince Harry. It really will have got under his skin as it was one of the few things he truly excelled at. Plus, the sight of William and his father so closely and visibly united today makes a striking parallel to the events of last week, where Charles went to great lengths to avoid being seen with Harry.”

[From The Daily Beast]

Yeah, so rest-in-peace to the message that it was actually Harry who snubbed his father. Yet another lie issued by Charles’s goons The way these evil people project their bullsh-t on Harry is really crazy too – “we’re doing these terrible things to get under Harry’s skin, he must be so mad!” Well, that was the whole f–king point of this dumbf–k handover event: to snub Harry, to be a–holes to Harry. As I’ve said, Charles and William do these things for an audience of one (Harry) and they really don’t understand how gross and evil they look to everyone else.

Also: looking at the photos of William wearing the same kind of uniform Harry wore when he served in combat… like… how is William not embarrassed? Because he looks like a complete psycho. He looks like he wants every single thing Harry has.