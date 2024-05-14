“What the hell is Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ even about?” links

Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis finally has a trailer and I still don’t really understand what this film is supposed to be! Adam Driver’s haircut is unfortunate. [JustJared]
Hmm, this looks interesting and he does do these types of movies well. Dracula is one of my all time fave movies.
Chris Pine? Yes to said tree climbing. Adam Driver? I don’t see it. I don’t judge! But I don’t see it.
Jennifer Lawrence’s speech is a bit cringy in print, but hopefully it landed better live. Weird that the article doesn’t mention to whom she was presenting the award… Orville Peck!
Adam driver gives me the creeps. There, I said it. I know I’m alone in this and I don’t care.
Definitely alone. He is, by all accounts, a really decent guy.
Actually I heard he’s not that great. I have a friend who worked as an extra on one of his movies. Apparently he was yelling at extras and acted as if he’s above them. Not sure what he’s like towards his industry equals but he certainly wasn’t acting decent towards the crew.
not alone, sit by me
Oh he got the movie together. I saw a still and it looked cheap. There was some casting roumers that looked terrible but i didnt see them in the credits.
I was planning on watching this movie because of the pictures of shia dressed up as a roman. He actually looked great and the party vibed seem like the making of a great movie. With this trailer who knows what this movie is about but im going to watch it in dolby. I want to watch an old school movie with a real script.
I have read that the film is based on the Catiline Conspiracy in Ancient Rome, which happend a few decades before Julius Caesar came to power. The event was a presage for ending of the Roman Republic.
I suspect the overarching theme of the film will be the fall of the American Empire as we know it.
Kaiser we have discussed this and you can have Pine ALLLLL to yourself. LMAO
I will never watch a Coppola movie after his enabling and support of Victor Salva, a convicted pedophile.
Chris Pine is lovely, those red shorts yummy
From what I can tell, the film is pretty simple. One guy is an idealist, the other guy is a corrupt politician and the politician’s daughter is in love with the idealist. I saw the same plot on an old episode of Murder, She Wrote. But here there’s a cast of thousands and sci-fi elements and huge effects and lots of references to ancient Rome and lots of costumes and major speeches and a giant budget. I might be wrong – it’ll be interesting to see how it goes.