Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson are starting a podcast together for Sirius XM

Starting in June, we can add two more names to the list of celebrity podcasters. Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson are starting a podcast for Sirius XM, titled, “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes).” Whew, that is a long title, lol. The weekly show will have some Cheers talk but mainly serve as a “shoot the sh-t” type series. Woody and Ted will also have guests each week, and the roster of people listed in the press release is pretty impressive.

A new podcast, titled “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes),” is coming to SiriusXM, 30 years after Danson and Harrelson marked the end of their pub-set hit sitcom, “Cheers.” “Each week on ‘Where Everybody Knows Your Name,’ Ted and (when he can find him) Woody will sit down with a special guest to dig beyond the career highlights and into the stuff of life that makes us who we are,” a press announcement for the project states. “While listeners can expect some fond reminiscences of their time on Cheers, the show will mostly serve as a freewheeling exchange of laughter and wisdom as the charismatic duo reconnect both with each other and with the talented friends they’ve made throughout their incredible careers.” Guests expected to appear on the podcast include Eric Andre, Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Simu Liu, Megan Mullally, Conan O’Brien, Nick Offerman, Martin Short, Mary Steenburgen and more. “Though I’ve always dreaded small talk at a cocktail party, I’ve found that it is a genuine privilege to sit down with someone for a deep, uninterrupted conversation. With this podcast, we’ll do just that,” Danson said. “And that I get to do it with Woody, my dear friend of many decades, is the cherry on top of the sundae.” Harrelson called the podcast “an excuse to hang out with Ted.” “Sure we’ll talk with interesting guests, and sure we’ll share some laughs along the way, but the biggest win will be rekindling our romance, I mean friendship, after all this time,” Harrelson joked. “I’m glad listeners will be able to join us for that.” Produced by SiriusXM’s Team Coco, new episodes of “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)” will be available every Wednesday beginning June 12.

[From CNN]

I know there’s a gazillion celebrity podcasts out there, so much so that they’ve flooded the market and have crowded out the “little person” from having much of a chance to be heard. That said, I’m sure that Woody and Ted’s podcast will be entertaining. I saw Ted at the final panel for The Good Place at Comic-Con a few years ago, and he was very funny when speaking off-the-cuff. That guest list looks like fun, too. I’m just not sure how different their pod will be from others like it, like “Smartless” with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes or Conan O’Brien’s delightful “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” though. I’m curious to see what exactly their format will be in practice. I also love that Ted gave a thoughtful statement about why he wanted to do the pod while Woody was basically “yeah man I wanna straight chill with my friend.” LOL.

I always figured Woody and his brother-from-another-mother and maybe the same father, Matthew McConaughey, would do a podcast together. I guess they’re sticking to doing meta-comedy projects for now. Side note, but when I was checking to see if either actor has or had a podcast before, I learned about a show called “Son of a Hitman.” It’s a limited series with 10 episodes that investigates the “murders, crimes, and conspiracies” of Woody’s father, Charles Harrelson. Learning that Woody’s dad was a hitman really sheds a lot of light on why Matthew’s mother, Kay McCabe, claims to once have had “relations” with Charles. That lady seems like she totally would.

The first episode of “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes)” will be out on Wednesday, June 12.

