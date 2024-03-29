Princess Eugenie & Beatrice are ‘very upset’ they haven’t been asked to pitch in

For years, there’s been talk of the York princesses being drafted into full-time royal work. That’s what Prince Andrew wanted for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, for his two daughters to become “working royals.” King Charles always had other ideas, even when QEII was still alive. Charles always fought it. Now that he’s king, the Yorks are not being brought into any working-royal fold, although they’re still invited to family events and occasionally state events. Eugenie and Beatrice also have small charity portfolios and they both have full-time jobs. One might even say they’re part-time royals, half-in the institution. Well, now that Charles and the Princess of Wales have significant health issues and Prince William is solely obsessed with the school run, you would think that someone would suggest that Bea and Eugenie would step in for some of the lower-profile royal work? You would be wrong. From the Daily Beast’s Royalist:
Friends of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have said they are “very upset” but “not surprised” to have not been asked to carry out any royal engagements, while the threadbare royal family grapples with a double health crisis that has seen King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton all step back from royal duties.
A friend of the young women told The Daily Beast: “It seems mean that the girls aren’t being used at all, when they have made it clear they want to be of service, especially when Prince Andrew has been accepted back into the fold. They have done nothing wrong, and they shouldn’t be visited with the sins of their father. They are very upset to have been ignored by the king as they feel they have a lot to offer, but, ultimately not surprised. They are sanguine about it.”
Another source, a friend of the wider family, told The Daily Beast: “Charles is very fond of the York girls but everyone, including them, accepts there is no place for them to be full time working royals. And as the late Queen Elizabeth made clear, being a part-time working royal isn’t an option.”
A former courtier, asked if the unavailability of Charles, William and Kate for public duties—leaving the monarchy with its official representatives being Queen Camilla (76), Princess Anne (73), Prince Edward (60) and wife Sophie (59)—pointed to the folly of cutting out the two younger royals (Beatrice is 35 and Eugenie is 33), said: “With hindsight you can make the argument that they should have been kept on, but a dramatic change of course now would not be helpful for anyone. The York girls have built successful lives as private individuals.”
Evidence of the king’s ongoing affection for his nieces can be found in the fact that since her 2020 marriage to Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, Princess Beatrice and her family have lived in a four-bed apartment in St James’ Palace, with two-year-old daughter Sienna and Edoardo’s older child from a previous relationship, Wolfie. They are understood to pay market rent. Eugenie, the younger sister, lives at a luxury golf and ocean club in Portugal, but spends time at her sister’s St James’ apartment when in the U.K.
Some believe, however, that if Charles and Kate were to be permanently sidelined, forced into greatly reduced roles for the longer term by ongoing health challenges, a Prince William regency would look desperately short-handed…This royal staffing time bomb is coming anyway, as the Waleses are unlikely to want their children becoming full time working royals until at least their mid-twenties. Their eldest child, Prince George, is only 10 right now. Some observers suspect that’s why the regular suggestions by associates of the Yorks that the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson could be invited back into the family—even on that oft ruled-out part-time basis— continue to be floated.
“Part-time royals are not allowed” is an argument they created solely for Prince Harry and Meghan and it’s biting them in the ass. It’s fun to watch too – despite the revisionist history that QEII was somehow vehemently opposed to part-time royals, she was actually fine with it for everybody else. Many of her “working royal” cousins had other jobs and they also represented the crown from time to time and were still “allowed” on the fakakta balcony. Prince Michael of Kent had a whole-ass Russian-consultation business (operated out of the palace) and he was a working royal for decades. The Duchess of Kent worked privately as a music teacher while she was also a working royal. There’s absolutely no reason why Eugenie and Beatrice couldn’t step in for some store openings and general ribbon-cuttings. Well, no reason other than Charles, Camilla and William’s jealousy, short-sightedness and pettiness.
Yeah this you can’t be a part time royal doesn’t make any sense. Not from a historical perspective of how they have handled things with the extended family and with the current situation. I can see not wanting the impression of a bunch of people being taken care of by the populace but they haven’t decreased the amount of money they are taking or palaces they inhabit, just the amount of people getting it. Harry and Meghan were offering to do it for free but they knew people would ask why the one’s who aren’t being paid and so it four months a year are more effective than the ones with it as a main job. Which means that now they can’t ( well they can when have they ever been consistent in relation to H&M) have Eugenie or Beatrice ribbon cutting and meeting with pensioners.
They’re lying. It’s because the York women, especially Eugenie, are still friendly with Harry.
Cutting off your nose to spite your face.
But why would two young women that are well educated would want to cut ribbons and open stores anyway 😏 Titles, titles, titles, I thought they opened every door on the planet for you or is that only for Meghan 😏😏
I really don’t think it has anything to do with that, neither of them were ever working royals, so the current situation predates Harry leaving, it even predates Harry even meeting Meghan.
They have never and will never be working royals because they’re not first degree relatives to the monarch and are minor royals who are far down the line of succession. Charles was clear he didn’t want loads of random cousins/minor royals living off the Crown. It’s that simple.
Not everything has to do with H&M.
Who is the source for this article?
Paedrew does want his daughters to do royal work. Do both Beatrice and Eugenie want that? Or one of them?
After reading the last post about InTouch mentioning William having alcohol and physical violence issues, and knowing that Tom Sykes usually reports from a KP/ W-friendly viewpoint, did this come from overwhelmed William or staff at Kensington Palace?
It would make sense to bring them back though. Charles and Kate might never resume full time “work” and William is decompensating before our eyes. There’s going to be no one left soon.
Although, this might be wishful thinking on the part of the article writer. They both have successful non royal lives and no need to rejoin the circus that is the current set up.
“if Charles and Kate were to be permanently sidelined” – uhm, that’s a euphemism for ‘dead’, surely? How grim.
Yeah, I have been noting all these articles are being very clever slipping things in between the lines that tell the real story.
real reason. Eugene is tight with Harry.
Bea and Eugenie have already done part time royal work by doing garden parties with QE. I doubt that Eugenie cares if she does events for KC or PW.
Would they really want to become working royals at this stage of their lives? They have the best of both worlds and becoming working royals would mean the press intruding in their lives and makinf demands for them to show off their children. Nah, I don’t believe this story.
Exactly this! Both would have to give up their private sources of income and cmon William and Charles would not be generous with whatever royal allowance they get. They would be the new ‘spares’ and would be used as a distraction from the nonsense of the other working Windsors. They would be required to use their kids the way the Wales do and deprive them of their fairly private lives. And frankly most of the royal events look super boring. Instead they get to do fun stuff like fly to F1 races and make money off of being royal adjacent. They and the Tindalls have the best deals in the whole family and frankly all of them look way happier than the working royals.
Beatrice and Edo (the man loves the spotlight) would love to be “working royals”, Eugenie and Jack not so much as I think they like to be more independent. The line about the situation if Charles and Kate were “permanently sidelined”, is telling and just reinforcing my suspicion that their health is much worse than we’re being told.
It would be smart to include the Yorks and have them do all the events the lazy Wales do not want to do.
I mean, Can’t and Won’t have been part time royals their entire career based off their work history…
At some point you’d think this idiotic institution would develop something in the way of job descriptions, or at least a job framework for them, for “royal” duties along with compensation guidelines. That’s the bare minimum needed to drag the sclerotic BRFCo into modern life. But what would I know about UK / Commonwealth culture wedded to the idea that they receive value in excess of actual governmental outlays and lost public income forfeited to duchies?
Byline Times has recent article about taxpayers being on the hook for repairs at HMP Dartmoor Prison owned by Duchy of Cornwall after they discovered radon gas in excess of safe guidelines and had to evacuate 196 prisoners. Cornwall Duchy collects £1.5M in annual rent, but has no obligation for any repairs on the property. Sweetheart deal.
Oh for heaven’s sake–the Dartmoor issue. What a racket!
Thank you for the info about the prison. I can’t imagine why the British public is not interested in this or the many other similar ones about the royals blatantly ripping them off. Those stupid calculations about how many pennies the royals cost for each individual per year sound especially uninformed and misleading in light of this.
“Cornwall Duchy collects £1.5M in annual rent, but has no obligation for any repairs on the property.”
To be honest, this is true of many corporate, institutional and commercial long-term rentals/leases in the US.
Whooooeee, that’s a lot of entitlement, ego, and privilege to be upset over keeping the status quo. Plus Andrew’s daughters had bad blood with Kate from the jump, especially Beatrice. Let the monarchy end, it’s corrupt, medieval, and racist.