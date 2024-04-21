Bower: Prince Harry ‘decided to remain in America for the foreseeable future’

As we learned this week, Prince Harry changed his residency on company filings for Travalyst, the environmental-tourism non-profit he launched in 2019. Travalyst used to be filed with Harry’s British address, and now he’s changed it to reflect that he lives in America, especially after his father evicted him from Frogmore Cottage. Again, this was not a statement issued by Harry or his spokesperson, nor is a line on a company filing indicative of citizenship either way. That hasn’t stopped the usual suspects from making a meal out of this news. The Mail even got that evil old goat Tom Bower to chime in – the same Bower who has spent the past four years demanding that Harry divorce Meghan at once and come back to be his brother’s scapegoat.
Prince Harry’s decision to pinpoint the day he and Meghan were ‘evicted’ from Frogmore Cottage by King Charles as the date his US residency began points to ‘irritation’ with his father and that he won’t return to the UK, royal experts told MailOnline today.
Filings published by Companies House yesterday for ‘Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex’ record that his ‘New Country/State Usually Resident’ is now the U.S. It was previously recorded as the United Kingdom. And despite being updated officially this week, Prince Harry chose the day he and Meghan officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage – June 29, 2023, as the date his formal US residency began – not when they emigrated in early 2020.
Royal biographer Tom Bower told MailOnline that Harry’s decision to use the date of leaving Frogmore as the start of his US residency reveals his annoyance with his father. It is also a sure sign that Harry has no intention of living in Britain again for some time.
‘King Charles was quite right to evict Harry from Frogmore, and not surprisingly Harry was irritated. He and Meghan thought they could have their cake and eat it’, he said. ‘Unfortunately, the King did not go further and strip the Sussexes of their titles. That might have stopped their recent promotional splurge, exploiting their royal titles to earn money. Hopefully, when the King recovers he will reconsider his attitude towards the Sussexes and distance them further from the royal family’.
Mr Bower says the Companies House document unearthed by the Mail shows Harry has ‘decided to remain in America for the foreseeable future. He should now be firmly told by the King to stop exploiting his royal titles for commercial profit’.
Royal author Angela Levin said the change in residence means that Harry should no longer be ‘a Counsellor of State to stand in for the monarch should it be needed’.
Royal experts have said Harry was ‘deeply wounded’ by his father’s order for him and Meghan to leave Frogmore, which had been a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth, with suggestions that he was making a point by choosing the date. Royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun: ‘Charles and William knew it had to be done to emphasise Harry and Meghan were outside The Firm but he probably still thought he could keep a base here. Now he’s shown he accepts his life is in the US.’
For years, I’ve tried to translate this melodramatic Derangerspeak, but I guess I just don’t get why any of this is such a big f–king deal either way? I guess you could argue that when QEII was alive, Harry still harbored a fantasy of being able to return to the UK whenever he wanted to visit friends and family. That fantasy came crashing down over the course of the past eighteen months and it wasn’t just about the Frogmore eviction. It was about how Charles treated Harry and Meghan during QEII’s funeral, it was about the security issues and all of the lies. It was about Charles refusing to even allow Harry to have a room in Windsor Castle for one night last September. At this point, I genuinely hope that Harry simply doesn’t care. Just cut all of these people out and never f–king return.
How stupid can you sound? Once PH no longer had an address in the UK, what was he supposed to list as his home? That Queen really knew how to give a wedding gift. Something you can never own or get any value out of and that you actually end up paying for. Pays to be the monarch, I guess.
This narrative push about the date is ridiculous, what date was he supposed to use? It seems to me that the day he no longer had a home in Britain is the one you go with, just like Prince Harry did, to bad if that reminds people how horrible that family truly has been.
LOL, I think Angela Levin and Tom Bowels should get married. They make such a nice couple!
And those people (rats) are truly delusional. “Harry has accepted that now he lives in the US”? That’s so weird considering the fact that Harry bought his Montecito home in 2020, no? Buying a home in a certain country means you have accepted that that country will be a base for you to camp, regardless of whether its permanently or whatever the other. Harry accepted that his life was or is in the US the moment he bought his Montecito mansion and moved his entire family in it.
Honestly, it was decided for him that he (& Meghan along with the kids) to remain in America for the foreseeable future. This address change is a nothing burger cause it was set in stone that they would not be living in the UK for any length of time when they were evicted from Frogmore (which is still empty as far as we know)
Tom sounds bitter. He says Charles should tell harry not to exploit and use titles to promote business. And there is ferg ie a divorcee using the title duchess of York a title she got to keep promoting books and businesses. And princess michael using her title to sell her books. Hypocrisy is rampant.
And Fergie still lives in The Royal Lodge. Total bitter hypocrites, all of them.
I’ve never seen such stupidity over, literally, an accurate corporate filing. If he had listed a different date they’d be screaming their heads off that he LIED and trying to assign some mystical meaning to the date.
Where do they think was he going to list as his residence in the UK? BP?, Windsor Castle? KP? You can bet if he used any of them, the grey men would deny it. Rip the bandaid off is best.
He lost his security case recently. Maybe before that, he was considering buying/renting a place in UK for trips, but I think now he doesn’t see it possible to bring children, Meghan back to UK to see family (Spencers), friends.
The way they make Harry sound like some kind of deluded fool for thinking he could ever reside again in the country of his birth and citizenship. No, they are telling him (really telling on themselves), if you won’t play our royal games and let us abuse you, your biracial wife, and children, you may never return as just an ordinary citizen. We own you and we control you. Always.
I’m American and also live here for “the foreseeable future.” 🤷♀️
I don’t get what’s the deal either. The press likes to say that Harry and Meghan bring drama but in reality it’s the press that does it everytime. Harry just changed his address to reflect the fact that he doesn’t have a home in the UK anymore. I’d like to think he was hurt by a lot of things that his father did to try to break up his marriage and to punish him for deciding to leave since 2020 but he still loves his father. He has said in the past that he has compassion for the way Charles behaves because of how he was brought up.