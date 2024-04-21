Bower: Prince Harry ‘decided to remain in America for the foreseeable future’

As we learned this week, Prince Harry changed his residency on company filings for Travalyst, the environmental-tourism non-profit he launched in 2019. Travalyst used to be filed with Harry’s British address, and now he’s changed it to reflect that he lives in America, especially after his father evicted him from Frogmore Cottage. Again, this was not a statement issued by Harry or his spokesperson, nor is a line on a company filing indicative of citizenship either way. That hasn’t stopped the usual suspects from making a meal out of this news. The Mail even got that evil old goat Tom Bower to chime in – the same Bower who has spent the past four years demanding that Harry divorce Meghan at once and come back to be his brother’s scapegoat.

Prince Harry’s decision to pinpoint the day he and Meghan were ‘evicted’ from Frogmore Cottage by King Charles as the date his US residency began points to ‘irritation’ with his father and that he won’t return to the UK, royal experts told MailOnline today.

Filings published by Companies House yesterday for ‘Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex’ record that his ‘New Country/State Usually Resident’ is now the U.S. It was previously recorded as the United Kingdom. And despite being updated officially this week, Prince Harry chose the day he and Meghan officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage – June 29, 2023, as the date his formal US residency began – not when they emigrated in early 2020.

Royal biographer Tom Bower told MailOnline that Harry’s decision to use the date of leaving Frogmore as the start of his US residency reveals his annoyance with his father. It is also a sure sign that Harry has no intention of living in Britain again for some time.

‘King Charles was quite right to evict Harry from Frogmore, and not surprisingly Harry was irritated. He and Meghan thought they could have their cake and eat it’, he said. ‘Unfortunately, the King did not go further and strip the Sussexes of their titles. That might have stopped their recent promotional splurge, exploiting their royal titles to earn money. Hopefully, when the King recovers he will reconsider his attitude towards the Sussexes and distance them further from the royal family’.

Mr Bower says the Companies House document unearthed by the Mail shows Harry has ‘decided to remain in America for the foreseeable future. He should now be firmly told by the King to stop exploiting his royal titles for commercial profit’.

Royal author Angela Levin said the change in residence means that Harry should no longer be ‘a Counsellor of State to stand in for the monarch should it be needed’.

Royal experts have said Harry was ‘deeply wounded’ by his father’s order for him and Meghan to leave Frogmore, which had been a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth, with suggestions that he was making a point by choosing the date. Royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun: ‘Charles and William knew it had to be done to emphasise Harry and Meghan were outside The Firm but he probably still thought he could keep a base here. Now he’s shown he accepts his life is in the US.’