Donald Trump is apparently hot-boxing the courtroom with his rancid farts

Donald Trump was in a New York courtroom all of last week. He’ll be in the same courtroom for weeks to come, as he stands trial for all of the crimes he committed related to paying hush money to Stormy Daniels. Donald Trump is trying to make the courtroom his own, squeezing his lardass into those government seats and dozing off for low-energy catnaps whenever he can. I imagine that, by the end of the trial, his table will be littered with Big Mac wrappers and Diet Coke cans. Unfortunately, the situation will grow ever more dire. You see, Donald Trump is hellbent on cropdusting his lawyers, the jury and the prosecution. That’s right. Donald Trump is farting up a storm. He’s hot-boxing the courtroom with his rancid cheeseburger gas.

There’s something in the air in New York, and it’s coming from Donald Trump’s courtroom. Ben Meiselas, co-founder of MeidasTouch and owner of Los Angeles Magazine, reported today that “Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom and that it’s very stinky around him.” “Trump’s lawyers are repulsed by the scent and the smell,” he said, noting that these observations are from credible sources in the courtroom.

[From LA Magazine]

I’m including the clip below – Ben Meiselas actually says “it’s a putrid odor in the courtroom.” For sh-ts and giggles, I’m also including the vintage video of Rudy Giuliani angry-farting during his unhinged ratf–king campaign in late 2020. While I would never suggest that farting is a Republican-only activity, it does feel like Republicans are all about public farting these days. They simply don’t have the integrity to hold it in. And their diets are horrendous as well, especially in Trump’s case. You know those are some BAD fast-food farts. You know he’s sh-tting himself quite literally too.

I heard this too. I’m not kidding. The court’s going to have to issue more than a gag order here. https://t.co/hqFneiSwib — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 19, 2024

This week we learned Trump farts in court and wants the judge to turn off the air in court. His final strategy here is clear. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 20, 2024

This is the most coherent argument Giuliani has made for weeks pic.twitter.com/H7o0P2jRnp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 3, 2020