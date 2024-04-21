Donald Trump is apparently hot-boxing the courtroom with his rancid farts

Donald Trump was in a New York courtroom all of last week. He’ll be in the same courtroom for weeks to come, as he stands trial for all of the crimes he committed related to paying hush money to Stormy Daniels. Donald Trump is trying to make the courtroom his own, squeezing his lardass into those government seats and dozing off for low-energy catnaps whenever he can. I imagine that, by the end of the trial, his table will be littered with Big Mac wrappers and Diet Coke cans. Unfortunately, the situation will grow ever more dire. You see, Donald Trump is hellbent on cropdusting his lawyers, the jury and the prosecution. That’s right. Donald Trump is farting up a storm. He’s hot-boxing the courtroom with his rancid cheeseburger gas.
There’s something in the air in New York, and it’s coming from Donald Trump’s courtroom.
Ben Meiselas, co-founder of MeidasTouch and owner of Los Angeles Magazine, reported today that “Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom and that it’s very stinky around him.”
“Trump’s lawyers are repulsed by the scent and the smell,” he said, noting that these observations are from credible sources in the courtroom.
[From LA Magazine]
I’m including the clip below – Ben Meiselas actually says “it’s a putrid odor in the courtroom.” For sh-ts and giggles, I’m also including the vintage video of Rudy Giuliani angry-farting during his unhinged ratf–king campaign in late 2020. While I would never suggest that farting is a Republican-only activity, it does feel like Republicans are all about public farting these days. They simply don’t have the integrity to hold it in. And their diets are horrendous as well, especially in Trump’s case. You know those are some BAD fast-food farts. You know he’s sh-tting himself quite literally too.
I ❤️ this story so much. And the Meidas Touch guys are very evidence- & data-driven, they wouldn’t put this out there without very credible sources. They did say on their hot take episode this morning that this might be the kind of thing that Trump’s people could use as bait for false news because it’s something they know MT would want to hear, but that there are too many serious people confirming it.
There were some reports a few years ago that he was wearing diapers, right? I think, he might have a health issue, but of course wouldn’t notify the court because of his tough guy act.
Yes, a number of reports, especially given his saggy padded looking bottom.
I heard a theory that they might be drugging him up to keep his mouth in the courtroom, the fluctuance may be a side effect.
Gives a new meaning to the term “gag order”. But is this supposed to make him more sympathetic to the jury? They may have to issue gas masks.
Are they sure it’s just flatulence? The man is called diaper don for a reason.🤷🏻♀️..
Fast food and Diet Coke, deadly, fast and liquid combination.