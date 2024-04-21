Donald Trump is apparently hot-boxing the courtroom with his rancid farts

Donald Trump was in a New York courtroom all of last week. He’ll be in the same courtroom for weeks to come, as he stands trial for all of the crimes he committed related to paying hush money to Stormy Daniels. Donald Trump is trying to make the courtroom his own, squeezing his lardass into those government seats and dozing off for low-energy catnaps whenever he can. I imagine that, by the end of the trial, his table will be littered with Big Mac wrappers and Diet Coke cans. Unfortunately, the situation will grow ever more dire. You see, Donald Trump is hellbent on cropdusting his lawyers, the jury and the prosecution. That’s right. Donald Trump is farting up a storm. He’s hot-boxing the courtroom with his rancid cheeseburger gas.

There’s something in the air in New York, and it’s coming from Donald Trump’s courtroom.

Ben Meiselas, co-founder of MeidasTouch and owner of Los Angeles Magazine, reported today that “Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom and that it’s very stinky around him.”

“Trump’s lawyers are repulsed by the scent and the smell,” he said, noting that these observations are from credible sources in the courtroom.

[From LA Magazine]

I’m including the clip below – Ben Meiselas actually says “it’s a putrid odor in the courtroom.” For sh-ts and giggles, I’m also including the vintage video of Rudy Giuliani angry-farting during his unhinged ratf–king campaign in late 2020. While I would never suggest that farting is a Republican-only activity, it does feel like Republicans are all about public farting these days. They simply don’t have the integrity to hold it in. And their diets are horrendous as well, especially in Trump’s case. You know those are some BAD fast-food farts. You know he’s sh-tting himself quite literally too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Donald Trump is apparently hot-boxing the courtroom with his rancid farts”

  1. FancyPants says:
    April 21, 2024 at 8:18 am

    I ❤️ this story so much. And the Meidas Touch guys are very evidence- & data-driven, they wouldn’t put this out there without very credible sources. They did say on their hot take episode this morning that this might be the kind of thing that Trump’s people could use as bait for false news because it’s something they know MT would want to hear, but that there are too many serious people confirming it.

    Reply
  2. sevenblue says:
    April 21, 2024 at 8:28 am

    There were some reports a few years ago that he was wearing diapers, right? I think, he might have a health issue, but of course wouldn’t notify the court because of his tough guy act.

    Reply
  3. Seraphina says:
    April 21, 2024 at 8:28 am

    I heard a theory that they might be drugging him up to keep his mouth in the courtroom, the fluctuance may be a side effect.

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 21, 2024 at 8:34 am

    Gives a new meaning to the term “gag order”. But is this supposed to make him more sympathetic to the jury? They may have to issue gas masks.

    Reply
  5. Cessily says:
    April 21, 2024 at 8:39 am

    Are they sure it’s just flatulence? The man is called diaper don for a reason.🤷🏻‍♀️..

    Reply
  6. seaflower says:
    April 21, 2024 at 8:39 am

    Fast food and Diet Coke, deadly, fast and liquid combination.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment