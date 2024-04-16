Sleepy Donald Trump nodded off several times during Day 1 of his hush-money trial

On Monday, Donald Trump was in court yet again. This time it’s a criminal trial where Trump is facing 34 felony charges related to falsifying business records, bribery and a host of financial crimes. This is all related to Stormy Daniels, who was threatened by Trump’s goons and forced to take “hush money.” Stormy is a national hero in my book and it’s because of her actions that this criminal situation was uncovered. On the first day, it was mostly just motions and jury selection issues. Sleepy Don got bored and he nodded off several times. Per Maggie Haberman’s reporting in the NYT:
Former President Donald J. Trump seemed alternately irritated and exhausted Monday morning, as his lawyers and prosecutors hashed out pretrial motions before jury selection in his criminal case.
Even as a judge was hearing arguments on last-minute issues in a criminal case that centers on salacious allegations and threatens to upend his bid for the presidency, Mr. Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest.
The former president’s lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, passed him notes for several minutes before Mr. Trump appeared to jolt awake and notice them.
At other times, Mr. Trump whispered and exchanged notes with Mr. Blanche. He sat motionless while his own words from the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape — on which bragged about grabbing women’s genitals — were read from a transcript by a prosecutor.
At times, Mr. Trump’s emotions were characteristically on display. He smirked and scoffed, and appeared frustrated when the judge in the case, Juan M. Merchan, did not immediately agree that he could miss court to attend the graduation of his youngest son, Barron.
But when Justice Merchan warned that Mr. Trump could be ejected or thrown in jail if he disrupts the proceedings, the former president indicated that he understood. The only time Mr. Trump showed a flash of humor was when he laughed at one of his own social media posts, which attacked his former fixer, Michael D. Cohen, who is expected to be the prosecution’s central witness.
Sleepy Don can’t even stay awake as his hush money trial! Pathetic. Seriously though, I’ve been trying to pay less attention to everything related to Trump this year, so I didn’t even realize that this hush money trial was happening before the classified-documents trial or even the insurrection trial. It’s all happening this year!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
My favorite new nickname for him is Don Snoreleone 🤣 Life is hard when you can’t trip your amphetamine dosage at will.
I love Don Snoreleone.
I just love the CB community’s frequent and creative Godfather references.
I saw another funny one………….”The Nodfather”.
People are so clever (I need the chuckle).
I wish I’d thought this one up: Sleepy Don Poorleone
Even better! And that works after his conviction in that fraud case. Guy couldn’t come up with his bond, not even the reduced one.
Just imagine Don Snoreleone* in the Situation Room.
And this is what the MAGAT Rethugs want?
Says all.
* credit to whomever came up with that on Xwitter.
I wish that cameras had captured this! All that low-energy Joe Biden crap he spewed and then HE is the one nodding off?! I wish he did that on camera.
Oh that’s hilarious 😂😂😂
He was always calling Biden Sleepy Joe.😂😂
Every accusation is a confession with MAGA. Never fails.
Truth.
Say it again for the cheap seats in the back!!!
Every damn time.
Better low energy than hopped up on adderal or cocaine and super agitated and acting out.
Not sure there is an in between for him.
if you were his attorney- you would pick sleepy over – alienates the judge every ten minutes with his buffoonery.
It would not surprise me if he was deliberately sedated.
It was definitely a choice to do a benzo day for the start of trial. But I think he usually alternates days between benzos & uppers. It’ll be interesting to see how they manage him throughout the trial.
I would rather him all hopped up on speed super agitated and acting out. Throw his ass in jail for contempt and shut him up. At this point in time I’m past exhausted listening to him and his supporters speak. Now it just makes me angry.
Elo, I want what you want, so badly. Show us the real Trump.
Unfortunately, it looks like this is the only trial that will happen before the election. And it’s the least serious. The whole strategy by his lawyers has been to delay the trials. In the horrific event he wins in November, there will never be accountability for his most serious crimes. Sorry to ruin everyone’s day. ☹️
Yes, but it’s keeping him in the courtroom and out of the rest of America. He’s going to be tired and angry on the regular.
Yes! Whiny & butt-hurt, this is the Republican candidate.
It turns out to be about election interference rather than porn. He prevented voters from getting impotent information. Hence the hush money.
Why are my comments always in moderation?
@Isabella: everybody’s comments go into moderation before they’re officially published. Nothing personal!
@BrassyRebel Until yesterday, I thought that too! But despite its salaciousness, its the one most likely to lead to jail time if the jury finds him guilty.
MeidasTouch on YouTube has been covering all of his trials non stop and they have 2 attorneys who worked for decades in SDNY. He can’t delay this trial due to alleged presidential immunity (like he did with the others) bc most of these crimes occurred prior to his presidency. Outside of 45 continuing to violate the gag orders in THIS case, they talked about prior to the election how the National Enquirer bought and buried negative stories about 45 and published negative ones about Hilary and anyone else 45 told them to go after (those headlines will be admitted as evidence), and the lengths 45 and others went to to hide his dirt. Rachel Maddow talked about how his DOJ stalled fed investigations, which then stalled the states, esp NY, investigations, which is why its taken so long.
I still have PTSD from those horrible Enquirer headlines about Hillary in the summer before the 2016 election. I knew something sketchy was going on, but the whole thing flew under the radar at the time. People did not have to buy the rag, but you couldn’t miss the screaming salacious headlines while standing in line at the grocery check out. I’m glad to hear this will be evidence at the trial. And thanks for the tip on the YouTube channel 👍.
That’s a great —and interesting — point @Brassy Rebel. Thanks to the (preferential?) placement of trash publications like the National Enquirer, it was virtually impossible for most of us to avoid having those headlines seep into our brains. We could avoid deliberately seeking out certain types of media if we wished to do so, but we were forcibly exposed to the Enquirer in order to buy necessities.
(Insert rant about prioritizing certain aspects of toxic capitalism over community decency.)
Let’s not forget his civil fraud case! He was found guilty for that one. He’s on the hook for disgorgement–$464 million & climbing, due to interest accrual.
Oh, and the E. Jean Carroll civil battery & defamation case! Found liable! Twice! He’s getting hit where it hurts–his bank account & ego.
It’s the one most likely to give him prison time, so I’ll take it!
That tongue literally gives me nightmares, but your photo selection never disappoints @kaiser.
He is legally obligated to sit in that court room for every day of the trial
The curtain has been opened
And he is not in charge, the judge is! The judge is the boss! He’s going to decompensate in front of our very eyes!
And if he no shows or misbehaves, they put him in jail and continue without him there! This is so fun!
I wish the media hadn’t overwhelmingly decided to call it a ‘hush money trial.’ It’s catchy, I guess…but it takes away from people’s minds that it is an election interference trial. The ‘hush money’ was paid out to keep the whole story out of the news so it didn’t go public before the voters went to the polls…keeping information about a candidate quiet. Election interference.
Agree. This is very frustrating. They majority of this country think this trial is just about a porn star.
AGREE! This is not just about paying someone off for sex. People can easily shrug and say that it’s between consenting adults (at least if you’re a republican). This is about election interference, which is a crime against every single American. Can we at least be accurate on this site?
Yes! He tried to influence the outcome of the 2016 election by paying off Stormy.
1. Vote blue. There is still hope. I went on a long country drive in the rural area I live that skirts along urban areas this weekend. I only saw one house decked out with tRump garbage. Some derangers left that crap up nonstop for years and it shocked me not to see more of it in an area that was 60 to 70% magat in the previous elections. 2. Someone needs to explain to me like I am a child how the orange menace is legally allowed to use campaign donations for personal use. (I doubt the lawyers are paid after their retainers). 3. It is hilarious he cannot stay awake while disparaging Joe Biden as sleepy Joe. You are what you say about others, tRump.
Re #2: he’s not, that’s what this trial is about.
I worked for criminal lawyers for years and what they call a retainer is up front entire fees. If someone gets convicted and goes to jail, you aren’t going to collect any more so they make sure they’re paid. They’ve already collected all their money.
I’m sort of interested to see how this is spun as a heroic act of rebel napping by his cult members.
“He’s so confident he’ll win when the TRUTH comes out that JESUSTRUMP is cool, calm, and collected. INNOCENT people sleep just fine!!!!!1!1!1!”
Or some other nonsensical rationale…
I saw one story that claimed he was dozing. Not napping. Sure
Like so many others I get through my day by trying to avoid reading about Donald Trump, so that said I am happy to learn here that he actually has to show up in court every day. GOOD. And even happier to learn that should he be convicted he faces the possibility of jail time. Should that actually happen the world will suddenly seem like a much better place as I break into a chorus of “I love New York”.
Canadian here – do you guys think a judge will sentence him to jail? Cause if he did you know his lunatic followers are coming for that judge
According to veteran prosecutors there’s a very good chance he will get prison time. With his contacts and power I take nothing for granted. Should he lose the election, he’d absolutely be doing time between this case, the Jan 6 case and the documents case.
The judge is already getting 24/7 protection and my God do New Yorkers hate that man. This is the wrong state for MAGA to infiltrate.
While the judge does have discretion in certain parts of sentencing, they must follow the sentencing guidelines, which dictate the min/max for prison, fine, etc. Prosecutors make recommendations for what they believe would be a fair sentence—judges traditionally respect the prosecutorial recommendation. This is an unsual trial, obviously, but if Trump is found guilty on all counts, felonies in New York do carry possible jail time. Whether he spends time behind actual bars, I’m not entirely sure given the multiple factors at play. He might be put under house arrest after spending a short time in jail, possibly offer generous parole for good behavior, etc.
The idea that someone who constantly refers to his opponent as “Sleepy Joe” would nod off in public… you can’t make this stuff up!
He and his supporters stress me out. I try to ignore as much as possible.
It. Isn’t. The. Hush. Money. Trial. Please call it what it truly is, which is falsifying business practices and election interference. Please stop diluting the real reasons~