Sleepy Donald Trump nodded off several times during Day 1 of his hush-money trial

On Monday, Donald Trump was in court yet again. This time it’s a criminal trial where Trump is facing 34 felony charges related to falsifying business records, bribery and a host of financial crimes. This is all related to Stormy Daniels, who was threatened by Trump’s goons and forced to take “hush money.” Stormy is a national hero in my book and it’s because of her actions that this criminal situation was uncovered. On the first day, it was mostly just motions and jury selection issues. Sleepy Don got bored and he nodded off several times. Per Maggie Haberman’s reporting in the NYT:

Former President Donald J. Trump seemed alternately irritated and exhausted Monday morning, as his lawyers and prosecutors hashed out pretrial motions before jury selection in his criminal case.

Even as a judge was hearing arguments on last-minute issues in a criminal case that centers on salacious allegations and threatens to upend his bid for the presidency, Mr. Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest.

The former president’s lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, passed him notes for several minutes before Mr. Trump appeared to jolt awake and notice them.

At other times, Mr. Trump whispered and exchanged notes with Mr. Blanche. He sat motionless while his own words from the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape — on which bragged about grabbing women’s genitals — were read from a transcript by a prosecutor.

At times, Mr. Trump’s emotions were characteristically on display. He smirked and scoffed, and appeared frustrated when the judge in the case, Juan M. Merchan, did not immediately agree that he could miss court to attend the graduation of his youngest son, Barron.

But when Justice Merchan warned that Mr. Trump could be ejected or thrown in jail if he disrupts the proceedings, the former president indicated that he understood. The only time Mr. Trump showed a flash of humor was when he laughed at one of his own social media posts, which attacked his former fixer, Michael D. Cohen, who is expected to be the prosecution’s central witness.