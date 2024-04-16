Prince Harry lost a bid to appeal his police-protection case in the UK

At the end of February, Prince Harry “lost” his High Court case, all about police protection during his visits to the UK. Harry went on a years-long fact-finding mission to learn how and why his family’s security was abruptly yanked in early 2020, and he managed to put a lot of shady sh-t on the record about how Ravec operates and who actually determines royal protection. Basically, courtiers from Buckingham Palace and Clarence House actively pursued a strategy which left Harry, Meghan and Archie in grave danger, and the courtiers did so because A) they didn’t care if the Sussexes were in mortal danger and B) they were attempting to “force” Harry to come back to the UK. In any case, Harry’s legal actions on security have faced a lot of roadblocks and clearly, no judge or lawyer seems particularly invested in investigating why Ravec seems to operate on vibes, revenge, spite and pettiness. Now Harry has lost his “bid to appeal his case.”
Prince Harry has lost a “frankly hopeless” bid to appeal his case against the Home Office after a High Court judge noted that he had “comprehensively lost”. The Duke of Sussex sought a judicial review over the decision to remove his right to automatic police protection when he moved abroad. His claim was dismissed in February after two and a half years of legal wrangling. Mr Justice Lane insisted that the decision made by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) had not been irrational or procedurally unfair.
Court documents released on Monday revealed that Prince Harry’s application to appeal the ruling was also roundly rejected by the judge, as was his request to pay just 40 per cent of the Government’s costs, which exceeded £500,000. The judge ordered him instead to pay 90 per cent, stating that his submissions relied upon “a great deal of unsupported speculation”.
On the application to appeal, Mr Justice Lane criticised the Duke’s legal team for “displaying precisely the same kind of errors” he had identified in his original ruling, specifically, by taking an “inappropriate” and “formalistic” approach to the process. The judge said the application was “largely a recapitulation of the case advanced by the claimant at trial”.
He continued: “The reality of the matter is that the claimant considers he should receive a different approach to his protection while in the UK than Ravec decided he should, based in part on his comparison of his own position with that of others. Ravec, as an expert body, concluded otherwise. It was entitled to do so.”
“Ravec, as an expert body, concluded otherwise. It was entitled to do so.” As I said, no one in Britain has any appetite to examine why Ravec, as an expert body on high-level protection, would leave a prince without any security apparatus, given the level of threats against him. The judge’s argument seems to be: Ravec can do whatever they want and no one can question them, not even the prince they put in mortal danger out of spite.
Now, I’m disappointed that Harry has to pay the bulk of the Home Office’s legal expenses here. I didn’t realize that was on the table. That means that Harry owes around £1 million in legal expenses just for this two-year-long fact-finding mission and bureaucratic merry-go-round. While I’m glad Harry got a lot of stuff on the record and he likely got some answers to many of his questions, I kind of wish he would just make his peace with the fact that the institution and everyone within the institution wants grave harm to befall him. Perhaps it’s time to cut his losses with the entire nation, you know?
One more interesting sidenote about this case – apparently, Harry had to offer a formal apology to the court for breaking confidentiality rules. He shared close-hold security information with… Johnny Mercer, the Minister of State for Veterans’ Affairs. The same Johnny Mercer who served in Afghanistan, attended the Invictus Games in Germany, praised Harry in interviews and is currently spearheading the effort to bring the 2027 Invictus Games to Birmingham. Apparently, Harry emailed some sensitive information to Mercer or something like that. Harry apologized. I’m dying to know what it was about – perhaps something like “if the government won’t assure my family’s security, I’m never stepping foot in the UK again?”
Sorry to hear that Harry lost his appeal on his security case. Britmedia will spin this as major victory, but hopefully Meghan has trained him not to look at that junk. Sorry to hear that he has to pay bulk of government cost, but OTOH, hopefully it will cement in his mind that going back to UK under any circumstances will be time consuming, arduous and fraught with peril. During his book promo he said he was the happiest he had ever been in his life living in US with his own nuclear family. End.
They have indeed spun it. I’m not an expert in British law, but this screams of corruption.
I can’t think of anything more English than a court mandated public apology. I used to live in London and I absolutely loved it and miss it all the time, but … Not the performative politeness.
Not surprised. Legal speaking, one of the major drawbacks of the UK’s parliamentary system and its unwritten constitution, is the fact that the government can do anything and British subjects have little or no real recourse. We have the bi-cameras system we do with the attendant checks and balances because our founding fathers mistrusted the British government and for good reason.
Yes you’re right about the UK’s parliamentary supremacy. In Canada, even though Charles is our king, we thankfully adopted a new constitution including a rights charter which has supremacy over parliament. I really hope Harry understands that they (Charles, William and the government) don’t want him to return unless it’s on their terms. They consider him an enemy who will be either brought to heel or forbidden to return.
How can Harry’s case BOTH be “formalistic” but also “unsupported speculation?” Calling BS.
@Shawna … I don’t understand British law at all. The Judge discovered that the British Home Office deliberately withheld important information detailing the type of security they determine for different individuals yet denies Harry’s request to Appeal.
Isn’t that what appeals are for, when a judgement is made based on crucial details being omitted by one side or the other? And then, knowing how badly the BHO acted, he punishes Harry by only allowing a 10% reduction of his legal fees do to the BHO’s bad behavior. I just don’t get it.
I appreciate your gloss! So the question now is, “why is it formulistic to expect due process?”
Due Process is the foundation of the American legal system. In definition: “A fundamental principle of fairness in all legal matters, both civil and criminal, especially in the courts. All legal procedures set by statute and court practice, including notice of rights, must be followed for each individual so that no prejudicial or unequal treatment will result.” It seems to me that due process isn’t important at all in the British law system. It all seems rather arbitrary in practice.
I’m sorry he lost. Looks like Invictus won’t be going to UK because he can’t have security.
In that case, too bad so sad! Tiny violins. Stay moisturized, Harry.
No surprise here 😮😮 that’s exactly what I was expecting. I just wish Diana had done the same and had all her security issues with the Palace documented 😪😪
I hope Charles is happy. Now he’ll see he can’t have it both ways. He can’t make it difficult to impossible for Harry to return to the UK AND threaten William with his presence. Because now everyone knows Harry won’t be coming to the UK for “royal duties”
Well, there goes the UK’s chance to host the IG in 2027. If Prince Harry and his family won’t be protected, why would they set foot in the UK ever again? It truly does seem like the courts and the palaces have conspired to do their best to put the Sussexes in grave danger whenever they’re in the UK.
The resentment and hate for Harry and Meghan extend to even the so-called impartial judges and courts. Racism is one hell of a drug.
I think this is what he was discussing with Mercer – the possibility of security for the IG. the IG aren’t going to the UK if the founder and patron isn’t safe in the UK.
That’s a good point and it puts Mercer in an untenable position as a Minister attempting to fulfill his job duties. You can’t ask someone to literally risk there lives or family lives. I think this all boils down to an inability in the BRF and BM and aristocracy to just admit they were wrong. They KNOW William isn’t up for the job at minimum and is a security risk at worse but they couldn’t control their racism and classism when they were there and now can’t admit they wrong.
I feel terrible for Harry … but perhaps this decision will be the catalyst for a new approach to dealing with his country, and that approach is: goodbye and good luck. Cut your losses, Harry, and be happy you can.
Precisely.. Sometimes we just have to let things go. You can’t live in two worlds. Harry needs to.put the UK in his rearview mirror and focus on his family and home in California. He should drop all of his patronages and everything associated with the UK and do like his,wife……only go back for a funeral. He tried….he really did.
Another reason IG shouldn’t be held in Birmingham or in the UK period. If they refuse minimal security for their blood born prince who is 5th in the line of succession, why would anyone trust them with providing security for such a high profile event? Hopefully Harry has already started the process to become a US citizen – which is the info I think the BM really wants the Heritage Foundation to discover.
I’m not sure it a matter of Prince Harry having to shrug and sigh “Oh well…” over any of this. I think he’s been clear eyed, tactical and canny in making certain what sunlight can illuminate the ill treatment he and his family receive does and the government’s hypocrisy and malice on behalf of the palace are kept the public domain in the court documents.
Does he pay court costs? Sure. Is it burdensome? Well, maybe it’s just a means to and end in a longer game. The Sussexes are in a peculiar space where an entire apparatus of a country and its media are waging “war” against them. Their personal safety, legal rights and biological entanglement with The Crown are intricate issues that have coloured every move H&M make in public and private. Harry is doing what he needs to do, with far more information than we on the sidelines are privy to. I don’t think he’s deluded, stubborn or tilting at windmills. Harry is doing what he needs to do. Even the occasional two steps back is progress if the campaign (and in this we many not know what Harry’s overarching plans and intentions are) continues.
I seriously doubt that Harry thought he could win these cases. I also think he did all of this to force RAVEC to give information to him and to expose their manipulations. Harry dragged their ass into the sunlight to help burn off some of their (along with Charles and The Firm™️) bullsh*t.
ITA. It was an expensive way to do it, but he did illuminate that darkness. I wish he would become an American citizen. Cut bait and also shut up the Heritage foundation deportation BS.
Agreed. Harry has irrefutable proof on the record that he has been denied security even though he wanted to pay for it himself. At zero cost to the U.K., PRINCE HARRY can’t get appropriate security in his country of birth, where he remains in the line of succession to be monarch.
Much more believable now that Dians didn’t say no to security. It was pulled.
I think Harry should accept that his family doesn’t want him to the UK unless its on their terms and he should not go over.
My first thought reading this post was @Mary Pester’s scalding hot weekend tea: that Charles requested that Harry and his family “move home” for 6 months — with accommodations and security “no problem”. That Charles apparently makes this offer — involving security— right before Harry loses this bid to appeal seems less than coincidental.
All of this raises my concerns about the Sussex family’s safety and security while in GB. And my concerns would only increase if William were to become the monarch.
Celebitchy has definitely pushed me towards a few rabbit holes: Adding Richard lll to the pile that already includes King Lear.
I love Harry but he needs to move on and understand his family doesn’t want him in the island. I guess IG 10 years anniversary will be via zoom and the island is out for 2027 IG.
Spare still isn’t out in paperback. If he adds a few chapters about this and other wrangling with the grey men and the continued rota nonsense since QE died, I would buy it again. If the media continues the smear campaign, the 400 pages edited from Spare may also be published. Harry isn’t the weak brother and actually understands the pr behind the long game. William can’t even manage checkers and Harry is playing chess.
I like the way you think. Plus I’m glad there’s another Democrat in TN.
The strangest thing about this ruling is that they say he lied and couldn’t prove that his family is in as much danger as member of the royal family or whoever else has that level of clearance.
1. What are the supposed lies?
2. I feel like the evidence should have been easy enough…but he didn’t give any supporting documentation and did not supply any of the items the court asked for proof???
Did his lawyer just not tell him? It’s not that they gave the wrong evidence..they gave none. At all. For the appeal. I just don’t understand. Of course he would lose in that case.
Though Harry lost this attempt to appeal to the High Court, pretty much against the same High Court’s ruling, he can appeal to the Court of Appeal, which he probably will do. I cannot fault him if he does. He may feel the need to tell his children in the years to come that he did all he could do to try and have them partake of that part of their history/ culture in safety. Further, these court cases, by virtue of the written reasons for decisions/judgments expose for historical records the absurdity of the RAVEC, Charles ‘s hidden influence. Pretty sure Harry and Meghan have financially budgeted for these payments, weighing them against the greater good which goes beyond money. Who knows, Harry may secure a victory yet – in or out of court.
I find it so shameful. The monarchy is grotesque. Raise this man in a fishbowl for his entire life, hack his phones and write about him in all the papers his entire life and then cut him loose with a target on his back bc he didn’t want to be his brother’s scapegoat anymore. Didn’t want his kids to be treated that way. It’s dystopian.
It is very shameful, but if they can treat Harry like that 😵😵😵Kate better be careful.
I’m sure it’s hard pill to swallow but I hope he can get to a place of acceptance.
1. Until the British government provides proper and effective protection for Harry and his family that in no way limits their access and movement, I hope none of the Sussex’s prestigious events or projects ever take place on that soil.
2. At the end of this protracted litigation, win or lose, I hope a well-trained investigative journalist take a look at all the evidence that’s been churned up and write a book that has the audience appeal of SPARE.
Welp. No Invictus for the UK. No economic boost, no cultural prestige. Harry deserves an automatic right to safety for obvious reasons, and shame on the UK establishment / Palaces / RAVEC for denying that to him to save their spiteful little faces.
I don’t understand why some people here assume Harry didn’t move on. He went after the protection because all of this was filled with unanswered questions. Remember when his security was pulled, his brother said to him there was nothing RF could do? He wanted answers who did what and I am sure he got at least some of them. We learned QE2 wanted them to have security and the courtiers who were working against Harry were in the committee. Now, no one in the future would write a book about how H&M refused security even though King Charles offered them. That is the point.
The fking fix was in from day fking one. I am so bloody angry for a number of reasons.
One how the fk is a RETIRED JUDGE adjudicating this case?
TWO, the same RETIRED judge, said that the home office had committed “breaches”, during the legal battle that were SANCTIONABLE. so why the hell is Harry paying the vast bulk of their coats and not at most 50 %which should really be ZERO.
THREE whilst Harry might not be a full time WORKING ROYAL
he’s still a full time fking Royal!
Four, Harry has been told he can ask the court of appeal directly for the green light to challenge Sir Fking Peters ruling, so then we have to ask, who’s going to make the first move, Charlie or Billy???, and if any of you don’t think this stinks, this year, he retired AT THE BEGINNING of February. He was also made President of the upper chamber of immigration and asylum. Yeah, back scratching and palm greasing in spades
Mary Pester, thanks for the info on the judge–that certainly gives a different perspective on what’s happening.
If Harry does file a appeal directly with the court of appeals, I will waiting to see what happens there. It might be good to get other eyes on the evidence that it appears the previous judge is ignoring. I hear what you’re saying. Let’s see if there’s backroom deals going on–it’ll be pretty obvious if there are judges who get some rewards.
Oh, wow. That stinks to high heaven, to use my mother’s phrase.
In my opinion the Invictus deciders of where Invictus goes should now remove the UK off any list of countries which might host Invictus.
And the Sussex children should NEVER step foot in the UK.
I hope he attends the Invictus anniversary church service remotely.
They couldn’t have yanked the security without your “dad’s” blessing Harry. Remember that when he asks you to come back and help.
Harry needs to come to term with that, yes, you kids are Brits & Royal, but their safety & wellbeing are more important than learning their father’s heritage & country in the UK. They can learn all those things outside of 🇬🇧.