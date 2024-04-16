Nacho Figueras on Prince Harry: ‘We speak very often, which is amazing’

Nacho Figueras was, as always, delighted to be around his good friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Sussexes were in Miami for several days around a charity polo match to benefit Sentebale. Nacho and Prince Harry captained opposing teams and Harry’s team won. Nacho and his wife Delphina Blaquier spent a lot of time with the Sussexes in Miami. Nacho has always been a good friend to both Harry and Meghan, and Nacho and Harry are basically brothers from another mother, that’s how much they love each other. While in Miami, Nacho chatted with Hello Magazine about the Sussexes, horses and more.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted royal watchers at the weekend when they embraced following the Prince’s polo win in honour of his charitable organisation, Sentebale. Speaking in an interview after the match, Harry’s teammate and close friend Nacho Figueras told HELLO! exclusively about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s chances of following in their father’s footsteps. Asked if he’d like the royal children to play against his own kids, he responded: “I really hope so, I hope that Archie and Lili get to love horses as much as he does.”
Nacho went on: “There’s something about the outside of a horse that’s great for the inside of a human. Hopefully that love and passion will be transmitted. I know my kids love it and they love to play. It would be a dream that one day we all get to play polo together.”
Nacho and his wife Delfina Blaquier share four children, although they’re all a little older than the Sussex offspring, with Hilario having been born in 2000, Aurora in 2005, Artemio in 2010 and youngest Alba welcomed in 2013. In the candid chat, the Argentinian also commented on his friendship with the Prince, saying: “It’s always great to be with him and doing something we love, which is playing polo.”
Although he said that he and Harry only practice together “every once in a while” he said that the pair “speak very often, which is great”. The former model went on: “We speak very often, which is amazing to be able to have a friendship that feels like – sometimes we’re not together-together – so it’s always a good thing to be able to share that with someone.”
Asked who is the most competitive out of the two of them, Nacho answered: “I think it goes both ways. It’s been a few days that we’ve been punching each other, who’s going to win today. “We like to make fun about that, today it’s Sentebale that wins and that’s what we’re all here for.”
While Harry’s biological brother goes on rage-briefing sprees about how much he “f–king hates” Harry, here’s Nacho casually confirming that he and Harry are like family and they talk all the time. I believe it too. There hasn’t been any mention of this so far, but do you think Harry and Nacho are going to organize another series of polo matches in Santa Barbara this summer? I hope so – any excuse for Nacho and Harry to hang out, honestly. Plus, it would probably be great content for Harry’s Netflix polo show??
Also: Nacho posted some exclusive photos on his Instagram and we got a look of the backless dress Meghan wore to one of the Sentebale dinners they had in Miami.
Your relatives are those you are born with, also your family. But family can also include those relationships you create on you own. And if you’re unlucky in relatives, hopefully you’ll be lucky enough to create your own family, as Harry has done here. Nacho is his brother.
relatives are relatives. you are born and there they all are. family is something else entirely. family cares about you and shows up for you. if that’s also your relatives, consider yourself fortunate. but it doesn’t always work like that, as Harry well knows.
Nacho has always been the brother Harry deserves.
For sure William is jealous and incapable of understanding how your can have a relationship with a sibling without bullying them daily.
It’s a shame Harry couldn’t also have that with his own brother,I doubt the so called real best men of William are really that close to him. I bet his friendships are based on either sucking up or fear.
I love that H (and now M) have Nacho and Delfina as part of their lives. True friendship and love that is not dependent on titles.
I love this friendship.. the Sussex’s are certainly blessed with beautiful friends and friendship. It is beautiful to see that their friends have become the family they deserve.
It’s really good to see the Sussexes surrounded by friends. As opposed to how they were treated in the sunken place. And I’d really like to see multiple vantage points of the black dress.
It’s always warms my heart to see Prince Harry having this wonderful friendship and brotherly love that he should have had with the one who is supposed to be his brother. Thank God he also found the beautiful love of his life, and together made the 2 beautiful children that he always wanted. May God continue to bless him abundantly.
Having a big brother like Nacho (who is so loving and supportive) come into his life must’ve been a relief for Harry, considering he never actually had one in bully. Plus Meghan has such a supportive sister-in-law in Delfina. I’m so happy for their found family!!🥰
I’m so sorry but I can’t comment on these lovely sentiments expressed by Nacho because I’ve been completely distracted by the unbelievably hot guy in the hat next to him in that photo. When does that polo show premiere exactly? Good Lord!
LOL, I agree, and I feel its hard for a man to outshine Nacho when standing right next to him.
100%!!!! Wonder who he is…
An interesting side note about Nacho – at the complete opposite end of the polo world spectrum, he’s also involved with Work to Ride, a 30-year old program in Philly providing opportunities for at risk youth through horse related activities, like polo.
https://www.phillymag.com/news/2022/09/10/philadelphia-polo-classic/
On another note, as I said elsewhere, I suspect Nacho’s relationship with Delfina was one model for Harry of what a healthy relationship could be, and one reason why he was ready when Meghan came along.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7aPWgvk_K4
I’m happy for Harry that he now has the life that he’s always wanted.
@kaiser I meant to post this in an earlier post but the club where the polo match was at is in Wellington, about 1.5 to 2 hours from Miami.
Other than that, love that H&M are living well and doing great work! Happy they have friends like Nacho!
Its clear that both Nacho and Delfina are close to the Sussexes and fully support them, and I love that they are willing and able to push back on social media against some of the rumors (Nacho calling out the rumors about their marriage as BS, Delfina posted something lovely about Meghan at the end of that polo season, and now with the ARO jams, etc.)
The real Fab Four.
I don’t normally watch Hello YouTube videos but I quickly clicked on this video to watch their brief interview with Nacho when it showed up on my feed yesterday. I was not disappointed at all and may or may not have watched it more than once 😂.
Oh and I really love the way he portrayed the close bond he and Harry (and now their families) share!
These Polo pictures are so glamorous I love them all 😍 I can’t wait to see them on Netflix 😍
I would pay money to see H and Nacho kiss on the polo podium.
“The outside of a horse” made me lol. Nice interview.
They say “God pays his debts in mysterious ways”, well he certainly did here, he gave Harry the brother he deserves and shows Billy the brother he threw away out of jealousy.
ITA
Nacho is delicious. That is all.
The star quality of the four of them together is off the charts. And the affection they clearly have for one another only makes them more attractive (if that’s even possible).
I’m sorry but…they got all dressed up to eat in a barn??? Or stable, or whatever the heck that is?? I know these polo ponies are pampered poodles, but how clean could they get the place? Wouldn’t there be some overlying odor? This is Florida, after all. Danged humid there, even if it’s a little early in the year.