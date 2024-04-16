Nacho Figueras on Prince Harry: ‘We speak very often, which is amazing’

Nacho Figueras was, as always, delighted to be around his good friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Sussexes were in Miami for several days around a charity polo match to benefit Sentebale. Nacho and Prince Harry captained opposing teams and Harry’s team won. Nacho and his wife Delphina Blaquier spent a lot of time with the Sussexes in Miami. Nacho has always been a good friend to both Harry and Meghan, and Nacho and Harry are basically brothers from another mother, that’s how much they love each other. While in Miami, Nacho chatted with Hello Magazine about the Sussexes, horses and more.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted royal watchers at the weekend when they embraced following the Prince’s polo win in honour of his charitable organisation, Sentebale. Speaking in an interview after the match, Harry’s teammate and close friend Nacho Figueras told HELLO! exclusively about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s chances of following in their father’s footsteps. Asked if he’d like the royal children to play against his own kids, he responded: “I really hope so, I hope that Archie and Lili get to love horses as much as he does.”

Nacho went on: “There’s something about the outside of a horse that’s great for the inside of a human. Hopefully that love and passion will be transmitted. I know my kids love it and they love to play. It would be a dream that one day we all get to play polo together.”

Nacho and his wife Delfina Blaquier share four children, although they’re all a little older than the Sussex offspring, with Hilario having been born in 2000, Aurora in 2005, Artemio in 2010 and youngest Alba welcomed in 2013. In the candid chat, the Argentinian also commented on his friendship with the Prince, saying: “It’s always great to be with him and doing something we love, which is playing polo.”

Although he said that he and Harry only practice together “every once in a while” he said that the pair “speak very often, which is great”. The former model went on: “We speak very often, which is amazing to be able to have a friendship that feels like – sometimes we’re not together-together – so it’s always a good thing to be able to share that with someone.”

Asked who is the most competitive out of the two of them, Nacho answered: “I think it goes both ways. It’s been a few days that we’ve been punching each other, who’s going to win today. “We like to make fun about that, today it’s Sentebale that wins and that’s what we’re all here for.”