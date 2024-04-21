Prince William’s kitchen busywork shows that he’s back to ‘business as usual’

Prince William’s first event in a month keeps looking worse and worse with each passing day. Not only did Surplus to Supper’s head chef Mario Confait give William the stinkeye in nearly every photo, we can now see that every part of William’s visit to the kitchen was a complete farce. The stovetop was not even turned on, and a hairnet-free and ungloved William was fully grabbing one of the pots which was supposedly being used for cooking. William just turned up in a kitchen and posed for “action” pics where he pretended to know what he was doing. The only time Chef Confait looked happy was when the southpaw prince was handling a knife with his right hand. LOL. Anyway, this awkward busywork was declared a massive success by the royal reporters, and Dick Fitzwilliams even claimed that William’s appearance shows that Princess Kate is doing well and it’s “business as usual.”

Kate Middleton’s recovery is “going well” with Prince William sending the public a message by getting back to normality, an expert has said. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the “well-timed” appearance proves the royals are on their way back to normality. He told The Sun: “Royals realise that every single thing they do sends a message in one way or another. It wasn’t just a question of appearing with George at an occasion that was enjoyable. It was a question of sending a signal that it was business as usual – as far as that was reasonable to be expected. If Catherine had been there, it would have been fantastic, but no one is expecting that. People wouldn’t expect that after her video message, which I think is the bravest ever on a health issue by a public figure in Britain.” Royal expert Fitzwilliams said William’s appearance sent a message that he and Kate are well on their way to resuming royal duties. He said: “We know William is going back to royal duties shortly. The royal family obviously needs him. This was an important appearance, simply in the sense that it was what one would call normal. Obviously, with the royal family very little is actually normal at the moment. He is clearly looking after the children as far as feasible. I mean, it’s a burden William has. It sent this message that things some things are going on, more or less as normal. On the other hand, we know they’re not, and we know it’s a very difficult time. “He and Catherine are attached to some 50 or so patronages – for example, mental health or homelessness, or the Earthshot prize. They know perfectly well there’s this tremendous cachet when either of them are attached to a particular institution or cause. Polls have made absolutely clear where the public support lies, and the fact that they are so highly regarded.”

[From The Sun]

It really shouldn’t be a situation where royal flunkies are trying to read the tea leaves and claim that Kate is on the mend. It’s been nearly five full months since Kate has been seen in public and they still haven’t figured out that the best strategy would be: William saying “Catherine is going to be fine, thank you for asking, she’ll be back in no time.” So the question is: why has William never done that? Even when the palace briefs that Kate is fine and William is just MIA for no reason, we find out later that they were lying. So are they simply trying to avoid William saying something on the record, because we’ll find out later that it was a lie? Related to that, William’s refusal to publicly confirm that Kate is recovering sort of leaves the impression that her condition has not improved whatsoever, or that her health is in serious decline.

Also: on Friday, William attended a private memorial service for Mike Sadler on Friday. There were very few photos of it, but all of the British outlets managed to get a couple.

🔴 Prince William attends memorial for last of the SAS ‘Originals’ https://t.co/uRovYH5H4g — Telegraph Royal Family (@TelegraphRoyals) April 20, 2024