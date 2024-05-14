Kelly Clarkson: ‘Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else’

Kelly Clarkson has lost a dramatic amount of weight over the past year. People really began to notice her weight loss last fall, when her talk show returned. Kelly addressed her weight loss in a January interview, basically saying that she’s been listening to her doctors, walking more and sticking to a diet. She was purposefully cagey about whether she’s currently on a weight loss drug, which was fine with me – as I said in January, Kelly doesn’t owe us an explanation and her weight or weight loss has never been part of her celebrity brand, as opposed to someone like Oprah. That being said, the dramatic weight loss did give everyone an Ozempic vibe. Now she’s saying it’s not Ozempic, but she is on some kind of drug because she’s prediabetic.

Kelly Clarkson reveals she’s been taking weight loss medication to help with her health journey. During the Monday, May 13, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson, 42, interviewed Whoopi Goldberg and began their conversation by complimenting Goldberg on how great she looks. She told The View co-host, “Every time I run into you, you look younger! You’re like Benjamin Button. It’s like crazy every time you walk in!”

“First of all, it’s all the weight I’ve lost. I’ve lost almost two people,” replied the EGOT winner, 68. “I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me.”

Clarkson quickly noted how she has also lost “a lot” of weight, adding, “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad. My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else.”

Clarkson explained how the medication is “something that aids in helping break down the sugar,” noting how her body “doesn’t do it right.”

The American Idol winner clarified that she is not on Ozempic — which is one of the FDA-approved prescription medications for people with type 2 diabetes. The medications work in the brain to impact satiety.

The two women then revealed how much they weighed at their heaviest, and before they began their prescription medications. “I was 300 lbs.,” Goldberg said.

“My heaviest, I was like 203 [lbs.] And I’m like 5’3 and a half,” shared Clarkson.