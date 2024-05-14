Kelly Clarkson: ‘Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else’

Kelly Clarkson has lost a dramatic amount of weight over the past year. People really began to notice her weight loss last fall, when her talk show returned. Kelly addressed her weight loss in a January interview, basically saying that she’s been listening to her doctors, walking more and sticking to a diet. She was purposefully cagey about whether she’s currently on a weight loss drug, which was fine with me – as I said in January, Kelly doesn’t owe us an explanation and her weight or weight loss has never been part of her celebrity brand, as opposed to someone like Oprah. That being said, the dramatic weight loss did give everyone an Ozempic vibe. Now she’s saying it’s not Ozempic, but she is on some kind of drug because she’s prediabetic.
Kelly Clarkson reveals she’s been taking weight loss medication to help with her health journey. During the Monday, May 13, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson, 42, interviewed Whoopi Goldberg and began their conversation by complimenting Goldberg on how great she looks. She told The View co-host, “Every time I run into you, you look younger! You’re like Benjamin Button. It’s like crazy every time you walk in!”
“First of all, it’s all the weight I’ve lost. I’ve lost almost two people,” replied the EGOT winner, 68. “I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me.”
Clarkson quickly noted how she has also lost “a lot” of weight, adding, “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad. My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else.”
Clarkson explained how the medication is “something that aids in helping break down the sugar,” noting how her body “doesn’t do it right.”
The American Idol winner clarified that she is not on Ozempic — which is one of the FDA-approved prescription medications for people with type 2 diabetes. The medications work in the brain to impact satiety.
The two women then revealed how much they weighed at their heaviest, and before they began their prescription medications. “I was 300 lbs.,” Goldberg said.
“My heaviest, I was like 203 [lbs.] And I’m like 5’3 and a half,” shared Clarkson.
Yeah, I think people sort of “accused” Kelly of taking Ozempic, like she was taking a shortcut to weight loss. But I believe that she had medical reasons for taking whatever drug she’s talking about – she has real health issues, she’s prediabetic, she has thyroid issues. She probably needed to lose weight for her health and I would guess that the weight loss is secondary to what is being treated, you know? Anyway, she looks great. I think she’s on a real “get my life back on track post-divorce” kick.
Not Ozempic? OK. It was Wegovy, or Mounjaro or…
Whichever brand it was, her face tells the tale.
That was exactly my thought, as far as names. My dad is on mounjaro, he’s been diabetic for 25+ years. He’s lost some weight but doesn’t exercise, so it hasn’t been a dramatic weight loss. It’s brought his blood sugar down to almost not diabetic levels. I’m excited he feels hopeful about his health for the first time maybe ever.
For Kelly, I appreciate that she’s talking about real health conditions that she’s following doctor advice to treat. I wish ppl would stop commenting on her weight or anyone’s weight.
Lucy- I am like your dad in that i am diabetic, and i am on mounjaro and the difference in my bloodwork is amazing- and also, i’m not losing very much weight, but i certainly have lost some. My exercise is- walking.
I’ve also had my blood pressure come way down, so less medication, on the way to no medication, and other medication dosages have been cut substantially. My dr is thrilled. It is great for people like me.
And i am a bit annoyed by my not particularly large friends’ doctors who are prescribing it specifically for minimal weight loss- meaning you never know if the pharmacy will have any in stock. Sometimes you can’t get it at all, and when you can you have to go to a random walgreens in a distant suburb to find it.
So glad all the celebs looked good at the oscars- but, i have health problems to address.
LOL — this, exactly.
The face is the giveaway IMO.
There was a great podcast about Ozempic that I just listened to that pointed out that there are so many health issues with being overweight people should not be shamed for taking whatever steps they need to lose weight. She has mentioned before that she has thyroid issues-and there are some preliminary studies that indicate a connection between Ozempic and thyroid cancer-so I’m sure she’s on something else. Whatever. Good for her.
The side eye questions I’m getting about my weight loss are very pointed. I still feel the undercurrent of – the drugs are for lazy people who just can’t control themselves. I was pre diabetic, HBP and high cholesterol – not to mention the ortho issues from carrying extra weight – I still tell no one for fear of their reactions given how they talk about the meds. But maybe I’ll have last laugh. Awesome A1C, no HBP and joints feel much better.
Since I eat very little I have learned to make each morsel count. Low fat protein is key. Lots of calcium through greens.
“It’s some other unnamed magical drug that also causes dramatic weight loss … you wouldn’t know it, it’s from Canada.”
My cynical theory is that they’re still working out the details of her spokesperson contract. Either way, I do love Kelly, and I hope she’s happy, and I believe that she doesn’t owe us an explanation (but I wish she would just say “no comment” instead of “it’s something else”).
Weight loss is one of the few health issues that people feel the freedom to comment on because it’s visible (and kind of classist). At the end of the day, it’s none of our business. Whatever health issues they are facing it’s good that they have a solution that works for them. As a woman facing menopause, I am actively considering it. I know some people who have lost a lot of weight with it, but I want to know the long term after effects. Until then I will stay a 14/16 and stick with diet and exercise.
Odd that she won’t say the name of the product?
Well whatever it is – good for her. I’m glad she’s someone who actually needed it. All these people using it to drop 20 pounds are taking it out of the supply for people who really need it
Probably because she’s not obligated to disclose what medications she’s on and she doesn’t want to be accused of using her show to promote a drug.
Kelly is using this medication for the right reasons and it sounds like she’s been given a hard time about it?!
First off, those meds are approved for both obesity and diabetes. At 5’ 3” and 200 pounds, this is the right call. Pre diabetes often leads to diabetes—your body is not functioning properly when you are pre diabetic.
Next, good for her for listening to her doctor and taking care of her health!
If Kelly’s bloodwork was so bad, then there’s no “probably” about her needing to lose some weight. This is the kind of situation these drugs are for,
Or … the medications she’s on are treating whatever glucose metabolism, endrocrine issues, etc caused her bloodwork, other test results to be abnormal and once those are corrected and her system is working more “normally” she’s losing weight.
A friend is in that situation, the shot she was prescribed is to treat endocrine, metabolism issues that were putting her long term health at risk.
The weight loss is a beneficial (for her, orthopedically and mentally) side effect, something that she hadn’t been able to achieve through diet and exercise (even though she was eating so few calories that she was experiencing hair loss and other issues). But weight loss was not the reason or the goal that drove her endocrinologist to prescribe the med. (It was all the other things … she’s now on lower doses, or completely off, other meds she’d been on for years because her system is now working more normally metabolically, hormonally)
She doesn’t owe us an explanation for how she lost the weight until it turns out that she was taking a medication that results in dramatic weightloss, while simultaneously promoting Keto gummies and suggesting that is how she lost her weight.
She is most likely on Zepbound which is the version of Mounjaro approved for weight loss. And good for her! It is indeed a fantastic drug – after years of plateauing on WW I lost 50 lbs in a year and have kept it off now for 8 months.
I believe her.
Well the issue is that no one cares about why she lost weight, they care about HOW she lost weight. Because they want to themselves. I’m on the bike right now (I can’t run because of osteoarthritis) and I’d much rather take a pill that makes the extra ten pounds I’m carrying fall off (pre menopausal, metabolism isn’t in my favor).
These drugs really aren’t for people who need to lose 10 pounds (unless you have other issues, such as prediabetes).
These are for people with real obesity, which is finally being treated as the medical condition it is, and not the moral failure it’s long been regarded to be.
With thyroid and prediabetes, her medications would have to be highly monitored for interactions. Some thyroid medications can cause weight gain.