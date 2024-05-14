Duchess Meghan wore a cross necklace in Nigeria which belonged to Princess Diana

Longtime blog readers know that I’m fascinated by Princess Diana’s jewelry and where Diana’s pieces turn up. The Princess of Wales has many pieces which either belonged to Diana or Royal Collection pieces which were closely associated with Diana. I personally think that Kate has tried to lay claim to all of Diana’s sapphires. But Prince Harry inherited Diana’s aquamarine, post-divorce “freedom ring,” and some of her smaller, everyday pieces, and he’s given them all to Meghan. I wonder if Harry picked up a few more pieces of Diana’s jewelry last week when he was in London, because it looks like he just gave Meghan one of Diana’s necklaces. Meghan wore the necklace in Nigeria:
Meghan Markle found a special way to honor Princess Diana during her trip to Nigeria. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, wore a sentimental necklace that belonged to Prince Harry’s mother to a reception for military families in Abuja on May 11.
PEOPLE exclusively reveals that the necklace, featuring a delicate diamond cross on a gold chain, was a recent gift from Harry to his wife and once belonged to Princess Diana.
Meghan often pays tribute to Harry’s mother through fashion, and has several pieces in her jewelry box that belonged to the late Princess of Wales, including butterfly earrings and an aquamarine ring. Prince Harry, 39, also famously included two diamonds from his mother’s personal collection in the tri-stone engagement ring he designed for Meghan when he proposed in 2017.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex follow in the footsteps of Harry’s parents, King Charles and Princess Diana, who visited Nigeria for an official visit in March 1990. Meghan may have subtly paid tribute to Diana during the first day of their trip on May 10 by wearing a gold collar necklace reminiscent of one Diana wore during her time in Nigeria over 30 years ago.
This was an exclusive in People Magazine – I wonder if Team Sussex confirmed it with People’s Simon Perry during the trip. When I saw Meghan’s simple white outfit, I wondered why she accessorized with the cross necklace too – now we know. She was honoring Diana and Harry.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Her white dress was very simple, but I LOOOVE it so much!!!!
Simplicity my dear, is the essence of good taste. I love the dress very much myself, it is so elegant.
Meghan does simple elegance better than almost anyone I can think of-timeless classic beautiful !
Meghan looked lovely in that white dress.
Such an elegant look.
I wonder if Diana’s sister had it and gave it to Harry around the time of the service?
I believe Harry has his potion of Diana’s collection but instead of giving all to Meghan at once, he gives her bit by bit to keep the magic alive
That would be weird. I would not like my husband parceling out jewellery to me from his private collection no matter the origins…
That’s what I’m thinking. The Spencer’s gave it to him when he was in the UK.
It certainly is a great way to link the Spencer family (and Diana) to Harry and Meghan. They clearly are her heirs in the BRF.
I wonder how these were divided up, did the Queen or Charles distribute then to his sons?Or they walked in to a room with a tray of jewels to pick from. Anyways I like Meghans pieces,they are simple and timeless. Big Blue is seriously out of style,Kate should honestly have asked for a change in ring for their 10th anniversary.
Since Diana was no longer a member of the BRF when she died, I would imagine that the Spencer’s would have kept them for Harry and his brother, until they decided which pieces they wanted.
Thankfully the queen and Charles had no control over Diana s own possessions .I thought the items were already divided between harry and Meghan. Diana even if she had been not divorced she would not have let the in laws near her property.
Edit between harry and William
It’s awesome that Meghan, a simple American girl gets to wear Diana’s jewelry pieces! Those jewels will someday be given to Lilibeth I am sure what an honor.
I wonder how Diana’s jewelry collection was divided between Harry and William? It does seem like William got most of the jewels that Diana acquired during her marriage to Charles.
William did not get most of them. Diana in her will wanted them to be divided equally
I did say “seem like”. But just going by most of the jewels that Meghan and Kate have worn, Kate has worn pieces that Diana had when she was married and Meghan has the ones that Diana had when she was single before and after Charles. Plus since when has the Royal Family ever stuck to an agreement? The Royal Family are vindictive enough to say that William should get the jewels that either Charles bought for Diana or that she got when she was married.
I do think Diana had an iron clad will and divorce settlement that Charles could not take back items he gifted her. I recall she had a skilled attorney who did not let in loopholes so royal family could try to get the gifts back
Most things Diana got from the RF and Charles from the Royal collection are owned by the crown. I don’t think she got to much jewels from Charles that he bought himself and were her private property. So the things you saw on Kate might be from the RC – now under Camillas control. And neither her nor William let Meghan near this. And the real private ones are divided between the boys, and for this Lady Sarah McCorquadale is executor of Diana’s will.
@Tessa: The divorce settlement was in effect before Diana’s death so the Royal Family couldn’t renege on that but unless Diana specified what pieces were to go to which son, I can see Charles or some aide having a say in which pieces should go to William. Anyway, as I said given the pieces that Meghan and Kate have so far it looks like Kate got the married Diana pieces. We will never know for sure unless, Harry talks about it and he didn’t in his book.
@Blurb: The Collingwood and south sea pearl earrings, as well as the sapphire and diamond earrings that Diana wore she got during her marriage, those are worn by Kate. The royal vault jewels that Diana had in her possession at the time of her death were returned to the Royal Family. Meghan wears Diana’s cartier watch and the aquamarine ring. The watch was a gift from Diana’s father and the aquamarine ring she got after the divorce.
My feeling is that the iconic sapphire and pearl choker went to William, but it’s very odd that Kate has never worn it.
The Fail online have endless photos of this tour which they bought in and even managed to say how stylish Meghan looked throughout. However what caught my attention was the opening paragraph which referred to Chuck and Diana’s visit to Nigeria in 1990 when the marriage was deeply troubled and so only did a handful of engagements and looked awkward and uncomfortable around each other when they did?! Now that certainly doesn’t apply to this united couple but it could be a reference to WK’s last tour. I wonder?
The white dress was one of my favorite looks! 😍 The simple necklace was the perfect compliment and its even more special knowing the piece once belonged to Diana.
I like that she wears Diana’s jewelry in a respectful way. She is not flaunting it in in appropriate situations or acting like it was her county fair midway prize like a certain other wife of Windsor.