Duchess Meghan wore a cross necklace in Nigeria which belonged to Princess Diana

Longtime blog readers know that I’m fascinated by Princess Diana’s jewelry and where Diana’s pieces turn up. The Princess of Wales has many pieces which either belonged to Diana or Royal Collection pieces which were closely associated with Diana. I personally think that Kate has tried to lay claim to all of Diana’s sapphires. But Prince Harry inherited Diana’s aquamarine, post-divorce “freedom ring,” and some of her smaller, everyday pieces, and he’s given them all to Meghan. I wonder if Harry picked up a few more pieces of Diana’s jewelry last week when he was in London, because it looks like he just gave Meghan one of Diana’s necklaces. Meghan wore the necklace in Nigeria:

Meghan Markle found a special way to honor Princess Diana during her trip to Nigeria. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, wore a sentimental necklace that belonged to Prince Harry’s mother to a reception for military families in Abuja on May 11. PEOPLE exclusively reveals that the necklace, featuring a delicate diamond cross on a gold chain, was a recent gift from Harry to his wife and once belonged to Princess Diana. Meghan often pays tribute to Harry’s mother through fashion, and has several pieces in her jewelry box that belonged to the late Princess of Wales, including butterfly earrings and an aquamarine ring. Prince Harry, 39, also famously included two diamonds from his mother’s personal collection in the tri-stone engagement ring he designed for Meghan when he proposed in 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex follow in the footsteps of Harry’s parents, King Charles and Princess Diana, who visited Nigeria for an official visit in March 1990. Meghan may have subtly paid tribute to Diana during the first day of their trip on May 10 by wearing a gold collar necklace reminiscent of one Diana wore during her time in Nigeria over 30 years ago.

[From People]

This was an exclusive in People Magazine – I wonder if Team Sussex confirmed it with People’s Simon Perry during the trip. When I saw Meghan’s simple white outfit, I wondered why she accessorized with the cross necklace too – now we know. She was honoring Diana and Harry.

