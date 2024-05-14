Duchess Meghan wore a cross necklace in Nigeria which belonged to Princess Diana

Embed from Getty Images

Longtime blog readers know that I’m fascinated by Princess Diana’s jewelry and where Diana’s pieces turn up. The Princess of Wales has many pieces which either belonged to Diana or Royal Collection pieces which were closely associated with Diana. I personally think that Kate has tried to lay claim to all of Diana’s sapphires. But Prince Harry inherited Diana’s aquamarine, post-divorce “freedom ring,” and some of her smaller, everyday pieces, and he’s given them all to Meghan. I wonder if Harry picked up a few more pieces of Diana’s jewelry last week when he was in London, because it looks like he just gave Meghan one of Diana’s necklaces. Meghan wore the necklace in Nigeria:

Meghan Markle found a special way to honor Princess Diana during her trip to Nigeria. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, wore a sentimental necklace that belonged to Prince Harry’s mother to a reception for military families in Abuja on May 11.

PEOPLE exclusively reveals that the necklace, featuring a delicate diamond cross on a gold chain, was a recent gift from Harry to his wife and once belonged to Princess Diana.

Meghan often pays tribute to Harry’s mother through fashion, and has several pieces in her jewelry box that belonged to the late Princess of Wales, including butterfly earrings and an aquamarine ring. Prince Harry, 39, also famously included two diamonds from his mother’s personal collection in the tri-stone engagement ring he designed for Meghan when he proposed in 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex follow in the footsteps of Harry’s parents, King Charles and Princess Diana, who visited Nigeria for an official visit in March 1990. Meghan may have subtly paid tribute to Diana during the first day of their trip on May 10 by wearing a gold collar necklace reminiscent of one Diana wore during her time in Nigeria over 30 years ago.

[From People]

This was an exclusive in People Magazine – I wonder if Team Sussex confirmed it with People’s Simon Perry during the trip. When I saw Meghan’s simple white outfit, I wondered why she accessorized with the cross necklace too – now we know. She was honoring Diana and Harry.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

26 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore a cross necklace in Nigeria which belonged to Princess Diana”

  1. Lia says:
    May 14, 2024 at 7:49 am

    Her white dress was very simple, but I LOOOVE it so much!!!!

    Reply
  2. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    May 14, 2024 at 7:51 am

    I wonder if Diana’s sister had it and gave it to Harry around the time of the service?

    Reply
    • Em says:
      May 14, 2024 at 7:54 am

      I believe Harry has his potion of Diana’s collection but instead of giving all to Meghan at once, he gives her bit by bit to keep the magic alive

      Reply
      • Lemons says:
        May 14, 2024 at 8:38 am

        That would be weird. I would not like my husband parceling out jewellery to me from his private collection no matter the origins…

    • Jais says:
      May 14, 2024 at 7:55 am

      That’s what I’m thinking. The Spencer’s gave it to him when he was in the UK.

      Reply
      • ML says:
        May 14, 2024 at 8:59 am

        It certainly is a great way to link the Spencer family (and Diana) to Harry and Meghan. They clearly are her heirs in the BRF.

  3. Nubia says:
    May 14, 2024 at 7:54 am

    I wonder how these were divided up, did the Queen or Charles distribute then to his sons?Or they walked in to a room with a tray of jewels to pick from. Anyways I like Meghans pieces,they are simple and timeless. Big Blue is seriously out of style,Kate should honestly have asked for a change in ring for their 10th anniversary.

    Reply
    • Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
      May 14, 2024 at 8:03 am

      Since Diana was no longer a member of the BRF when she died, I would imagine that the Spencer’s would have kept them for Harry and his brother, until they decided which pieces they wanted.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 14, 2024 at 8:29 am

      Thankfully the queen and Charles had no control over Diana s own possessions .I thought the items were already divided between harry and Meghan. Diana even if she had been not divorced she would not have let the in laws near her property.

      Reply
  4. Lolo86lf says:
    May 14, 2024 at 7:59 am

    It’s awesome that Meghan, a simple American girl gets to wear Diana’s jewelry pieces! Those jewels will someday be given to Lilibeth I am sure what an honor.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    May 14, 2024 at 8:10 am

    I wonder how Diana’s jewelry collection was divided between Harry and William? It does seem like William got most of the jewels that Diana acquired during her marriage to Charles.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 14, 2024 at 8:31 am

      William did not get most of them. Diana in her will wanted them to be divided equally

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        May 14, 2024 at 9:03 am

        I did say “seem like”. But just going by most of the jewels that Meghan and Kate have worn, Kate has worn pieces that Diana had when she was married and Meghan has the ones that Diana had when she was single before and after Charles. Plus since when has the Royal Family ever stuck to an agreement? The Royal Family are vindictive enough to say that William should get the jewels that either Charles bought for Diana or that she got when she was married.

      • Tessa says:
        May 14, 2024 at 9:13 am

        I do think Diana had an iron clad will and divorce settlement that Charles could not take back items he gifted her. I recall she had a skilled attorney who did not let in loopholes so royal family could try to get the gifts back

      • Blubb says:
        May 14, 2024 at 9:24 am

        Most things Diana got from the RF and Charles from the Royal collection are owned by the crown. I don’t think she got to much jewels from Charles that he bought himself and were her private property. So the things you saw on Kate might be from the RC – now under Camillas control. And neither her nor William let Meghan near this. And the real private ones are divided between the boys, and for this Lady Sarah McCorquadale is executor of Diana’s will.

      • Amy Bee says:
        May 14, 2024 at 9:26 am

        @Tessa: The divorce settlement was in effect before Diana’s death so the Royal Family couldn’t renege on that but unless Diana specified what pieces were to go to which son, I can see Charles or some aide having a say in which pieces should go to William. Anyway, as I said given the pieces that Meghan and Kate have so far it looks like Kate got the married Diana pieces. We will never know for sure unless, Harry talks about it and he didn’t in his book.

      • Amy Bee says:
        May 14, 2024 at 9:31 am

        @Blurb: The Collingwood and south sea pearl earrings, as well as the sapphire and diamond earrings that Diana wore she got during her marriage, those are worn by Kate. The royal vault jewels that Diana had in her possession at the time of her death were returned to the Royal Family. Meghan wears Diana’s cartier watch and the aquamarine ring. The watch was a gift from Diana’s father and the aquamarine ring she got after the divorce.

      • Feeshalori says:
        May 14, 2024 at 10:03 am

        My feeling is that the iconic sapphire and pearl choker went to William, but it’s very odd that Kate has never worn it.

  6. Lady Digby says:
    May 14, 2024 at 8:22 am

    The Fail online have endless photos of this tour which they bought in and even managed to say how stylish Meghan looked throughout. However what caught my attention was the opening paragraph which referred to Chuck and Diana’s visit to Nigeria in 1990 when the marriage was deeply troubled and so only did a handful of engagements and looked awkward and uncomfortable around each other when they did?! Now that certainly doesn’t apply to this united couple but it could be a reference to WK’s last tour. I wonder?

    Reply
  7. MsIam says:
    May 14, 2024 at 8:36 am

    The white dress was one of my favorite looks! 😍 The simple necklace was the perfect compliment and its even more special knowing the piece once belonged to Diana.

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    May 14, 2024 at 8:53 am

    I like that she wears Diana’s jewelry in a respectful way. She is not flaunting it in in appropriate situations or acting like it was her county fair midway prize like a certain other wife of Windsor.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment