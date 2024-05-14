Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list

On April 30, Kendrick Lamar finally responded to Drake’s weeks-long attempts to “beef.” Kendrick dropped “Euphoria,” which contained plenty of shade and gossip, but mostly served as a warning to Drake: drop this or else I will destroy your life and career. Drake did not pay heed to Kendrick’s warning, and on May 3, Drake released “Family Matters.” Kendrick dropped “Meet the Grahams” one hour later that Friday night, revealing that Drake has a secret 11-year-old daughter, that Drake is on Ozempic, that Drake is a human trafficking degenerate and pillhead and more. Drake was stunned. Too stunned to do much of anything. Which made it even funnier when Kendrick dropped “Not Like Us” Saturday evening. Where “Meet the Grahams” was a heavy, dark song, “Not Like Us” is upbeat and it quickly became the song no one could get out of their heads, even with the declaration that Drake and his clique are “certified pedophiles.” Plus, it’s a brilliant song lyrically and gossip-wise too. All of which to say, “Not Like Us” has become one of the biggest hits of Kendrick’s career and it debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The seething rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake spills into the upper reaches of the latest Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, tilted in the former’s favor. Lamar’s “Not Like Us” launches at No. 1, while his “Euphoria” soars at #3 in its second week on the survey. Plus, Future, Metro Boomin and Lamar’s former three-week leader “Like That” reignites at #6. Meanwhile, Drake debuts at No. 7 with his top-charting entry in the clash, “Family Matters.” Lamar lands his fourth Hot 100 No. 1 and ups his career count to 15 top 10s. Drake adds his record-extending 78th Hot 100 top 10.

[From Billboard]

For the record, “Like That” is Future’s song and Kendrick just has a feature in it, which he referred to as a “throwaway.” Still, Drake was mad about “Like That,” to the point where he tried to issue a cease and desist, and that’s the song which seemingly started this current beef. Drake was mad about “Like That” and he begged Kendrick to play his game. I love that “Euphoria” is also getting love because that song has really grown on me. I listened to “Meet the Grahams” again this weekend and yeah… that’s not going to play in any club. But as soon as “Not Like Us” came out, everyone knew that it would be playing at clubs, cookouts and sporting events. It’s going to be the song of the summer. Unless Kendrick drops another one, which he seriously might.

Also: “Not Like Us” is breaking all kinds of streaming records, records which used to be held by Drake. It’s also producer Mustard’s first #1. Over 37 million YouTube views is pretty insane too.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has officially debuted at #1 on the Hot 100 and its breaking records: • First ever rap song to debut at #1 without a full week of tracking

• Biggest streaming day ever for a rap song on Spotify (13.1M)

• Biggest streaming week ever for a rap… pic.twitter.com/KU0f57ILeS — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) May 13, 2024

Sometimes you really gotta pop out and show niggas!!!! To think . . . They really fronted on me and acted like I’m not who I am ! I’m thankful but not surprised; I never lost sight and stayed down. With my back against the wall is where I thrive. pic.twitter.com/jfAWQpZtHo — Mustard (@mustard) May 13, 2024