The Sussexes: The Nigerian tour will be ‘the first of many memorable trips’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex really are trying to use sussex.com like their de facto “Instagram,” providing timely updates on their work, travels and events. Sussex.com was updated several times throughout their Nigerian tour, and their final post about their tour was “Thank you Nigeria.” They promised that this tour would be the “first of many memorable trips.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their unforgettable trip to Nigeria with a cultural reception in Lagos and a polo match fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered. The couple was greeted with a beautiful pre-game parade – a vibrant display of young enthusiasts in polo gear, proudly waving the green and white flags of Nigeria – followed by a procession of older children on horseback, setting the tone for a day filled with sport and spirit. The friendly rivalry between the teams, aptly named Duke vs Duchess, added a layer of excitement to the event, with the Duchess’s team claiming victory with a score of 5-3. The day was capped off with the couple presenting medals, a gesture of appreciation for the players’ prolific talent and dedication. The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips.

[From Sussex.com]

Considering the reception Harry and Meghan received, it would not surprise me at all if they made this an annual thing, visiting Nigeria and checking in on various charities and veterans programs. It also would not surprise me if various Nigerian organizations, perhaps even the Nigerian government, had already suggested that the Sussexes make firm plans to visit again. Nigeria really showed the world how to treat the Sussexes, and in turn, the Sussexes showed the left-behind Windsors what a “royal tour” should actually look like – back-to-back events, good works, charitable visits, warmth, cute clothes, empathy. No, I get why the salt people are mad. The left-behinds are not capable of this. Incidentally, that’s why the salt people keep crying about how the Sussexes were “acting like royals” on tour – the salt people want to impose the word “royal” on Harry and Meghan’s successes. The salt people are coattail-riding, clout-chasing and bandwagoning everything the Sussexes touch.

Just Before They Left, I Asked Prince Harry If He and Meghan (aka Ifeoma/Omowale) Will Be Visiting Nigeria Again.@channelstv #GentlemanOfThePress pic.twitter.com/zKA0ZZpWTv — Kayode Okikiolu (@KayodeOkikiolu) May 12, 2024

