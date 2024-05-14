The Sussexes: The Nigerian tour will be ‘the first of many memorable trips’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex really are trying to use sussex.com like their de facto “Instagram,” providing timely updates on their work, travels and events. Sussex.com was updated several times throughout their Nigerian tour, and their final post about their tour was “Thank you Nigeria.” They promised that this tour would be the “first of many memorable trips.”
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their unforgettable trip to Nigeria with a cultural reception in Lagos and a polo match fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.
The couple was greeted with a beautiful pre-game parade – a vibrant display of young enthusiasts in polo gear, proudly waving the green and white flags of Nigeria – followed by a procession of older children on horseback, setting the tone for a day filled with sport and spirit.
The friendly rivalry between the teams, aptly named Duke vs Duchess, added a layer of excitement to the event, with the Duchess’s team claiming victory with a score of 5-3. The day was capped off with the couple presenting medals, a gesture of appreciation for the players’ prolific talent and dedication.
The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips.
Considering the reception Harry and Meghan received, it would not surprise me at all if they made this an annual thing, visiting Nigeria and checking in on various charities and veterans programs. It also would not surprise me if various Nigerian organizations, perhaps even the Nigerian government, had already suggested that the Sussexes make firm plans to visit again. Nigeria really showed the world how to treat the Sussexes, and in turn, the Sussexes showed the left-behind Windsors what a “royal tour” should actually look like – back-to-back events, good works, charitable visits, warmth, cute clothes, empathy. No, I get why the salt people are mad. The left-behinds are not capable of this. Incidentally, that’s why the salt people keep crying about how the Sussexes were “acting like royals” on tour – the salt people want to impose the word “royal” on Harry and Meghan’s successes. The salt people are coattail-riding, clout-chasing and bandwagoning everything the Sussexes touch.
Just Before They Left, I Asked Prince Harry If He and Meghan (aka Ifeoma/Omowale) Will Be Visiting Nigeria Again.@channelstv #GentlemanOfThePress pic.twitter.com/zKA0ZZpWTv
— Kayode Okikiolu (@KayodeOkikiolu) May 12, 2024
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I hope they do! This was such a fun trip to watch, the locals and ADORABLE kids, excellent fashion from everyone, touching pictures that made me tear up. I can’t wait until the Sussexes leave their house again! In the meantime, I’ll keep waiting for more jam drops….
I too enjoyed this trip with them engaging with everyone who came to the events. I hope they do more trips like this. Everyone wants to see the dynamic duo.
I think they can and will do this with other countries too. IG was really a genius idea.
I hope so too. I want them to return to Nigeria, but I also want them to visit other places like this. They’re excellent ambassadors.
Yes it was ❤ GO TEAM SUSSEX ❤
I’m sure they will go back and keep building on this visit. I’m also curious which of the other Invictus countries will be next to invite the Sussexes for a visit. This weekend was basically a 3 day commercial for Nigeria. They got global attention and it was all great.
I would also love to see the #InvictusFoundation send Harry and Meghan on future trips to #Invictus potential participants or to return to previous countries who have hosted the #Invictus games to see the progress game participants have made. You could not ask for better ambassadors than Harry and Meghan.
I said yesterday that in my dreams, the Sussexes will buy a home in Nigeria, visit a few times a year with their children and really embrace Nigeria as well, since Adi Maza Ifeoma has been embraced by them.
I agree with this. Meghan is of Nigerian descent and is only now getting to see her ancestral homeland.
Harry’s homeland is off limits to them. Safety wise.
Meghan is now a princess which means she warrants the protection and security that the position merits. So visits to her ancestral home should be safer.
Her ancestors were forcibly kidnapped and stripped of their home and their culture. Generations of them were probably living of the same stories and generational memories of their homeland.
They saw her return home. They saw her welcomed home by the whole country as long lost family. They saw her honored by a visit of four kings! And named first daughter of Nigeria, princess of Nigeria.
She had three kings adopt her as their own, while proudly acknowledging her accomplishments and who she is. They took pictures with her, looking like the proudest happiest papas.
This trip started to heal generations of anguish and restored her ancestors to their homeland.
I cannot imagine the immense healing and peace she has felt these past days.
But I truly believe Meghan and Harry recognize the importance of her heritage and will make sure that her highness will return to soak in her cultural roots and to share it with her children.
Perhaps they will all stay with one of her proud fathers.
Thank you for so beautifully articulating some of the complicated feelings I’ve experienced looking at the beautiful pictures and videos of Meghan and Harry’s visit to Nigeria. As a Black American, I have never been openly welcomed — let alone celebrated — by the only country that I have to call “home”. Seeing Meghan welcomed and honored as a valued daughter is an experience beyond my wildest dreams. I am struggling between vicarious joy — and revisiting all that was stolen from my ancestors.
@ Joyful Liluri, your words have truly touched my spirit!
You know that pens have been flying behind the scenes in Britain. The Sussex’s were brilliant and they make the so called “working royals” look like amateurs. I hope that 🦴 stays hidden and chuck and the rest of the leftovers take a secluded and long holiday so we can enjoy a Sussex summer.
It looks more and more like Huesera has no other option but to remain hidden, cue ominous music.
This has been a stonking success for them,Nigeria and the Invictus Games. It is just the start and how been a joy to see how well the visit went for everyone involved. I definitely see IG going to Nigeria after such a successful and inclusive visit.
There were so many beautiful photos of Harry and Meghan on Twitter with people commenting yeah, I get why they’re mad. It’s their own faults though. Rather than embracing the Sussexes, the Windsors set them up as their rivals. And they just can’t compare. The way they’re using RAVEC and security to limit how Harry moves in the UK is all about exiling the more popular brother. The tabloids writing constantly about terrible Harry is all about diminishing his popularity. It’s so medieval. They’d send him and his whole family to the tower if they could.
The press can’t just say that the visit was successful they have to it was “royal-like”. But my question is when was the last time that a royal tour was successful?
South Africa😂? I’m pretty sure the press called the Kenya tour successful. But wasn’t that the one where Camilla was photographed sitting in the car by herself rather than going to an event. Pretty sure it was a local photographer that caught that hilariously rude moment.
@Jais: Exactly, the last successful royal tour was done by Harry and Meghan. Kenya wasn’t successful, the press have admitted that.
@Amybee – when Harry and Meghan did the South Pacific tour!
Love to see H&M thrive, celebrated in Nigeria and barely noticing as the British tabloid media and leftover royals just keep stewing in their one-sided rivalry.
Masterclass!
They will go back with Doria. Maybe a low-key trip with the kids.
This was a very successful tour, I watched it the entire weekend 😍😍 you could just tell that personal relationships were also being made 😍😍
It was an amazing tour and I enjoyed seeing all the partnerships Archewell and IG had in Nigeria but I personally LOVED watching Nigeria pour love warmth and acceptance into Meghan.