Kelly Rowland implies there was racism involved in the Cannes security incident

On Tuesday, Kelly Rowland walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. As she got to those famous steps, suddenly the festival security all started buzzing around her, blocking the photographers from taking her photo, and seemingly trying to rush her along. One female security guard in particular appeared to get too close to Kelly and possibly even put a hand on Kelly, and that’s when Kelly turned around and had some words with the woman. Kelly pointed at her and appeared to really tell that woman off. As I said in my coverage, I was Team Kelly – the video from the incident was so weird, especially as those people began buzzing around her and ruining her photos. What was also kind of gross was how many people went with their worst, most barely-contained racist dog-whistles about “angry Black women” and Kelly’s “attitude.” Well, at the Cannes amfAR gala on Thursday, Kelly spoke about what happened:
"I stood my ground."
Kelly Rowland says "I have a boundary" after video of her argument with a red carpet security guard at the Cannes Film Festival went viral this week. pic.twitter.com/Z5UZMF56SA
— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 23, 2024
Kelly actually looks like she was about to cry. She said: “The woman knows what happened, I know what happened. I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries and that is it… And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off.” Exactly – there are tons of photos of white actresses and white C-list fashionistas posing their asses off on the carpet without security buzzing around them and talking down to them. “Scolded or pushed off or told to get off.” Painful. She shouldn’t have been treated that way. I should note this as well – the festival hasn’t said anything. They haven’t issued a statement saying “it was an unfortunate misunderstanding, of course we apologize to Kelly.” There’s a racial element to that as well.
We have a video! Do we have lip readers? 😂 https://t.co/uEBtMJFxB8 pic.twitter.com/vQmMH8JFG5
— I Choose Violence (@ourhermitage) May 21, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The festival 100% owes her an apology. That guard laughing with her coworkers after the incident could not have been more disrespectful, even if you thought her initial actions were acceptable (they were not). I hope the comments are not as terrible on this post as the prior one.
Pointing your finger is not as aggressive as putting your hands on someone repeatedly when they have told you not to touch them.
Team Kelly.
I highly doubt that the festival would ever issue an apology. Every year you hear about terrible incidents happening there and nothing is ever done about it. I’m not even talking about what’s happening behind the scenes and usually comes to the surface months if not years later (if it does).
Kelly might be a diva for leaving a morning show because of an inappropriate dressing room to her standards, but I am 100% TEAM KELLY. I know racism when I see it, and im waiting for their apology. Insane.
I believe she left the morning show because during her interview they kept asking about Beyonce’s new album instead of focusing on her work.
I love how people keep trying to fuel the storyline that this was about her dressing room. Anything to discredit certain women.
Her walking off the show had nothing to do with her being a “diva” or the size of her dressing room and this has been explained time and time again. Kelly was made uncomfortable by the hosts grilling her about Beyonce. She’d been a guest on the show multiple times before and knew the setup
The guard repeatedly touched her and Kelly also said she stepped on her gown, which was harder to tell from the footage but was either steeped on or snagged on the carpet. I don’t know why you are denying Kelly was touched repeatedly on the arm unless you think Kelly is lying in her explanation.
I’ve never seen anyone blocked off like that and ushered off. That woman was the worst, and she just refused to put her hand down when told to back off. Toward the end of the video she seemed to have the demeanor of having stood her ground stubbornly and proud of it. Kelly looked beautiful though, and those photographs count in a career. Poor dear. Don’t these people have training? The actors are guests: that is not how one treats a guest.
I’ve never seen it either, and since they’ve got a lot more experience checking out premieres, festivals, events, red carpets, I thought the Go Fug Yourself take is worth mentioning.
“… they’re notoriously strict at Cannes about trying to start things on time.
This may well be true, and yet, never once — to my knowledge — have we heard of them trying to shove someone to the side and up the stairs in the midst of being photographed, much less someone as famous as Kelly Rowland, child of destiny, independent woman. Cannes doesn’t have much of a leg to stand on here. The best revenge, however, is both of these necklaces. ”
I wish there were some pics of what happened just before the ones here, where 3 security people are swarming her, trying to herd her, holding their arms up, blocking her from getting a clean photo taken like they were blocking a star basketball player from passing. It was so strange.
Trying being the operative word
there is a lip reader online I follow who translated Kelly as saying “I’m not a child” “you’re not my parent” “don’t speak to me that way”…things like that. no lip reading from the other woman since her back was turned from this angle.
Kelly is a talented singer,dancer and actress and was a part of one of the biggest girl groups in the world. Everyone should be treated equal in an ideal world but for HER to be treated that way while Heidi Klums,c listers and influencers were cheasing it up and given more respect and grace is plain wrong.
I have been side eyeing Cannes FF for a while. It just seems so 20th century to me. Didn’t they make a big fuss over Woody Allen a couple of years ago? And every film gets a 10 minute standing ovation. Something is off at Cannes and this incident is one more piece of evidence. 😒🤨🤔
And, yes, it’s racist too.
To be in the business for as long as she has and still have to fight for respect is shameful. Imagine getting all dolled up, picture ready and someone making you feel like you don’t belong and not important. The woman laughing about it is more infuriating like she was mocking her. My heart goes out to Kelly. It’s hard enough being a BW but to be labeled “angry” just because you dare to stand up for yourself is maddening.
I knew it was racism. And the crappy thing is, nothing will happen in France. They act like racism is not a thing in their country. And with the lack of solidarity these days, there won’t even be a threat of boycott.
For many it’s a feature not a bug sadly. We want all the benefits from colonising countries but ew no, those people wanting to come here? L’horreur!
I came here to say the same. Unsurprising as it’s France – this isn’t even a blip on the radar, they don’t believe racism is real anyway (goes back to world war 2 collaboration trauma, don’t even get me started).
It’s not that they are pretending that racism isn’t a thing. It’s that racism and nationalism are socially acceptable in Europe. It’s the same in every single country in Europe. The ugliness comes out the second they feel that a group is threatening their national identity. I am taken aback when I go back home to hear the people I believe to be truly good people say some horrible things.
@mina_esq for sure, but I find that France has a particular brand of racism, or negating racims – and it’s very closely tied into the collaborateurs in WW2. And they haven’t even begun to deal with the colonial past either.
It’s sad that Kelly felt she had to say something about her lived experience. One that we saw with our own eyes. You know what’s also sad? Me, waiting for the comments to come in still trying to minimize. Yes. I am still hot about the other day. P.S. One doesn’t have to be “Team Kelly” to believe that racism play a part. The two are not mutually exclusive.
That guard was out of line. Beyond out of line. The way her arm was purposely blocking pictures. What the hell.
It makes me so sad to see her holding back tears. It’s bad enough when microaggressions and disrespect happen, let alone filmed for the whole world to see.
I’m not surprised about this at all.
I knew it was racism from the jump. All the women who hopped on here to slander and malign Kelly the other day with their thinly veiled racism should be ashamed of themselves. Listen to Black women
They won’t listen, but they will expect us to stand with them when the s–t hits their fan (because they missed all the warning signs we already alerted to).
I know this is painful and should never, ever have happened. But wait a minute and please don’t assume all white women are the same. I listen and always have, but in a way, I didn’t need to. Why? Because beginning in my childhood I was taught respect for all people and passed that on to my children. Yes, there were racist, belittling comments the other day, and that was absolutely shameful. So black and white women need to pull together, call out those comments, and demand respect for each other. On a shallow note, I hope that guard has her hair fall out and her teeth rot. Try laughing at others then!
Giddy you sound like a hit dog hollering right now, especially because neither Lemons nor I ever called out white women specifically. If it doesn’t apply to you there’s absolutely no reason to be defensive like this, makes you look sus
Giddy, I hope you will take a step back and ask yourself why you felt the need to demand that Black women accept that not all white women are bad.
Do you think Black women can’t tell who is or isn’t an ally?
Do you think the feelings of white women allies are more important than the voices of Black women who are pointing out racist behavior?
Do you think you are an ally but have been called out for racist behavior and now you might be a bit defensive?
Why did you feel the need to defend white women in an article about a racist white woman possibly assaulting a Black woman?
There was no need for anyone to defend the “good white women”. No one was saying “all white women are bad”. By posting your not-all-white-women comment you inadvertently tried to redirect the attention from the abusive behavior Kelly Rowland received to protecting people who did not need protection.
And trust me when I say I’ve made the same mistake. I am so grateful for the women (Black and white) who called me out and took the time to explain why my comment was offensive. It helped me examine my thought process and helped me root out another blob of racism to work against. I hope you will listen to the women who have posted a response to you and really take what they are saying to heart so you can learn and grow from this experience.
And then you have the “not all white women” folks rolling in. So tiresome.
If it helps at all, this looked like racism to me. You don’t put your hands on other people with a very few exceptions, and there was nothing that justified that behavior. The guard just felt like she could get away with it with Kelly, and it’s pretty obvious why.
What can you expect from a country that harbors and supports white paedophiles. And as someone who lived in France with a black Mother and white Father I can absolutely confirm that there is an enormous amount of disrespect and racism towards any people of color.
Team Kelly! I am if the DO NOT TOUCH crowd. No one has the right to put their hands on you without permission. No one
A lot of commenters should be ashamed of themselves for their initial reaction to what Kelly experienced. Black women are almost never believed in the first instance, and SO many of y’all proved that point with your whole chests two days ago. I wish y’all understood that y’all are dangerous to Black women for this reason alone.
I may be wrong but I think some of those racist commentators were trolls. The second post on this article was deleted but was a denial that Kelly was touched at all and was just being rude and hysterical. The worst of the comments on the previous post were not from any user names I recognized. Wish those trolls would stay on X.
I find this comment dismissive honestly. There’s been a consistent pattern of racial bias among commenters here for a very long time. I don’t usually comment much but I’ve been a loyal reader for almost 20 years and it’s always been a problem. I do think it’s gotten worse lately though, to the point where I dread any articles covering controversy surrounding Black celebrities
I remember the first post but not so much the comments. It was actually the cb post that didn’t sit right with me. It just seemed off to say we didn’t know why she was at the premiere. Like why did that need to be said? I’m assuming she was there because she was invited so the initial post seemed off to me.
I believe her. And a professional with training to be public facing should know how to appease and calm any perceived slight, instant apology, put your hands down, allow clear shots, apologize again and ask if she’s ready to move on. Not this, not this at all!
That was so wrong. How Kelly was treated and how people reacted. Black women are allowed to defend themselves. And that whole laughing behind her back at the end, so disrespectful. Cannes silence speaks loud and clear, we support our racist staff bullying guests.
I have zero interest in stepping a foot in France. I cannot believe they treated her that way. You do not put your hands on people.