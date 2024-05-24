Kelly Rowland implies there was racism involved in the Cannes security incident

On Tuesday, Kelly Rowland walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. As she got to those famous steps, suddenly the festival security all started buzzing around her, blocking the photographers from taking her photo, and seemingly trying to rush her along. One female security guard in particular appeared to get too close to Kelly and possibly even put a hand on Kelly, and that’s when Kelly turned around and had some words with the woman. Kelly pointed at her and appeared to really tell that woman off. As I said in my coverage, I was Team Kelly – the video from the incident was so weird, especially as those people began buzzing around her and ruining her photos. What was also kind of gross was how many people went with their worst, most barely-contained racist dog-whistles about “angry Black women” and Kelly’s “attitude.” Well, at the Cannes amfAR gala on Thursday, Kelly spoke about what happened:

"I stood my ground." Kelly Rowland says "I have a boundary" after video of her argument with a red carpet security guard at the Cannes Film Festival went viral this week. pic.twitter.com/Z5UZMF56SA — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 23, 2024

Kelly actually looks like she was about to cry. She said: “The woman knows what happened, I know what happened. I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries and that is it… And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off.” Exactly – there are tons of photos of white actresses and white C-list fashionistas posing their asses off on the carpet without security buzzing around them and talking down to them. “Scolded or pushed off or told to get off.” Painful. She shouldn’t have been treated that way. I should note this as well – the festival hasn’t said anything. They haven’t issued a statement saying “it was an unfortunate misunderstanding, of course we apologize to Kelly.” There’s a racial element to that as well.

We have a video! Do we have lip readers? 😂 https://t.co/uEBtMJFxB8 pic.twitter.com/vQmMH8JFG5 — I Choose Violence (@ourhermitage) May 21, 2024