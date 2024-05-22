What happened to Kelly Rowland as she walked up the steps at Cannes?

Kelly Rowland walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival last night. The reason isn’t important, but many beautiful celebrity women are invited to Cannes to pretty up the red carpets and represent various beauty, fashion or jewelry contracts. As Kelly was trying to walk up the famous steps, a security guard – or perhaps an assistant, according to some outlets, although I think this woman was security – began rushing Kelly as several other people circled her as she made her way up the steps. Several of these people even got in between Kelly and the photographers. It was like the security people were trying to rush Kelly and simultaneously ensure that Kelly’s photos were bad or unusable. Here’s a video of the incident, and you can see Kelly reacting:

We have a video! Do we have lip readers? 😂 https://t.co/uEBtMJFxB8 pic.twitter.com/vQmMH8JFG5 — I Choose Violence (@ourhermitage) May 21, 2024

Someone said Kelly told off the security woman because the woman stepped on her dress but I don’t think so? Something tugged at Kelly’s dress but I think it was just the carpet snagging. It feels more like Kelly was mad at being rushed up the steps and not allowed to pose, although it definitely looks like that particular security woman might have said something. Anyway, I’m on Team Kelly. She seems pretty mild-mannered in general, so for Kelly to get angry like this, the situation must have been out of hand.

Meanwhile, Kelly posted some glamour shots of her gown like nothing happened. LOL.

Cannes Film Festival ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ulcwu7B2Y0 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) May 22, 2024