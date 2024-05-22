What happened to Kelly Rowland as she walked up the steps at Cannes?

Kelly Rowland walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival last night. The reason isn’t important, but many beautiful celebrity women are invited to Cannes to pretty up the red carpets and represent various beauty, fashion or jewelry contracts. As Kelly was trying to walk up the famous steps, a security guard – or perhaps an assistant, according to some outlets, although I think this woman was security – began rushing Kelly as several other people circled her as she made her way up the steps. Several of these people even got in between Kelly and the photographers. It was like the security people were trying to rush Kelly and simultaneously ensure that Kelly’s photos were bad or unusable. Here’s a video of the incident, and you can see Kelly reacting:
Someone said Kelly told off the security woman because the woman stepped on her dress but I don’t think so? Something tugged at Kelly’s dress but I think it was just the carpet snagging. It feels more like Kelly was mad at being rushed up the steps and not allowed to pose, although it definitely looks like that particular security woman might have said something. Anyway, I’m on Team Kelly. She seems pretty mild-mannered in general, so for Kelly to get angry like this, the situation must have been out of hand.
Meanwhile, Kelly posted some glamour shots of her gown like nothing happened. LOL.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
If my lipreading skills are adequate, she’s clearly saying, “Don’t touch me.” I’m with her. She was clearly being “pushed” along, and it was rude.
Ditto, it was clear they didnt want her on the red carpet and tried to block her and hurry her off the stairs. The female guard was laughing with a colleague at the end of it.
I did think her dress was stepped on, but not enough to rip it.
I didn’t watch the video, but My first thought was: she touched her.
I HATE being touched.
I hate when people invade my personal space.
I don’t know why.
I had a coworker who is very touchy, I told her “please don’t touch me!” but one day she did and I had a reaction I couldn’t even control: I screamed “DON’T TOUCH ME”. This applies also to family members too.
It’s irrational, at least for me.
She could have been more polite ? Yes of course, but if it is an irrational, automatic reaction it’s stronger then her.
It’s not irrational to hate being touched.
I loathe being touched.
I love being hugged when I initiate it. But to randomly come up & touch me: no.
For many reasons, some past trauma some environmental some texturally.
We aren’t all the same. It’s ok to not like what society says we should.
Honestly the video makes the whole situation looks better than it does on the photos I think.
She must have been rushed up the stairs which would not be surprising coming from the people organizing the festival. Maybe they’re trying to rush along people who come to see the movie to make more space and give more time on the red carpet to the team of the movie being showed.
It looks to me like the guard stepped on her dress or got into her personal space and she didn’t like it. Kelly seems to be particularly short tempered lately. There’s no excuse for pointing in someone’s face like that. The ego on some of these people 🙄
the guard should not have touched her in the first place. she was defending herself.
I cannot stand people pointing in other people’s faces. no matter what happened there was no need to point right in that woman’s face. It looks aggressive and probably felt aggressive to be on the receiving end of. there are ways of dealing with things as this was not the way.
I think Kelly handled the situation well, even though it was uncomfortable for her. Everyone has a different way of expressing their discomfort. If Kelly standing up for herself made the security guard uncomfortable, then the guard could have backed off and given Kelly some space to walk. Instead, the guard herded Kelly like cattle, stepped on her dress, and crowded her while she was trying to take photos, which is part of her job.
She asked her repeatedly to stop pushing/ touching her – what else would you have done ?
I know it’s really hard to keep calm when someone repeatedly does the thing you have asked them not to, it’s just unfortunate she’s surrounded by cameras. I suppose I would have herded the security guard out of the way as she was trying to do to Kelly or completely ignored her and carried on posing. I don’t know, and I have watched the video several more times, and I still don’t know what I would have done. I just can’t stand the pointing. I don’t blame her at all for being angry or upset, or for defending herself and her right to be there and telling someone off for bad behaviour but it can be done without pointing in someone’s face. the security guard was undoubtedly in the wrong, and I should have made that view known in my original post.
I’m pretty firmly in the follow staff instructions, especially security, and don’t be an ass and pull rank camp, BUT this honestly felt off. Like particularly the one lady, but when they all huddle around her, it felt hostile towards Kelly and it doesn’t look like she was being so out of line that they needed to do that. They seemed like they were treating her like they thought she was going to bolt and go back down the steps to pose again lol. I get that their job is to keep people moving and I’m sure attendees are told not to linger on the steps, but really Kelly wasn’t doing anything egregious. It’s like they preemptively treated her like a rule breaker. Dunno gives me a bad taste compared to how the other people are not treated that way
Then there’s the footage of white women including Heidi Klum with no one pushing/ jostling them along.
The situation felt very very hostile.
Maybe Heidi Klum was within a time limit on the steps? Maybe she didn’t get her dress stepped on? Who knows? There’s just not enough information yet to go to that conclusion. There’s so much racism out there in the world and applying it to this scenario without knowing the details weakens the just causes.
Good for Kelly. I’m so sick of people doing stupid things and when someone calls them out, it’s an issue. Stop FA and then you won’t FO. It’s a very simple thing.
Wow!
That guard was absolutely crowding her and rushing her. (And at one point early on several of them were, blocking shots in a way i’ve not seen before when someone is actively posing)
To the point that another guard came down and waved her off and she still didn’t back down at first.
Kelly was absolutely in the right to try to reclaim her space from someone crowding her, touching her and preventing her from doing her job (ie for celebrities walking the red carpets at Cannes, posing for photographs IS their job)
Wow, I have never seen a security guard putting his/her hand on a famous person like that. That looks disrespectful. If she was slow or something, tell her people that she needs to rush a little. I don’t know that is weird.
I understand why she might be upset after spending all that time getting ready only to be rushed from the red carpet. We do not know details. Maybe she showed up late, maybe the carpet was behind, etc. I do not think wagging your finger on someone’s face is an appropriate way to handle the situation. That is aggressive and is the position were reversed and security had a finger in her face people would be responding differently.
She recently walked out on The Today Show and let’s not forget she defended Chris Brown. The common denominator in all these scenarios is her, so maybe she is the problem.
Didn’t an article come out that Kelly asked The Today Show not to ask any questions about Beyonce because she was there to promote her own work and they did it anyway after agreeing? You can even see her face drop when she was asked about Cowboy Carter. She was right about walking out after that and the Today Show lied and said Kelly didn’t like her dressing room, that’s why she walked out. She can go to hell for defending Chris Brown though.
They are crowding her and putting hands on her. That’s a hard no.
Yeah, that’s what it looks like to me, too.
WTAF. They were preventing her from posing or being seen. Why?
Isnt the red stairs pose the money shot? Looks like they were blocking her and she didnt like it.
Some of these comments are making me angry. That security guard rushed her, got in her space and touched her despite being told not to MULTIPLE times but Kelly is the one being aggressive and rude for reacting? Are y’all listening to yourselves?????? Feeding into all the negative stereotypes about Black women all because she dared to defend herself. Wow
Thank you. THIS is exactly how I read the situation as well. I was raised to believe that pointing is rude (hence why I always am surprised to see the UK royals always gaping and pointing in photographs). But in THIS situation? Absolutely zero criticism from me. She is right to stand her ground. I agree with what sevenblue said earlier – I doubt the security guard or assistant or whatever would have put her hands on another famous person in such a disrespectful manner, while maintaining that patronisingly pained smarmy look on her face.
Thank you Tanesha86.
I see them treating her as if she doesn’t belong there. It’s like they didn’t know who she was, and wouldn’t except that she belong
The whole thing reminds me of a recent Misan Harriman Twitter, post. .
I hope her people follow up.
💯
This.
Touch me without my permission & find out.
I actively avoid being touched, too. Just don’t and we will both be happier. The last time a guy pointed a finger in my face to ‘straighten me out’ I snapped my teeth closed less than an inch from his finger. He was not expecting that, he told his friends I was crazy. I was bartending at the time.
My first thought was security guard would not have done this to a white celeb. Surprised at the pile on in these comments to defend the guard.
ITA I haven’t seen any white celebs bring manhandled by French security
@Tanesha86 Thank-you. I thought it was just me. Some of these comments make no sense. It’s ridiculous to call someone rude and aggressive when they are being touched without their consent and merely trying to articulate that they don’t want to be touched and their personal space invaded. It appears multiple times from the video that Kelly tried to deflect the overzealous security guard politely and she still didn’t take the hint and continued to touch her. Yet someone she is the one being called rude and aggressive. Funny how these words often make an appearance when it’s a Black woman. Some folks must have sat front row in Blaming the victim 101. Compare her treatment to other celebrities on the carpet and it’s obvious why Kelly was upset. If the security guard can’t do her job without touching someone without their consent then this is not the job for her, but somehow this is now Kelly’s fault. Even little kids get taught early on keep your hands to yourself and you have the right to express your boundaries if someone violates that. It was the guard that overly aggressive and Kelly simply checked her on it.
Tanesha86, I 100% agree.
💯. The security guard was a Karen and being disrespectful to Kelly by rushing her, and Kelly pushed back. Wouldn’t be surprised if Kelly was the only one the Karen rushed…SMDH.
Agree – just shocking that people think the security woman’s behaviour is acceptable.
Black women will always be made out to be the aggressors even if we did cower and beg. I think people don’t realise how deeply their racism is embedded in their psyche.
Contrast this with the white models, actresses and even influencers who were on the red carpet just moments after Kelly and it’s clear that Kelly was hustled alone.
France has very dodgy race relations at best (I have lived there) and this is classic French white woman aggression. Notice how the security lady even laughs behind Kelly’s back and does not at any point apologise for stepping on her dress, rather she just doubles down on herding her out of the way.
Horrible.
It looks to me like they were rushing her, and possibly stepped on her dress and touched her.
It looked like she was trying to ignore them and trying to enjoy the moment until she couldn’t take it anymore. Treated her like a nobody and rushed her on her way out. Strange.
It looks like all teh security was trying to move her along, but she wanted to stay.
So she was already irritated before anything else (like touching or stepping) even happened.
And, I see it wasnt even the lady who Kelly was yelling at, who stepped on it! I think thats what the dispute was.
The lady with the longer hair stepped on the dress instead.
I don’t think its right to be that aggressive esp in a professional setting because clearly the security are not trying to harm her (the lady even kept a smile about it), but trying to keep the venue flowing smoothly– cos shes not the only person on the carpet.
I call over reaction to pick a fight about it rather than to continue standing and smiling (like she first was doing, and just disregarding the security).
Had she kept that up, it would have ended more positively (for her). Now shes got bad press that will be forever.
I’ve always heard Cannes has their own rules for the red carpet and that they are strictly enforced But this is not a good look.
Are there videos of them treating anyone else like this? Blocking pictures with their arms as if the celeb is going to make a break for it and run back down the stairs?
Whatever happened, one thing is clear: the Cannes staff need to be educated about how to treat people right and respectfully. And how to be discreet and act inconspicuously in front of the cameras.
Where on earth is touching someone ok?
Whatever may have been the reason for the security to want Kelly away from the steps, I doubt the reason was valid or should have included shooing Kelly away.
Cannes is *always * late, not least because absolute zero listers like some runners-up from long ago seasons of Germany’s Next Top Model, who never became top models, are allowed to pose, especially this year. I really have no idea why big name brands still cooperate with Heidi and her more than questionable organisation. And anyway, who are they compared to Kelly?
She’s defended Chris Brown on multiple occasions and has said men who beat women deserve “grace” and “to be forgiven”. In the wake of the Diddy and Cassie video, nobody in their right mind should ever be “Team Kelly”.
The woman touched her. Don’t put your hands on people without their consent. Simple as that. And all the dog whistles in this comment section…some of you are telling on yourselves.
100%
This does not feel like a safe place for black women at all, at all…. wowzers….
I got several “Don’t talk to me like that”.
Some of the comments in this posting are why black women do not feel safe around white women.
The lack of empathy and understanding is astounding.
Truly shocking.
Good on you, Ms Kelly. She kept it moving, while also doing her job of posing. Sorry it wasn’t fast enough for those French security staff but they had no right to crowd her like that (and it seems maybe even touch her). I’d flip out. She was right to stand up for herself.
Also, it’s so hot out, I’m ready to tell people off for sideways glances, forget trying to herd me anywhere.
Celebs have specific time slots and a specific order for the red carpet, so if someone is late, they will be moved along by the red carpet handlers (there are people whose entire job is to ensure the choreography of the red carpet goes smoothly) so that the celebs who are scheduled next don’t have to wait and to avoid a backlog.
Red carpets are much much more choreographed than people realise.
On the other hand it’s France, so I’m willing to bet racism did play a factor.
Why is that security guard holding up her arm in front of Kelly… f-ing up her photos: WTF? Is that how she treated other stars???
You point your finger Kelly! The staff was being rude, but that blonde with her arm blocking Kelly and the hand just about touching her was way out of line. Kelly politely told them to stop and got in that lady’s face after she did not back up out of her space. And in America, we point all the time, it’s not the worst thing in the world. What she is doing right there is emphazing each word, showing us exactly how close that woman is to her, and trying to get her to back away without touching her. As a white woman, who knows all the tricks white women pull, wow, they didn’t even try to hide the r*cism.
A white SECURITY woman accosts a Black woman in full view of public & press, & people are criticizing the Black woman?
Check your micro aggressions, folks, & stop playing into the “white woman as victim” trope.