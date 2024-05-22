Princess Kate has a ‘very clear long-term vision,’ much like the Queen Mum

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother (or “Queen Mum”) passed away in 2002 at the age of 101. It feels like most people under the age of 50 or even 60 have scant memories of her, but she exists in the royal zeitgeist as a “popular” figure, a widow, and the queen consort who helped her husband through his brother’s abdication and World War II. One story I always believe about the Queen Mum is that she spent the last four decades of her life absolutely pickled. She was a huge drinker. But sure, she was other things as well. Over the years, they’ve tried to make Kate, the Princess of Wales, sound like she’s the second coming of the Queen Mum, because all of these royal historians love nothing more than a strained historical comparison. Kate is the Queen Mum, Prince Harry is King Edward VIII, William is George VI, and Meghan is Wallis? Like, these historians really believe that.

Kate Middleton is “extremely popular” and “ignores petty rows”, in a similar way to the Queen Mother, claims a royal historian. Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Gareth Russell said he has spotted a number of similarities between the Princess of Wales and the late royal, who passed away in 2002. The historian told The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I do think the Princess of Wales is very like the late Queen Mother. The Queen Mother in her lifetime was an extraordinarily popular figure, even into the 1990s she was outpolling Diana, sometimes as the nation’s favourite royal. She was hugely, hugely popular and part of the secret that she had was that she sees it as a marathon, not a sprint. And I do think Kate has that very clear long-term vision of you don’t sweat the everyday. You plan five, 10, 15 years and you don’t really let yourself get dragged into easily by the smaller details or the headlines every week.” Gareth added that it’s actually a lot “trickier in today’s society” for Kate than it would have been for the Queen Mother to do. Gareth continued: “I also think the Princess of Wales is tough in the best way possible. I use that as a compliment in the way I do with the Queen Mother. I think you have to be someone who is prepared to protect your private life, which the Queen Mother very much did with her husband and her two daughters and also kind of keep putting one foot in front of the other and just keep going.”

“Kate has that very clear long-term vision of you don’t sweat the everyday.” Kate used to sweat the everyday stuff constantly. She was in a near-constant state of being reactive to whatever the Sussexes were doing. Kate is also extremely short-sighted, although that’s a characteristic shared by the entire Windsor clan these days. Kate bullied Meghan and tried to bully Rose, never understanding that her own position was pretty tenuous. Kate has never even built up reserves of goodwill with the public, as the Queen Mum did and as Diana did too. You can see that this year, that’s all I’ll say.