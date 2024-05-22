Princess Kate has a ‘very clear long-term vision,’ much like the Queen Mum

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother (or “Queen Mum”) passed away in 2002 at the age of 101. It feels like most people under the age of 50 or even 60 have scant memories of her, but she exists in the royal zeitgeist as a “popular” figure, a widow, and the queen consort who helped her husband through his brother’s abdication and World War II. One story I always believe about the Queen Mum is that she spent the last four decades of her life absolutely pickled. She was a huge drinker. But sure, she was other things as well. Over the years, they’ve tried to make Kate, the Princess of Wales, sound like she’s the second coming of the Queen Mum, because all of these royal historians love nothing more than a strained historical comparison. Kate is the Queen Mum, Prince Harry is King Edward VIII, William is George VI, and Meghan is Wallis? Like, these historians really believe that.
Kate Middleton is “extremely popular” and “ignores petty rows”, in a similar way to the Queen Mother, claims a royal historian. Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Gareth Russell said he has spotted a number of similarities between the Princess of Wales and the late royal, who passed away in 2002.
The historian told The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I do think the Princess of Wales is very like the late Queen Mother. The Queen Mother in her lifetime was an extraordinarily popular figure, even into the 1990s she was outpolling Diana, sometimes as the nation’s favourite royal. She was hugely, hugely popular and part of the secret that she had was that she sees it as a marathon, not a sprint. And I do think Kate has that very clear long-term vision of you don’t sweat the everyday. You plan five, 10, 15 years and you don’t really let yourself get dragged into easily by the smaller details or the headlines every week.”
Gareth added that it’s actually a lot “trickier in today’s society” for Kate than it would have been for the Queen Mother to do.
Gareth continued: “I also think the Princess of Wales is tough in the best way possible. I use that as a compliment in the way I do with the Queen Mother. I think you have to be someone who is prepared to protect your private life, which the Queen Mother very much did with her husband and her two daughters and also kind of keep putting one foot in front of the other and just keep going.”
“Kate has that very clear long-term vision of you don’t sweat the everyday.” Kate used to sweat the everyday stuff constantly. She was in a near-constant state of being reactive to whatever the Sussexes were doing. Kate is also extremely short-sighted, although that’s a characteristic shared by the entire Windsor clan these days. Kate bullied Meghan and tried to bully Rose, never understanding that her own position was pretty tenuous. Kate has never even built up reserves of goodwill with the public, as the Queen Mum did and as Diana did too. You can see that this year, that’s all I’ll say.
“You plan five, 10, 15 years…”
Plan what exactly? She doesn’t do anything.
Right now Kate is planning her next five early years questions that will take her 5,10,15 years …
We don’t even know where she is much less her having a plan. I don’t believe that we will see Can’t again. This is just them making stuff up to cover for WHERE IS CANT.
Can we please stop attacking her?
As someone who treats cancer patients her age in the vicinity that they found it, she very likely may not have more than 10 years.
People aren’t attacking her. People are attacking Kensington palace, who have disappeared her only to then drag her out for their own sake. She has been dismissed and forgotten by the royal establishment, and they are using her image to suit their needs. That’s the crux of the criticism here. Yes, she seems to have been complicit in a lot of the infantilization of her, but ultimately, this is a woman who has completely disappeared, and who seems to be completely at the mercy of people who see her only as an empty shell to thrust into the public when they need her.
Demanding proof of life for the POW after 150 days is not attacking her, not believing a damned thing KP and their media cronies say after so many bald faced lies have been foisted on the public is not to be wondered at.
The QM ignored “petty rows”? I thought she was all up in the row with Ed and Wallis. And Kate is an instigator of “petty rows”.
I read a biography on the royal family (Windsors) recommended by CB commentors. And the QM came across as old fashioned, short sighted, an elitist and very very petty. So this comparison does her no favors.
@seraphina – was coming to say the same thing. By all accounts she does deserve credit for supporting her husband, who wasn’t the strongest person, and for remaining in London during the blitz, which was good for morale during WWII.
But was she a nice person? History seems to say otherwise – classist, elitist, petty and generally unkind to those she thought were beneath her – which was pretty much everyone.
Wanted to say this exact thing.
She was infamous for holding grudges, being petty and scheming. History has not been kind to QM and stories that have come up about her about her machinations show her to be very machiavellian.
Is this a one stone two birds story? Suddenly the QM is canonised and Khate gets to ride along?
I’ve read quite a few people say quite bluntly that the Queen Mum was a bitch. Even her own daughters found her difficult and cruel.
These articles do her no favours, just as people start to forget she exists they write some fluff that brings up feelings of #whereiskate.
If she had a vision she would send messages every now and then this here, or she would write notes to hospitals for exemples.
It’s like we are supposed to believe that she has this amazing vision but just doesn’t articulate it or do anything to share it. But sure, I’m sure she’s amazing and a genius within her own head.
Interesting that privacy is expected and respected for tax funded Kate Middleton. But its a dirty word that is used to bully Harry and Meghan.
Anyway, I tried to remember the causes the Queen Mother supported. I can’t remember.
I do remember that she like Kate, never tried to build a bridge between her husband and his brother.
And of course she was a drunk.
She didn’t support her gay long time designer.
Oh, showed favouritism towards William while ignoring Harry. And she died in debt!
Such a great role model for Kate!
She died in debt!? I thought the Queen adored her and spoilt her rotten.
QE was constantly paying her debts, but QM was always ringing up new ones. I think they’d get to a point of being past due and embarrassing, and then brought to QE attention.
Was she a gambler? What debts could she have,do these people even possess credit cards?
Where IS Kate, BTW? Is she alive, dead, comatose, thriving? Sitting on a bench somewhere, mumbling? In Switzerland, getting some expensive therapy? Wherever she is and whatever she’s doing, I doubt she’s thinking long term about the fucked up BRF at all. Charlotte seems to really love her, so I hope for her sake she’s doing well.
Yes, the Queen had to pay £7M of her debts if I remember correctly. So, this fairytale about her leaving Harry money never made sense.
Right! Apparently tax payer funded royals deserve privacy and free Americans do not.
I don’t remember qM doing anything much other than the odd appearance and the odd wave and shed loads of drinking. She really couldn’t have done much as she started drinking by noon, had a bottle of plonk with lunch (after her aperitif), then cocktails in the afternoon, another bottle of plonk and something after. That’s the regimen we’ve even been told about.
It’s the hypocrisy and prejudice the royalists and British media never recognise in themselves. Privacy for the white lady and not the black lady.
@wagiman, may be that’s what the writer alludes to?
She supported the cause of Gin-Down-Her-Throat early in the morning, Pints-of-lager in public and all around a glutenous life of petty grudges.
Damn. If there’s one good thing to be said about the hagiography of Kate, it’s that the responses of commenters here have taught me SO MUCH about how deeply f–ked up and dysfunctional the RF has ALWAYS been. Being American and rather young (10) when she died, I admit that I kind of bought into the image of her being this endearing old granny with a mischievous streak, like a British version of Sophia from The Golden Girls. I had no idea she was so awful.
Such a pity that Kate missed out on exchanging racist opinions and knocking back crack babies with her great-grandmother-in-law.
She must have asked Andrew the secret to not sweating.
She doesn’t really seem to exist without those petty rows and weekly headlines — the last 5-6 months seems like solid evidence of that.
I think the sad fact is that people seemed to have stopped caring that she’s not around and are not even questioning the fact that there has been no verified sighting of her.
The QM was also a near-compulsive gambler. QEII often had to step in and pay her debts. And let’s not forget that she was a main player in her the coddling of William.
So – what do QM and Kate have in common then, besides a lack of vision *and* intelligence?
Both are racists, both like drinking, are lazy, hate mingling with peasants, both squirrel jewelry away that they don’t own. After all, Kate was the last one seen wearing the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace before it went missing.
I’d be so proud to be compared to someone born in 1900…
The only thing I can think of when these two women are/were mentioned together is — one was a Nazi sympathizer, the other is a racist. Full Stop.
They are both gone.
Spotted a number of similarities? Kate is just like the queen mum? Do they mean they’re both not alive anymore? They’re both raging alcoholics? Both racists? Both favored the heir over the “spares?”
I guess they think we don’t remember what a terrible person the queen mum was. Why would anyone want to be compared to her?
It’s also interesting that Kate is such a nonentity that she has to constantly be compared to (or she, herself, copies) other people. She has no sense of self, no passions, no personal style, and will leave no legacy. She’s a big fat nothing burger who will be remembered for single white femaling her sister-in-law and being a royal racist along with king Chuckles.
💯
Great point sussexwatcher. People like Diana don’t get compared to others (unless it’s to Camilla favourably!). She was unique – a once in a millenium person.
Meghan stood out too with real charisma.
Kate never evolved into her true authentic self – she lacks that strong identity.
Yes, the Queen Mum was a horrible person, and yes, Kate is like her in many ways:
1. Had a thing for her husband’s brother and resented said brother’s wife. Check.
2. She was (for the times) considered to have married above her station, being the first non-member of a royal family to marry into the British royal family since Henry VIII married whoever, whenever he wanted. Her marriage to Albert was considered as a sign that the royal family was “modernizing.” So, check.
3. She was a moderately attractive woman who aged poorly, and she was able to dress to the nines because of her position. The media over praised her and acted as though Her Royal Mediocre Frumpiness was the be-all end-all of beauty and fashion despite what people saw with their own eyes. (She greatly resented her husband’s brother’s wife in part because said wife was the actual stylish one). Another check for Khate.
4. She relished her position as a royal and loooooved being queen and was just as devasted when the king died to lose that position as she was about losing her husband (she went into hiding after the king dies and was lured out to work only when they promised she’d by styled “Elizabeth, the Queen Mother” rather than dowager). Again, a check for Khate.
5. She was ruthless, held grudges, and allowed lies about others to be printed in the press to save her own skin. Check.
6. She was racist. Check.
7. She was a hard worker. Well, Khate can’t win them all.
I’m not sure if Khate is or was a drinker, but yeah. And as you said, Khate’s a nonentity when it comes down to it, not like the Queen Mum.
Cough “bs” cough
I guess the new plan is to release daily reminders, I mean articles, of Special K’s physical presence and popularity, to distract from people noticing that she hasn’t actually been credibly seen in person since December. The BM giving updates on her cancelled events and noting further extensions of her prolonged absence while ignoring the elephant in the room is interesting. Btw, where’s Kate?
Yes, the message here is definitely, Remember dear old Kate? She and the Queen Mum are so similar!
Instead of actually seeing her, they remind us that at least she exists or existed. Very weird.
Well yeah I can easily believe that Kate’s longterm plans (at least, prior to whatever the hell is going on currently) involve heavy daily drinking.
Maybe she’s having a tipple with the QM now
There are times when I despair of the English history curriculum. They think QM was a fluffy grandma type. She was *so* right-wing, my goodness.
Blowing everyone else’s money and never held accountable for it. Is it any wonder that Andrew & Charles thought this was OK and emulated the same behaviour.
Anyway, long-term strategy isn’t Kate’s job. That’s Eggy, and he can’t see past today’s hashtags & headlines.
Yes, I thought everyone blamed her for Charles extravagant taste and imperiousness. Oddly, I don’t think of Kate having extravagant taste, but I think that’s because her clothes are so underwhelming I forget that they’re also ungodly expensive.
The queen mum was a raging racist, was cruel and cutting to her son in law Phillip, interfered in the queen’s rule, coddled Charles and William, helping to make them the men they are today so, yeah Kate’s just like her.
She was on good terms with Snowdon who was emotionally abusive to Margaret
Ah, glad someone else remembers history correctly. What the heck is this article supposed to be? And comparing her popularity with Diana’s so in proxy Khate is as.. what? More popular than Diana? Whatever they are having, I want one too cause these people are hihihi on something.
They must have been polling racist royalists. I can see Di being unpopular there.
More st Kate spin. The queen mum did actually do a lot more appearances than Kate. The queen mum would criticize kates lazy ways.
The QM was also an insufferable old snob who’d have said she was too ‘ordinary’
Kate has zilch ideas. And no clear vision.
It’s not a coincidence that this puff piece and yesterday’s Early Years briefing coincides with another surge on social media questioning Kate being missing since Christmas Day and speculation surrounding her health.
KP definitely monitors Twitter, TikTok etc and took action to try and dampen another frenzy that necessitated the video announcement of her cancer.
So weird. The woman has cancer – she’s planning how to get through the day, never mind 15 years into the future.
You’d think the British media had learned their lesson after trying to pass off an obviously doctored photo of Kate that they needed to stop being propagandists for KP. It is utterly bizarre that they keep writing articles about her as if everything is normal when they don’t even know if she is alive or in a vegetative state. Billy is making a real fool out of them.
They’re really scraping the bottom of the barrel for nonsensical stories now. Meanwhile, the elephant in the room they should be addressing is where is Kate and what is her condition?
The queen mother was a sort of Barbara Cartland figure growing up. She was liked. But as you get older and read more, you find out she was as tight as all hell and would argue over staff wages and pensions, wanting to give them the bare minimum, kick them out of accommodation as soon as their roles were redundant, even penny pinch their Christmas gifts. She was also given to saying really nasty extreme right wing stuff, pro Nazi things, particularly after a drink or two. On another vibe, the photo of Kate at the top is one of the those I find extraordinary, like her face is totally gauze. That level of photoshop is nothing the other members of the BRF get/request. Totally unreal, almost laughably unreal, particularly when she is surrounded by other people who look more normal.
Totally right Sparrow. The King, Queen and Elizabeth and Margaret were pictured on a balcony giving nazi salutes.
My sister was an army wife years ago and her husband worked for the QM and said she was a vile old battle axe.
The only way Kate is similar to the QM is in her negative behaviours – as others have pointed out. In terms of what passes for ‘work’ in Royal Circles, the QM was an old fashioned trooper, refusing to retire and insisting on keeping to engagements, even when just out of hospital – which is the exact opposite of what we have now with Kate. Less than three months before her 101st birthday she was out at the Chelsea Flower Show for example…
Honestly, these people just make stuff up to fill column inches. I doubt they even buy their own stories for a hot minute.
She was packing in more engagements in the weeks before her 100th birthday than Billy Idle has all this year: per the Guardian:
“Less than three months before her 101st birthday, she attended the Chelsea Flower Show and appeared to have recovered from a collar bone injury.
Then, in a surprise development, the Queen Mother was admitted to hospital on August 1 and was given an emergency blood transfusion after being diagnosed as suffering from anaemia.
She was taken by car to the King Edward VII Hospital, in central London, and was able to walk unaided up the three steps into the private clinic.
Considering her great age, the Queen Mother had been undertaking a hectic round of public and private engagements. On July 13 she had flown 80 miles by helicopter to Walmer Castle, near Deal, Kent, where she spent three nights and carried out official engagements as Warden of the Cinque Ports.
She also attended a photocall on behalf of English Heritage and paid a private visit to Dover. On July 16 she flew back to London and began preparations for her next trip by helicopter on July 19 to Sandringham for the Norfolk village’s annual flower show the following Wednesday.
She spent 90 minutes in the blistering heat, viewing the exhibits, shaking hands and chatting to people. While at Sandringham she hosted a house party, attended church and held a picnic lunch at Holkham beach.
The Queen Mother flew to Windsor on July 27 and, despite feeling tired, insisted on going to Ascot races the following day, Saturday, to see the George VI and Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes.
She had lunch with friends on Sunday and returned to London on Monday, July 30. On July 31, Clarence House announced that the Queen Mother was resting, suffering from mild heat exhaustion.”
Prince Philip apparently disliked her.
Why are they writing this when Kate hasn’t been seen in about 5 months?
Next, the Sun et al used to compare Kate to Diana (made easier when Kate wore Diana-like clothing and wore her jewelry). The tabloids used to compare her actions to how William’s mother behaved as well.
Now all of a sudden out of the blue there’s this piece comparing Kate to the Queen Mum (and it doesn’t seem backhanded). Was someone asking for this?
Maybe with Meghan wearing Di’s jewelry and PH being compared to Di, the decision is to malign Diana more and build up comparisons to other family members?
They literally have nothing else to write about. The other royals are bores. I still can’t wrap my head around she and Charles both having cancer and hospitalizations at the same time. Why did I assume these people were frequently screened for illness and had full body scans annually? Makes me feel like there’s no hope for us normies.
Some of the royal commentators/fan fiction writers might think that writing obsequious, rosy-toned slop is a good way to ingratiate yourself with Kate and her family. I’d wager some of them hope that, when Kate’s exile comes to an end (no matter the reason she has been in exile), they’ve done a good job to position themselves as the most sympathetic of all the lapdogs, in order to win a “coming out”, or “return to public life” interview.
Of course she does. She stalked someone and chased away anyone around him until he married her and they both disliked certain people.
And so the ramp up for trooping begins. It will be interesting to see, when she is absent, whether she gets a mention in the coverage or whether the rota will continue to ignore her existence at KP’s direction.
Sounds about right.
Kate as a gin-soaked racist.