Prince William thinks Harry is jealous of his ‘starring role’ in Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding

Last December, Prince William’s minions went on an especially tacky briefing spree about the Duke of Westminster’s upcoming June wedding. According to “royal sources,” Hugh Grosvenor (the Duke of Westminster) refused to invite the Sussexes to his wedding because he is “very conscious of royal sensitivities” and he hates the Sussexes because they bad-mouthed the Windsors. Except that it looks like Hugh actually did invite the Sussexes and Harry declined, but Harry and Hugh spoke and they’re fine. That hasn’t stopped William from trying to exploit Hugh’s wedding to further his grudge against Harry. Recently, we heard that William will be an usher at Hugh’s wedding, and somewhat hilariously, William will be the only royal there, as King Charles and Camilla are skipping Hugh’s wedding too. There’s also a little side-story about whether Prince George will attend too.

Among the guests is future King Prince William, 41, who will be performing the role of an usher during the ceremony. Hugh and William have long enjoyed a close friendship – with the Duke of Westminster named as Prince George’s godfather. So it is perhaps unsurprising that the Prince of Wales will take on a starring role in the nuptials. Prince William, one of the Duke’s closest friends, is a confirmed attendee at the wedding in Chester in June 7. It was reported on Sunday that William will play a key role in the nuptials, and will act as an usher when guests file into Chester Cathedral. Friends have suggested the Prince of Wales was first asked in December to be an usher at the wedding at Chester Cathedral next month. At one stage, he was even said to have been earmarked as a best man. A well-informed source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘William was asked to have a prominent role in the wedding and that’s what triggered Harry to decline an invitation. Apparently he [Harry] was put out by the request when he thought it should have been him.’ When Prince William’s eldest son Prince George was born in 2013, Hugh Grosvenor, known to friends as ‘Huey’, was named godfather. The Mail on Sunday reported this weekend that, alongside his father, Prince George, the duke’s godson, is also set to play a prominent role in the wedding. When he was asked to be godfather to the future king in 2013, the Duke was the youngest of the seven godparents. As the young prince, 10, takes a starring role in the wedding, it will come as he prepares to head to secondary school in September.

Re: George’s attendance… it will be curious to see if George goes, because other sources are saying no, he won’t go because the wedding falls on a school day. So Hugh won’t have his royal godson (George) or royal godfather (the king) in attendance at his wedding. And not only that, but Prince William is making Hugh’s wedding all about William. William is loudly bragging that HE will have a “starring role” as an usher, and that his starring role is the reason why Harry declined to come. I guess no one has asked why William lied when he ran around telling everyone that Hugh didn’t even invite Harry. The lie was quickly changed to “Harry’s not coming because he won’t be the STAR, unlike William!” I’ve said this before, but this is not how you behave around someone else’s wedding, especially one of the richest men in the UK. William’s tacky, gauche behavior is being noted across the aristocracy, believe that.