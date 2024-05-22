Prince William thinks Harry is jealous of his ‘starring role’ in Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding

Last December, Prince William’s minions went on an especially tacky briefing spree about the Duke of Westminster’s upcoming June wedding. According to “royal sources,” Hugh Grosvenor (the Duke of Westminster) refused to invite the Sussexes to his wedding because he is “very conscious of royal sensitivities” and he hates the Sussexes because they bad-mouthed the Windsors. Except that it looks like Hugh actually did invite the Sussexes and Harry declined, but Harry and Hugh spoke and they’re fine. That hasn’t stopped William from trying to exploit Hugh’s wedding to further his grudge against Harry. Recently, we heard that William will be an usher at Hugh’s wedding, and somewhat hilariously, William will be the only royal there, as King Charles and Camilla are skipping Hugh’s wedding too. There’s also a little side-story about whether Prince George will attend too.
Among the guests is future King Prince William, 41, who will be performing the role of an usher during the ceremony. Hugh and William have long enjoyed a close friendship – with the Duke of Westminster named as Prince George’s godfather. So it is perhaps unsurprising that the Prince of Wales will take on a starring role in the nuptials.
Prince William, one of the Duke’s closest friends, is a confirmed attendee at the wedding in Chester in June 7. It was reported on Sunday that William will play a key role in the nuptials, and will act as an usher when guests file into Chester Cathedral.
Friends have suggested the Prince of Wales was first asked in December to be an usher at the wedding at Chester Cathedral next month. At one stage, he was even said to have been earmarked as a best man.
A well-informed source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘William was asked to have a prominent role in the wedding and that’s what triggered Harry to decline an invitation. Apparently he [Harry] was put out by the request when he thought it should have been him.’
When Prince William’s eldest son Prince George was born in 2013, Hugh Grosvenor, known to friends as ‘Huey’, was named godfather. The Mail on Sunday reported this weekend that, alongside his father, Prince George, the duke’s godson, is also set to play a prominent role in the wedding. When he was asked to be godfather to the future king in 2013, the Duke was the youngest of the seven godparents.
As the young prince, 10, takes a starring role in the wedding, it will come as he prepares to head to secondary school in September.
Re: George’s attendance… it will be curious to see if George goes, because other sources are saying no, he won’t go because the wedding falls on a school day. So Hugh won’t have his royal godson (George) or royal godfather (the king) in attendance at his wedding. And not only that, but Prince William is making Hugh’s wedding all about William. William is loudly bragging that HE will have a “starring role” as an usher, and that his starring role is the reason why Harry declined to come. I guess no one has asked why William lied when he ran around telling everyone that Hugh didn’t even invite Harry. The lie was quickly changed to “Harry’s not coming because he won’t be the STAR, unlike William!” I’ve said this before, but this is not how you behave around someone else’s wedding, especially one of the richest men in the UK. William’s tacky, gauche behavior is being noted across the aristocracy, believe that.
His “starring role” as an usher. lol.
Right? Usher is role you give to your most obnoxious cousin whom your family emotionally blackmails you into inviting at all.
Exactly. And you tap someone else to be back up in case said usher shows up drunk.
The BRF are definitely crazy folks!
Am I crazy or is an usher the most basic, low level role, given to someone who you can’t trust with real responsibilities?
The only stylish thing to do here as a future king, is to decline any roles and be discreet coming in and out of the wedding, the dinner and all that. But we know Bulliam is incapable of any of this and he has to use any and all invites to further his profile as Nice. Made into a narcissist like his daddy.
Harry could care less. He is busy doing his jobs and helping others. Big deal Peg is an usher. More crap to cover over the fact the Can’t is missing.
Usher is the job for the ones who WILL run with scissors. And they are often still baffled by the assignment. Huevo is the obvious choice for this position.
In most weddings even the groom doesn’t have a “starring” role. If I were the bride to be I’d be less than impressed to hear that Prince William expects to be the focus of attention at MY wedding!
It’s gotten the norm that Kate’s not even mentioned anymore. It’s like she doesn’t exist… #whereiskate
God, William is so tacky that I read this whole thing while visibly cringing
Heuvo is married tl the woman who wore as close to white as she could to someone else’s wedding.
Two peas in a pod. It’s all about them.
Cowmilla also wore white to Diana and charles’ wedding. They are all the same.
Imagine being in your 40’s, the heir to the throne, and STILL being this childish. It really takes the cake. I mean, dude…you literally have everything…you want for nothing…do you need to brag about being an usher???? That is like something my nephew would brag about and he is 8 years old. Billy boy is really insanely childish. How TF is he expected to “rule” as an adult if he can’t even go one week without throwing a tantrum? Also….where tf is Kate???
This is like one of those “Am I the A-hole” threads on Reddit. William might just as well wear a white gown to the wedding for maximum attention.
Well with Kate not attending that job falls to Bully
Nah. He’ll just wear primrose yellow.
Peg is accusing H of being jealous of him. Sooooooooooo… what I take from this is that Peg has been feeling over-the-top jealous of H lately. Enough so that he had his people put an article out.
H is meeting with world leaders… but Peg gets to be an usher!!
The fact that the DM is making a point to call William one of the duke’s closest friends makes me think he is definitely not one of his closest friends. And apparently Harry’s not going bc he thought a starring role in the wedding should have gone to him and not William? Pretty sure that role belongs to the bride. And pretty sure Harry is not pressed over whether he’s an usher. Omg, this is trashy.