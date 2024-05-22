Prince Harry was offered royal lodging, which he rejected for security reasons

Prince Harry was in London for three nights two weeks ago and he didn’t see his father, and the royal establishment cannot shut up about it. I’ve lost count of how many different stories/lies have been briefed to royal reporters, suffice to say that King Charles’s story keeps changing. King Charles refused to meet with Prince Harry because of Camilla, then Charles hated Harry and would never allow a rival royal operation on his doorstep, then Charles was mad that Harry didn’t beg to see him, then Charles was mad that he was being forced to brief against Harry constantly, then Prince William’s people even said that Charles was gaslighting Harry, then after all that, the palace was like: we even offered Harry a place to stay and Harry could have met his father, but Harry chose not to. Well, the Telegraph has an exclusive piece with yet another version.

The Duke of Sussex turned down an invitation from his father to stay at a royal residence earlier this month because of security concerns, The Telegraph understands. Prince Harry, 39, spent three nights in London when he flew from California to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games but did not see the King. He is said to have made several personal requests for a meeting but on arrival in the UK, issued a statement stating that he and his father would not meet. He suggested it was because the King was too busy. However, Charles, 75, did agree to a request from his younger son to stay at an undisclosed royal residence, aware that he no longer has an official UK home. Had the invitation been accepted, it may have provided an opportunity to spend some time together outside of their hectic schedules. The Duke declined because the offer did not come with any security provision, meaning he would have been staying in a visible location with public entrance and exit points and no police protection. Instead, he chose to stay at a hotel, as he has done on all recent visits, meaning he could come and go unseen. Royal residences are among the best protected properties in the country, with armed officers stationed at the gates. However, the Duke’s primary concern is the level of security he is afforded outside. The Duke remains devastated about the withdrawal of his right to automatic police protection, which has become one of the biggest barriers to reconciliation with his father.

[From The Telegraph]

I have no idea if this is coming from Charles’s people or Harry’s people, but I suspect it’s a little bit of both. Buckingham Palace clearly ran to Roya Nikkhah at the Times after Harry left town, and they planted the seed of this, that Charles did invite Harry to stay at a royal property. Given what the Telegraph claims now, I would guess that Harry was offered a room in St. James’s Palace rather than Buckingham Palace or Clarence House. There is more foot traffic around SJP and the lack of security would have made for a dangerous situation for Harry. The security issue should not be underestimated here – given Charles’s visible panic and fury, he would absolutely put Harry in a dangerous position to “teach Harry a lesson.” Harry saw the trap and the risk and stepped away. The fact that Charles’s people were briefing the press about Harry staying at a hotel while Harry was physically in the UK tells you all you need to know about how little Charles cares about his son’s safety.