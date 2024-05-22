Gen Z has declared that ankle socks are out of style



I was born in 1984, which puts me in that Elder Millennial/Xennial category (EMX for short). EMXers remember life before the Internet, home computers, and smartphones. We excelled at T9 texting and wore the F outta JNCO jeans first, then skinny jeans later. A Millennial brought you Facebook (okay, fine, I concede that one hasn’t ended up great but it was cool before the Boomers took over, jk jk jk!). Here’s a list of things that we’ve done and a Reddit thread of positive contributions.

But, time has done its thing and our generation has taken a step back to the latest gen of young adults, Gen Z. Gen Z has a lot of good qualities. They’re great at speaking out to push for political and social change and stand up for themselves in the workplace. They’re also busy rolling their eyes at the side part hairdo and canceling my beloved skinny jeans. AS IF! Well, according to Gen Z, Millennials apparently have a tell that makes it easy to spot us while out in the wild: ankle socks. Yup! Apparently ankle socks are a “Millennial giveaway” and soooo out of style.

Gen Z is at it again. First, they came for skinny jeans. Then they came for side parts. Now it’s about socks. A TikTok that says you can tell someone from Gen Z apart from a millennial based on the socks they are wearing at the gym is going viral. Gen Z wears crew socks, and millennials/everyone else wears ankle socks. Yes, they’re coming for ankle socks! People on TikTok are asking “Am I uncool?” for their choice in socks. [One] person bregrudingly retired their ankle socks. Other people disagree with the ankle sock hate. “Gen Z will never scare me out of wearing a side part or ankle socks!” [another] millennial screamed. Not all millennials are doom and gloom about this new sock development. Another person said they always thought ankle socks were ugly: “I always had trouble getting them to stay on my feet.”

I know that every generation has its own contributions to how it’s shaped society as a whole, but shut the front door and get off my lawn with this crazy talk! What’s wrong with ankle socks? I never gave up skinny jeans and I sure as hell am not giving up my ankle socks! Though, to be fair, I generally wear the same pair of Rothy flats that Mr. Rosie bought me for Christmas 2019 with my skinny jeans, so I’m not wearing socks anyway, but STILL. It’s the principle of the matter! I will freely admit that all of my workout socks are the Puma ankle socks you get at Costco, and I love them, so come find me at the gym, lol. I actually gave up crew socks for them years ago, and I am not going back. Look, Gen Z, we can all peacefully co-exist on this one issue, mmmkay? You can have my ankle socks when you pry them off my cold, dead feet…actually, no, you can’t. Bury me in the ones I’ll be wearing when I die on this hill.