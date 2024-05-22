Gen Z has declared that ankle socks are out of style

I was born in 1984, which puts me in that Elder Millennial/Xennial category (EMX for short). EMXers remember life before the Internet, home computers, and smartphones. We excelled at T9 texting and wore the F outta JNCO jeans first, then skinny jeans later. A Millennial brought you Facebook (okay, fine, I concede that one hasn’t ended up great but it was cool before the Boomers took over, jk jk jk!). Here’s a list of things that we’ve done and a Reddit thread of positive contributions.
But, time has done its thing and our generation has taken a step back to the latest gen of young adults, Gen Z. Gen Z has a lot of good qualities. They’re great at speaking out to push for political and social change and stand up for themselves in the workplace. They’re also busy rolling their eyes at the side part hairdo and canceling my beloved skinny jeans. AS IF! Well, according to Gen Z, Millennials apparently have a tell that makes it easy to spot us while out in the wild: ankle socks. Yup! Apparently ankle socks are a “Millennial giveaway” and soooo out of style.
Gen Z is at it again. First, they came for skinny jeans. Then they came for side parts. Now it’s about socks.
A TikTok that says you can tell someone from Gen Z apart from a millennial based on the socks they are wearing at the gym is going viral.
Gen Z wears crew socks, and millennials/everyone else wears ankle socks. Yes, they’re coming for ankle socks!
People on TikTok are asking “Am I uncool?” for their choice in socks. [One] person bregrudingly retired their ankle socks. Other people disagree with the ankle sock hate.
“Gen Z will never scare me out of wearing a side part or ankle socks!” [another] millennial screamed.
Not all millennials are doom and gloom about this new sock development. Another person said they always thought ankle socks were ugly: “I always had trouble getting them to stay on my feet.”
I know that every generation has its own contributions to how it’s shaped society as a whole, but shut the front door and get off my lawn with this crazy talk! What’s wrong with ankle socks? I never gave up skinny jeans and I sure as hell am not giving up my ankle socks! Though, to be fair, I generally wear the same pair of Rothy flats that Mr. Rosie bought me for Christmas 2019 with my skinny jeans, so I’m not wearing socks anyway, but STILL. It’s the principle of the matter! I will freely admit that all of my workout socks are the Puma ankle socks you get at Costco, and I love them, so come find me at the gym, lol. I actually gave up crew socks for them years ago, and I am not going back. Look, Gen Z, we can all peacefully co-exist on this one issue, mmmkay? You can have my ankle socks when you pry them off my cold, dead feet…actually, no, you can’t. Bury me in the ones I’ll be wearing when I die on this hill.
Photos credit: Danilo Capece and Syd Wachs on Unsplash, Cottonbro and Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels
My son (13) insists on crew socks and now I know why. They are so ugly. I said what I said.
💯 crew socks should only be worn under pants where you can’t see them
Apparently it’s now cool to wear some kinda socks with those Rothy’s. Really. You can buy some pretty, sheer socks on Amazon or whatever but again – yeah full-on, visible socks are the thing of the moment.
Props to Gen Z for refusing to walk around with cold ankles.
I’m for weather appropriate sock choices.
Now I know why my stocking stuffers gift of ankle socks go unused.
I had hope for newer generations that they didn’t find it necessary to make these kinds of divides about what people wear and do. Do they realize that they are just like the generations before them in having to make divisions in what is considered “cool” and “uncool”?
The fun part about getting older is not caring what the kids think about my taste. Have fun with your crew socks and ingrown leg hairs!
Lol I kid (mostly) but these types of things always crack me up, there’s no way I could be mistaken for gen z anyway, so why should I try? Is it bad to look my age bracket? I’m not trying to look like “How do you do fellow kids”
Hahahaha same! I’m in my late 40s and I don’t care if my socks are no longer de rigueur. In the spring / summer I wear no-shows with my sneakers, and in the fall / winter I wear knee socks. If I’m wearing flats then it’s often with no socks at all. Woe is me, I guess?
@Beth I agree. I call myself “trend averse.” I just wear what I like. I tend to catch up with a trend right before it peaks and then get used to it and refuse to try the next big thing until it’s about to peak etc. I enjoy fashion, I just can’t keep up with fads and trends. I also don’t want to be the living embodiment of the Steve Buscemi “how do you do fellow kids” meme.
Millennials got a bad rap, we are like the scapegoats of the generations. The boomers blamed us for everything and now Gen Z is clowning on us. I don’t gaf about impressing anyone. Maybe I’ll try the socks and maybe I won’t. In the meantime I’ll just keep wearing my sandals without socks because that is a goofy ass trend that should never have been born. I said what I said
Exactly! Gen X here, I read all that kind of stuff and shrug. Wear what you want.
Hard same. I’m a Baby Gen Xer (1980), old enough to not care what Gen Z or anyone thinks, and it’s a beautiful state of mind lol. Also I feel like Gen X energy is *not* doing the cool, trendy thing anyway, so my ankle socks are their own generational statement. 🤷🏾♀️
Proof that it is uncool: I wear black ankle socks with Doc oxfords and black chuck taylors all summer. I am 54. The minute I put on crew socks, they will also be uncool. So, should I ruin it for the kids?
Hahaa YES @Frankly let’s do it!
As a former ballet dancer I don’t wear any socks, ever, not even in boots, in the midst of winter, just cushioned leather insoles.
I hate skinny jeans, and I can do without side parts. Ponytail or slightly messy bun, and I’m good. Some would say I march to the beat of my own drums.
So these kinds of intergenerational squabbling always amuses me, a xennial, no end.
The feet in the header pic are rockin’ some serious GenX 1990s fashion.
This is not about socks but boomers and computers.. Most of the internet was started by boomers.. Someone said yesterday on a comment to a post that young people should be helping their boomer neighbours with their computers. We’ve been using computers since before Rosie was born and the internet since, well for me 96, which was as early as regular people could in my country. I find this casual ageism (like fb comment) really weird. I’ve used computers longer than most commenters have been alive.
I find the tik tok generation nauseating so that’s my casual ageism. They’re deluded into thinking they’re interesting and they’re innovative. What we did WAS actual innovation not reinventing a boring wheel. And not giving ourselves participation awards.
I’ve been wanting to ask TikTok gen why their feelings about everything deserve so much space and respect, yet they’re fine with attacking people over their age, which is a physical factor people have no control over.
I’m not a boomer but I’m sick of “ok boomer” and all of its iterations. while I like that Gen Z is being taught to hold their own, I don’t like how blatantly disrespectful they feel entitled to be. respect is a two way street.
While I’m at it, I’m soooo tired of working with Gen Z people. they demand so much “support” for doing their job. I have one girl who works under me I have to “support” in showing up on time for work, even though she demands her mother bring her to work because she is not capable for getting there on her own. I have to keep asking her how I can “support her” in doing her job, because she will not do her job. This girl also continues to whine daily about her mom not serving her meals she likes even though she’s “explained her food boundaries” to her mom. She’s 26! I just wonder how they’re going to function when they can’t live at home and have employers treat them like infants anymore.
Every time I am in the gym, I notice (especially as summer arrives down the shore), people with their sweatpants tucked into the long socks. They look ridiculous and they are almost always Gen Z kids. Also, shoulder pads in their workout shirts! Whatever. Gen X here just trying to stay in shape and under the radar. I’ll listen to these kids ‘fashion advice’ once they’ve had to dress themselves with their own money for several decades.
At this point of my aging journey, I give no effs. I like my Belega ankle running socks in the summer and I just re-stocked. In the winter I use a thinner trouser sock for dressier occasions and good old fashioned tube socks for everything else. No one is paying attention if I’m wearing jeans anyway. My question is a more broad question: What do you do with old socks that are getting holes. I don’t want to throw them away but they are outliving it’s usefulness (same with underwear). I would appreciate some help with this. Fabric in landfill is bad.
We grew up dirt poor, and I have a core memory of my mom using my dad’s old (but freshly laundered) underwear as a dust cloth. Depending on the material, socks can be especially good at grabbing dust and pet hair – you put it on over your hand and run it over weird shaped stuff in your home like spindles on the stairs. I still do this with old socks because it’s easier than maneuvering a rectangular dust rag from the store around it. You toss it in the wash and you’re good to go.
I use them to clean up cat barf. you could always learn to darn! wool socks, I will mend.
You could try to learn how to darn them. There are accounts on instagram that show people making such repairs, including on sweaters and patching jeans and it’s soooo mesmerizing. Or, there are places that will recycle clothes. Also, depending on the size, perhaps they could be used for dusting?
you can make rice bags out of old socks to heat up for body parts that ache after working out or whatever, and you can also put soap in them and use them as a body scrubber/exfoliator.
I also keep freshly laundered old socks on my cleaning cupboard so I can clean up spills/stains with like colored fabric.
You can google textile recycling in your area. Although unless you live in a pretty progressive state, it’s doubtful you’ll find a state/local sponsored program. There are also several clothing manufacturers that offer textile recycling, but the most common I’ve seen is for denim. There are also companies that will recycle your textiles, but you have to pay the company to take your old textiles, which is probably why it’s not more common.
Gen X popping in to comment. The beauty of growing older is that you have already participated in whatever “new” trend that pops up. Center part? Yup, did that in the 1970s. Still an absolutely unflattering look for me. Knee high socks? Yup, 70s and 80s. Bell bottoms? 1970s. Boot cut? Yep, early aughts. Big hair, sleek hair, short hair. Oversized tee-shirts and oversized flannel. Hairy pits and legs. Thin brows, thick brows. Check, check, check.
If I knew how to use TikTok, I could post a video telling GenZ that their fashion choices are mystifyingly unflattering. But I don’t care enough. I just tell my kids they look cute as I wave them out the door, and they tell me I look cute with my ankle socks and muumuus and we’re all happy.
Seriously! Baggy jeans and crop tops look good on Gigi Hadid and no one else.
This is why teenagers like them. They won’t like that style after 30 that’s for sure.
I’m Gen X/Elder Millennial and my sock choice has always been seasonal so more leg coverage as the weather gets colder, and less when it’s warmer 🤷🏻♀️ I kinda hate the silicone grip on no-show socks, though. Also not gonna stop side parting my hair. I’ve worn a centre part in the past, but after I stopped wearing bangs, centre parts have just meant fighting my growth pattern, so I’ve stuck with a side part since the turn of the millennium. I also don’t care if my socks or my hair are a “tell.” I’m not trying to hide my age.
Lol, sure – fight for political and social change while giving people crap for wearing the wrong kind of socks.
Hahaha! while they’re ageist AF. Sooo progressive. /s
I’ve never understood why anyone would listen to young adults and teenagers to determine what’s cool. I remember being that age. I didn’t know sh**, I was just loud and obnoxious about my opinions.
And I definitely didn’t know how to dress to flatter my body shape. Judging by the Gen Z kids I see, they don’t either. And stealing decades old fashion trends is what every young generation does. Nothing about this is innovative or new, they’re just too young to know that.
Millennial rant over.
Have fun with the tan lines!
So weird to me when people get offended by changing trends and complain that something they like is out of style.
Trends are superficial. They dont mean anything deep and they’re not about you. But they do change and flow—when people get sick of looking at one thing, they want to look at a different thing instead. No one is *demanding* everyone give up their ankle socks or skinny jeans, or whatever. The times are just moving on. If you don’t care about being on trend then don’t do it, whatever, na zdrovya. But also it’s crazy to get offended when what you like isn’t in anymore. You don’t have to keep up, but you can’t expect the everyone else not to change because you don’t want to…
You’re right, it’s silly to be offended when styles change. But I think it’s OK to be offended if people insult you for not following what they say is the new style.
Honestly I hated ankle socks and the way they always slide down in my shoe and am enjoying some higher socks. They are unflattering but I like the way the youths are embracing some practicality.
Gen Z has HORRIBLE taste if you ask me. They wear ill-fitting jeans/pants and super baggy stuff and cheap looking fake leather pants and socks that go halfway up their legs. I get that the fashion world has also embraced some of these looks, but fashion is terrible right now. I haven’t been wearing my skinny jeans in a while bc of covid (wasn’t going out) and weight gain (perimenopause), but they’ll be back in due course!
I wonder if the side part thing is still a thing? Because that was definitely a few years ago!
I literally had to look up the difference between all these specific sock types. Here is the actual low-down for any other clueless boomers out there like me:
https://cdn.thewirecutter.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/20171017_sock_lengths_single-1024×534.png
Hey kids!
Enjoy your blisters!