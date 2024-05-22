People: Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s marriage ‘is not in the best place at the moment’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marital turmoil covers this week’s issue of People Magazine. It feels like the old-guard entertainment media has been caught off-guard with this retro Bennifer drama, right? It feels like it took them a second to shake off the cobwebs. I will absolutely hate it if, after twenty years, the second Bennifer crash-and-burn plays out exactly like the first. Will everything once again get assigned solely to Jennifer? While I think J.Lo’s This Is Me Now blunder was the start of all this, Ben is at fault too. Several commenters pointed out that This Is Me Now is sort of comparable to Gigli. It wasn’t that Jennifer was doing way too much, it’s that the project flopped and Ben’s embarrassed. If everyone had fallen all over themselves to praise the visual album and documentary, Ben wouldn’t be this upset. Anyway, here’s some of People’s exclusive cover story:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage “is not in the best place at the moment,” a source connected to Lopez reveals in the new issue of PEOPLE.
“She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world,” a music source says of Lopez, who is residing in the couple’s $60 million Beverly Hills marital home while Affleck bunks in a rental a few miles away. “He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day.”
Their differences were laid bare in Lopez’s The Greatest Love Story Never Told, a documentary she filmed while making the movie This Is Me…Now: A Love Story. In the doc, which debuted on Prime Video in February, Affleck talked about rekindling their romance in 2021, 17 years after their high-profile relationship fell apart under the weight of “Bennifer”-mania.
“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’ ” said Affleck, who shares children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Sam, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 52. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’ ”
He added that he and Lopez, who has 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, were “two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise.”
Despite Affleck’s participation in The Greatest Love Story Never Told (and other projects, like her 2002 music video for “Jenny From the Block”), a film source says he’s never been completely comfortable showcasing his romance with Lopez to the world. But at the same time, he has never wanted to stand in the way of who she is as an artist. “He’s always been impressed about how she works so hard and has achieved so much success,” says the film source. “But the openness and promotion is not his way.”
Lopez, who self-financed This is Me…Now: A Love Story and the documentary and is launching a 30-show North American tour this summer to promote her new album This is Me…Now, can get irked that Affleck is not as “structured or disciplined in general as Jennifer,” says the film source. “This is not a bad thing. But it causes frustration.”
The film source says it’s too soon to say what will happen to the couple. “I don’t know if they will split, or if this is something they will work through,” says the source.
One thing is certain: Though they have problems, Affleck and Lopez also share a deep bond that spans two decades. Says the music source, “There have always been clashes in their styles and how they handle issues, but nothing has stopped their love over the years.”
“He’s never been completely comfortable showcasing his romance with Lopez to the world…” Again, how much of this is really about This Is Me Now? Because it feels like that is the root of this year’s drama. Jennifer sharing Ben’s love letters with other people… it definitely feels like that was some kind of breaking point, as was Jennifer barreling ahead with those projects despite repeated warnings from her friends, colleagues and team. But what Ben said is correct too – he knew what he was getting into, he knew J.Lo’s whole deal.
“Introverted” doesn’t mean “introspective”, folks. Pretty sure Affleck isn’t the latter. If he had been, he wouldn’t be in this mess.
I also think this is more about his inability to face being less-than, in any context. Anyway, I hope they can work it out.
It’s pretty sad that she won’t dampen her “look at me!” energy and just enjoy life with her husband. Craving attention over quality of life is just sad.
I think that’s who she is. Shallow as a puddle.
She is not the problem. He’s a drunk and a cheater, who has paps on speed dial. He is playing a tortured artist. He knew Lopez wants the spotlight and chased her. Twice. Stop giving these lame useless dudes excuses. Amber, Angelina, Jada, now Lopez
@Milas — Ben is a recovered alcoholic, not a drunk. Nor is he a violent man like Depp and Pitt so don’t equate him to those monsters. Bennifer are both to blame as neither one can put aside their egos long enough to concentrate on making their marriage work.
Right?? She just had to scream from the mountain top that she “won”. I had second hand embarrassment for them watching the projects. In the documentary, she was so needy! I don’t see how anyone could put up with her long term. She’s 50-something and super successful. She should’ve matured by now.
Since when are we advocating for women to dim their light or be less than to please a man. He claimed to be her biggest fan (now), but still she should make herself smaller or change how she interacts with the world to make him more comfortable. Sorry, but that’s going to have to be a big NO!
Who said she had to “dim her light?” Attention seeking to the detriment of everything else in her life is destroying her life. Her “this is me now” project is a perfect example. She’s so desperate for attention that she ignored common sense and good counsel and ended up making herself look needy and pathetic. Not exactly a shining light.
I’m with you, Lawcatb. If attention gives her energy and creativity or just plain satisfaction, more power to her. I’m sure tons of men would dig that energy and enjoy that life. That Ben might not be one of them is no reason for her to change who she is. She’s also allowed to make strategic mistakes as to her documentary — that does not define her and the moral attachments people are making to her (apparently) lousy documentary is so flippin misogynistic.
Honestly it’s not just that. She had terrible instincts and this was one of them. No one cared about their “love story” like that and she ignored everyone who rightfully said, eh this isn’t going to be it. And then her album came out. I think though that the TikTok people have been going at her pretty hard core for months now and I just think most people find her inauthentic.
I like them together and hope they make it work this time.
“but nothing has stopped their love over the years”
– Not a fan of Jen Garner, but she did (and apparently some strippers as well). Affleck is literally quoted in Playboy saying they fell in love during the filming of Daredevil. He was dating Lopez then!
And JLo married and had children with someone else, and then almost married another guy.
So bizarre that Affleck is acting like he was dragged to marry Garner against his will. JFC. And I am side eyeing Lopez too. I mean I think she did marry Marc Anthony as a freaking rebound, but she stayed with him the longest out of all of her men/husbands/bfs.
“Nothing has stopped their love over the years.” Except for…each taking spouses, with whom they each had children, and having other romantic partners? I get that their schtick is “a love that defies all odds” but it’s a bit hyperbolic to suggest that they’ve had a long-term relationship that has spanned decades.
You ever take an ex back hoping they’d changed? Only to find out they’re in the exact same place as when you left?
Yeah, that’s this. On both sides.
@Get Real- EXACTLY. THIS.
I feel sorry for them. They look like a cute couple and I really would have loved it for them to work it out this time around. Ben is not a great catch with his addiction issues and I admire every woman who puts up with this.
Women are addicts too. JLo is addicted to relationships.
@Get Real-once again- EXACTLY. THIS.
Not only relationships, but validation, work etc
JLo is addicted to herself.
If the documentary was a hit the situation will be really different…OH YES.
When they got back JLO was in a good place with her career, and he played the game. I mean she was even in his commercial.
But now that her ego project has bombed, he is embarassed. How weird.
I think her vanity projects about their relationship is only one big issue among several other issues. They are both to blame. She loves love not the work in a marriage. In the documentary Ben was looking at film camera lenses she was bored and said “Who cares?” Um your director husband cares, try to feign interest. She’s a supreme narcissist, he’s a gambling sex alcohol addict with intimacy issues. Together their issues have issues. It’s her fourth marriage. I didn’t think the cracks would show while they were still newlyweds. There’s not enough room in a $60 million estate that he’s renting a house? They’re done. I hope the kids are alright.
You know, you can think yourself into wanting to be with someone & not actually even like them.
Let alone love, you don’t even like them.
This is Ben. He sounds like he doesn’t even like her. Or Jen1, for that matter.
The captain/water comparison is a terrible analogy. What a thing to think let alone say about your wife.
The timing of this separation makes me wonder if this has anything to do with Sean Combs and her former affiliation with him. Who knows what all is about to leak out.
Why there’s always someone who drag her in Diddy’s mess ?
They split in 2001, it was more than 20 years ago! Leave her out of this.
I stated “it makes me wonder”. That is my right and is same as your right to wonder about him being embarrassed. I’m assuming you do not have anymore direct knowledge in this matter either.
“J.Lo loves to share her love life with her fans” – ijbol
Bold of J.Lo to assume she has fans. She has ppl interested in her marriage bc she married someone famous whom she has a history with. However J.Lo is notorious for treating fans and working class/common folk horribly. It’s not just a one off but multiple accounts from diff ppl over many years. Given how she treats ppl irl it’s clear her love story was purely done not for fans but narcissistic reasons.
Ben strikes me as the person who cannot be alone and must be with someone. It was why he was on Raya for so long but also why he married J.Lo despite her sharing everything bc let’s be real outside of this marriage no one cares what J.Lo has going on and I think she knows it. And Ben knows what she’s like but thought he could live with it but turns out he really can’t.
I’m sincerely asking-Does anyone else think that while Ben has always been an A lister and a celebrity in the spotlight that the level of attention Jlo wants or craves and gets or whatever is something that could be triggering to him as an alcoholic?
Yes he knew the deal he was getting into but if the attention on their relationship is overwhelming to him it’s not good.
Not saying she is solely to blame for anything btw.
People aren’t addicts to just one method of release. An alcoholic isn’t just addicted to alcohol, it’s just the method.
Ben’s an addict.
Jlo knows this.
They married in Vegas. Las Vegas. Gambling. Alcohol. The lifestyle there.
She’s not responsible for his choices. You marry an addict, you’d think you’d do whatever you could to ensure their safety both physical & mental.
So do I think this marriage triggers him? Yes, absolutely.
It’s definitely not stable for an addict.
he is not private lmao they are both fame wh*res who love attention.
he adores pap walks and also did them with ana de armas and Jennifer garner. where is coming this narrative from. there are actors who are private ben affleck is not one of them.
I call your attention to the fabled Scorpion and the Frog. He knew her nature and married her anyway, knowing the risks.
I wonder if her mask slipped? She is famously a horrible person, and she can’t keep up the act forever. Perhaps she treated someone important to him poorly?
A relationship is about compromise. What were the compromise Jlo did for this relationship ? I’ve seen Ben go to every red carpets with her when he walked the red carpet with Garner a couple of times in 10 years of marriage. Attend fashions shows with her when he’s never been before and it’s clearly not his thing. Produced the doc to support her when he was visibly uncomfortable.
She not only shared his private love letters without his consent but her saying
“I don’t think he is very comfortable with me doing all of this” . “But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made. He doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.” showed me how easily it must have been for her to discard his feelings and boundaries on a daily basis.
Ben is not a walk in the park either, we all know it he has very deep issues and an addict will be struggling for the rest of his life
I rarely comment on stories but this one made me so mad. Ben treated Gwyneth, Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer Lopez like dirt – all the cheating and the drinking. Now he’s trying to say everything is Jen’s fault. No one forced him to marry her. He needs to start acting like a real man.
Moral of the story: just because the sex is great doesn’t mean you should get married.
Honestly, Ben Affleck gets on my nerves. I love that he’s never the problem. I will say this, good for Ana de Armas for breaking up with him once she realized that he wasn’t going to compromise on what she needed. He ran to JLo with the quickness as soon as that ended. No one dragged him to be with her.
And honestly, let’s call it out, Ben is upset because this documentary was not a hit, was roundly mocked, and it makes HIM look bad. In his eyes, he’s an Oscar winner, has directed great movies, and is trying to get his production company with Damon moving along and he’s worried about that. That dude turns on the women in his life when any of them don’t do what he wants/needs real quick.
I still feel bad that Garner apparently gave birth without an epidural once to show Ben how strong she was. Lord.