James Middleton’s memoir will reveal his ‘visits to the King at Highgrove’…??

James Middleton is a grifter apple who didn’t fall far from the grifter tree. After crashing multiple businesses into the ground and wasting millions in investment through poor management, James is currently trying to sell turd-looking “raw” dog food (I don’t think it’s going well) and prepping to promote his memoir. Remember that? He spent much of 2023 writing a memoir based around his dead dog Ella. It’s called Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, and it will be released in September. James announced the book exclusively to Tatler a few months ago and I guess Tatler is still trying to squeeze some additional exclusives out of him, because they published this:
James Middleton, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, has revealed new details of his upcoming memoir – which will offer insight into his childhood with Kate Middleton, his time as a guest at royal weddings, and visits to the King at Highgrove.
The father-of-one will be releasing the tender, warm-hearted and sometimes devastating book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, on 26 September 2024. While James previously told Tatler how the memoir would document his life over the last 20 years, he has shared a new insight into what readers can expect from the book. The entrepreneur has long stayed private about his sister, the Princess of Wales; but it looks as though he will offer some highly personal anecdotes about their life in the memoir.
A new, detailed description of the tome reveals the book will follow James through his childhood years as he grew up alongside Kate Middleton and Pippa Matthews in Berkshire with his parents Michael and Carole. The online description reads, ‘James Middleton wanted nothing more than a dog of his own when he was a child. Struggling to connect in the classroom, James would often take off in pursuit of nature and animals – adventuring in the Berkshire countryside, tinkering with rusty engines, performing locum care to injured creatures, and losing himself for hours to the outdoors. Then, finally, his pleas for a dog (made via handwritten letters to his parents) were answered.’
It goes on to explain how the memoir will tell of the ‘extraordinary’ bond between James and his pup, Ella, before continuing, ‘From their enchanting introduction when James was just twenty, to attending royal weddings and being guests at Highgrove and Sandringham, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twists of fate.’
James Middleton… spends time at Highgrove? King Charles’s semi-private estate? Highgrove is technically part of the Duchy of Cornwall (Charles folded the estate into the Duchy when he was Prince of Wales), but Charles still operates Highgrove like it’s his private fiefdom. Even when Kate was in good standing and, you know, visible, she was rarely invited to Highgrove. Unless we’re talking about the earliest days of William and Kate’s courtship? Possibly, but James is absolutely trying to make it sound like he’s still a regular visitor at Charles’s estate, that he pops around the king’s country pile for tea once a week. Please. As for a guest at Sandringham… he’s talking about Anmer Hall, the Waleses’ home on the Sandringham estate. I doubt James has ever been inside the main house. Anyway, I certainly hope all of those royalist pearl-clutchers say something about how tacky this is and how James is abusing his tenuous royal connection.
Childhood adventures with Catherine, royal weddings and visits to the King at Highgrove: the Princess of Wales’s brother James Middleton reveals new details of his upcoming memoir https://t.co/BPrbLtDNL0 pic.twitter.com/PieJFBIOdC
— Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) May 20, 2024
what the… What exact life has this.. person of no significance led to warrant a memoir?
“When James was just 20”???? Ok i was expecting “just 10” — these people are so weird
At 20 he had to have his parents gift him a dog. So weird. The man infantalizes himself just like his sister
Oh? So THIS is okay, but Harry talking about his life is not? Interesting…
I was going to say the same thing! The double standards are WILD.
The picture of him casually posing by the log is really something.
James the Mediocre, First of his Name. He’s a nice-looking boy, that’s all he’s got. Sad.
He is less than mediocre and he is trying to use his sisters in-laws to sell his book because who really want to read about him. So he must use the royal connections to sell it .
A memoir??? For what? Oy yoy yoy so cringe inducing!!! I cannot imagine who the audience for a memoir from James Middleton could possibly be. Even royalists, like what? Who wants to read about this guys childhood and failed business ventures? It’s either 100% Kate with some attempts to make stories out of passing interactions with the other royals or no one could possibly want to read this.
He gives me the creeps for some reason. Hard pass on the book.
I absolutely adore dogs. But if you need to use your dog as a plot device, maybe your life doesn’t warrant a memoir?
It would be cute if the memoir was from the POV of the dog.
Anyone else think the whole ‘begged for a dog all his childhood’ set up is a bit weird? They’re going to great lengths to set up Ella as this life saving pet – only he didn’t actually get her until he was 20 – and presumably bought her himself? Are we to understand that poor, struggling James’s piteous letters to his loving parents all his childhood were ignored??
Somehow I don’t see Carole as a dog person or someone who would want a dog in the house.
This may be nothing, but Tatler refers to K using her maiden name and Pippa with her married name. Since this pub has real behind the scenes access, just wondering why they didn’t add K’s title here? I know media often call her Kate Middleton, but pairing it with ‘Pippa Matthews’ seems like a specific choice to phrase it that way.
I was thinking the same thing! Why not refer to Kate by her title, Princess of Wales? I get that James has struggled with his mental health, and dogs can be very helpful, but I guess I would be more impressed if he went back to school for a degree in animal therapy (is that a thing?) or headed an animal charity. Instead, he’s just started a third business, selling dog food in a crowded marketplace.
That photo of James leaning onto the tree trunk doesn’t do him any favors.
I refuse to believe he mingled with CIII, even the Rottweiler is hardly ever allowed to go to Highgrove, and she is his wife.
And even when the Chorizo-fingered one was PoW, he didn’t mingle with the Middletonedeafs.
So why JMeddlington of all people? It’s not like CIII owns spaniels, and the Jack Russells are Camilla’s.
I don’t believe it for a moment, either. And I’m looking forward to seeing whether anyone is willing to call bullshit on him. Camilla (or her proxies), maybe.
Maybe he took the dog with him to visit the Highgrove gift shop?
As long as he doesn’t even allude to the Sussexes then he can write whatever he wants
I love us. We are all just waiting with baited breath for one of them to so much as mention the names of Harry and Meghan. LOL!
This😂. He better keep their names out of his mouth.
Even if this was recent (I don’t believe it was) , it just further highlights how sycophancy is the only way to be accepted in that crew. It’s wild that Camilla’s son can write cookbooks using royal in the title and get access, he can talk about spending time and the King’s private residence but the King’s son is wrong for writing about his actual life and talking about his past, and broke the family trust telling “secrets”.
It’s ok as long as the “secrets” are cute and fawning – Charles loves cheesy baked eggs!
Good grief! The photo of him leaning against the fallen tree gives me “wanna be Ralph Fiennes, circa 1996, page 4 of the J Peterman catalog” vibe.
Someone is publishing this to keep Kate in the public narrative. On the one hand she cannot step into public until the doctor gives her the green light ( she must be super sick, as Charles is clearly demonstrating how to live with cancer) … and they are running out of busywork updates.
Gonna be a long summer
I don’t care about him but what do we know about who visits high grove or not? Does really anyone care about that?
And is it important?
unless he is going to elaborate what happned to his parents in this whole kate saga. and what happened to their debt. i dont see the point in reading
I’m sorry, wait! His handwritten pleas to his parents asking for a dog were finally answered…AT AGE 20?!? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
He does know that he became a legal adult a couple of years before that, right? And that legal adults are allowed to get a dog all by themselves, right? He’s suuuuuch a loser!!!! A failure at everything he tries and somehow still is able to get new investors and deals and offers. What it must be like to be a mediocre white man, I can’t imagine (and really, he’s even less than mediocre!).
Also shouldn’t a memoir be written in the first person since it’s, you know, your own story? I wonder if his wife gets upset at playing second fiddle to his dogs in all things?
And finally, echoing what so many of you said above, it’s qwhite shocking/not shocking that this grifter is able to spill the tea about his sister and other royals – up to and including the king – and he’ll be praised for it. While Meghan gets slammed for every made up thing under the sun.