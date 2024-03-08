James Middleton to release his memoir, ‘Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life’

On New Year’s Day, James Middleton got on his Instagram account and reflected on his 2023. He revealed, in that post, that he had spent much of 2023 writing his memoir. It was clearly an effort to “sell” the book, and someone took the bait. Now the Princess of Wales’s younger brother is cashing in on his royal relations with his very own book deal, at least that’s how the Daily Mail should frame this story if they had any integrity! Instead, James announced his book deal exclusively to Tatler, and he explained the project: it’s basically about his dog Ella, who died last year.
James Middleton, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, has announced he has written a memoir in an exclusive interview with Tatler. The father-of-one will be releasing the tender, warm-hearted and sometimes devastating book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, on 26 September 2024.
Speaking to Tatler, James revealed the book documents his relationship with Ella, a cocker spaniel whom he adopted at the age of 20, and the extraordinary journey the two went on for 15 years before her death last year. He offers insights into an extraordinary period of his life with his pet, from trips with Ella up Scottish mountainsides, to royal weddings and his first meeting with his wife Alizee.
James, who welcomed his first child, Inigo, with Alizee last year, told Tatler that he was hugely inspired to write the book to honour their family. He explained, ‘Writing this book has helped [me deal with the grief I have after Ella’s passing] by enabling me to process the journey that Ella and I went on. Ella was there at so many of the important moments of my life, including when I met Alizee. Our son was born after Ella passed away so Inigo never got to meet her, but it’s important to me that he knows all about her. Another of the reasons that I wanted to write this book was so that I could tell Inigo the story of how I met his mother.’
Meanwhile he also shared how important Ella had been when it came to his mental health journey. He explained, ‘We’re often given the advice that it’s good to talk, but I know firsthand how difficult that can be when you’re struggling with something like clinical depression. My therapist suggested talking out loud to Ella as a first step, and through that I realised how powerful it can be to put things into words. It gave me the confidence to talk to others, and that was transformative. I hope that by writing this book, I might help other people to talk about their mental health – whether their difficulties are in the past, or something they’re experiencing currently.’
Elsewhere he also shared how important his pet became to him during a turbulent few years of his life. He said, ‘Ella was so much more than just a dog – she was part of me, a true companion, my closest confidante, and very often my therapist. My life would not have been the same without her and I wanted to commemorate her and the way that she helped me reconnect with the world at a time when I felt lost.’
I’m trying to strike a balance between acknowledging that it’s perfectly healthy/normal to grieve your beloved pet, and acknowledging that James really loved Ella AND finding this whole exercise rather maudlin? I get using the dog as a framing device to tell James’s story, but I think that’s what is bugging me so much – James has pissed away other people’s money for more than a decade, he’s a terrible businessman who used to make Nazi marshmallows and his finances are even shadier than his parents. It feels like a sugar-coated whitewash. But I guess he has to pay for his £1.45 million Bucklebury farmhouse somehow.
In a Tatler exclusive, James Middleton announces his memoir – and reveals his motivation behind writing the warm-hearted and sometimes devastating book https://t.co/DNO9cqYkR1 pic.twitter.com/NqiWtZinoj
— Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) March 8, 2024
People do like books about dogs, and the UK is a place where people really really love their dogs so the book might make a few sales. A few. I expect even less than Samantha Markle’s ludicrous book though. We shall see.
Who is going to buy this book? Does anybody really care about James Middleton and his life? Yes it is very sad losing a pet I have lost a few and it’s very hard. I do not understand using the dog to tell his very short life story.
I’m wondering the same thing. The only interesting thing about him is he is royal adjacent, and that isn’t terribly interesting.
Ditto…
Nope. Why care?
The only sensation I could see come out of it is his possible suicide attempt. If the life saving in the title refers to that, I can see the BM picking it up. They accused Meghan of lying about it, so we’ll see.
Typical in the celebrity memoir world–although he is celebrity-adjacent. If it’s only about his life with Ella, then it’s a short 15yr chunk of time. And yes, other ‘life with my dog’ memoirs have done well, but they do need to be well-written. We’ll see how this goes. Will we be getting any of those ‘how dare he’ stories in the DM? Slap in the face to the Queen, maybe?
The premise would’ve been ok as a children’s book, possibly a coloring book at most but a memoir???
Let’s not forget how many of you here at CB guessed it right back when the IG post came out. We should have started a betting pool. And yes, it sounds like a decent idea for a childrens book series and would have earned him more.
Kate’s unauthorized pap photo which TMZ def paid for to Carole, unlce G letting crumbs drop about their early millions, Pippa parading around Eden Rock and now James is releasing his mopey pet story. Jeez it’s like they are hard up for cash and using their royal adjecent name to get some.
@Smart&Messy ☝🏼 THIS 100%!!!
I see the Middletons are trying to get in all their last minute grifts while they can. I’ll keep an eye out for Pippa’s new venture, which, if her past projects such as an early years degree and a daughter named Rose are any indication, will probably be a vlog series all about healthy recovery at home with a family or perhaps a photoshop 101 tutorial.
“photoshop 101 tutorial” *spits tea*
I’m with you.
Is Tatler like the aristo People magazine or something?
That is a perfect description. Tatler is nothing but positive coverage of Toffs and those who want to be Toffs.
More like a cross between Town & Country and Vanity Fair, but only about the socially acceptable aristo/aristo adjacent crowd. It was kind of fun to read in the 80s-90s, but when I flipped through it a few years back to was so serious. They have to create a world where Kate and William are the goals everyone should aspire to. At least back in the day there was room for rock stars and occasional digs at the dreary royals.
Realizing I missed the main difference, People’s target audience is the minivan majority – midwestern moms who want to know that the stars are just like them. Tatler is bitchy. People might occasionally side eye, Tatler won’t pretend to be nice.
I love my pets and I have been so sad and grieved when they passed away. But I truly do not understand this borderline obsession with Ella, to the point where he needs to tell his son about her? Like I’m sorry, but what is there to say? She was a great dog, she loved getting treats and driving in the car? And your kid is like “uh-huh-can I get a snack or watch Paw Patrol?” If she was this instrumental in his mental health to the point where he is writing an entire memoir, he is extremely emotionally fragile (or a total grifter.)
My money is on emotionally fragile. I don’t follow him on IG, but the posts that were covered here were supposed to be about his wife and baby and on every single picture he is closer to the dogs than he is to his wife. His baby son is pictured with the dogs with the caption “part of the pack” or something like that. In his loved up photos qith his wife there are his dogs BETWEEN them. Its very telling, especially considering the book title. His dogs are his emotional support and he relies on them heavily. This book might tell a more somber story than we expect.
Agree.This man is sounding more attached to his late dog than his wife or child.
I am not being unkind towards him I love my dog,but his talk is borderline obsessed.
He is very keen on the limelight but never seems to do anything but dabble and waste other peoples money. If Mike and Carole have drive and determination how come their children are so lightweight? At least all three married people with money so careers were never a worry. Mrs Bennett would be proud of our Carole.
Ooohhhh, I think I finally understand what’s happening! A divorce is on the horizon for Will and Kate, so all her relatives are cashing in now, while they still have a connection to the BRF, hahahahaha! Yep, this is Kate saying IDGAF, take as much as you can, bye!
No doubt, wherever Kate is right now, she’s selling all her buttons and coat dresses and setting up her new home.
Those suspicious pap photos of Pippa on holiday that many believe were a set up? Was probably Pippa cashing in.
The recent photo of Carole and Kate in the car? Was probably Carole and Kate cashing in.
Hahahahaha… Kate’s definitely done with the BRF and cashing in ALL her chips.
Technically the Pippa pics were about helping her husbands’ family biz cashing in and I’m pretty sure it’s something she does every year. I know I’ve seen bikini pics of her at Eden roc before this year. So I actually think they’re doing they’re usual cashing in. It would be more suspicious if they weren’t actually.
Ugh, idk why but this isn’t super bothering me. The man is writing a book about his dog. Did he get a book deal due to his connnection to the RF? Yes. Has he lost people’s money? Yes. What he should do is use the proceeds from the book to pay for some of his mom’s debts. Then he wouldn’t have to take down posters in bucklebury. Writing about his dog feels on brand for him. He should’ve started with that and never started the nazi marshmallows.
You are absolutely right…but “Things That Will Never Happen” for $1000. LOL James needs to grift while the iron is still hot.
Who’s going to buy this book? Plus, where’s the press outrage that he’s cashing in on his connections with Kate?
Someone tell this man to get a damned JOB!
this man’s obsession with his dead dog is really creepy 🤢
He talks about the dog because he is afraid to discuss the real source of his issues, his dysfunctional parents.
And kind of sad, imo. I’m not pet person, and I hope I’m not offending anyone here. But he keeps mentioning this dog and his passing and how hard it was on him in the past year or two. This is the same timeframe that he’s been a newly married and expecting a baby. How much was he waxing about this in the last year or so to his wife while writing a whole ass book. It must be emotionally so draining for Alizee to face this all the time while they are supposed to be happy for their new family. I know I’d be hurt and offended after a while.
He is cashing in. And there is uncle Gary on that reality show.
This sounds more like Ella’s memoir than his.
Meh, I don’t see a problem with this. Without his history of shadiness, I would say this is smart and harmless. I don’t see a problem with people using their connections. Again, without his shady history, this feels like a decent way to make a buck.
It might sell well if he talked about mental health and how the dog helped him deal with his journey to dealing with his depression. Animals are becoming important participants in health care.
Saw a video last night of a service dog for a man with schizophrenia. It’s trained to greet all people on command. So if the man tells her to greet someone and she doesn’t he knows it’s a hallucination. Thought that was pretty cool.
Oh, wow, that is cool! Poor fellow, glad someone was doing research in this area.
Wow! That is amazing.
I have an obsession with my own pets that probably rivals James 🫣 That said, this book sounds like a complete snooze fest because, much as I’d probably enjoy looking at the cute pup photos that will be in this book, I have less than zero interest in the unremarkable life of James Middleton. His only accomplishment is being born into a family of social climbers and bad debtors. 🥱 Thank you, next.
Did Ella tell him to sell cakes by mail? Did she tell him specialty marshmallows were a sure thing? Did he ignore her advice NOT to make Nazi marshmallows? Will this be included in his book?
This is a better way of earning money than doing commercials or reality TV. He actually produced a thing!
Carole, if you’re reading this, tell him to take the suggestion above to use it for a series of children’s books.
No one bothers to question why a rich kid with all these failed businesses and endless breaks developed depression. Mostly because it would be traced to Mike and Carole Middleton and the twisted family dynamics in that family including how they worked as one on the princess project while neglecting the other two kids in the family.
Unless the book discusses reality, this is just made up nonsense and not an actual memoir.
Not excusing the Middleton parents, but sometimes depression comes down to brain chemistry. You can have all the opportunities and wealth and still have your brain chemistry working against you resulting in depression or anxiety (or both).
Totally should do this as children’s books
To me, a person who writes a memoir and expects other people to read it should have an extraordinary story to tell and/or be a masterful storyteller. Is there any indication this is the case with him? It’s not extraordinary to grow up in privilege, to have depression, or love a dog who will inevitability die. Will he have more to say than that?
Exactly. One of my all-time favorite memoirs was ‘Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight’. Extraordinary story told well! James & Ella, eh.
The guy is a failure in all his business ventures. Expect this one to bomb as well.
I’ll say something nice, his openness about his mental health struggles are important and refreshing (in reference to his family and putting on apperances).
The memoir sounds like a snooze.
To paraphrase, the book could have been an IG post.
It’s his wife I feel sorry for, her parents must be worried for her and her baby.
“My dog saved me”….said every dog owner ever. Next!