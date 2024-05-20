Prince William will attend Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding, Charles, Harry & Kate will not

Last December, suspiciously well-placed “sources” spent weeks gossiping about the Duke of Westminster’s upcoming wedding. Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, will marry Olivia Henson on June 7 at Chester Cathedral, after which there will be an enormous reception at Hugh’s country pile, Eaton Hall, a 11,000-acre estate. When the save-the-dates went out last December, Prince William seemingly saw his opening to make Hugh’s wedding all about Prince Harry and how Hugh didn’t invite the Sussexes to the wedding. “Sources” were crowing that Hugh is incredibly loyal to the Windsors and Hugh would never put Prince William in a difficult position of having to behave like an adult at another person’s wedding. It was all very tacky and obvious from William’s side. Days later, Page Six got an interesting tip that Hugh actually did invite the Sussexes to his wedding but Harry declined the invite and Harry and Hugh spoke about it. Which I believe. Well, predictably, Roya Nikkhah at the Times of London has another big scoop about how the Duke of Westminster’s wedding is all about Prince William.
The Prince of Wales will be an usher at the society wedding of the year when his close friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, gets married next month. Grosvenor, 33, one of Britain’s richest men and a godfather to Prince George, will marry Olivia Henson, 31, at Chester Cathedral on June 7, with Prince William among the groom’s party. The Princess of Wales, who is receiving cancer treatment, is not expected to attend.
To avoid royal tensions overshadowing the day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend. Their absence from the wedding, at which there will be 400 guests, will be notable as Grosvenor is so close to Harry that he is also a godfather to the Sussexes’ son Prince Archie, five.
Grosvenor, known as “Hughie” to his friends, and Henson, who were introduced by mutual friends in 2021, have insisted on a “strictly no-gifts policy” for their guests. With Grosvenor’s inherited fortune estimated at more than £10 billion, the couple have everything that money can buy.
He has a property portfolio of 140,000 acres in Oxfordshire, Cheshire, Lancashire and Scotland as well as 300 acres in Mayfair and Belgravia, inherited from his father, the late Duke, who died suddenly at the age of 64 from a heart attack in 2016.
After the wedding service at Chester Cathedral, guests will enjoy a lavish reception at nearby Eaton Hall, the Grosvenors’ 11,000-acre family estate, where the couple will live. The following day they will host a second, smaller reception at Eaton Hall for close family and friends. Details of both receptions are being kept under wraps.
It is understood the King, who is Grosvenor’s godfather, will not attend the wedding. Charles is still undergoing cancer treatment and will be travelling to France the day before the ceremony with the Queen and Prince William for events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy.
The two new pieces of information are that King Charles will not attend his godson’s wedding and that William will be an usher. Did Hugh just ask William or something? This has the feel of William calling up Roya two minutes after Hugh asked. Honestly, I find it weirder that Charles is skipping. I get that Charles will have just gotten back from the D-Day trip to Normandy, but it’s his godson’s wedding. His godson, whose father passed away unexpectedly eight years ago, after which Hugh became one of the richest and most powerful men in the UK. Like, it’s genuinely strange that Charles won’t even bother. (Note: The Mail has a story about why Charles will likely skip, which I will cover separately.)
Also: the mentions of the Sussexes are meant as a distraction from the fact that Kate will not attend. That’s the bigger story than “Harry isn’t flying in for Hugh’s wedding.” It’s that Kate will still be in the wind in June. I’ve posed this question a few times: when will the international media start pressing the palace on Kate again? It feels like Kate will not attend any of the big events in June (Hugh’s wedding, Trooping, D-Day, etc). What happens if no one has heard from her by the time Wimbledon rolls around in July?
Heuvo is still a toddler wanting the bunny Harry was playing with after he (Heuvo) ignored it.
Twitter a light with 2 Kate rumours today about what wrong with her and why we won’t see her for a long time.
Yes he is still bothered by that bunny. As for Chuckles not going to his godson’s wedding well look how he treats his own son. What will Peg tell people about Can’ts absence or do they already know.
What rumors?
What are the 2 rumours, Seaflower? I don’t have Twitter and now I’m dying to know!
Wills attempt at digging have proven to me that he’s not the one burying any of his bodies.
William and his KP stooges think they have a forever get out of jail card with Kate’s cancer video. I have no idea where she is but I doubt it’s Windsor because some internet sleuth would have posted a pic by now.
I have a feeling that these rumours are sanctioned by KP to make the people to stop asking about her..edit: it was supposed to be an answer to @seeflower
@firstcomment
I literally just said that exact same thing on the Rose Hanbury article. I do believe KP is putting out some of these rumors. But I think it was in response to people actually questioning it again after her steady absence.
I believe they deliberately leaked Kate had stage IV cancer. And I believe they are leaking the rumors on Twitter that Kate was tired from trying to keep up with her facade, eating disorder, and even one about overdosing. The rumors specifically are blaming Kate’s disappearance solely on Kate and not anything revolved around William.
I mean I do think the cancer video effectively quelled the international press. Will it be forever? No, but I do think she’ll be given the whole summer. She wouldn’t be doing events then anyways bc of the kids holidays. Once fall rolls around, people will wonder more.
I bet we won’t see her for the rest of the year. And I bet they will also use Kate’s illness as an excuse for George not to attend this wedding as a page boy or whatever it is that kids do in British weddings.
When did the coverage on Kate change from her pre-cancer treatment to cancer treatment? I remember they made a big deal of it at the time – that she didn’t have cancer and she was having preventative cancer treatment. Now all the coverage says Kate’s cancer battle.
Was just wondering that myself.
It’s been like that since late March
I agree! Plus, if she were to be getting chemo, the session cycle should be over by now, correct? Treatments are 2-6 weeks at a time with a rest period if more are needed. This is so sketchy.
So in January it was “believed not to be cancerous “then rumors abound bc -no Kate/fake Kate sightings.Then March is the very questionable video where the no cancer was early cancer but gone so “preventative chemo”.Still no Kate mid May Kate’s “cancer battle .
My guess then is that her cancer battle will then have been her demise?
I agree @ spice cake
I just put it down to laziness by journalists, or who perhaps do not understand the difference between treating cancer and preventing the spread of possible cancer.
This is what I think it is. I think sometimes we read too much into every single word that is printed by these RRs when they are, at their cores, pretty lazy journalists who probably are not thinking as much about every single word as some of us are.
Yes – I think it is a combination of laziness by many but also I think a deliberate blurring by those in the main royal rota. They are very good at phrasing things extremely carefully to create an impression which, on the surface – which is the only way 99% of readers will look at it – says one thing but, in fact, leaves room for the truth, if you know more about it, to exist between the spaces.
Example – they’ve done it again here with this whole story – it’s become just H&M were not invited. That is true – but they were not invited because Hugh Grosvenor and his bride to be sent out ‘save the date’ cards in advance of the invitations. Harry got in touch with Hugh at that point to say he thought it would be better if he and M did not attend to save creating trouble and Hugh understood his position entirely. THAT was why he did not then send them an invitation. The press are now only talking about the last bit and here we are again.
I just cannot fathom why anyone would ever invite this f–king toddler to anythng. I don’t care that he’s going to be King someday (maybe). I would be so pissed if my very lavish wedding became about who COULDN’T be there because one f–king guest won’t act like an adult and/or a decent, non-sketchy husband.
Once again Harry shows empathy and William makes someone’s else’s big day about HIM. I’m sure the bride Olivia is going to have a great day no matter what. It would be great if someone smuggled in a phone and got shots of William puking in the bushes.
I feel for “Hugh Grosvenor” as his marriage is being used as a proxy for the RF to abuse H&M
Or give the press an excuse to write a lot more nasty stories about H & M to sell advertising space.
I felt a teensy bit bad for him before remember he owns 140,000 acres of land (and eleventy billion dollars) which he did absolutely nothing to earn. It’s really at this point criminal for one person to hoard so much of any country’s land mass.
Poor Kate. Out of sight out of mind. There haven’t even been that many people asking about her when PW is out in public.
Weren’t they also saying William would not be going to Normandy because he had to stay with Kate? Now he is going and he’ll be jetting back in time for the wedding the next day?
I agree – this story isn’t about H&M.
Must suck to have your special day completely high jacked by a narcissist.
How come the media is not commenting about where kate instead it is about Williams tantrums.
Isn’t William being there without Kate going to hijack the wedding maybe another fake picture will be therem
I’m married to a cancer surgeon at a top hospital outside the UK & I just want to explain something here. Kate is having adjuvant chemo. That means she’s having chemo for up to 6mths, that’s the treatment timeline. Then she has to recovery from it. She’s young, so she’ll cope better with chemo than an older person would, but it’s still a big deal. No-one needs to keep demanding to know where she is. The part of her story that is probably fake is where she said she found out that cancer had been present after the surgery. She most certainly did not. Just to give a bit of an explanation: the timeline of her hospitalisation lends itself to her having been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The extensive abdominal surgery most probably means it had spread & she had to have the peritoneum & maybe the colon taken. This is serious stuff. The chemo might work, it might not.
People can only go by what is said by Kate, William and KP, and what they’ve said keeps changing. You yourself are questioning the very beginning of Kate’s health story, which is when they said she’d be back by Easter. Then it was end of May, then it was Trooping, now it’s “don’t expect her for a long, long time, if ever.” The diagnosis you’ve offered, along with the treatment and prognosis is a guess – a guess backed by some knowledge, but still a guess. Everybody is guessing about the health of the future Queen of the UK – of course, they want to know what and where.
@Eurydice, I think K&W don’t share any info with their team about the treatment or possible return date. So, when the tabloids keep calling their staff, they are just making guesses. When that date is near, they update their predictions. It was reported before that there are very few people who know what is going on with K&W.
@sevenblue – yes, we’ve heard “insiders” tell the tabloids that the KP staff are being kept in the dark. None the less, KP is the office of W&K and their statements/guesses are official, which is why the Frankenphoto was such a serious breach.
The Easter return date was an official statement put out by KP, so William at least definitely signed off on that. Everything else we’ve heard has been through “sources” if I recall correctly.
That said – yes, you’re completely right Eurydice. Everyone is making guesses about what is going on with Kate and where she is and what’s wrong with her. Some of those guesses are more educated than others, but they’re all still just guesses. No one knows what is actually wrong with her.
Even if she had that many organs removed in surgery, KP still wanted the peasants to think Kate was well enough to be bopping around the Windsor Farm shop, sitting upright outside in skinny jeans with her children, playing with Photoshop in her downtime, or dressing up for appointments and riding in the car with William to get there.
When the uproar got too loud over the fakety-fakeness of all that, she was suddenly gaunt and pale sitting on a bench telling us she “had cancer” since shortly after the operation. If she is worse now because of starting the chemo, she still isn’t acting like the public-loving, camera-loving Kate. No one has seen her since Christmas, which is weird.
I think that people at this point are less intrested in where Kate is , but what acutally happen at KP in the mist of all of this. To start with there are very few non-cancerous operations that reqiure a two week recovery period. But, there are a number of cancer related ones that do ( gastrectomy etc.). Then you add on the fake photos, bizzare farm shop videos, and Willy’s sudden pull out of events taking place 5 min from his home. This leads to questions such as did Kate simply lie to her staff about what was happening in relation to her medical condition? And/or (least likely) was she lied to by medical professionals about her condition? We just had a week long briefing spree about why Harry and the King couldn’t meet. You mean to tell me those same reporters who particpated in that clown show, can’t do a deep dive into how we went from briefings saying kate will be back after easter to she’ll be gone indefindently?
After all the drama stirred up by Roya Nikkhah about this wedding only William is attending? Charles probably feels he doesn’t have to kow tow to the Westminsters anymore now that’s he’s King.
To be fair to the King, if he is coming back with William after performing all day he will probably be exhausted, after all, we do know he has cancer and is having chemo. No sure he deserves my being fair, after the will he won’t he of seeing Harry.
Charles’ flying off to France, he wants to ride horseback at Trooping and according to the Palace he has a packed schedule. I’m not believing the exhaustion narrative anymore.
There is clearly a lot of sh!t going down behind the scenes as we’ve had he’s not going to Normandy but now he is but he’ll be back in time for a wedding p!ss up – you know he loves a good party with free booze.
If v v telling Kate isn’t going to be there esp as its a private event and also esp as she loves a good society wedding. She’s completely out of the picture and at some point it will be announced they have either legally separated or divorced (I personally don’t think they will announce a divorce unless its actually happened – William isn’t going to want that media feeding frenzy).
As for her health – who knows, I personally think she could be sicker than they are letting on, just like with Charles. It will out in the wash as they say.
But then historically Egg hasn’t taken her to his friends weddings either. She wasn’t at the Van Straubenezee/Percy wedding or the Guy Belly one
My guess is William said he was going to the wedding, and Charles said he could not go if he skipped the D-Day ceremonies. I mean, what a bad look – the future king skipping a commemoration of one of the biggest military events in the last century – I think someone at BP finally came out and insisted on William’s presence. It’s clear that Charles doesn’t have a lot of leverage over William anymore, but its also clear that he does have SOME because we’ve seen enough of these random command performances from William over the last 6 months where it seems obvious someone told him to get off his butt and work.
I think Charles will just be tired from traveling and is probably deciding to err on the side of caution by saying he’s not attending. His attendance changes a lot in terms of seating arrangements etc so if he’s not sure he’ll feel up to it, he’s just going to say no ahead of time.
I’ve said this before, but my ongoing theory for the past month or so is that Kate is either a lot sicker than we’ve been told (i.e. its terminal), or that this is about the divorce – William thinks if Kate isn’t seen for a year, when the divorce is announced next January or whenever, people won’t really care. And he might be right about that.
Can we stop acting like Kate should be out and about after a couple months?? Who knows how long her treatment is going to take, as an above poster said it could be six months+ and she may lose all of her hair. Anyone who has been through chemo or had a loved one go through it knows how grueling it can be. You lose weight, lose your color, lose your hair. This “why haven’t we seen her already??” Commentary feels really gross
Yes. Kate’s own personal choice, of course, but my elderly mother went through treatment and lost her hair and still was seen in public. The problem is that what they put out as PR (in claiming the video at the farm shop, where she was striding along looking fine, was her and the cancer video where she looked okay, and the pictures that were photoshopped) is contradictory to their messages.
If she has lost her hair, everyone would be extremely sympatric and with her face and a baseball cap she would probably still look very pretty. It would also encourage other women in the same position the courage to put on their glad rags and have some fun when they can, they might not have much time.
Kate is an overpaid, underworld civil servant.
Either go completely off the dole, or make sure one of those useless staffers at KP updates the press/the public fairly regularly *and* truthfully.
There’s no way to find cancer weeks and weeks *after* major surgery. Usually, if something looks suspicious, it gets sent to specialized labs, and the results should be in ~ 48 hours after surgery, maybe up to a week later.
So they’ve fudged the truth from the beginning, and they still continue with it – while the British taxpayers still fund their extensive household, and possible extensions to Adelaide Cottage, and helicopter tours for Bulliam and whatnot.
So I really don’t get why anyone is still defending Sick Note Missington, as if she’s an ordinary NHS patient or an actual hard-working employee of the state.
My wish for her is everything that she and the rest of the Middletonedeafs wished for Meghan.
@rosa mwemaid – ITA. The amount of good she could generate by appearing without her hair would be immeasurable. Of course it’s Kate’s choice to wait until she feels well enough (both physically and mentally) to face the world but, if she ever wanted a “Diana moment” then this would be the time.
My mum was receiving cancer treatment at around the same time as Kylie Minogue and I can’t tell how much it helped my mum seeing Kylie with cropped short hair. Kylie will never know but, I will always be grateful for her having the courage to show people like my mum that it’s great to be alive even if it’s without your hair.
I’m sorry, but I just find the whole lost of hear excuse to be so naïve. Lost of hair is no longer a necessary result of chemo treatment. Not everyone who undergoes that process is subject to it. A colleague of mine is in treatment, goes to work weekly, and still has all her hair. Not only that, Kate has been accustomed to wearing wigs and extensions for several years now.
Is Huevo bringing a date? Kate who?
Rose is probably invited too.
I understood from something I read that the reason that Harry declined was because he realised that all the attention would be on him, not on the bride and groom.
Imagine the circus Harry’s attendance would create thanks to the tabloids. He must be a good friend to Harry if he sent an invitation anyway in spite of that.
I don’t remember seeing K&W attending aristo weddings. Doesn’t Will usually attend alone anyway to this type of aristo events?
So Will is going to be some kind of a doorman, greeting everyone and showing them to their seats? All these people probably know something about what really happened to Kate and he’s going to have to face everyone.
I said this the last time this ridiculous story arose didn’t I: “the mentions of the Sussexes are meant as a distraction from the fact that Kate will not attend.” I believe the sussexes are always turning down wedding invitations, because, unlike William, they are not desperate for attention and the Sussexes are classy enough to avoid being the center of attention at someone else’s wedding.
So the real issue here is that the cancer video has done the work of silencing questions about Kate. But for how much longer?
William being the usher and not the best man tells me he is not that tight with Hugh and he’s only on the wedding party because Charles his godfather will not be there and neither will Harry and Meghan the couple he invited. Kate’s a no show has not quelled the conspiracy theories. Sidenote: I noticed the Middletons are not on the guest list. Carole’s probably mad she and the family is not invited to the biggest social event so far. I’m sorry for the bride and groom that their wedding is being hijacked for a family feud.
I hope every single guest asks Will about Kate. All day, all night.