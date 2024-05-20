Eden: Rose Hanbury is ‘blossoming in the court of Queen Camilla’

I saw a TikTok describing Rose Hanbury and Queen Camilla as “the Side-Chick Avengers” and I haven’t been able to get that out of my head. Rose, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, has suddenly re-emerged after rumors of her affair with Prince William went massively mainstream several months ago. Keep in mind, while Rose is aristocratic and well-connected, for the past five-plus years, we’ve barely seen her. She’s turned up maybe once or twice a year at royal events or public events. Except for the whole “she might be banging an angry egg” thing, Rose has always been pretty good about minding her business and not seeking the spotlight. So it’s crazy that we saw her twice in one week – once on May 12 at the Badminton Horse Trials and once on May 15th at the service for the Order of the British Empire. Both of those appearances included Queen Camilla as well, and at the Badminton Horse Trials, there were even photos of Rose and Camilla greeting each other and laughing. Fascinating. Also fascinating? Richard Eden’s latest Daily Mail column, “How Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, is blossoming in the court of Queen Camilla.”
While the Princess of Wales is missing from public life as she undergoes treatment for cancer, one of her friends is taking an increasingly prominent role at court. The Marchioness of Cholmondeley, who lives next door to Prince William and Catherine’s Norfolk retreat, Anmer Hall, is said to have become close to Queen Camilla.
Last weekend, the marchioness, former model Rose Hanbury, 40, was pictured curtsying to the Queen at Badminton House in Gloucestershire, where they attended the horse trials.
Badminton is owned by the Duke of Beaufort, rock musician ‘Bunter’, who’s a close friend of Rose’s father, Tim Hanbury.
Just a few days later, one of Rose’s twin sons, Lord Oliver, held the royal robes at St Paul’s Cathedral, where he was page of honour to the King and Queen at a service of dedication for the Order of the British Empire.
Rose’s husband, David, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, who turns 64 next month, is a Lord-in-Waiting to the King.
While Catherine was absent, Rose gave a subtle nod to her style by wearing the same black, drop-brim hat by royal favourite Lock & Co that the princess has worn in the past.
Everyone knows. It’s not like a Mail columnist just decided to note that this Norfolk marchioness seems to be out in public these days. No one is saying it outright, but the fact that they’re saying anything is proof that there’s a much larger story. A story involving a missing princess, a side-chick queen, a rural rival mistress and an off-kilter heir. It’s interesting that Eden is even taking the first tentative steps towards saying something or drawing attention to Rose’s sudden closeness to Camilla.
Incidentally, for months now, I have not believed that Rose is being soft-launched as the new Princess of Wales. Like, I don’t think she wants that life and I suspect she and Huevo are not doing the forbidden dance at this point. But all of this is so incredibly curious and poorly managed.
Kaiser – I’m so curious about your thoughts! If you don’t think this soft launch is to introduce Huevo’s future second wife, what DO you think is going on? Why is she suddenly being more in the public/at royal family events and “blossoming in the court of Royal Side Pieces?”
What is going on?! And WHERE IS KATE??
+1! I want to know what Kaiser thinks this is really about if not a soft launch!
I reckon people don’t bring their spouses to soft launches of a new relationship.
It might be just Camilla inviting her personally to these events to mess with William or Kate. She wouldn’t want to reject the queen’s invitation.
some tabloid said Camilla invited her to the Westminster event. So it could be Camilla playing her mean games again. If so, what an absolute piece of trash she is.
Is she signaling that Kate isn’t that sick? How would she justify doing this if Kate were so sick that she’s spending her last minutes with her kids, which is what Kate fans keep claiming is happening.
@WithTheAmerican, would Camilla care even if Kate was on her deathbed? One of the last times we saw Kate, she tried to steal attention from C&C on that flower event. W&K’s sources even suggested Charles should step down and give the crown to W&K. They act like a unit against H&M. Since H&M is gone, they are fighting with each other now.
I personally think it’s more of a Penny Knatchbull situation than a Camilla situation. They’re bringing her into the fold and soft launching her as a “companion”.
Bring on the carriage “hobby”!
I doubt rose gave a nod to kates style.
I wish one of these rags would do some real work and research how long Rose has had that hat. I wonder if she had it first and Kate was copying her?
Maybe Rose is taking inspiration from Cam with her side-piece-to-Queen journey. It certainly worked out for Cam and for her children. Cam even got to keep ties with the ex. You can’t make assumptions based on how “common” people think. Aristos and royals think entirely differently.
Camilla can say rose is like a daughter to her. She probably is annoyed with kate
Tessa, I wrote above before seeing this I wonder if Camilla is signaling that Kate isn’t as sick as she is claiming, because how else could Camilla justify parading Rose around.
She seems like the kind of person who invites someone’s ex to dinner to make the new partner uncomfortable.
Her husband always looks like he’s going to bust a gut lolzing, & his smirk during the Chomondeley’s perp/church walk with QE2 at Sandringham was pure Cheshire cat. I don’t see William’s appeal, to put it mildly, so it’s distressing to think of anyone having an affair with him. SOMEthing is up, but I really just want to know where Kate is.
And the younger two children have not been seen since December. Just old pictures of them
The fact that Louis and Charlotte haven’t been seen since Christmas is alarming and unbelievable to me. I can’t believe we haven’t even heard that “Good Old Auntie Pippa took them to an amusement park,” or “Gramma Carole took them to Easter Service..” or something like that. You know, easy puff pieces that can’t be verified one way or another. We literally got thousands of these about W&H post-Diana (“the boys are doing well…Harry’s aunt gave him an Xbox…William is readjusting nicely…blah blah blah…”), but there is silence around these two children that I personally find disquieting. Whatever is going on here, I firmly believe that Kate, Louis, and Charlotte are together.
Some women are really attracted to power, especially in an aristocracy. Power is the entire point.
Rose blooming in a dysfunctional court where the queen was the side piece that caused the wife great sorrow, a king who is self-absorbed as well as spoiled, has cut off a son and grandchildren and turned a blind eye to the cruel mistreatment of his DIL (the mother of his grandchildren).
Hmmmmmmmmm, that also speaks volumes of Rose.
Those who beautiful on the inside cannot bloom is this type of “garden” – thus why H&M and Diana did not bloom.
Totally agree. Given the history here and the condition of Willy’s current and legal wife? Wow. Some interesting choices have been made. Not enough “side-eye” emojis in the world. 😒😒
Eden: “I wonder what happens if I stir the pot clockwise? How about counter-clockwise?”
What’s Richard Eden playing at?
I’m wondering that too. This story so interesting given everyone’s history and Kate’s current state (whatever it actually is). This obviously has Camilla’s hoof prints all over it, so I wonder if any counter narratives will pop up from William’s side?
Wasn’t it Maureen who first leaked the story of the alleged affair?
Gotta say, I will forever giggle at the mention of Maureen.
My guesses –
Rose always attended these events and was friendly with Camzilla. The pictures weren’t taken or published because of press concerns about violating a super injunction. That went away after the story came out broadly with the rumors around Kate’s disappearance.
Rose sightings haven’t been published because William and KP was giving them other stories in trade but now they don’t have stories about H&M to trade anymore.
Camilla owes her “friends” in the press some fresh gossip and this is what she came up with this week. Bonus that it tweaks William by resurrecting the affair rumors. Camilla has bought herself positive coverage for decades now. She has to keep those column inches filled.
Agreeed—these are the types of things she’s always been attending but until the story broke internationally and people started paying attention to her, no one noticed. Who’s paying attention to to who spectates at Badminton? I follow horse sports and could r tell you half the names of who competed let alone who was there watching. And given her husbands role at court, she’s always going to be at big official stuff, but since she’s not flashy, no one’s noticed or commented.
I do think the hat was a statement though.
@Pinkasaurus I forgot about the injunction and how that plays in. Rose most likely always attended these events but the tabs steered clear of her. Now they don’t seem to be afraid of Huevo’s wrath and are publishing her photos with glee. Could be that Huevo is now so compromised with the secrets regarding Kate that he can’t make any demands anymore. He can’t show his kids or his wife for some reason, so the tabs are retaliating with photos of Rose.
The photos of Rose at the horse trials and leaving St. Paul’s are not that suspect to me. However, the behind the scenes one where she is chatting up Cams? Totally arranged by Camilla and okayed by Rose. So I think it’s a combination of a bored and mischief making Camilla, Rose and the tabloids trolling a very powerless and compromised Huevo. I don’t think it means Rose is the next Queen.
I don’t think they’re still having those late night dinners in Norfolk but this is all very curious.
How are people not losing their sh*t that Kate just disappeared??? I’d worry if I hadn’t seen my neighbor in a few weeks, much less their future queen going MIA for almost half a year after a series of super shady lies from the palace.
It almost seems as if a “kill order” has been issued on publishing any #WhereIsKate content. Even the fact that so many are asking for proof of life is a story in itself. Ditto for the children. Nonetheless, crickets.
This is all so weird (and funny) to me. Rose lives pretty under the radar so it was a choice to be seen at two events with the royals this week. I mean knowing the church service was coming I’d likely skip the horse thingy. And the private pics with Camilla lol!!!! Rose has a great life and I don’t think she wants to be the new Camilla which is why I’m so confused. Is this all to troll Kate and the Middleton years after the royal rivals story and the attempt to oust rose from the turnip toff social scene??? Is Camilla using her to anger William??? Wtf????
First of all, this reveal how awful this Rose is too (not that I had any hope, being in the RF circle) because this optic of using her to ‘vamp up’ the RF because Kkhate disappeared – the same woman who is accused of having cheated with Willnot- is in really poor taste ..which is classic Cowmilla.
The media, as the RF, are clearly desperate to bring some glam and new faces after the successful Nigeria tour of H & M huh 😂.
Especially when pictured together, Camilla appears to have better posture than Rose!!!
So the original side chick is using Peggy’s side chick to what? With this family it’s either a shot across the bow for Peggy or a deflection from another story. Sometimes I think about Rose and how this must have be her biggest regret in life, imagine being dragged for sleeping with Peggy long after it ends 🥴.
I think Camilla is trying to push Kate into coming out of hiding by parading Rose around in public. It’s one palace against each other now. KP needs to get it’s ducks in a row and take Charles more transparent lead. This ” she has cancer and needs privacy” act is getting old even for the RF. The tabloids need to be fed and Camilla has been told to provide the goods.
It could be as simple as Camilla serving up Rose to the papers for some clicks bc Kate is not around. Is she trying to goad Kate into coming back? Idk. But either way, Camilla being seen with Rose would have to bother Kate. So what we’re watching is Camilla essentially taunting a cancer patient. Whether one believes she has cancer or not, that’s the optics. Camilla is rubbing a sick woman’s face into the pictures of her husband’s side piece. It’s cold AF. Is Camilla doing this bc she knows Kate isn’t that sick anymore? What does Camilla know about Kate’s condition? Otherwise, Camilla truly is just trolling a seriously sick person for shits and giggles. Which, considering how she treated Diana, is a possibility.
That’s how I see this too, like how does Camilla not get attacked for this in the press.
If she wasn’t the one pulling the press strings from behind the curtain she’d be getting dragged in the papers for doing this to a “cancer” patient (the papers keep saying she has cancer, but Kate did not say that so I’m left not knowing wtf).
Right? Meghan gets picked apart for sharing jam while Kate is sick. Whereas Camilla gets photographed twice in one week with the woman who is rumored to be William’s former mistress. Like come on.
This. Rose has always been around, but without the Buttony One, there’s a need for clicks.
Can someone tell me if she’s always been this prominent and close to the royals and the media has just not talked about it or if this is a recent thing? What the actual hell is going on? Everyone has been talking about how she was William’s mistress since 2019. Why are they placing her so close to the throne in Camilla now? Shouldn’t they try to distance themselves from her or are they trying reverse psychology? “There’s nothing to see here folks”. If so, it really is having the opposite effect.
Her H is Charles Lord in Waiting and her son was a page boy at the coronation. They have always been close to the Monarch and usually attend State Dinners. What’s different is that the press is covering her now. I suspect they will attend the next State Diner coming up in June.
There are photos of Harry escorting Rose to a state dinner in 2017. Her husband had a prominent role in QE2’s court and name escapes me but Google will have the answers. It’s a role her son will likely get in the future.
I believe this is Camilla doing a power play while killing two birds with one stone:
The King and Camilla need young and glamorous aristos to freshen up their stale and dying royal court.
The King and Camilla also have a big issue with William, and Camilla never misses an opportunity to put William in his place.
It’s win-win for the horse queen.
I agree. This is Camilla getting under William’s skin. She is a viper through and through.
Yeah, I think Rose is just being used to fill column inches. They need something to write about since Sussex stuff is getting old and tired.
I agree. They are throwing every story they can find to destract from the missing Kate. Also the Windsors have a long history of destroying women including their own and Camilla is pure evil. Even if she thinks she’s in control, Rose won’t come out unscathed.
This really makes me think he might be back with Rose. It was in fact a choice for Rose to be pictured at both twice in one week. I agree with Tina above. She could have skipped the Badminton Horse Trials or avoided being pictured with Cam knowing the other service was coming up. Why are the press harping on this now? If you watch QE funeral (at least the clip I saw) the commentator got quiet when Rose walked in. It’s all very suspect they suddenly are talking about her and she is everywhere. Even pointing out the same hat Kate wore.
I just don’t understand why Kate hasn’t been seen. They could have easily brought Kate out for a zoom call when this first happened & at any point since but they haven’t because they can’t. There is absolutely no way Kate would be silent & not do something crazy for attention after Meghan was named Princess in Nigeria and Rose being brought to the forefront. Just no way. Something is seriously wrong.
I believe the palace are purposely leaking out lies to the public on social media about what happened to Kate as well.
It’s strange that Cam & Rose are suddenly besties. But do you know who doesn’t give a damn? Rose’s husband. He’s having the time of his life. He has an heir to his fortune, a wife to run his estate, and the freedom to be with his male friends. His children will almost assuredly have prominent positions in Peg’s court. David’s probably glad Rose allegedly slept with Peg.
And his estate is getting mad attention now. As it should! Those gardens…
Wow. Just. Wow. This sudden featuring of Rose in close proximity to Camilla really is a CHOICE.
I’ve commented here before that I have a friend I trust connected to the Norfolk circle who confirmed the affair with William – inexplicable to most of us as that might be. But, even if I didn’t have that, it would be clear something was afoot. As Kaiser says, this featuring of Rose is making a point. There are literally dozens of young, attractive aristocrats floating around connected in multiple ways to the RF and SHE is the only one that gets the stories?
The press absolutely know – and they’ve known for years. There are far too many confirmations in different places. The whole Rural Rivals story was obvious enough, digs in the Mirror around Rose sitting next to Harry at a banquet back in 2017, the (deleted) tweet by Giles Coren, close friend of Tom Parker-Bowles, Confirmation from Rose’s own drunk brother about cosy dinners whilst Kate was ‘away’, Tom Bower confirming his aristocratic connections knew it (he quoted a daughter of an Earl), the Scottish journalist coming out openly on Twitter saying Rose had had the affair with William and the English press couldn’t report it because of a super injunction – that didn’t apply in Scotland so he was out and tweeting away, Stephen Colbert coming out and talking about it openly (he apologised for the speculation about Kate’s disappearance after the Cancer video – but he did not retract the Rose rumours).
The affair happened. and everyone in the media and in the aristocracy and connected to the RF knows about it. As, of course, does Kate. So, working on that basis – what the holy hell is being said with these stories??
Is this the Wife 2.0 rollout?
Is this the Maitresse en Titre rollout?
Is this just Camilla having (cruel) fun to punish Huevo for not stepping up to help his father in his hour of need?
My guess? This is Camilla trolling Kate and William but I don’t think even Camilla would rub the face of a severely ill Kate in this – so I’d assume that she knows the whole preventative chemo/has cancer excuse is just that – an excuse to get out of what little work they do.
OR, William has indeed decided to bench Kate and use her illness as a retirement and Camilla is signalling her approval. She seemed friendly enough with William at the Commonwealth service…
I still feel there was no affair. No real reason just my gut feeling. To me they are trolling William. RR: you’re not giving us any info about Cate or we know what’s going on with Cate but we’re forced for now to hold back and we’re pissed so we have to talk s**t about someone might as well be you 🙂 We’re still trashing the Sussex’s of course but the tide seems to be turning, more ppl calling us out. I say the tide may be turning because some of these fools are actually saying they need to come back, they have the glamour or the firm needs them etc.
She’s giving major Darkside Diana vibes…is there a new Duchess of Better-looking Buttons?… Diana always knew when a camera was watching her and she manipulated her expressions and even who she chose to be seen with to communicate through the press and to the world. I’m seeing the same with Rose. She’s very aware of the cameras and absolutely is posing accordingly; from her hats, the jacket with gold buttons, and even the schedule turned backside so you see The British Empire in her cold bony fingers. This girl is clever. Poor Kate only had her mom to think of shady games, on her behalf, but I don’t think she was ever really as cunning and sharp as Carol. Rose is a perfect moniker for this lady because she’s thorny.
She is there with her husband. This isn’t a soft launch. I think they are just trying to show that there is no tension between the two families.