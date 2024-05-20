“Timothee Chalamet’s Bleu de Chanel commercial has a very ’90s feel” links
  May 20, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Here’s Timothee Chalamet in a commercial for Bleu de Chanel, which was directed by Martin Scorsese. This is such a ‘90s-ass commercial. [Socialite Life]
Anya Taylor Joy wore Giambattista Valli to the UK Furiosa premiere. [RCFA]
Hot Ones should be eligible in the Emmys’ Talk Series category. [LaineyGossip]
Netflix made a decision about 3 Body Problem. [Pajiba]
I love this dress on Lily Gladstone. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kyle MacLachlan is good at social media. [OMG Blog]
Adele congratulated Rich Paul’s daughter as she graduated from college. [Just Jared]
Ryan Reynolds hired Lee Majors for an ad. [Seriously OMG]
Kody Brown’s father had a secret third wife. [Starcasm]
Hailey Bieber has a very specific pregnancy craving. [Hollywood Life]
Some of these signs really are funny, some are just gross. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Michael says:
    May 20, 2024 at 12:36 pm

    It is always great to see Lee Majors. Ryan Reynolds has this marketing stuff down

  2. Lisa says:
    May 20, 2024 at 1:04 pm

    Cringe

  3. Eurydice says:
    May 20, 2024 at 2:06 pm

    I love the Lee Majors ad – it’s got the right cynicism for 2024.

