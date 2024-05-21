Courteney Cox: there are a lot of people [we lost] that guide us



As you may know by now, I am fascinated by all things paranormal. My two favorite paranormal topics to talk and hear stories about are synchronicities and ghosts. In the past, we’ve talked about celebrities’ experiences with spirits, including Kevin Bacon destroying a haunted house on his Connecticut property, Suzanne Sommers’ widow getting signs from her, Matt Damon finding peace after a dream from his dad, Patrick Stewart’s haunted house in LA, and even the Wales’ allegedly haunted Norfolk home.

On this edition of Rosie’s Paranormal Posts, we’re talking about Courteney Cox. Courteney is the latest celeb to speak out about their spiritual encounters. During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning this past weekend, Courteney shared that she believes Matthew Perry’s spirit visits her pretty frequently because she talks with him and both of her parents for guidance. In fact, Court believes that a lot of the people we’ve lost “guide us.”

Courteney Cox believes that her late “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry still “visits” her 7 months after his untimely death. Appearing on “CBS Sunday Morning,” the actress, who starred as Monica Geller alongside Perry’s Chandler Bing for 10 seasons on the hit show, commemorated the 20th anniversary of the sitcom’s series finale. In the show, the pair’s two characters ultimately end up together. “I think he’s probably one of the funniest human beings in the world. He’s just so funny,” Cox, 59, said. “He is genuinely a huge heart. Obviously struggled. I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that.” Cox was then asked to elaborate on her spirituality, revealing that the late actor “guides” her. “I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us,” she shared. “I do sense — I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

[From Page Six]

That’s very sweet. I’ve talked about the meaningful experiences that my own family had after the death of my beloved grandfather, including him visiting my mom and grandma on the same night without the other knowing about it and making his presence known at the birth of my older son, who was born one year after the day of his passing. (My grandma said she prayed that entire day to not let him be born until after midnight and she got her way, lol.) There’s a reason why the saying goes “death is hardest on those who are left behind.” Many of us take comfort in a belief that our loved ones are sending us signs from beyond or that they’ve begun their next great adventure. Maybe they are allowed to gently nudge us in the right direction, even if the choice is ours in the end. If Courteney says she feels a connection with Matthew’s spirit while she’s speaking with her loved ones who have passed, then I am not going to discount her experience. I hope it brings her comfort and closure.

Embed from Getty Images