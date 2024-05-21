Harry Styles & Taylor Russell have broken up after 14 months together

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are over after dating for about 14 months. We didn’t cover them that much over here, mostly because I felt sorry for Taylor as she dealt with an onslaught of negativity from Harry’s fans. I never wanted to add to the drama, plus Taylor never seemed to want to be known as “Harry Styles’ girlfriend.” She’s an up-and-coming actress in her own right, even if I could not get through Bones & All (creepy-ass cannibal movie). Well, it looks like Harry and Taylor called it quits a few weeks after a “make or break” trip to Japan. As one does to test one’s relationship – go to Japan and see if everything falls to sh-t, I guess.

Harry Styles has split from his actress girlfriend Taylor Russell after 14 months. The singer, 30, and Netflix’s Lost in Space star Taylor broke up after a trip to Japan in April, insiders said. They were seen together riding the subway in Tokyo. But two weeks ago Canadian Taylor, in a nude moulded corset and silk skirt, was snapped without him at the Met Gala in New York.

A pal said: “Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart. He’s been in America and she’s been in London. They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out.”

The Sun revealed that ex-One Direction star Harry was dating Taylor, 29, last year after they were first seen together in March. They went public when Taylor was spotted in the VIP section at one of Harry’s Love On Tour gigs in Vienna, Austria, in July.

Harry had publicly supported Taylor when she was appearing in The Effect, at the National Theatre.

[From The Sun]

People Magazine confirmed the Sun’s story, so it’s really over. Harry has seemingly gotten wise to the fact that his presence in a lady’s life brings nothing but drama, so this was one of his least scandalous and “tabloidy” relationships in recent memory. Think of it a palate cleanser after the Olivia Wilde mess. I hope Taylor moves on effortlessly and continues to do badass work. Harry, as always, will land on his feet. He might even circle back. Or maybe they’ll both enjoy separate hot girl summers.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Harry Styles & Taylor Russell have broken up after 14 months together”

  1. bisynaptic says:
    May 21, 2024 at 7:13 am

    Those anti-fans were as bonkers as the BRF royalist lot.

    Reply
    • Lady Baden-Baden says:
      May 21, 2024 at 7:38 am

      They were much more bonkers over his relationship with Olivia Wilde. Majority of his fans seemed to like these two together, which was refreshing. Of course, not counting the deranged racists

      Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    May 21, 2024 at 7:39 am

    He can’t keep a woman to save his life huh?

    Reply
  3. SAS says:
    May 21, 2024 at 8:13 am

    Wait why am I kind of sad about this?!

    She is absolutely effortlessly cool and I wish only good things for her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment