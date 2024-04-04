Matt Damon had a crazy dream after his dad died: ‘all I knew was that he was there’



Get in bitches, we’re doing another paranormal story! As you may remember, I love all of that kind of stuff: ghosts, premonitions, spirits, intuition, aliens, synchronicities, etc. It’s been a hot minute since we’ve talked about this particular topic, but today’s edition of Rosie’s Paranormal Posts involves dreams! More specifically, we have Matt Damon’s dream from the afterlife. Matt’s father, Kent, died a little over five years ago, in December 2017. Earlier this week, Matt was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and shared a story about a “crazy dream” he had after his dad passed away. The dream was so powerful that it helped him connect with one of the “very first things” he felt when he entered this world.

“After my father passed away in 2017, within that year, I had this crazy dream,” said Damon after being asked about his earliest memory. “He came to me in a dream, and he embraced me. And the feeling that I got was the feeling that I had — which I think is like my first memory — which was the feeling of what it felt like to be held by him.” Damon said the feeling gave him a sense of “overwhelming protection and love.” “All I knew was that he was there and that I was feeling that embrace,” continued Matt. “And it reminded me that I must have felt that as one of the very first things that I was aware of as my consciousness came online.” On the first anniversary of his father’s death, Damon hosted Saturday Night Live and opened up about how it was a special show for him and Kent. “Week after week, I tried to stay up, and it wasn’t until I was 8 years old that I made it all the way to the end,” recalled Damon. “I probably didn’t get all the jokes, but I laughed at everything that my dad laughed at. And although it was way past our bedtime, my dad knew there was nothing more important in the world than to laugh with the people that you love.”

[From People]

Wow, that’s a pretty powerful experience. It’s so hard after a loved one dies, so to have a dream like that, whether it was really from his father or not, must have been a tremendous comfort. I also have a personal story about a dream from the afterlife. Actually, this story happened to my mom and grandma. About a year or so after my grandfather died, my mom had a dream that he was back at my grandparents’ house, walking around and talking to her. She knew while dreaming that he’d passed away IRL, so she asked him what he was doing there. He replied, “I’m just here for a visit to check on things.” When my mom spoke to my grandma the next day, the very first thing Grandma said to her was, “Your father was here ‘for a visit’ last night. I heard him walking around. He kept me awake.” She said this before my mom even had a chance to tell her about the dream. So yeah, I believe that Matt’s experience was real. It’s nice that he got to have that bit of comfort and closure.