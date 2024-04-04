Matt Damon had a crazy dream after his dad died: ‘all I knew was that he was there’

Get in bitches, we’re doing another paranormal story! As you may remember, I love all of that kind of stuff: ghosts, premonitions, spirits, intuition, aliens, synchronicities, etc. It’s been a hot minute since we’ve talked about this particular topic, but today’s edition of Rosie’s Paranormal Posts involves dreams! More specifically, we have Matt Damon’s dream from the afterlife. Matt’s father, Kent, died a little over five years ago, in December 2017. Earlier this week, Matt was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and shared a story about a “crazy dream” he had after his dad passed away. The dream was so powerful that it helped him connect with one of the “very first things” he felt when he entered this world.
“After my father passed away in 2017, within that year, I had this crazy dream,” said Damon after being asked about his earliest memory. “He came to me in a dream, and he embraced me. And the feeling that I got was the feeling that I had — which I think is like my first memory — which was the feeling of what it felt like to be held by him.”
Damon said the feeling gave him a sense of “overwhelming protection and love.”
“All I knew was that he was there and that I was feeling that embrace,” continued Matt. “And it reminded me that I must have felt that as one of the very first things that I was aware of as my consciousness came online.”
On the first anniversary of his father’s death, Damon hosted Saturday Night Live and opened up about how it was a special show for him and Kent.
“Week after week, I tried to stay up, and it wasn’t until I was 8 years old that I made it all the way to the end,” recalled Damon. “I probably didn’t get all the jokes, but I laughed at everything that my dad laughed at. And although it was way past our bedtime, my dad knew there was nothing more important in the world than to laugh with the people that you love.”
Wow, that’s a pretty powerful experience. It’s so hard after a loved one dies, so to have a dream like that, whether it was really from his father or not, must have been a tremendous comfort. I also have a personal story about a dream from the afterlife. Actually, this story happened to my mom and grandma. About a year or so after my grandfather died, my mom had a dream that he was back at my grandparents’ house, walking around and talking to her. She knew while dreaming that he’d passed away IRL, so she asked him what he was doing there. He replied, “I’m just here for a visit to check on things.” When my mom spoke to my grandma the next day, the very first thing Grandma said to her was, “Your father was here ‘for a visit’ last night. I heard him walking around. He kept me awake.” She said this before my mom even had a chance to tell her about the dream. So yeah, I believe that Matt’s experience was real. It’s nice that he got to have that bit of comfort and closure.
photos credit: PacificCoastNews / Avalon, Best Image/Backgrid, IMAGO/Jennifer Bloc / Avalon
Here are my 2 stories of dreams after death.
First- My best friend was murdered. It was a mess. I dreamt of him 3 times. I remember the third dream vividly. I was standing somewhere. Jim came towards me floating my way. He was shrouded. He would not look at me. I yelled, “Jim, Jim, Jim”, he turned around and waved goodby to me. Then he floated off into his destination.
Second dream- My father had died. My Mother still lived in our big house (7 kids). I dreamt that I went into the front bedroom. There was water leaking down from the ceiling. I knew to go upstairs to the 3rd floor bedroom to check on the water. I went upstairs and thought, “Poor Mom. This is a mess for her.” My father appeared in the middle of the room. He held out his arms to me and I went to him for his embrace. I knew he would take care of my Mother even in death. The dream ended with his hug.
I absolutely believe stuff like this happens and that there is something real to it.
For me it was a dream involving my late grandmother, who’d died a few years before. I was staying at my older sister’s house one time, and one night while I was sleeping I had a dream, but one that absolutely did not feel like a dream, it felt truer than that. There was a bright form who was in the room with me, kind of a female person, but more light than mass, but still a tangible presence. I felt absolute peace and love and calm, and on some level knew it was my mother’s mother. Can’t say how, but I just knew.
As she came towards me and looked down at where I was laying and smiled, her smile lit up her whole face. And that light expanded to the whole room, to me … like I could feel warmth and light come through me, and then outward. I could “see” the whole house and outside the house and everything… building, furniture, trees, grass, sky, telephone poles, and it was all, everywhere I looked, lit up from within with a similar brilliant multi color constantly changing light. Very hard to describe but it gave me a sense of “this is the essence of everything- made of the same glorious stuff, filled with energy, light, love …” like a behind the curtains peek she gave me. And then I heard singing… can’t describe the voice, but it was a “ditty” the kind of song my grandmother would sing (she was always breaking into song, singing random chirpy ditties from back in the day) “Forget your troubles, come on get happy!, chase all your blues away…”
At that time of my life I was in the midst of a lot of upheaval and uncertainty and had been just plodding along, trying to hold on to some sense of normal so things didn’t get worse, and like I couldn’t let up. And it was a needed reminder that I should breathe a bit, not be consumed by duty and worry, that I shouldn’t forget joy and delight and the wonders of existence. And also that the time to be kind and loving and appreciative was now, that i shouldn’t fritter it away on negativity or hurt or unnecessary worries. Like, yeah, do the practical stuff you need to do, but then “lighten up, Francis”
I woke* up feeling at peace and deeply loved, and touched that she had come round to show me that. And it really changed my perspective and how I try to be in the world.
* the waking up was not a normal waking up, it was more like I had been awake the whole time, just peeking behind the curtain to see things as they “really” are, and then having the curtain slowly falling closed so everything around me shifted back to normal as she, her presence, kissed the top of my head and left, leaving me lying awake in bed.
These “dreams” are definitely different than regular ones. I have experienced this several times with some of my dear departed friends and family. Not every time but several times.
Once, I was directly told that she was fine, she wished that everyone would stop being so upset, and that by the way, visiting like this “isn’t easy” but that I could hear her voice any time I wanted to, just by remembering.
At this point it’s happened so much and it feels so different that I don’t question it. I just appreciate it.
Absolutely this is real.
My dead visit me frequently, especially my Nanny.
It’s such a comfort.
When I was pregnant with my first, we got some news that something was wrong with the baby’s kidneys. I was beyond upset and crying, in despair. One particular day, I was alone and crying at the kitchen table, I felt something, looked up and my sister-in-law who had died in a car accident 10 years before was standing there. She said to me, “don’t worry, the baby is going to be ok” and she disappeared. My husband walked in and I told him what his sister said. He hugged me and said “she’s watching us”. The baby was fine and I have never forgotten how beautiful she looked and how she took time to comfort me.
About six months after my friend died, I had a dream we were having coffee together. I told her how sad I was she had died, and she laughed and said, “Don’t be sad! I’m having the time of my life!” I felt her joy radiating off her, and it really comforted me. The feeling stayed after I woke up, and I found my grief a lot easier to bear after that.