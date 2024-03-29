Whoopi Goldberg: aliens are ‘already here, they’ve been here for quite some time’

Embed from Getty Images
Alright, you guys, we are back to one of my favorite topics: the paranormal! To recap, I am fascinated by all of these supernatural, Universe-y type things. I’m talking about ghosts, dreams, intuition, synchronicities, aliens, psychic abilities, etc. I love hearing other people’s stories, too. But onto the topic at hand! Kumail Nanjiani was on The View this week to promote the new Ghostbusters movie, Frozen Empire. Naturally, the topic of conversation had to include a question about whether or not Kumail believes in ghosts, because of course it did. When Sunny Hostin floated it out there, Kumail responded that while he didn’t believe in ghosts, he does, in fact, believe in aliens. Whoopi really turned the convo up, though, when she shared that not only does she believe in extraterrestrials, she knows for a fact that they’re already here, “watching us.”
While Nanjiani said, “I don’t believe in ghosts, I’ve never had an encounter or anything,” he did bring another intriguing idea to the roundtable.
“I’ll tell you what, I do believe in aliens,” Nanjiani boasted. “I think aliens are circling us, waiting for us to get it together so they can come on down. … I think they’re waiting for us to clean up a little bit so that they can come here and tell us we’re really messing things up.”
That’s when a soft-spoken Goldberg, 68, spoke up and said, “They’re already here. They’ve been here for quite some time.”
A surprised Nanjiani needed clarification, asking, “You think they’re here? What are they doing?”
“They’re watching us,” a very serious Goldberg responded.
Hostin, 55, tried bringing some levity to the situation and joked, “They’re talking to Whoopi.”
Given the nature of the conversation, cohost Sara Haines couldn’t help but bring up Goldberg’s Oscar-winning movie to close out the wild conversation.
“She talks to ghosts, not aliens,” Haines, 46, said. “Duh, the movie was Ghost, not Alien.”
This isn’t the first time Goldberg brought up her belief in aliens. Back in 2023, Goldberg said she already “knew” about their existence before a congressional hearing on UFOs and aliens claimed the U.S. government recovered “nonhuman” remains from space objects.
“I don’t know why everybody else is so surprised. We’re not the only ones in the universe. We’re just not,” Goldberg explained. “There are more things in heaven and Earth that we are aware of, and we have to be aware of, because that is the nature of being an earthling. It’s going to happen, it has happened, and, so far, we’re alright.”
Still, Goldberg did her best to combat any panic about any supernatural beings, instead insinuating that perhaps they just want to be friends.
“I can say I haven’t seen any zapping happen, I haven’t seen things that you see in the movies, so, maybe they’re not adversaries,” Goldberg said. “Maybe they’re just trying to get along!”
Well, okay then, Whoopi! Tell us more, I am all ears. I’m not kidding when I say that I love hearing first-hand accounts of anything supernatural. When we talked about Kevin Bacon’s haunted shack, I loved hearing everyone’s stories so much. Some of y’all even recommended podcasts and I subscribed to them, so thank you! As far as aliens go, I do believe that there are so many things that we don’t understand about whatever exists outside of or even within our physical world. Like Whoopi said, it’s such a huge universe out there that it’s difficult for me to believe that we’re the only ones within it. It feels arrogant to think that we are. I mean, it would go a long way to explaining Ron DeSantis, #amirite? JK, JK. But seriously now I want to know what exactly Whoopi knows and how she knows it.
If you’re interested in hearing more on the subject of UFOs and aliens, CB covered the Netflix documentary Encounters last year. Definitely check it out if you’re into this topic.
President Eisenhower supposedly met with aliens. Some say the aliens were friendly, others say the aliens were hostile.
I certainly don’t know, but what I know, if the American government had any knowledge of this, Trump would have told us long time ago to brag about it. Are you actually believe that Trump would keep that kind of info to himself?
Anyone with the barest minimum of sense would know not to tell that fool anything they didn’t want immediately blurted in an interview or posted to social media. They likely did not tell him or told him only minimal information.
Whatever they did tell him is likely what prompted his Space Force nonsense.
Absolutely agree. DT would never have been able to keep this to himself. He blabbed about nuclear secrets to a rich Australian, he would have bragged about alien knowledge for sure.
Perhaps someone just showed him a simple document (with a pompous government stamp) that said “No aliens” and Dump was like “okay then fine – where’s my hourly Diet Pepsi?”
Is Whoopi trying to say that she’s an alien?!!!! kind of sounds it from the soft-spoken tone and what she said. 🙂
Like Rosie, I can’t imagine that any universe, this big that we would be the only planet with biological life form in it.
I also believe they are already here. They haven’t been fully revealed because look how humans treat other humans (and the Earth and animals and so on)!
But I think a lot of the shows and films over the last several decades have been about preparing the population for the eventual full revelation. So that when it comes, most people are like “Oh yeah, we already knew that.” There just needs to be a big enough segment of the population ready for it.
Otherwise, how long would it be before Elon Musk and a bunch of other amoral money hoarders are trying to eat one or put it up on their wall or some other psychopathic nonsense?
Ofc they are aliens out there. The universe is bigger than we can imagine they are other civilizations out there. IDK if they have visited earth or not. I think if they did they kept moving. Earth is not doing to well right now.
They know we are morons and they probably only talk to animals.
Billy Carson talks extensively about aliens, Graham Hancock (not on his Netflix shows though), and if you’re into it, Daryl Anka channels Bashar. There is also a YouTube channel Swaruu Oficial.
There’s a theory that aliens were the ancient gods. They came here for our resources. And they tinkered with our DNA when we were hominids to help extract the resources, that human evolution had a significant jump 200,000 years ago. And because they were so advanced, they were considered gods and worshipped.
There are 10 seasons of Stargate: SG1 that say the same thing.
I feel like spending a day or so inside Whoopi’s mind would be interesting.
Sure, the fact that one planet has sentient life on it increases the odds that another would, also. But all the rest of this “aliens are here” story assumes that life on other planets is just like humans – with the same development of two arms, two legs and a brain on top. It assumes they have the same motivations and desires and curiosities. We want to explore other planets, so they must, too? We want to experiment and observe and communicate with others, so they must, too? It’s a very human-centric point of view.
I’m willing to believe they’re not not out there.
I would find it hard to believe that in this vast cosmos that Earth is the only place that has life. However, we don’t have the intelligence to comprehend any other form of life except as we know it on our own planet. I’m sure that other beings have been here to explore this mess that humans are and we are under observation.
Dolores Cannon’s book Keepers of the Garden is fascinating. She wrote many books, like the Convoluted Universe series. There’s a lot of info in her books about past lives, aliens, and reincarnation.
There is definitely life out in the universe. It would be impossible for there not to be. All the stars and planets. It’s most likely to occur as single-celled organisms. But if any of that life could somehow go beyond the laws of physics as we understand them to create spaceships that can bend space and time and travel faster than light, we would be dead already. There is a limit to the physics of space travel. We are bumping up against that limit ourselves. It’s why billionaire rockets are sort of cool but don’t do much except deliver satellites and sometimes explode on takeoff.
I always wonder about areas of science and physics that are beyond our scope of discovery and understanding. What chemical elements have yet to be discovered on other planets in other solar systems? What are the undiscovered laws of physics? There could be infinite possibilities! Our current laws of physics are based on our current understanding of the universe. We don’t know what we don’t know. Fascinating to think about!
Universal travelers do exist. When I was a young teenager I had an encounter with a UFO or whatever they are calling them these days. The vehicle hovered over the water while our town celebrated 4th of July. My family saw it and pointed it out to others. There were about 100 of us watching the vehicle, not the fireworks. It was awe inspiring. Another time my friends and I were driving some back roads drinking beer (yes, not cool at all but we were 16 and dumb) and a ship/vehicle followed us until we got back to town. One minute it was there and then it was gone. Crazy and exciting.
Remember Men in Black? Remember all the celebrity aliens? Whoopi is obviously one of them!