Whoopi Goldberg: aliens are ‘already here, they’ve been here for quite some time’

Alright, you guys, we are back to one of my favorite topics: the paranormal! To recap, I am fascinated by all of these supernatural, Universe-y type things. I’m talking about ghosts, dreams, intuition, synchronicities, aliens, psychic abilities, etc. I love hearing other people’s stories, too. But onto the topic at hand! Kumail Nanjiani was on The View this week to promote the new Ghostbusters movie, Frozen Empire. Naturally, the topic of conversation had to include a question about whether or not Kumail believes in ghosts, because of course it did. When Sunny Hostin floated it out there, Kumail responded that while he didn’t believe in ghosts, he does, in fact, believe in aliens. Whoopi really turned the convo up, though, when she shared that not only does she believe in extraterrestrials, she knows for a fact that they’re already here, “watching us.”

While Nanjiani said, “I don’t believe in ghosts, I’ve never had an encounter or anything,” he did bring another intriguing idea to the roundtable. “I’ll tell you what, I do believe in aliens,” Nanjiani boasted. “I think aliens are circling us, waiting for us to get it together so they can come on down. … I think they’re waiting for us to clean up a little bit so that they can come here and tell us we’re really messing things up.” That’s when a soft-spoken Goldberg, 68, spoke up and said, “They’re already here. They’ve been here for quite some time.” A surprised Nanjiani needed clarification, asking, “You think they’re here? What are they doing?” “They’re watching us,” a very serious Goldberg responded. Hostin, 55, tried bringing some levity to the situation and joked, “They’re talking to Whoopi.” Given the nature of the conversation, cohost Sara Haines couldn’t help but bring up Goldberg’s Oscar-winning movie to close out the wild conversation. “She talks to ghosts, not aliens,” Haines, 46, said. “Duh, the movie was Ghost, not Alien.” This isn’t the first time Goldberg brought up her belief in aliens. Back in 2023, Goldberg said she already “knew” about their existence before a congressional hearing on UFOs and aliens claimed the U.S. government recovered “nonhuman” remains from space objects. “I don’t know why everybody else is so surprised. We’re not the only ones in the universe. We’re just not,” Goldberg explained. “There are more things in heaven and Earth that we are aware of, and we have to be aware of, because that is the nature of being an earthling. It’s going to happen, it has happened, and, so far, we’re alright.” Still, Goldberg did her best to combat any panic about any supernatural beings, instead insinuating that perhaps they just want to be friends. “I can say I haven’t seen any zapping happen, I haven’t seen things that you see in the movies, so, maybe they’re not adversaries,” Goldberg said. “Maybe they’re just trying to get along!”

Well, okay then, Whoopi! Tell us more, I am all ears. I’m not kidding when I say that I love hearing first-hand accounts of anything supernatural. When we talked about Kevin Bacon’s haunted shack, I loved hearing everyone’s stories so much. Some of y’all even recommended podcasts and I subscribed to them, so thank you! As far as aliens go, I do believe that there are so many things that we don’t understand about whatever exists outside of or even within our physical world. Like Whoopi said, it’s such a huge universe out there that it’s difficult for me to believe that we’re the only ones within it. It feels arrogant to think that we are. I mean, it would go a long way to explaining Ron DeSantis, #amirite? JK, JK. But seriously now I want to know what exactly Whoopi knows and how she knows it.

If you’re interested in hearing more on the subject of UFOs and aliens, CB covered the Netflix documentary Encounters last year. Definitely check it out if you’re into this topic.

