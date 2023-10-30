Goldie Hawn: aliens touched my face when I was 20



I’ve made it no secret that I’m fascinated by the paranormal, like ghosts, psychic abilities, dreams, and anything that falls into that broad “Universe-y” category. Well, now we get to talk about another subject that I find fascinating: aAliens!

On a recent episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk podcast, Goldie Hawn shared that not only does she believe in aliens, she once had an encounter with grey-like beings. Goldie’s contactee experience happened in the mid-1960s, which was a decade full of reports of the UFO phenomena. The Hills were (allegedly) infamously abducted in 1961 and among the first to share their story publicly, which led to tons of reports of UFO and alien activity. According to Goldie, she was asleep in a friend’s car when she was awoken by aliens. During this encounter, they pointed at her and touched her face.

While sleeping in a friend’s car in the California desert after a night of dancing, Hawn, who was then 20, said she was greeted by a “high-pitched sound.” At the time, Hawn recalled there were “a lot” of UFO sightings and stories. “I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads,” shared Hawn, who described the creatures as being “silver in color” and having a “slash for a mouth” as well as small noses and no ears. “They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me like I was a subject. And they were droning,” Hawn elaborated, noting that she “could not move. I was paralyzed … I didn’t know if it was real or not real.” Unable to determine if the experience was real, Hawn soon broke from her trance. “I burst out of it. It was like bursting out of a forcefield. And of course, I go back to all the kids and stuff, and I went, ‘Oh, my God. I think I made contact with outer space.'” Years later, she recounted her experience to an astrophysicist at the University of Champaign, Ill., sharing that it unlocked her memories of how “they touched my face. They touched my face, and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light.” Hawn isn’t the only person in her household who claims to have an alien connection. Her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, revealed in 2017 to the BBC that he was the pilot who called in a mysterious mass sighting of UFOs over Phoenix back in 1997. The incident came to be known as the Phoenix Lights UFO sighting.

I was a huge fan of The X-Files when I was growing up, so I’m always interested in hearing or watching stories about UFOs (or UAPs as they’re now referred to) and aliens. I think the universe is too infinite and mysterious for human beings to truly be the only life form that exists anywhere. I don’t know if I believe all of the stories and theories out there, but I have always been particularly fascinated by the whole “ancient aliens” concept. CB watched the documentary Encounters, and it’s shot up to the top of my list, now.

I think Goldie’s story is interesting but also kinda scary! I also had no idea that Kurt Russell claims to be the pilot in the Phoenix Lights incident! It’s interesting that both he and Goldie – like many others who share their stories – didn’t remember their full experiences until something triggered the memory later on. I don’t know if I necessarily believe that those beings come here benevolently, so I wonder if Goldie was given that feeling in order to make her more cooperative or spread some kind of good alien PR. I also wonder if somewhere out there, there’s an extraterrestrial being whose claim to fame on their home planet is that they once touched Goldie Hawn’s forehead.

