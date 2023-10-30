Leo DiCaprio had maybe the most low-effort Halloween costume ever

Leonardo DiCaprio does not put effort into anything in his personal life. I’ll buy that he makes an effort in his professional life and he has a good work ethic in that aspect. But zero effort in all other aspects, including romantic relationships and Halloween costumes. This was Leo over the weekend, attending multiple Halloween parties around LA. He went to the big Casamigos-sponsored party and he went to Kendall Jenner’s party too. Dude just wore joggers, a windbreaker and a rubber-duck mask and called it a day. He was hanging with Tobey Maguire too – Tobey’s Halloween costume was a similar joggers-and-hoodie ensemble plus a hockey goalie’s mask. These two, istg. I mean, I actually appreciate how low-effort they are on Halloween. They’re both 48 years old, I’m sure they’re both really tired.

Meanwhile, Leo also spent some time with his new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, a 25-year-old Italian model. Leo already started the girlfriend rollout over the summer, and it looks like Vittoria will be his official girlfriend for his Killers of the Flower Moon Oscar campaign. Paparazzi caught them on Saturday, at a party in West Hollywood – Leo was hanging out on a small back porch (probably smoking) and Vittoria came out and groped his ass. Once they realized they were being photographed, they went back inside. I hope she washed her hand.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

11 Responses to “Leo DiCaprio had maybe the most low-effort Halloween costume ever”

  1. SAS says:
    October 30, 2023 at 7:23 am

    I’m not going to comment on the costume because sometimes I’m feeling a dress-up and sometimes not. It’s never fun if you make someone. But omgggg his saggy boxers 🤢 an underneath the boxers grope 🤢 out on the dingy smokers balcony 🤢

    Vittoria babe, I don’t know what you’re supposed to be but you’re clearly gorgeous and could do better! I was thinking LITERALLY today that Leo must be SO fucking boring to be around.

    Reply
    • M.Scorsese says:
      October 30, 2023 at 7:34 am

      Those wrinkly dollar store boxers…..🤢

      Reply
    • ML says:
      October 30, 2023 at 8:56 am

      Same visceral reaction to the groping pix, Sas.🤢

      Reply
    • AnneL says:
      October 30, 2023 at 9:06 am

      I don’t know if he’d be boring, but he’s a schlub for sure! I understand not wanting to put effort into a costume. I love Halloween but I don’t always want to dress up for it. But he could dress better. He surely has enough money to pay someone to just find a low-key stylish and clean outfit who can hand it to him and say “here, wear this tonight.”

      Reply
  2. CROWHOOD says:
    October 30, 2023 at 7:23 am

    Idk why but this mask sent me this morning – full on cackling.

    Reply
  3. M. Scorsese says:
    October 30, 2023 at 7:33 am

    Finger in the bootyhole? Is this how he’s campaigning during the actor’s strike?

    Reply
  4. Barnabus says:
    October 30, 2023 at 7:57 am

    Normally, a 48 year-old man in a rubber ducky mask would be avoided at all cost, but Leo has no fucks to give and still pulls a hot model. I don’t get a Pete Davidson bde vibe at all but, just a guess, maybe he smells really good?

    Reply
  5. hellope says:
    October 30, 2023 at 8:35 am

    Rock Hudson 2.0

    iykyk

    Reply
  6. AnneL says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:10 am

    Re: the Oscar campaign for “Killers Of Of The Flower Moon.” I wonder how that is going to work? He and Di Niro both have enough screen time to submit for Lead Actor, IMO. They would cancel each other out. But maybe they will strategize and Robert D. will submit for Supporting.

    I think Lily Gladstone has a far better chance at the Oscar than Leo. Cillian Murphy is competing for his role in “Oppenheimer” and he’s never won. I haven’t seen it but I heard he was great, as always. I’m pulling for Lily. She was amazing and something of a breakout role for her.

    Reply

